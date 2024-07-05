« previous next »
Political cuddlyness

Political cuddlyness
July 5, 2024, 05:00:52 pm
Is it time now - given that we have a grownup in Parliament for us to all make friends. The Tories were very clever - set everyone at everyone elses throats and I've done it as much as anyone.

I can't stand the Tories, I can't stand Reform, I can't stand the far-right and I can't stand the far-left when they are helping the Tories.


But!



Is it time for that all to be put behind us? On the left especially we have a left-leaning government with a great bunch of people that straight-up oppose the right and straight-up oppose popularism.

Obviously will take some time for their impact on politicas and the UK to be clear, but is it time for the far-left, left, centre-left and centrists to think - look - we have a real enemy with the fucking Nazis. The Tories are done (for now) - so let's unite.

And let's face it - if every left leaning voter all came out and all voted then Labour would stand a good chance of being in power for a very, very long time.

Aren't we all just wanting the same things in just slightly different ways? Do we really need to attack each other (I'm guilty of this certainly) and time to see the value and the points that we are making. We're all wanting a fairer, better, more decent and kinder country. Every single left-leaning and even centre-left Tories feel the same (The likes of Rory Stewart) - thaat kindness and that generosity has slipped from politicas as the nasty, hatefull and horrible agenda that the Tories have driven has dripped into every arena.

Can we just be friends? Can we all be tolerant? And I'm looking at myself as well here. Is there any need for it?
Reply #1
July 5, 2024, 05:18:32 pm
Not much of a chance, the fucking arseholes went full on Repugnant culture wars & now both sets of the scabby bastards think that they're on some sort of global march.


Bash them & then bash them some more.
Reply #2
Today at 02:26:16 pm
I see this vibe didnt last long
Reply #3
Today at 02:33:25 pm
I think we need a few more threads before we can come to any conclusions.
