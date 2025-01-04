I actually agree with a lot of this, it's so frustrating how we've heard "we are ready for Govt" for the past 18 months and then upon being elected are seemingly on backfoot on nearly everything and are scrambling round fighting fires from week 1. The opportunities for easy PR wins were right in front of them and they've fumbled nearly everything.



On immigration though, the unofficial figures show they are going to be down by at least 20% so it could be an opportunity to show they are moving in the right direction and create the narrative early.



Where as that is just outright Musk level lies and pure far right misinformation.



When an independent review was finally published in 2022, it found police officers described parts of the town as a no-go area, while witnesses set out multiple allegations of police corruption and favouritism towards the Pakistani community. Regardless of the reason, the inquiry found that there was a nervousness about race bordering on a reluctance to investigate crimes committed by what was described as the Asian community.Similar concerns applied at the council, where anxieties over appearing racist saw safeguarding officers waving away concerns simply because the perpetrators were Asian. It was felt that some suspects were not investigated because it would have been politically incorrect.This is not to say that the council did nothing. Aware that taxi drivers were offering children rides for sex, in 2006 it suspended licensing enforcement for drivers, allowing high risk drivers to continue practicing. As the Telford Inquiry found, this was borne entirely out of fear of accusations of racism; it was craven.And above all, there was the concern over community relations: senior council staff were terrified that the abuse of children had the potential to start a race riot. The result was stasis, despite officials acknowledging in at least one case that abuse by Asian men had gone on for years and years.It had: at least 1,000 girls were abused in the town between 1980 and 2009. Yet even this conservative estimate was disputed by authority figures, with West Mercia police superintendent Tom Harding insisting in 2018 the figure was sensationalised. The independent review later found it entirely plausibleAcross the town, pressure was put on people to suppress, keep quiet or cover up issues around child abuse. A former senior officer told her review that x didnt want [the] town to become the child abuse capital of the north. They didnt want riots.Politicians were terrified [of the impact on] community cohesion. This nervousness meant that there was a sense that it was the Pakistani heritage Councillors who alone dealt with that community, with their having a disproportionate influence on the council: as one witness put it, [my] experience of council as it was and is  Asian men very powerful, and the white British are very mindful of racism and frightened of racism allegations so there is no robust challenge. Other concerns may have been even more sinister. In 2016, it was reported that a victim of grooming in Rotherham had alleged that she was raped by a town councillor.As a result of this combination of factors, the council went to great lengths to cover up information and silence whistle-blowers. In the words of witnesses, if you want to keep your job, you keep your head down and your mouth shut.Its not disinformation.Edit: I see you edited your comment, I didnt say people were not jailed. But the people who turned a blind eye were not held accountable.