Starmer is not helping because he's appeared hellbent on purging the party of anyone deemed to be too-far left (which is everyone compared to him). That in itself is a red flag for me. If you appoint nodding dogs to your party, you run the risk of bad policy. But let's not lay all the blame at his door for the Reform polls. Look at the media - in particular the supposedly impartial BBC - and compare the coverage given to Reform vs Lib Dems and the Greens. The Fascists are never out of the spotlight and they're always lying and promising unicorns. After the Brexit disaster, Frottage should have been hounded out of town and yet the ugly little toad is still grabbling the spotlight



Well him being a rightwing nutjob is just your personal point of view. Not sure if you have any evidence to show him as anything other than a left-leaning centrist?But yeah, this is the argument I actually get into.You, I would guess are from the idea that THE LEFT must be THE LEFT and there shall be no ground given nor compromises made with big business or the Right or.. whoever..Whereas I want a socialist, fair and prosporous nation that means that compromise and give from both sides is likely to achieve some common ground and some wins for everyone.The biggest problem I can see myself is that the Right have just got batshit and veered way off from the centre, trying to drag the whole spectrum with it - which is a problem and does get people lablled as 'far-left' that aren't really and in the case of the 'far-left' others get labelled right wing nutjobs that aren't really either. It's hard to deal with someone that has opposite views and aren't engaging normally within the political arena.The world has billiionaires. The world has big corporations. The world has agitators. The economy is broken. Brexit has wrecked the place and the Tories have nearly finished that job and Reform are there to mop up the stupid and racist.Those are all facts. Labour sadly has to deal with all of them. Not a job anyone would envy, you'd think.