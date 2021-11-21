Starmer's dealt with this whole thing very well, it shows that it is an area he obviously has a lot of expertise in. Badenoch has come out of this looking pretty amateurish.Unfortunately, the political debate is very superficial these days and because of platforms like Twitter, it's easy to say 'Labour REJECT a vote for an inquiry into grooming gangs' without understanding that there already has been one, the Tories did not implement the recommendations from it and the vote would have scuppered the bill Labour are trying to vote through. I see Robbie Fowler has fallen for itThe current landscape of politics and reporting favours populism and right-wing rhetoric as Musk is demonstrating. I would like to see Labour get their messages across a bit more concisely to counter this. You can learn exactly why Labour rejected that vote - with good reason - by listening to Starmer's response in PMQs, but the fact is that hardly anybody will be. They will jump to conclusions based on what the 150 characters says.