Ginkop, Dim Glas is correct and it's forever been thus to be honest. Many boozers across the city will be draped with England flags. I wouldn't take any notice of the on-line and social media commentary. Most people (not all) can easily separate themselves from the Brexit voting country and media hype, they just love footy, mostly want to see England win and would be delighted for Trent & Joe if they got a medal.I'm not saying they are all in, my son and one of my daughters BF's can't stand England. I personally dislike Southgate and of course some of the players.Jammy, jammy, fucking jammy have been my expressions about England throughout this tournament.In the desperation of some people to want to win the race of hating England the most they want a country with a far right-wing Government to knock us out on Wednesday. I'm so, so glad I don't live my life like that. It must be a miserable existence.Of course if Virg & Cody won the tournament next Sunday I'd congratulate them, I'd be made up for them. But like all previous LFC players who represented their country - Barnes, Keegan, Thompson - that can't be our preference. How could any LFC fan bump in to Trent in the future and say I wish you'd have missed that pen and I was delighted you eventually got knocked out of the tournament. Just think about it, just think about how Trent would look back at you.