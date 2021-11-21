Weve left the EU, the country is already on its arse, everything is broken and the 'vibe' is absolutely horrible, companies are already leaving or choosing not to list here, so how do you increase these peoples/companies taxes without even more of them choosing to go elsewhere? And thats not me saying we shouldn't tax these people more, but i just don't know what's keeping them here as it is, if I was in his position I'd be on the first private jet out of the UK.
Its a ruse mate - theres what the best part of 60 million people in England alone - almost 70m in the United Kingdom.
Just for arguments sake - if we taxed Thames water at 80% (we wouldnt but Im trying to illustrate my point) there would be yet another company prepared to fill their shoes as there would still be a juggernaut or money to be made.
This notion that wed scare off investment is nonsense - were a damn sight more attractive market than Somalia for example - or India, despite their billions of consumers because we are an EDC (economically developed country)
Where one rich prick fucks off because he doesnt want to share part of his wealth (greedy selfish c*nt) there is another person ready and waiting to fill that void to mow their millions.
Call their bluffs! Fuck them off - someone else will fill their shoes.