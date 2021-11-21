Ill take the ban for the team if necessary - what is it you right wing pricks fail to realise about the fact we had a general election last year?
Choices and difficult decisions are being made - whether you like it or lump it is irrelevant. For the foreseeable future (several years) weve given these guys a mandate to deliver for us all. The judgement will come after their 4 years - not several weeks into it.
If you like chancellors budgets - there will be another one this year for you to judge. And there will be another one next year too
. Its pretty cool how our democracy works, you get several over their term.
disagreeing with a budget and labours performance the last 6 months is right wing now?
What is with people putting people in political boxes for different views? The market and business are clearly reacting negatively to the budget, the OBR have clearly stated the budget will increase inflation and cause job losses and wage stagnation. Is the OBR right wing now? The Bank of England? The guardian https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/06/labour-budget-repackaged-tory-ideas-economic
?
Choices and difficult decisions are being made - A line out of the Osbourne book of stupidity. Choices are being made, and they are having a negative effect on growth.
Labour have got into government with a huge majority, and have been in the side lines for 14 years. They should have been speed running into government with massive reform ideas.
The last labour government in the first 100 days made the Bank of England independent, Reform of the House of Lords, Minimum Wage Legislation, Devolution to Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, Public Sector Reform, Education Reforms. All massive structural changes which changed the country and made people feel like change was happening and the government knew what they where doing.
Labour needed to do the same thing with the same pace and necessity.