« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 281514 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,986
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6800 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:37:49 pm
Without a doubt.

Yeah its funny when these MPs come on Daily Politics and then Jo Coburn shows them an article about them blocking a development. These Mps must think the public are stupid, trying to claim underground solutions are cheaper.

This time it was the turn of a Green MP to block renewable energy projects based on that suggestion. Couldnt make it up.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,808
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6801 on: Today at 02:38:38 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:19:40 pm
On the corporate side of things is the retail amazon business actually all that profitable I know it didn't used to be and thy made most money from AWS, but honestly I have no idea how they do these days.

I thought that too. And given how many vans and drivers they have delivering things seemingly for free, I can't believe there's much profit in the "goods" side of things.  Probably all the profit is spent on the AWS arm for providing the platform.  That arm can of course be run from the lowest tax jurisdiction on the planet.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6802 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm »
^ Amazon and its profits, as you say Paul its all offshored anyway. Biden and the EU were working on ways to tax it but Trump will nix that now hes going to get his cut.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevendennis/2022/02/07/what-we-get-so-very-wrong-about-amazons-retail-profitability/
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,808
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6803 on: Today at 03:57:15 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:59:27 pm
^ Amazon and its profits, as you say Paul its all offshored anyway. Biden and the EU were working on ways to tax it but Trump will nix that now hes going to get his cut.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevendennis/2022/02/07/what-we-get-so-very-wrong-about-amazons-retail-profitability/

Thanks, sorry to divert the thread, but how does amazon make money from ads?  I guess it's ads for other products on the product pages, and retailers pay for these ( I'd always assumed it was just amazon pushing it's other products, never really considered it as a 'retailer' rather than a manufacturer)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,718
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6804 on: Today at 04:27:55 pm »
Going back to this talk of inflation had me thinking is 2.5% headline figure that bad? So I did some googling


Year   Inflation   
2024     
2023   9.7%
2022   11.6%
2021   4.1%
2020   1.5%
2019   2.6%   
2018   3.3%   
2017   3.6%   
2016   1.8%   
2015   1.0%   
2014   2.4%   
2013   3.0%   
2012   3.2%   
2011   5.2%   
2010   4.6%   
2009   0.5%   
2008   4.0%   
2007   4.3%   
2006   3.2%   
2005   2.8%   
2004   3.0%   
2003   2.9%   
2002   1.7%   
2001   1.8%   
2000   3.0%
1999   1.5%   
1998   3.4%   
1997   3.1%   

So its been above target most years since the target was created in 1997. Lets ignore the pandemic for a minute, it was above target during almost all of the period the Tories were in power up to the pandemic, but I dont remember anyone being massively concerned about it, obviously the pandemic numbers were concerning because of how much above the target they were, but I dont remember people getting in a panic during 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 or 2017 for example.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Up
« previous next »
 