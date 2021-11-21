Bizarre, so the Tories who spent the last 14 years in Govt now want an inquiry ?



I'd never actually feel sorry for Tory MPs, but this whole affair highlights what an uneviable position the party finds itself in. The Muskovites are doing all the running at the moment, allowing Reform & the various other political grifters to make political hay out of this issue, and leaving the Tories with 3 possible positions, none of which really work for them:1 - Act sensibly, point out the inquiries have already taken place, and simultaneously defend their record in office (arf). This position sees them backing up Labour which would clearly grate on them, places them jointly in the line of fire from Musk, Reform and even the Tory press, and doesn't help them at all with a voting cohort they want to court.2 - Back up Musk/Reform and come out like lunatics against Labour, which has the threefold problem of making them look like they're just following the political winds rather than making their own waves as The Opposition, pushing away more moderate voters (and possibly MPs) and leaving them open for the "Well what did you do about it then?" retort. As already pointed out, the ones that sense Badenoch's weakness and want to stay relevant before the putsch (Jenrick, Cleverly) are all rabidly choosing this option whilst being former ministers in areas with direct responsibility.3 - Try to stay out of it entirely, and look like they have nothing to say. Essentially has the negatives of 1 without any positives.