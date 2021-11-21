« previous next »
New UK Government

Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6520 on: Today at 10:50:02 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:30:24 am
The grooming gangs, whilst abhorrent- and certainly requires attention. Is just yet another distraction. Divide and conquer - our pensions are fucking wank for where the countries wealth exists. Our average salary pales into insignificance to comparable countries. We have
enormously high taxes - yet god awful public services.

Money is being diverted out of our hands into those who are obscenely wealthy  - who then chose not to pay tax in the country they make their wealth from.

Were being taken the piss out of - to our faces, and yet STILL get distracted by the days headlines so we dont focus our energies on where the real problems are.

You are being manipulated.

the grooming gang shouldnt be a distraction though, it should have been one of the first priorities of any government -  protecting its citizens. the Tories where an absolute disgrace over it, and there hasnt been justice either. Police forces, council workers, care workers turning a blind eye to children being RAPED and not one of them has been charged, sent to jail, no reform or accountability in 14 years. Its an absolute scandal on par with any scandal the past 40 years.
stewil007

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6521 on: Today at 10:52:27 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:45:25 am

Watching Alastair Campbell explain how Blairs government ran their process really shows how to create a story that sticks. The way they managed to schedule and time policies so that everything came together and created a clear sense of purpose was genius. Im just not seeing that from Labour right now. Theyre reactive, not proactive. They need to start acting before the story even begins to unfold.

I get what you are saying, but we are living in a very different world to 1997 and that approach is almost impossible due to media intervention.

Do you think even if Labour had come out with the best messaging and approach that the wolves wouldn't be tearing them apart regardless?

A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6522 on: Today at 10:54:34 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:43:49 am
Weve left the EU, the country is already on its arse, everything is broken and the 'vibe' is absolutely horrible, companies are already leaving or choosing not to list here, so how do you increase these peoples/companies taxes without even more of them choosing to go elsewhere? And thats not me saying we shouldn't tax these people more, but i just don't know what's keeping them here as it is, if I was in his position I'd be on the first private jet out of the UK.

Its a ruse mate - theres what the best part of 60 million people in England alone - almost 70m in the United Kingdom.

Just for arguments sake - if we taxed Thames water at 80% (we wouldnt but Im trying to illustrate my point) there would be yet another company prepared to fill their shoes as there would still be a juggernaut or money to be made.

This notion that wed scare off investment is nonsense - were a damn sight more attractive market than Somalia for example - or India, despite their billions of consumers because we are an EDC (economically developed country)

Where one rich prick fucks off because he doesnt want to share part of his wealth (greedy selfish c*nt) there is another person ready and waiting to fill that void to mow their millions.

Call their bluffs! Fuck them off - someone else will fill their shoes.
Bobsackamano

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6523 on: Today at 10:57:26 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:46:05 am
My argument will always be if this country is so bad, get the fuck out, cut ties and let the people remaining here pick up the slack.  Nature abhors a vacuum and the next thing will be along to fill what they've left.

I don't know if you've noticed but there's been no shortage of people coming to the UK. Non EU arrivals 845k net last year. The problem is just from my own anecdotal viewing is I'm not sure they are being much in terms of wealth and skills.

Last year we lost 95k from the EU and 21k British.

What a fucking disaster Brexit has been, Liverpool used to be full of bright young things from France, Spain and Italy. Now it's fellas from god knows where riding e-bikes delivering food and square shaped women brought over to make babies.

The sheer idiocy of this country is almost unbelievable.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6524 on: Today at 10:57:54 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:46:05 am
My argument will always be if this country is so bad, get the fuck out, cut ties and let the people remaining here pick up the slack.  Nature abhors a vacuum and the next thing will be along to fill what they've left.

The thing will still be there, it will just pay its taxes elsewhere (which is kind of what they are already doing)
A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6525 on: Today at 10:58:24 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:50:02 am
the grooming gang shouldnt be a distraction though, it should have been one of the first priorities of any government -  protecting its citizens. the Tories where an absolute disgrace over it, and there hasnt been justice either. Police forces, council workers, care workers turning a blind eye to children being RAPED and not one of them has been charged, sent to jail, no reform or accountability in 14 years. Its an absolute scandal on par with any scandal the past 40 years.

Nothing youve written there is incorrect. Weve had an enquiry already - cost £200m quid, many recommendations, of which none have been addressed. And yet here you are talking about wanting an inquiry into something weve already had an enquiry about and spent vast amounts of money doing so.

You are being distracted. - wake up.
Alvador

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6526 on: Today at 10:59:17 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:45:25 am
You can get ahead of the media by acting quickly, decisively, and delivering a clear message. If you time policies right, you can shape the story about where the country is heading before the media even gets a chance to start one. Labour could have easily put the grooming gang scandal to bed if they'd introduced legislation earlier that addressed all 20 of the recommendations. By doing that, they could have used it to absolutely destroy the Tories.

The same goes for next year when the immigration figures come out, and theyre huge again. Labour could get ahead of that narrative by introducing legislation now to address the issues, rather than reacting when the numbers come out. They can shape the conversation by setting the agenda, not just reacting to the headlines.

Labour also has a chance to turn the narrative around the UK becoming a police state. The Tories pushed things like banning protests, the "online safety" bill, and other authoritarian measures. Labour could get ahead of that by reversing these Tory laws, strengthening peoples rights to free speech and democratic freedoms, and positioning themselves as defenders of liberty.

Just like the Tories have set traps for Labour in the past, Labour can easily set traps for the Tories while simultaneously addressing the issues people actually care about. But my biggest frustration with the current Labour leadership is that theyre not quick enough, and theyre not politically savvy enough.

Watching Alastair Campbell explain how Blairs government ran their process really shows how to create a story that sticks. The way they managed to schedule and time policies so that everything came together and created a clear sense of purpose was genius. Im just not seeing that from Labour right now. Theyre reactive, not proactive. They need to start acting before the story even begins to unfold.

I actually agree with a lot of this, it's so frustrating how we've heard "we are ready for Govt" for the past 18 months and then upon being elected are seemingly on backfoot on nearly everything and are scrambling round fighting fires from week 1. The opportunities for easy PR wins were right in front of them and they've fumbled nearly everything.

On immigration though, the unofficial figures show they are going to be down by at least 20% so it could be an opportunity to show they are moving in the right direction and create the narrative early.

Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:50:02 am
the grooming gang shouldnt be a distraction though, it should have been one of the first priorities of any government -  protecting its citizens. the Tories where an absolute disgrace over it, and there hasnt been justice either. Police forces, council workers, care workers turning a blind eye to children being RAPED and not one of them has been charged, sent to jail, no reform or accountability in 14 years. Its an absolute scandal on par with any scandal the past 40 years.

Where as that is just outright Musk level lies and pure far right misinformation. People first went to jail for it over 10 years ago, gangs were smashed, dozens of inquiries have been held and published and 100s are in prison after dozens of trials over the past decade.
stewil007

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6527 on: Today at 11:02:06 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:57:54 am
The thing will still be there, it will just pay its taxes elsewhere (which is kind of what they are already doing)

Which is where the tax regime needs to change, leave the country for tax purposes then your business will suffer - remain in the UK you're fine.  Probably sounds a bit MAGA but how do you stop people and companies fucking us over?
lobsterboy

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6528 on: Today at 11:03:02 am
Its simple really.
There isn't enough money because most of it has gone in the pockets of the few, syphoned out of services and the economy into the tax havens via the cost of greed crisis, covid fraud and quantitive easing
Everyone is blaming each other while the fat cats sit laughing on their yachts or the golf course.
The idiots froth at Musk's tweets, nod along at Frottage's garbage and are now blaming Labour.
Then wonder why things don't improve.


Circa1892

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6529 on: Today at 11:04:24 am
Local community facebook group full of fucking simpletons posting Lee Anderson's list of names saying "LABOUR MPS ARE IMPLICATED IN THIS COVER UP". Fucking despair of this country.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6530 on: Today at 11:05:30 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:54:34 am
Its a ruse mate - theres what the best part of 60 million people in England alone - almost 70m in the United Kingdom.

Just for arguments sake - if we taxed Thames water at 80% (we wouldnt but Im trying to illustrate my point) there would be yet another company prepared to fill their shoes as there would still be a juggernaut or money to be made.

This notion that wed scare off investment is nonsense - were a damn sight more attractive market than Somalia for example - or India, despite their billions of consumers because we are an EDC (economically developed country)

Where one rich prick fucks off because he doesnt want to share part of his wealth (greedy selfish c*nt) there is another person ready and waiting to fill that void to mow their millions.

Call their bluffs! Fuck them off - someone else will fill their shoes.


Why would that company invest its capita here when its paying 80% when it can go somewhere else and pay 20% tax and get a much bigger return? The end result is we get 80% of nothing.

Its throughly depressing because I think im right and I dont want to be right but we just seem to be caught in a kind of doom loop as a country, tax people more, tax people less, spend more, spend less it just doesnt feel like its helping or making a difference.
BarryCrocker

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6531 on: Today at 11:05:37 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:50:02 am
the grooming gang shouldnt be a distraction though, it should have been one of the first priorities of any government -  protecting its citizens. the Tories where an absolute disgrace over it, and there hasnt been justice either. Police forces, council workers, care workers turning a blind eye to children being RAPED and not one of them has been charged, sent to jail, no reform or accountability in 14 years. Its an absolute scandal on par with any scandal the past 40 years.

Love her or hate her, but Susie Boniface was on the Press Preview the other day. She called out this by stating that these grooming gangs represent about 3.7% of child sexual abuse in the UK. She wanted to know where's the uproar from Musk, Tories, Daily Fail about the other 96.3% committed by family members, the clergy, teachers, etc.
