Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 267779 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 10:50:02 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:30:24 am
The grooming gangs, whilst abhorrent- and certainly requires attention. Is just yet another distraction. Divide and conquer - our pensions are fucking wank for where the countries wealth exists. Our average salary pales into insignificance to comparable countries. We have
enormously high taxes - yet god awful public services.

Money is being diverted out of our hands into those who are obscenely wealthy  - who then chose not to pay tax in the country they make their wealth from.

Were being taken the piss out of - to our faces, and yet STILL get distracted by the days headlines so we dont focus our energies on where the real problems are.

You are being manipulated.

the grooming gang shouldnt be a distraction though, it should have been one of the first priorities of any government -  protecting its citizens. the Tories where an absolute disgrace over it, and there hasnt been justice either. Police forces, council workers, care workers turning a blind eye to children being RAPED and not one of them has been charged, sent to jail, no reform or accountability in 14 years. Its an absolute scandal on par with any scandal the past 40 years.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 10:52:27 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:45:25 am

Watching Alastair Campbell explain how Blairs government ran their process really shows how to create a story that sticks. The way they managed to schedule and time policies so that everything came together and created a clear sense of purpose was genius. Im just not seeing that from Labour right now. Theyre reactive, not proactive. They need to start acting before the story even begins to unfold.

I get what you are saying, but we are living in a very different world to 1997 and that approach is almost impossible due to media intervention.

Do you think even if Labour had come out with the best messaging and approach that the wolves wouldn't be tearing them apart regardless?

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 10:54:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:43:49 am
Weve left the EU, the country is already on its arse, everything is broken and the 'vibe' is absolutely horrible, companies are already leaving or choosing not to list here, so how do you increase these peoples/companies taxes without even more of them choosing to go elsewhere? And thats not me saying we shouldn't tax these people more, but i just don't know what's keeping them here as it is, if I was in his position I'd be on the first private jet out of the UK.

Its a ruse mate - theres what the best part of 60 million people in England alone - almost 70m in the United Kingdom.

Just for arguments sake - if we taxed Thames water at 80% (we wouldnt but Im trying to illustrate my point) there would be yet another company prepared to fill their shoes as there would still be a juggernaut or money to be made.

This notion that wed scare off investment is nonsense - were a damn sight more attractive market than Somalia for example - or India, despite their billions of consumers because we are an EDC (economically developed country)

Where one rich prick fucks off because he doesnt want to share part of his wealth (greedy selfish c*nt) there is another person ready and waiting to fill that void to mow their millions.

Call their bluffs! Fuck them off - someone else will fill their shoes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 10:57:26 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:46:05 am
My argument will always be if this country is so bad, get the fuck out, cut ties and let the people remaining here pick up the slack.  Nature abhors a vacuum and the next thing will be along to fill what they've left.

I don't know if you've noticed but there's been no shortage of people coming to the UK. Non EU arrivals 845k net last year. The problem is just from my own anecdotal viewing is I'm not sure they are being much in terms of wealth and skills.

Last year we lost 95k from the EU and 21k British.

What a fucking disaster Brexit has been, Liverpool used to be full of bright young things from France, Spain and Italy. Now it's fellas from god knows where riding e-bikes delivering food and square shaped women brought over to make babies.

The sheer idiocy of this country is almost unbelievable.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 10:57:54 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:46:05 am
My argument will always be if this country is so bad, get the fuck out, cut ties and let the people remaining here pick up the slack.  Nature abhors a vacuum and the next thing will be along to fill what they've left.

The thing will still be there, it will just pay its taxes elsewhere (which is kind of what they are already doing)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:50:02 am
the grooming gang shouldnt be a distraction though, it should have been one of the first priorities of any government -  protecting its citizens. the Tories where an absolute disgrace over it, and there hasnt been justice either. Police forces, council workers, care workers turning a blind eye to children being RAPED and not one of them has been charged, sent to jail, no reform or accountability in 14 years. Its an absolute scandal on par with any scandal the past 40 years.

Nothing youve written there is incorrect. Weve had an enquiry already - cost £200m quid, many recommendations, of which none have been addressed. And yet here you are talking about wanting an inquiry into something weve already had an enquiry about and spent vast amounts of money doing so.

You are being distracted. - wake up.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 10:59:17 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:45:25 am
You can get ahead of the media by acting quickly, decisively, and delivering a clear message. If you time policies right, you can shape the story about where the country is heading before the media even gets a chance to start one. Labour could have easily put the grooming gang scandal to bed if they'd introduced legislation earlier that addressed all 20 of the recommendations. By doing that, they could have used it to absolutely destroy the Tories.

The same goes for next year when the immigration figures come out, and theyre huge again. Labour could get ahead of that narrative by introducing legislation now to address the issues, rather than reacting when the numbers come out. They can shape the conversation by setting the agenda, not just reacting to the headlines.

Labour also has a chance to turn the narrative around the UK becoming a police state. The Tories pushed things like banning protests, the "online safety" bill, and other authoritarian measures. Labour could get ahead of that by reversing these Tory laws, strengthening peoples rights to free speech and democratic freedoms, and positioning themselves as defenders of liberty.

Just like the Tories have set traps for Labour in the past, Labour can easily set traps for the Tories while simultaneously addressing the issues people actually care about. But my biggest frustration with the current Labour leadership is that theyre not quick enough, and theyre not politically savvy enough.

Watching Alastair Campbell explain how Blairs government ran their process really shows how to create a story that sticks. The way they managed to schedule and time policies so that everything came together and created a clear sense of purpose was genius. Im just not seeing that from Labour right now. Theyre reactive, not proactive. They need to start acting before the story even begins to unfold.

I actually agree with a lot of this, it's so frustrating how we've heard "we are ready for Govt" for the past 18 months and then upon being elected are seemingly on backfoot on nearly everything and are scrambling round fighting fires from week 1. The opportunities for easy PR wins were right in front of them and they've fumbled nearly everything.

On immigration though, the unofficial figures show they are going to be down by at least 20% so it could be an opportunity to show they are moving in the right direction and create the narrative early.

Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:50:02 am
the grooming gang shouldnt be a distraction though, it should have been one of the first priorities of any government -  protecting its citizens. the Tories where an absolute disgrace over it, and there hasnt been justice either. Police forces, council workers, care workers turning a blind eye to children being RAPED and not one of them has been charged, sent to jail, no reform or accountability in 14 years. Its an absolute scandal on par with any scandal the past 40 years.

Where as that is just outright Musk level lies and pure far right misinformation. People first went to jail for it over 10 years ago, gangs were smashed, dozens of inquiries have been held and published and 100s are in prison after dozens of trials over the past decade.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 11:02:06 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:57:54 am
The thing will still be there, it will just pay its taxes elsewhere (which is kind of what they are already doing)

Which is where the tax regime needs to change, leave the country for tax purposes then your business will suffer - remain in the UK you're fine.  Probably sounds a bit MAGA but how do you stop people and companies fucking us over?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 11:03:02 am »
Its simple really.
There isn't enough money because most of it has gone in the pockets of the few, syphoned out of services and the economy into the tax havens via the cost of greed crisis, covid fraud and quantitive easing
Everyone is blaming each other while the fat cats sit laughing on their yachts or the golf course.
The idiots froth at Musk's tweets, nod along at Frottage's garbage and are now blaming Labour.
Then wonder why things don't improve.


Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6529 on: Today at 11:04:24 am »
Local community facebook group full of fucking simpletons posting Lee Anderson's list of names saying "LABOUR MPS ARE IMPLICATED IN THIS COVER UP". Fucking despair of this country.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6530 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:54:34 am
Its a ruse mate - theres what the best part of 60 million people in England alone - almost 70m in the United Kingdom.

Just for arguments sake - if we taxed Thames water at 80% (we wouldnt but Im trying to illustrate my point) there would be yet another company prepared to fill their shoes as there would still be a juggernaut or money to be made.

This notion that wed scare off investment is nonsense - were a damn sight more attractive market than Somalia for example - or India, despite their billions of consumers because we are an EDC (economically developed country)

Where one rich prick fucks off because he doesnt want to share part of his wealth (greedy selfish c*nt) there is another person ready and waiting to fill that void to mow their millions.

Call their bluffs! Fuck them off - someone else will fill their shoes.


Why would that company invest its capita here when its paying 80% when it can go somewhere else and pay 20% tax and get a much bigger return? The end result is we get 80% of nothing.

Its throughly depressing because I think im right and I dont want to be right but we just seem to be caught in a kind of doom loop as a country, tax people more, tax people less, spend more, spend less it just doesnt feel like its helping or making a difference.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 11:05:37 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:50:02 am
the grooming gang shouldnt be a distraction though, it should have been one of the first priorities of any government -  protecting its citizens. the Tories where an absolute disgrace over it, and there hasnt been justice either. Police forces, council workers, care workers turning a blind eye to children being RAPED and not one of them has been charged, sent to jail, no reform or accountability in 14 years. Its an absolute scandal on par with any scandal the past 40 years.

Love her or hate her, but Susie Boniface was on the Press Preview the other day. She called out this by stating that these grooming gangs represent about 3.7% of child sexual abuse in the UK. She wanted to know where's the uproar from Musk, Tories, Daily Fail about the other 96.3% committed by family members, the clergy, teachers, etc.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 11:08:02 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 10:59:17 am
I actually agree with a lot of this, it's so frustrating how we've heard "we are ready for Govt" for the past 18 months and then upon being elected are seemingly on backfoot on nearly everything and are scrambling round fighting fires from week 1. The opportunities for easy PR wins were right in front of them and they've fumbled nearly everything.

On immigration though, the unofficial figures show they are going to be down by at least 20% so it could be an opportunity to show they are moving in the right direction and create the narrative early.

Where as that is just outright Musk level lies and pure far right misinformation.
When an independent review was finally published in 2022, it found police officers described parts of the town as a no-go area, while witnesses set out multiple allegations of police corruption and favouritism towards the Pakistani community. Regardless of the reason, the inquiry found that there was a nervousness about race bordering on a reluctance to investigate crimes committed by what was described as the Asian community.

Similar concerns applied at the council, where anxieties over appearing racist saw safeguarding officers waving away concerns simply because the perpetrators were Asian. It was felt that some suspects were not investigated because it would have been politically incorrect.

This is not to say that the council did nothing. Aware that taxi drivers were offering children rides for sex, in 2006 it suspended licensing enforcement for drivers, allowing high risk drivers to continue practicing. As the Telford Inquiry found, this was borne entirely out of fear of accusations of racism; it was craven.

And above all, there was the concern over community relations: senior council staff were terrified that the abuse of children had the potential to start a race riot. The result was stasis, despite officials acknowledging in at least one case that abuse by Asian men had gone on for years and years.

It had: at least 1,000 girls were abused in the town between 1980 and 2009. Yet even this conservative estimate was disputed by authority figures, with West Mercia police superintendent Tom Harding insisting in 2018 the figure was sensationalised. The independent review later found it entirely plausible

Across the town, pressure was put on people to suppress, keep quiet or cover up issues around child abuse. A former senior officer told her review that x didnt want [the] town to become the child abuse capital of the north. They didnt want riots.

Politicians were terrified [of the impact on] community cohesion. This nervousness meant that there was a sense that it was the Pakistani heritage Councillors who alone dealt with that community, with their having a disproportionate influence on the council: as one witness put it, [my] experience of council as it was and is  Asian men very powerful, and the white British are very mindful of racism and frightened of racism allegations so there is no robust challenge. Other concerns may have been even more sinister. In 2016, it was reported that a victim of grooming in Rotherham had alleged that she was raped by a town councillor.

As a result of this combination of factors, the council went to great lengths to cover up information and silence whistle-blowers. In the words of witnesses, if you want to keep your job, you keep your head down and your mouth shut.


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/01/04/grooming-gangs-scandal-cover-up-oldham-telford-rotherham/


Its not disinformation.


Edit:  I see you edited your comment, I didnt say people were not jailed. But the people who turned a blind eye were not held accountable.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 11:08:10 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:02:06 am
Which is where the tax regime needs to change, leave the country for tax purposes then your business will suffer - remain in the UK you're fine.  Probably sounds a bit MAGA but how do you stop people and companies fucking us over?

I dont know, and more worryingly I dont think anyone else does either.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6534 on: Today at 11:09:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:05:30 am
Why would that company invest its capita here when its paying 80% when it can go somewhere else and pay 20% tax and get a much bigger return? The end result is we get 80% of nothing.

Its throughly depressing because I think im right and I dont want to be right but we just seem to be caught in a kind of doom loop as a country, tax people more, tax people less, spend more, spend less it just doesnt feel like its helping or making a difference.

Because the fundamental point remains - lets use water as an example, we have a market for it - of which its consumers can and do pay, good money btw in comparison to
its competition (other countries)

Where one person (greedy rich prick) is not prepared to engage in that market - somebody else will, as there are profits to be made.

This notion that company owners will upsticks and leave this enormously wealthy economy is bollocks - somebody else is ready and waiting to step into that market - because its profitable.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 11:11:58 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:45:38 am
In the United Kingdom, the average single worker faced a net average tax rate of 23.7% in 2023, compared with the OECD average of 24.9%. In other words, in the United Kingdom the take-home pay of an average single worker, after tax and benefits, was 76.3% of their gross wage, compared with the OECD average of 75.1%

Sounds good right? Were there or there abouts until you realise our average salary as a country who has the 5th or 6th largest economy sits 16th in the European table of average incomes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_European_countries_by_average_wage

So for every pound we earn (which is less than many equivalent countries in Europe alone) we have proportionately enormously high tax burdens. Squeezing our disposable income.

Google where the richest folk in Europe live, then circle that square. Its bollocks were being had off - big time.

https://ifs.org.uk/taxlab/taxlab-key-questions/how-do-uk-tax-revenues-compare-internationally
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6536 on: Today at 11:14:17 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:11:58 am
https://ifs.org.uk/taxlab/taxlab-key-questions/how-do-uk-tax-revenues-compare-internationally

Well first and foremost thats 2021 - so almost half a decade out of date. Since then significant tax rises have taken place.

So if were gonna talk facts lets at least make them relevant mate.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6537 on: Today at 11:14:49 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:09:43 am
Because the fundamental point remains - lets use water as an example, we have a market for it - of which its consumers can and do pay, good money btw in comparison to
its competition (other countries)

Where one person (greedy rich prick) is not prepared to engage in that market - somebody else will, as there are profits to be made.
if a business isnt making enough money, it wont move into the market. Currently the taxes, energy prices, regulations mean the UK is not an attractive economy to invest in.

You say someone will randomly replace the person leaving, where from? With what money? Why would someone do it? When they can go next door and make shitloads more money? Who replaces the taxes that person paid and which is needed to fund the social programs we enjoy?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6538 on: Today at 11:18:16 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:09:43 am
Because the fundamental point remains - lets use water as an example, we have a market for it - of which its consumers can and do pay, good money btw in comparison to
its competition (other countries)

Where one person (greedy rich prick) is not prepared to engage in that market - somebody else will, as there are profits to be made.

This notion that company owners will upsticks and leave this enormously wealthy economy is bollocks - somebody else is ready and waiting to step into that market - because its profitable.

For some industries such as water or groceries, of course someone would step in, but any business that primarily exports - like financial services etc - there is nothing fundamentally stopping them moving abroad and creating a gap in the market that needs filled.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6539 on: Today at 11:20:18 am »
Quote from: ELMO! on Today at 11:18:16 am
For some industries such as water or groceries, of course someone would step in, but any business that primarily exports - like financial services etc - there is nothing fundamentally stopping them moving abroad and creating a gap in the market that needs filled.

They dont even have to move abroad, they just move their tax domicile.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6540 on: Today at 11:20:36 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:14:17 am
Well first and foremost thats 2021 - so almost half a decade out of date. Since then significant tax rises have taken place.

So if were gonna talk facts lets at least make them relevant mate.

I don't think the trend has changed that much quite honestly, middle income tax rates haven't gone up that much relative to higher earner tax rates since then as far as I know.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6541 on: Today at 11:27:00 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:20:18 am
They dont even have to move abroad, they just move their tax domicile.

Yup - but you CAN legislate for that - we simply choose not to.

An MP has maybe minimum 4 years shelf life - lobbying bodies recognise this and fill
 their pockets so the focus goes elsewhere.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6542 on: Today at 11:28:43 am »
If you were designing a tax system for the UK from scratch it probably wouldn't much like this one, the problem is any changes create winners and losers, the winners pocket the gains without a second thought, the losers these days scream about the unfairness of it all and their votes are pretty much lost.

I mean really council tax should be massively reformed, but that would have a hugely negative impact on London and the South East, economically sensible, politically suicide.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6543 on: Today at 11:42:48 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:58:24 am
Nothing youve written there is incorrect. Weve had an enquiry already - cost £200m quid, many recommendations, of which none have been addressed. And yet here you are talking about wanting an inquiry into something weve already had an enquiry about and spent vast amounts of money doing so.

You are being distracted. - wake up.

As well as the national Jay inquiry a number of local authorities have held their own detailed inquiries (why Oldham have waited ten years to ask for a national inquiry is unclear) and the Telford inquiry criticised two senior police officers, the CEO/Director of Social Services and an MP for not engaging with the inquiry.

For clarity the MP criticised was Mark Pritchard, currently the sitting Tory MP.

If any number of Tory Home  Secretaries were so concerned they could have expanded the Jay inquiry terms of reference or easily trawled through the other local reports, convictions and police intel to determine the scale of the problem.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6544 on: Today at 11:51:44 am »
I will say that its depressing how effectively Elon Musk has set the news agenda this week with the help of a pretty complicit UK media., I'm sure this will be a regular event going forwards as long as the media enjoys amplifying whatever craziness he comes out with.

The other side to that is people are probably paying less attention to what is going on in the Gilt market than they should be.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6545 on: Today at 11:53:24 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:28:43 am
I mean really council tax should be massively reformed, but that would have a hugely negative impact on London and the South East, economically sensible, politically suicide.

Isn't it still calculated using 1991 property prices? They could bring it up to more current property values and drop the rates for lower valued homes to reduce the impact. Naturally, if your £750k semi-detached in Notting Hill is now £5m your contribution would be substantially more. But then again you are living in a property 20x the average UK home.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6546 on: Today at 11:56:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:53:24 am
Isn't it still calculated using 1991 property prices? They could bring it up to more current property values and drop the rates for lower valued homes to reduce the impact. Naturally, if your £750k semi-detached in Notting Hill is now £5m your contribution would be substantially more. But then again you are living in a property 20x the average UK home.

Still based on very out of date values and still very capped at the top end.

If you changed that to something more sensible you would have fun explaining to people why they were now paying a lot more but also those funds weren't even being spent locally, but being transferred to areas with much lower property value bases.

Economically sensible, politically challenging to put it mildly
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6547 on: Today at 05:28:58 pm »
The cost of borrowing seems to be moving up the political agenda which is never a good sign
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6548 on: Today at 05:39:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:28:58 pm
The cost of borrowing seems to be moving up the political agenda which is never a good sign

Its becoming a serious issue, if it stays where it is its going to have an impact on the Spring spending review
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6549 on: Today at 06:10:13 pm »
Saw graph that showed it was rising with US gilts as well so its not just a UK issue
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6550 on: Today at 06:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:10:13 pm
Saw graph that showed it was rising with US gilts as well so its not just a UK issue

And the EU zone
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6551 on: Today at 06:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:10:13 pm
Saw graph that showed it was rising with US gilts as well so its not just a UK issue

Its not just the UK, and its probably caused by the US, but they seem to be able to keep on borrowing ad infinitum while the rest of the world cant and in these febrile times it doesnt take much to (deliberately) cause a panic. As we learnt under Liz Truss the rules that apply to the UK and its borrowing dont apply to the US.
