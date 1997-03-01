Going back to this talk of inflation had me thinking is 2.5% headline figure that bad? So I did some googling





Year Inflation

2024

2023 9.7%

2022 11.6%

2021 4.1%

2020 1.5%

2019 2.6%

2018 3.3%

2017 3.6%

2016 1.8%

2015 1.0%

2014 2.4%

2013 3.0%

2012 3.2%

2011 5.2%

2010 4.6%

2009 0.5%

2008 4.0%

2007 4.3%

2006 3.2%

2005 2.8%

2004 3.0%

2003 2.9%

2002 1.7%

2001 1.8%

2000 3.0%

1999 1.5%

1998 3.4%

1997 3.1%



So its been above target most years since the target was created in 1997. Lets ignore the pandemic for a minute, it was above target during almost all of the period the Tories were in power up to the pandemic, but I dont remember anyone being massively concerned about it, obviously the pandemic numbers were concerning because of how much above the target they were, but I dont remember people getting in a panic during 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 or 2017 for example.

