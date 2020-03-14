I hope Netherlands/Holland win the semi and then the final. I'm very surprised Gravenberch hasn't been given game time with their first choice midfield entirely missing. When he gets going he really is a top talent. Him and Gomez might as well just go home to be honest. I didn't even want Trent to score that pen yesterday and wouldn't care if he had a stinker if he's forced to play. I'm horrible, I know.



Surely it'd give Van Dijk and Gakpo an extra bit of belief, not that they really should need it, especially Virgil.