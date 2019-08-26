Poll

Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:19:11 pm »
I'd come in the 'not particularly arsed' vote. Wouldn't mind seeing England winning it, but the behaviour of England fans towards Liverpudlians, among other things including some of the players being absolute gobshites, makes it difficult to fully support them.
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:20:23 pm »
Netherlands.

What is it like in Liverpool during England games? In town etc.

full of people in pubs watching footy, strangely enough  ;D   Plenty of support there for England, contrary to some belief!
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm »
I'd come in the 'not particularly arsed' vote. Wouldn't mind seeing England winning it, but the behaviour of England fans towards Liverpudlians, among other things including some of the players being absolute gobshites, makes it difficult to fully support them.

Im of the same view the fans are complete w*nkers towards us so its only fair to return the compliment back isnt it.

Plus the coach is a complete twat too if Sven was in charge Id perhaps think different as I always liked him he is a good guy.
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm »
Lets say it goes to pens. Im not wanting Pickford saving from Gakpo or Virgil. Overall, Im not arsed either way. I find it so hard to want England to win, given the dickhead fans, national anthem and turgid football. Equally, I am still English, and want to see Trent do well. Either way, Ill sleep well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm by stuartheal »
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:19:23 pm »
Hmmm.

Lets think? Shall I stand with the tragedy/poverty chanting, Reform voting, Ingerlund morons, or not?

On reflection, Ill be supporting whomever they play.

If that was the Taliban, Id be in the away end with me fucking false beard on.

See also:

Southgates a cowardly boring c*nt
Kanes a diving c*nt
Pickfords a c*nt in general
Fodens an ugly c*nt
Bellinghams an overrated c*nt
Walkers a sportswashing c*nt




Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:50:11 am »
full of people in pubs watching footy, strangely enough  ;D   Plenty of support there for England, contrary to some belief!
Ginkop, Dim Glas is correct and it's forever been thus to be honest. Many boozers across the city will be draped with England flags. I wouldn't take any notice of the on-line and social media commentary. Most people (not all) can easily separate themselves from the Brexit voting country and media hype, they just love footy, mostly want to see England win and would be delighted for Trent & Joe if they got a medal.
I'm not saying they are all in, my son and one of my daughters BF's can't stand England. I personally dislike Southgate and of course some of the players.
Jammy, jammy, fucking jammy have been my expressions about England throughout this tournament.

In the desperation of some people to want to win the race of hating England the most they want a country with a far right-wing Government to knock us out on Wednesday. I'm so, so glad I don't live my life like that. It must be a miserable existence.

Of course if Virg & Cody won the tournament next Sunday I'd congratulate them, I'd be made up for them. But like all previous LFC players who represented their country - Barnes, Keegan, Thompson - that can't be our preference. How could any LFC fan bump in to Trent in the future and say I wish you'd have missed that pen and I was delighted you eventually got knocked out of the tournament. Just think about it, just think about how Trent would look back at you.
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:56:05 am »
I don't actively support England during tournaments but I'd rather they win than anyone else. I don't really get the anti-England stuff from (mostly online) Liverpool people. Some of it is very try-hard behaviour.
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:18:10 am »
Ginkop, Dim Glas is correct and it's forever been thus to be honest. Many boozers across the city will be draped with England flags. I wouldn't take any notice of the on-line and social media commentary. Most people (not all) can easily separate themselves from the Brexit voting country and media hype, they just love footy, mostly want to see England win and would be delighted for Trent & Joe if they got a medal.
I'm not saying they are all in, my son and one of my daughters BF's can't stand England. I personally dislike Southgate and of course some of the players.
Jammy, jammy, fucking jammy have been my expressions about England throughout this tournament.

In the desperation of some people to want to win the race of hating England the most they want a country with a far right-wing Government to knock us out on Wednesday. I'm so, so glad I don't live my life like that. It must be a miserable existence.

Of course if Virg & Cody won the tournament next Sunday I'd congratulate them, I'd be made up for them. But like all previous LFC players who represented their country - Barnes, Keegan, Thompson - that can't be our preference. How could any LFC fan bump in to Trent in the future and say I wish you'd have missed that pen and I was delighted you eventually got knocked out of the tournament. Just think about it, just think about how Trent would look back at you.
I think thats a fair enough view mate but probably only if you are English. For the rest of us (for myself anyway) I would be made up for them if Trent and Joe won (especially or maybe only if they play). But otherwise not a chance I support England, just as you dont support Netherlands in your example. Dont think this is an online or social media thing.
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:24:40 am »
This England team are the international football version of Man Utd, spawning wins from awful performances.
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:50:04 am »
Apart from Harry Kane and Kyle Walker, I've got no beef with that England side whatsoever. I actually have a lot of respect for a lot of their younger players, particularly Foden, Saka and Bellingham. The thing that turns me off is the Jason Cundy-esque hyper-obsessive nature of large sections of the English media. The incessant picking apart of selections, formations, and tactics as though Southgate is the sole reason why they're not on the same level as France, Spain et al. It's nauseating. for that reason I hope the dutch leather them. Life is better that way

Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:50:52 am »
Ginkop, Dim Glas is correct and it's forever been thus to be honest. Many boozers across the city will be draped with England flags. I wouldn't take any notice of the on-line and social media commentary. Most people (not all) can easily separate themselves from the Brexit voting country and media hype, they just love footy, mostly want to see England win and would be delighted for Trent & Joe if they got a medal.
I'm not saying they are all in, my son and one of my daughters BF's can't stand England. I personally dislike Southgate and of course some of the players.
Jammy, jammy, fucking jammy have been my expressions about England throughout this tournament.

In the desperation of some people to want to win the race of hating England the most they want a country with a far right-wing Government to knock us out on Wednesday. I'm so, so glad I don't live my life like that. It must be a miserable existence.

Of course if Virg & Cody won the tournament next Sunday I'd congratulate them, I'd be made up for them. But like all previous LFC players who represented their country - Barnes, Keegan, Thompson - that can't be our preference. How could any LFC fan bump in to Trent in the future and say I wish you'd have missed that pen and I was delighted you eventually got knocked out of the tournament. Just think about it, just think about how Trent would look back at you.

Plenty of England supporters but I don't think it is as passionate as other cities, I'm in Crosby and there is not one flag visible in anyones house.  Visited my sister in Sheffield this weekend and was a big difference
