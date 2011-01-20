« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 278134 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6720 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:20:11 pm
Ah right. Fair enough, missed that.

I think that's the first time I (didn't) notice it?

I thikn that's using a definition of populist as asserting that certain policies will work without admitting evidence against. That's how the far right usually push their arguments, but if you use a particular definition, then you should be able to apply that definition across the board and see who else that applies to.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6721 on: Today at 02:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:01:19 pm
If you are a Labour Party that is classed as virtually interchangeable with the Conservatives in the public mind than maybe that might be something of a problem - if voters evidently think neither of you are all that different on the fundamentals and are none too keen on either of you then thats not ideal. Yknow, for a nominally leftwing party that defines itself in opposition to the Conservatives.

Its not my scorn Labour should care about anyway, its the observable evidence that theyre going down like the Hindenberg with the public since they assumed office.

Think the GE outcome in the Summer demonstrated how the electorate views the Tories and Labour administrations respectively.
Online Father Ted

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6722 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:18:09 pm
It's not a proper democracy if the party of your choice isn't getting what you reckon to be your fair share. I think we can ignore your claims of observable evidence.

They dont get it because they dont have millionaire backers and media cheerleaders. Because if there were to be a break with the two main partys everyone who matters would much rather it were Reform than the alternative.

But keep going in order to distract the thread away from the failures of Starmer & co and discussions thereof.
Online stewil007

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6723 on: Today at 02:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:23:35 pm
media cheerleaders

For this government?  Good one
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6724 on: Today at 02:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:23:35 pm
They dont get it because they dont have millionaire backers and media cheerleaders. Because if there were to be a break with the two main partys everyone who matters would much rather it were Reform than the alternative.

But keep going in order to distract the thread away from the failures of Starmer & co and discussions thereof.

You mean it's deemed a distraction to not just accept your claims of observable evidence about what the voters think, and instead to point to what the actual polls say? I'm not saying if this or if that. I'm pointing to the actual polls, and accepting that the UK voters are the voters that matter. Not some subset that reflects your worldview.

If you want to make your argument, make your argument, without claiming that the voters back your worldview. Because they plainly don't.
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6725 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:32:16 pm
For this government?  Good one

Is there any media source that leads cheers for this government? I can't think of any. The closest I've seen is tweets listing what this government has done non the quiet. Which this administration, shit as it is at politics, have made zero political capital of.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6726 on: Today at 02:40:38 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:32:16 pm
For this government?  Good one

:D


I was thinking that too :D
Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6727 on: Today at 02:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:35:46 pm
Is there any media source that leads cheers for this government? I can't think of any. The closest I've seen is tweets listing what this government has done non the quiet. Which this administration, shit as it is at politics, have made zero political capital of.

I mean the Guardian splits its time between being vaguely supportive or attacking from the Left, the Mirror maybe (don't read it) otherwise its pretty much open hostility, even from a lot of the supposedly impartial TV channels
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6728 on: Today at 02:46:07 pm »
Inflation figs out tomorrow morning at 7AM. 10yr bonds have stabilised a bit, a good/bad set of figures tomorrow could impact that somewhat.
GDP figs for Nov out Thurs morning at 7AM - Labour can't really afford a contraction.
Online Father Ted

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6729 on: Today at 02:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:33:22 pm
You mean it's deemed a distraction to not just accept your claims of observable evidence about what the voters think, and instead to point to what the actual polls say? I'm not saying if this or if that. I'm pointing to the actual polls, and accepting that the UK voters are the voters that matter. Not some subset that reflects your worldview.

If you want to make your argument, make your argument, without claiming that the voters back your worldview. Because they plainly don't.

Theyre loving Starmer are they? Dancing in the streets in celebration? Its been a ringing endorsement of Mr. Forensic has it?

They clearly think hes shit. And theyre right. They might have come to that conclusion for different reasons than I did but they got there fairly rapidly.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6730 on: Today at 03:18:24 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:46:07 pm
Inflation figs out tomorrow morning at 7AM. 10yr bonds have stabilised a bit, a good/bad set of figures tomorrow could impact that somewhat.
GDP figs for Nov out Thurs morning at 7AM - Labour can't really afford a contraction.

It's possible that Starmer and Reeves have talked the economy into flatlining, with all the doom and gloom (and delayed budget).
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6731 on: Today at 03:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:50:00 pm
Theyre loving Starmer are they? Dancing in the streets in celebration? Its been a ringing endorsement of Mr. Forensic has it?

They clearly think hes shit. And theyre right. They might have come to that conclusion for different reasons than I did but they got there fairly rapidly.

So it's popularity you're looking at?

I'm a bit bored with popularism. I'd rather see actual worked examples of fixing stuff.

But, you're only going to see that after a few years as I think we've all already agreed that 'insta-fixing' was never on the cards.

I think part of the reason we're in this mess is due to people being more arsed about personalities than politicians.

But as was asked, what do you think Corbyn would have been doing right here, right now if he was in power. He'd be getting as much (probably) more dogs abuse from the various elements no?

If he did go for extreme measures - and I know I keep asking this, but only because no one will answer the question

IF he did go for all the measures that the 'far left' have been pushing for, then given the wobble that the Bonds and economy had with baby-steps then what would be the result of those actions?

Would it be forgivable for a socialist government to tank the economy on a gamble? Or isn't it a gamble? Is it sure fire? Is it easy what you think Labour should be doing - all an absolute cert and all super easy, barely an inconvinience?
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6732 on: Today at 03:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:50:00 pm
Theyre loving Starmer are they? Dancing in the streets in celebration? Its been a ringing endorsement of Mr. Forensic has it?

They clearly think hes shit. And theyre right. They might have come to that conclusion for different reasons than I did but they got there fairly rapidly.

I've never disputed that this government is shit at politics and really unpopular. I disputed your statement that "a Labour Party that is classed as virtually interchangeable with the Conservatives in the public mind". The evidence runs counter to that, as I'd quoted, with numbers. You then dismissed that evidence with a variety of ifs this and ifs that.

And your second paragraph. You're agreeing with the Reformists in opposing the Labour government. It doesn't matter if you agree on concrete things or not, what matters is that you agree on opposing the Labour government.
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6733 on: Today at 03:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 03:20:40 pm
So it's popularity you're looking at?

I'm a bit bored with popularism. I'd rather see actual worked examples of fixing stuff.

But, you're only going to see that after a few years as I think we've all already agreed that 'insta-fixing' was never on the cards.

I think part of the reason we're in this mess is due to people being more arsed about personalities than politicians.

But as was asked, what do you think Corbyn would have been doing right here, right now if he was in power. He'd be getting as much (probably) more dogs abuse from the various elements no?

If he did go for extreme measures - and I know I keep asking this, but only because no one will answer the question

IF he did go for all the measures that the 'far left' have been pushing for, then given the wobble that the Bonds and economy had with baby-steps then what would be the result of those actions?

Would it be forgivable for a socialist government to tank the economy on a gamble? Or isn't it a gamble? Is it sure fire? Is it easy what you think Labour should be doing - all an absolute cert and all super easy, barely an inconvinience?

Note the second paragraph in the post you quoted. It's in agreement with the Reformists on the salient matters, because what's important is opposing the Labour government. As long as you hate Labour, then even the far right are one's fellows. The horseshoe in effect.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6734 on: Today at 03:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:27:50 pm
Note the second paragraph in the post you quoted. It's in agreement with the Reformists on the salient matters, because what's important is opposing the Labour government. As long as you hate Labour, then even the far right are one's fellows. The horseshoe in effect.

Yeah from the stuff I've been reading of late, it does seem that quite a few socialists/leftists/far-leftists are flocking to reform.

If you pander to the 'red wall' voters that aren't really bothered about politics or truth, then I suppose it makes some sort of sense if you're unhappy.

Online Father Ted

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6735 on: Today at 03:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:27:50 pm
Note the second paragraph in the post you quoted. It's in agreement with the Reformists on the salient matters, because what's important is opposing the Labour government. As long as you hate Labour, then even the far right are one's fellows. The horseshoe in effect.

Yawn.

You only appear in here when people question the godawful rightwing crap you advocate for, to make out its the best anyone could ever hope for and people should just put up or shut up. Turning legitimate criticism of the Starmer project into attacks on those not dumb enough to unquestioningly swallow the obvious flaws in it and the fact its already unpopular.

You wouldnt vote for anything leftwing when it was on offer, as youve admitted because youre petty minded factionalism and hatred of the left is all consuming and all that matters to you.

I wont be voting for reform thank you, I hate that toad faced twat and think the party is a con, but lots will and the polls suggest more go there by the week - and its because of the Labour Party itself, not lefties on social media or anything.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:36:40 pm by Father Ted »
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6736 on: Today at 03:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 03:31:34 pm
Yeah from the stuff I've been reading of late, it does seem that quite a few socialists/leftists/far-leftists are flocking to reform.

If you pander to the 'red wall' voters that aren't really bothered about politics or truth, then I suppose it makes some sort of sense if you're unhappy.

I wrote the earlier definition of populism based on how the far right pushes policies without admitting evidence against, and it's been noted that it can apply to various policies from the left too. I noted, before the July election, that all I expect of any replacement government is that it bases government on evidence, and whatever falls from that falls from that. I think this Labour government has been doing that so far, whatever one feels about how they've interpreted that evidence and how to proceed from there.
Online stewil007

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6737 on: Today at 03:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:33:46 pm


I wont be voting for reform thank you, I hate that toad faced twat and think the party is a con, but lots will and the polls suggest more go there by the week - and its because of the Labour Party itself, not lefties on social media or anything.

Or going to Reform is a more natural home for disenfranchised Tories
Online Alvador

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6738 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm »
Its laughable people think there's a fair media landscape. Its clear that the Right benefit and gain more traction because of sympathetic media.

You only have the look at the rise of Frottage. Breathlessly promoted by the BBC for years, season ticket to every show and his every utterance became headline news when other parties on the left are lucky if they can get 5 mins of a panel once a week.

The political landscape is inherently tilted in favor of centre to right wing beliefs because this serves the interest of the wealthy and capitalist asset class.
Online Father Ted

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6739 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:40:37 pm
Or going to Reform is a more natural home for disenfranchised Tories

Yes, that too.
Online ELMO!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6740 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 03:44:26 pm
Its laughable people think there's a fair media landscape.

Does anyone think that? Even the right think all the media is woke.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6741 on: Today at 03:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:33:46 pm
I wont be voting for reform thank you, I hate that toad faced twat and think the party is a con, but lots will and the polls suggest more go there by the week - and its because of the Labour Party itself, not lefties on social media or anything.
Starmer is not helping because he's appeared hellbent on purging the party of anyone deemed to be too-far left (which is everyone compared to him). That in itself is a red flag for me. If you appoint nodding dogs to your party, you run the risk of bad policy. But let's not lay all the blame at his door for the Reform polls. Look at the media - in particular the supposedly impartial BBC - and compare the coverage given to Reform vs Lib Dems and the Greens. The Fascists are never out of the spotlight and they're always lying and promising unicorns. After the Brexit disaster, Frottage should have been hounded out of town and yet the ugly little toad is still grabbling the spotlight >:(
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6742 on: Today at 03:45:44 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:40:37 pm
Or going to Reform is a more natural home for disenfranchised Tories

Of course it is, Id like tp see the evidence for socialists going to a party that wants to privatise the NHS
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6743 on: Today at 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:33:46 pm
Yawn.

You only appear in here when people question the godawful rightwing crap you advocate for, to make out its the best anyone could ever hope for and people should just put up or shut up. Turning legitimate criticism of the Starmer project into attacks on those not dumb enough to unquestioningly swallow the obvious flaws in it and the fact its already unpopular.

You wouldnt vote for anything leftwing when it was on offer, as youve admitted because youre petty minded factionalism and hatred of the left is all consuming and all that matters to you.

I wont be voting for reform thank you, I hate that toad faced twat and think the party is a con, but lots will and the polls suggest more go there by the week - and its because of the Labour Party itself, not lefties on social media or anything.

Erm, I disputed something, and backed it up with evidence. Here are the numbers. No rhetoric, unlike the above, which is all rhetoric.

2019 election.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_United_Kingdom_general_election
Tories 43.63%
Labour 32.08%
Lib Dem 11.55%
Greens (England, Wales and Scotland combined) 2.7%
Brexit Party 2.01%

Election Maps UK, Via @Moreincommon_, 6-10 Dec. Changes w/ 29 Nov - 2 Dec.
https://xcancel.com/ElectionMapsUK/status/1867519423319613640
Labour 26%
Tories 26%
Reform 19%
Lib Dem 13%
Green 8%

You can yawn at evidence if you like, if you prefer rhetoric that fits with your worldview.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6744 on: Today at 03:47:57 pm »
Polls are a bit useless now. I suspect Labour will remain popular in city constituencies and especially with students, but they will have haemorrhaged support in poor towns and rural communities. Theyre going to be in big trouble in most seats in the North and Midlands.
Online Father Ted

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6745 on: Today at 03:49:06 pm »
Its this tiresome insistence that everyone else is only indulging in their naive political vision and seeing what they wish to see, whilst you alone - Mr. Reality himself, have no prejudices or political affiliations that grates (that and everything else about you and your tiresome musings).

Especially when youre an obvious Labour right handbanger & true believer.
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6746 on: Today at 03:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:49:06 pm
Its this tiresome insistence that everyone else is only indulging in their naive political vision and seeing what they wish to see, whilst you alone - Mr. Reality himself, have no prejudices or political affiliations that grates (that and everything else about you and your tiresome musings).

Especially when youre an obvious Labour right handbanger & true believer.

Is there anything wrong with accepting that we live in a democracy and thus UK voters are what matters, not whatever arguments wins in one's head? I don't like it. I've opposed every time anyone has argued for an elected Upper House. But I recognise it, and accept it. Whatever arguments work for me, I'm not the one that matters. The UK voters matter, not me alone, or people who share my worldview. Is that such a heinous position to take?
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6747 on: Today at 03:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:49:06 pm
Its this tiresome insistence that everyone else is only indulging in their naive political vision and seeing what they wish to see, whilst you alone - Mr. Reality himself, have no prejudices or political affiliations that grates (that and everything else about you and your tiresome musings).

Especially when youre an obvious Labour right handbanger & true believer.

Not sure if that's directed at me or Sangria :)


However, I'll ask you this question again since you didn't answer it. Surely someone, somewhere wants to answer this if it's all as easy as it appears to some?

But as was asked, what do you think Corbyn would have been doing right here, right now if he was in power. He'd be getting as much (probably) more dogs abuse from the various elements no?

If he did go for extreme measures - and I know I keep asking this, but only because no one will answer the question

IF he did go for all the measures that the 'far left' have been pushing for, then given the wobble that the Bonds and economy had with baby-steps then what would be the result of those actions?

Would it be forgivable for a socialist government to tank the economy on a gamble? Or isn't it a gamble? Is it sure fire? Is it easy what you think Labour should be doing - all an absolute cert and all super easy, barely an inconvinience?

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6748 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 02:07:36 pm
Why is anything on the left that sways away from this failed, neolib trickele down bullshit always labelled "populist"?

This constant false dichotomy on here that you can only have either Corbynite "Communism" or the centre-right economic status quo and there is absolutely no in between. Or if you think Starmer/Reeves policy ideas are shite then you must want the far right to win and are praying for the second coming of Chairman Mao.

Many on here seem to completely but into the right wing framing of any left wing politics and why we have this ridiculous public perception of any moving to the left economically being called "Marxism".


It's a perpetual frustration.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6749 on: Today at 04:00:56 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:45:35 pm
Starmer is not helping because he's appeared hellbent on purging the party of anyone deemed to be too-far left (which is everyone compared to him). That in itself is a red flag for me. If you appoint nodding dogs to your party, you run the risk of bad policy. But let's not lay all the blame at his door for the Reform polls. Look at the media - in particular the supposedly impartial BBC - and compare the coverage given to Reform vs Lib Dems and the Greens. The Fascists are never out of the spotlight and they're always lying and promising unicorns. After the Brexit disaster, Frottage should have been hounded out of town and yet the ugly little toad is still grabbling the spotlight >:(

Well him being a rightwing nutjob is just your personal point of view. Not sure if you have any evidence to show him as anything other than a left-leaning centrist?


But yeah, this is the argument I actually get into.

You, I would guess are from the idea that THE LEFT must be THE LEFT and there shall be no ground given nor compromises made with big business or the Right or.. whoever..


Whereas I want a socialist, fair and prosporous nation that means that compromise and give from both sides is likely to achieve some common ground and some wins for everyone.


The biggest problem I can see myself is that the Right have just got batshit and veered way off from the centre, trying to drag the whole spectrum with it - which is a problem and does get people lablled as 'far-left' that aren't really and in the case of the 'far-left' others get labelled right wing nutjobs that aren't really either. It's hard to deal with someone that has opposite views and aren't engaging normally within the political arena.

The world has billiionaires. The world has big corporations. The world has agitators. The economy is broken. Brexit has wrecked the place and the Tories have nearly finished that job and Reform are there to mop up the stupid and racist.


Those are all facts. Labour sadly has to deal with all of them. Not a job anyone would envy, you'd think.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6750 on: Today at 04:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 04:00:56 pm
Well him being a rightwing nutjob is just your personal point of view. Not sure if you have any evidence to show him as anything other than a left-leaning centrist?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/30/keir-starmer-is-one-of-labours-most-rightwing-mps-study-finds

Keir Starmer is towards the rightwing of Labour members of parliament, according to a study of the political positions of the MPs from every major party.

The prime minister is less leftwing than almost all of his 401 Labour colleagues, according to the research by Chris Hanretty, a professor of politics at Royal Holloway, University of London.
