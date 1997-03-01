Going back to this talk of inflation had me thinking is 2.5% headline figure that bad? So I did some googling
Year Inflation
2024
2023 9.7%
2022 11.6%
2021 4.1%
2020 1.5%
2019 2.6%
2018 3.3%
2017 3.6%
2016 1.8%
2015 1.0%
2014 2.4%
2013 3.0%
2012 3.2%
2011 5.2%
2010 4.6%
2009 0.5%
2008 4.0%
2007 4.3%
2006 3.2%
2005 2.8%
2004 3.0%
2003 2.9%
2002 1.7%
2001 1.8%
2000 3.0%
1999 1.5%
1998 3.4%
1997 3.1%
So its been above target most years since the target was created in 1997. Lets ignore the pandemic for a minute, it was above target during almost all of the period the Tories were in power up to the pandemic, but I dont remember anyone being massively concerned about it, obviously the pandemic numbers were concerning because of how much above the target they were, but I dont remember people getting in a panic during 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 or 2017 for example.