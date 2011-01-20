Theyre loving Starmer are they? Dancing in the streets in celebration? Its been a ringing endorsement of Mr. Forensic has it?
They clearly think hes shit. And theyre right. They might have come to that conclusion for different reasons than I did but they got there fairly rapidly.
So it's popularity you're looking at?
I'm a bit bored with popularism. I'd rather see actual worked examples of fixing stuff.
But, you're only going to see that after a few years as I think we've all already agreed that 'insta-fixing' was never on the cards.
I think part of the reason we're in this mess is due to people being more arsed about personalities than politicians.
But as was asked, what do you think Corbyn would have been doing right here, right now if he was in power. He'd be getting as much (probably) more dogs abuse from the various elements no?
If he did go for extreme measures - and I know I keep asking this, but only because no one will answer the question
IF he did go for all the measures that the 'far left' have been pushing for, then given the wobble that the Bonds and economy had with baby-steps then what would be the result of those actions?
Would it be forgivable for a socialist government to tank the economy on a gamble? Or isn't it a gamble? Is it sure fire? Is it easy what you think Labour should be doing - all an absolute cert and all super easy, barely an inconvinience?