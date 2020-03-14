Poll

Who do you want to win?

I'm English and supporting Netherlands
26 (37.7%)
I'm English and supporting England
14 (20.3%)
I'm not English and supporting Netherlands
27 (39.1%)
I'm not English and supporting England
2 (2.9%)

Total Members Voted: 69

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?  (Read 651 times)

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« on: Today at 01:13:41 pm »
Netherlands have a Liverpool influence. They are captained by Van Dijk and Gakpo is one of their main stars.

England do have a few of our own but they are not starters.

Who are you rooting for?

Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:23:15 pm »
England.

Love Southgate and the style and flair they bring to it. Enthralling football

They have some real likeable honest pros like Pickford, Walker, Kane and Rice.

Their supporters are class. The barmy army and that amazing saxophone band belting out the great escape and god save the queen/king over and over and over and over and over again.

Are you actually serious?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,475
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:26:55 pm »
Did you get permission from Andy to do a poll?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,806
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:27:43 pm »
No cheese option?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,888
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:32:01 pm »
Netherlands. All day long.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,841
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:40:50 pm »
Netherlands
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:43:34 pm »
As Steven McLaren would say : I will shupport ze dutcsh playersh
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm »
Go Dutch.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,808
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm »
Ruud Gullit!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,023
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:59:29 pm »
Trent vs VVD

I guess VVD has less annoying team mates

but what really drives it is the squares

It's pretty insufferable when ENGERLAND win even here in Liverpool

the Dutch winning would be a bit of normality

People watching the tournament would just be doing so for the footie!
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:55:57 pm
Ruud Gullit!

I was thinking about him yesterday. What a team that 1988 one was with van Basten, Riijkaard, and Koeman. Theyre the reason the Dutch (and Brazil) have always been my second international team. Theyve had some quality over the years  Van der Sar, Virgil, de Boer, Cruyff, Neeskens, Bergkamp, Kluivert, van Nistelrooy, Sneijder
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,600
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:15:38 pm »
Koeman v Southgate in a European Championship semi final.

Fuck me. The stench of mediocrity.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:15:38 pm
Koeman v Southgate in a European Championship semi final.

Fuck me. The stench of mediocrity.

At least Ron is a red, so I'm told 😁
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm »
The Ref.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,678
  • Kloppite
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:28:02 pm »
Netherlands.

Southgate is clueless & totally mismanaging the England squad, he has had a load of luck getting this far, England should have got beat against Slovakia.
 
Logged
#Sausages

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,902
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:28:27 pm »
Might depend on the starting line ups! Even then, if Trent comes on Ill probably feel stronger about it.

If Netherlands do win I hope they win the final, but specially with Ibou not getting a look in for France.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,178
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:32:53 pm »
Holland .

Got them ew 16/1 and a Spain v Holland final and a France v Holland final.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:40:10 pm »
Option 5: I just want all Liverpool players to have outstanding matches.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,888
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 02:21:16 pm
At least Ron is a red, so I'm told 😁
A Christmas tree never lies.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,242
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 02:21:16 pm
At least Ron is a red, so I'm told 😁
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:44:50 pm
A Christmas tree never lies.
He was doomed from that point on.  ;D
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
  • JFT96
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:03:58 pm »
England, but if they lose I wont lose any sleep over it. Id be more upset about us losing a league game
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,170
  • Seis Veces
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:11:24 pm »
I hope Netherlands/Holland win the semi and then the final. I'm very surprised Gravenberch hasn't been given game time with their first choice midfield entirely missing. When he gets going he really is a top talent. Him and Gomez might as well just go home to be honest. I didn't even want Trent to score that pen yesterday and wouldn't care if he had a stinker if he's forced to play. I'm horrible, I know.

Surely it'd give Van Dijk and Gakpo an extra bit of belief, not that they really should need it, especially Virgil.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,214
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:25:47 pm »
Dutch. Mostly because Southgate is one of the most annoying mediocrities roaming this planet.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:27:36 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:23:15 pm
England.

Love Southgate and the style and flair they bring to it. Enthralling football

They have some real likeable honest pros like Pickford, Walker, Kane and Rice.

Their supporters are class. The barmy army and that amazing saxophone band belting out the great escape and god save the queen/king over and over and over and over and over again.

Are you actually serious?
England, because 3 bad games for Ten Hag and Southgate is United manager.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:44:48 pm »
Obviously want Holland to win, but most of all I want Bellingham to either get subbed or sent off. Arrogant overhyped gobshite.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:55:54 pm »
England for the feel good factor in the country. But also the Dutch for Virgil (especially what a career he has had) and Cody - so cant lose.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,886
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:56:48 pm »
England. Add in a interest rate cut and its great.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:05:46 pm »
England.

I don't like many of the English players.  I don't rate the manager and the bizarre way he uses England's Liverpool players.  I don't like the fans and the way they behave.  I can't stand the English media and the way they report on the England football team.

I love Virgil and am excited to see how Slot manages him and Cody.  If England don't win the thing then I'd definitely like the Dutch to win for the sake of all our Dutch Liverpool players and staff.

But I'm English.  So I want England to win.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,268
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:08:27 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 05:05:46 pm
England.

I don't like many of the English players.  I don't rate the manager and the bizarre way he uses England's Liverpool players.  I don't like the fans and the way they behave.  I can't stand the English media and the way they report on the England football team.

I love Virgil and am excited to see how Slot manages him and Cody.  If England don't win the thing then I'd definitely like the Dutch to win for the sake of all our Dutch Liverpool players and staff.

But I'm English.  So I want England to win.

This is it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 