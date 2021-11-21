You can get ahead of the media by acting quickly, decisively, and delivering a clear message. If you time policies right, you can shape the story about where the country is heading before the media even gets a chance to start one. Labour could have easily put the grooming gang scandal to bed if they'd introduced legislation earlier that addressed all 20 of the recommendations. By doing that, they could have used it to absolutely destroy the Tories.



The same goes for next year when the immigration figures come out, and theyre huge again. Labour could get ahead of that narrative by introducing legislation now to address the issues, rather than reacting when the numbers come out. They can shape the conversation by setting the agenda, not just reacting to the headlines.



Labour also has a chance to turn the narrative around the UK becoming a police state. The Tories pushed things like banning protests, the "online safety" bill, and other authoritarian measures. Labour could get ahead of that by reversing these Tory laws, strengthening peoples rights to free speech and democratic freedoms, and positioning themselves as defenders of liberty.



Just like the Tories have set traps for Labour in the past, Labour can easily set traps for the Tories while simultaneously addressing the issues people actually care about. But my biggest frustration with the current Labour leadership is that theyre not quick enough, and theyre not politically savvy enough.



Watching Alastair Campbell explain how Blairs government ran their process really shows how to create a story that sticks. The way they managed to schedule and time policies so that everything came together and created a clear sense of purpose was genius. Im just not seeing that from Labour right now. Theyre reactive, not proactive. They need to start acting before the story even begins to unfold.



the grooming gang shouldnt be a distraction though, it should have been one of the first priorities of any government - protecting its citizens. the Tories where an absolute disgrace over it, and there hasnt been justice either. Police forces, council workers, care workers turning a blind eye to children being RAPED and not one of them has been charged, sent to jail, no reform or accountability in 14 years. Its an absolute scandal on par with any scandal the past 40 years.



I actually agree with a lot of this, it's so frustrating how we've heard "we are ready for Govt" for the past 18 months and then upon being elected are seemingly on backfoot on nearly everything and are scrambling round fighting fires from week 1. The opportunities for easy PR wins were right in front of them and they've fumbled nearly everything.On immigration though, the unofficial figures show they are going to be down by at least 20% so it could be an opportunity to show they are moving in the right direction and create the narrative early.Where as that is just outright Musk level lies and pure far right misinformation. People first went to jail for it over 10 years ago, gangs were smashed, dozens of inquiries have been held and published and 100s are in prison after dozens of trials over the past decade.