Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6480 on: Yesterday at 01:48:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:37:37 pm
Why would he be forced into a U turn when even the lady who chaired the last big inquiry has already said the time for inquiries is over, and we now need action taken. They need to implement the recommendation that the Tories ignored for years on end.

This is the problem, Labour are doing the right thing but with so much thy are struggling to get the message out, whether thats because they are not very good at getting that message out or a very hostile media is refusing to let the message get out or its both I dont know
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6481 on: Yesterday at 02:03:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:37:37 pm
Why would he be forced into a U turn when even the lady who chaired the last big inquiry has already said the time for inquiries is over, and we now need action taken. They need to implement the recommendation that the Tories ignored for years on end.
I agree totally with your last sentence. And yes, good question.why would he do a U turn? He most likely wont. ButI just think theres that potential if the pressure keeps piling on. These things happen, politics is unpredictable. Hell U turn if it starts doing damage to Labour. It was that little admission that there are victims who want a new enquiry as well as the ones hes spoken to who dont. He twice admitted that people have different views, which suggested hes probably more like 70/30 than 100% against it. I think hes might seek more views from the victims themselves.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6482 on: Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:48:38 pm
This is the problem, Labour are doing the right thing but with so much thy are struggling to get the message out, whether thats because they are not very good at getting that message out or a very hostile media is refusing to let the message get out or its both I dont know
A bit of both. Plus social media bots and the gullible stupidity of large sections of the country.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6483 on: Yesterday at 02:12:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:48:38 pm
This is the problem, Labour are doing the right thing but with so much thy are struggling to get the message out, whether thats because they are not very good at getting that message out or a very hostile media is refusing to let the message get out or its both I dont know



Some - the ones with the biggest gobs - won't be happy until an inquiry condemns Muslim men as paedophiles, and Labour councillors and police as wokeist apologists for Muslim paedophiles.

That's the narrative that's built.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6484 on: Yesterday at 02:24:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:48:38 pm
This is the problem, Labour are doing the right thing but with so much thy are struggling to get the message out, whether thats because they are not very good at getting that message out or a very hostile media is refusing to let the message get out or its both I dont know
A bit of both.
Plus Starmer and co struggle to explain things simply for those that just read the headline. Get Brexit done!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6485 on: Yesterday at 02:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:12:59 pm
Some - the ones with the biggest gobs - won't be happy until an inquiry condemns Muslim men as paedophiles, and Labour councillors and police as wokeist apologists for Muslim paedophiles.

Exactly. I remember during last year's summer riots you had all the ones that play at being moderate saying things like "Why can't we ever have this reasonable discussion about migrants" or variations thereof.

It was rightly pointed out that we've been having political discussions about nothing but migration for about a decade, but of course what they're really complaining about is not 'winning' that discussion.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6486 on: Yesterday at 02:59:06 pm »
The Torys know the attacks on Starmer over child abuse inquiry's are backfiring.
They are now trying to hide behind some of the victims of child abuse to justify the attacks.  I have the luxury of passing a opinion without worrying about the politics but I think the vast majority of victims and woman suffering abuse want to see action not more National inquiry's. Labour have the public on their side on this.


Interesting question towards the end of PMQT.
Why didn't Starmer prosecute Mohamad Al Fayad for abuse while he was head of the CPS.
Starmers reply was short. the file never crossed my desk.
obvious when you understand the purpose of his job, the police etc investigate then send the evidence to the CPS to decide the charges and the chances of conviction.

I get the feeling the victims the Torys now say want more National inquires have been pressured into agreeing with the Torys rather than demanding one themselves. they are more likely wanting to see more police investigations into abuse leading to prosecution rather than inquiries.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6487 on: Yesterday at 03:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:12:59 pm


Some - the ones with the biggest gobs - won't be happy until an inquiry condemns Muslim men as paedophiles, and Labour councillors and police as wokeist apologists for Muslim paedophiles.

That's the narrative that's built.

Badenoch is an idiot, she contradicted herself already today after demanding a full national inquiry, now saying well can't we do small targeted ones instead. Which was basically code for "let's get Muslims under the spotlight and make it a culture war".

I do wish Starmer would stop being so polite as if he's chairing a parish meeting and drop the pleasantries a little, felt like he really could gone harder at Badenoch.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6488 on: Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm »
The real reason the police and authorities failed to act against grooming gangs in the North of England was because the victims were working class girls deemed to have no societal value. It was misogyny and good old fashioned British classism. Nothing to do with "woke" police (I mean, seriously?!) or whatever. But that "woke police" and racist framing is now so deeply embedded into this incident that the real reasons are now long buried. And that is beyond infuriating. Fuck the racists and fuck the Tories and fuck Elmo Muskrat for dredging this up again.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6489 on: Yesterday at 04:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm
The real reason the police and authorities failed to act against grooming gangs in the North of England was because the victims were working class girls deemed to have no societal value. It was misogyny and good old fashioned British classism. Nothing to do with "woke" police (I mean, seriously?!) or whatever. But that "woke police" and racist framing is now so deeply embedded into this incident that the real reasons are now long buried. And that is beyond infuriating. Fuck the racists and fuck the Tories and fuck Elmo Muskrat for dredging this up again.

I remember well the quote from a social worker at the time that the girls were making life style choices. Choices neither she nor any daughters she may have  had would choose to make.

Jess Phillips summed it up today in an interview saying that those in authority were crap in their jobs.

Interestingly the National Crime Agency conducted one of the biggest investigations (Operation Stovewood) into grooming gangs because of the incompetence of the local police force. No surprise the force in question was South Yorkshire.

This CPS link shows what actual enforcement action, using special measures to ensure that the victims are heard, can do to being these perverts to justice. The NCA has achieved more with just this one case, amongst many, than any amount of politicised bullshit from the bandwagon jumpers.
https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/operation-stovewood-seven-men-jailed-total-106-years-sexually-abusing-two-young-girls
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6490 on: Yesterday at 04:30:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:59:06 pm
The Torys know the attacks on Starmer over child abuse inquiry's are backfiring.
They are now trying to hide behind some of the victims of child abuse to justify the attacks.  I have the luxury of passing a opinion without worrying about the politics but I think the vast majority of victims and woman suffering abuse want to see action not more National inquiry's. Labour have the public on their side on this.


Interesting question towards the end of PMQT.
Why didn't Starmer prosecute Mohamad Al Fayad for abuse while he was head of the CPS.
Starmers reply was short. the file never crossed my desk.
obvious when you understand the purpose of his job, the police etc investigate then send the evidence to the CPS to decide the charges and the chances of conviction.

I get the feeling the victims the Torys now say want more National inquires have been pressured into agreeing with the Torys rather than demanding one themselves. they are more likely wanting to see more police investigations into abuse leading to prosecution rather than inquiries.

The complete ignorance of our judical system by the right wing is staggering you have to think they are just lying and trying to throw enough shit.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6491 on: Yesterday at 04:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm
The real reason the police and authorities failed to act against grooming gangs in the North of England was because the victims were working class girls deemed to have no societal value. It was misogyny and good old fashioned British classism. Nothing to do with "woke" police (I mean, seriously?!) or whatever. But that "woke police" and racist framing is now so deeply embedded into this incident that the real reasons are now long buried. And that is beyond infuriating. Fuck the racists and fuck the Tories and fuck Elmo Muskrat for dredging this up again.


That undoubtedly played a part (was the same when children abused by Savile reported to police/authorities), but for accuracy, more than one of the official inquiries cited a reluctance by authorities to act because they feared being branded racist or stirring up racial tensions.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6492 on: Yesterday at 04:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 04:10:43 pm
The real reason the police and authorities failed to act against grooming gangs in the North of England was because the victims were working class girls deemed to have no societal value. It was misogyny and good old fashioned British classism.


Saying that's the only reason is just plain wrong, and unhelpful at combatting the nonsense coming from Musk and the other mentalists.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6493 on: Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:34:12 pm

That undoubtedly played a part (was the same when children abused by Savile reported to police/authorities), but for accuracy, more than one of the official inquiries cited a reluctance by authorities to act because they feared being branded racist or stirring up racial tensions.

Im sure there was some element but it always feels like retrospective blaming shifting from the Police and their Chiefs saying "sorry guv, didn't do anything cos of racism" to cover their own arses and absolve themselves for their rank incompetence and callousness in completely failing victims.

I mean these accusations started springing up in the mid-90s, hardly a time known for "woke" police or the type of people worried about being "cancelled" on Twitter. It was barely a few years after Stephen Lawrence's murder and we all know the negligence and institutional racism involved in that case.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6494 on: Yesterday at 05:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:34:12 pm

That undoubtedly played a part (was the same when children abused by Savile reported to police/authorities), but for accuracy, more than one of the official inquiries cited a reluctance by authorities to act because they feared being branded racist or stirring up racial tensions.



This
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6495 on: Yesterday at 05:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm
Im sure there was some element but it always feels like retrospective blaming shifting from the Police and their Chiefs saying "sorry guv, didn't do anything cos of racism" to cover their own arses and absolve themselves for their rank incompetence and callousness in completely failing victims.

I mean these accusations started springing up in the mid-90s, hardly a time known for "woke" police or the type of people worried about being "cancelled" on Twitter. It was barely a few years after Stephen Lawrence's murder and we all know the negligence and institutional racism involved in that case.

Fear of being branded a racist was still a thing in the 90s.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6496 on: Yesterday at 11:17:18 pm »
So it didn't pass but it turns out that if the Tory amendment to the children's wellbeing and schools Bill would have nuked the entire thing. So it wouldn't have led to an inquiry, wouldn't have led to the breakfast club aspect or anything else that was included in the bill. They used the grooming gangs stuff as a political football to kill a bit they didn't want passed! The c*nts.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6497 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm »
Starmer's dealt with this whole thing very well, it shows that it is an area he obviously has a lot of expertise in. Badenoch has come out of this looking pretty amateurish.

Unfortunately, the political debate is very superficial these days and because of platforms like Twitter, it's easy to say 'Labour REJECT a vote for an inquiry into grooming gangs' without understanding that there already has been one, the Tories did not implement the recommendations from it and the vote would have scuppered the bill Labour are trying to vote through. I see Robbie Fowler has fallen for it ::).

The current landscape of politics and reporting favours populism and right-wing rhetoric as Musk is demonstrating. I would like to see Labour get their messages across a bit more concisely to counter this. You can learn exactly why Labour rejected that vote - with good reason - by listening to Starmer's response in PMQs, but the fact is that hardly anybody will be. They will jump to conclusions based on what the 150 characters says.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6498 on: Today at 01:49:41 am »
I see the Gilt markets are basically betting against reeves plan, borrowing now at a 26 year high.

Disastrous policies fraught with unintended consequences, a wrecking ball budget and a total alienation of voters have got Labour off to a woefully bad.

When every major financial institution including the Bank of England says in a public statement that the budget is hurting the British economy surely its time to come to our senses and realise that its been an unmitigated disaster fraught with unintended consequences and the only sensible option is a re-think. But no, shes doubling down.
