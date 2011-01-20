Is it only a binary choice between neoliberal centrists and far right populists?
This alternative at the moment is exactly the same on steroids but with more pointing at foreigners/brown people whilst you do it, like you have with Elon Musk and Donald Trump who enjoy the fruits of "globalism" and love cheap foreign labour whilst rallying against it.
Billionaire populists who pick your pocket and gobble up more capital whilst patting you on the back promising to save you aren't the answer.
Currently, under our system, yes, its binary (Republicans vs Democrats, Labour vs Tories).
Although the Tories and Labour are different, fundamentally, they are the same (e.g., winter fuel payments, bedroom tax, not taxing the rich, etc.). Both are neoliberal centrist parties (Labour swaying slightly left, Tories swaying slightly right). As the saying goes, Blair was Thatcher's greatest achievement, and Cameron was probably Blairs greatest achievement. In the U.S., the gap between the parties on social issues is massive; however, on economic issues, they are very similar (low taxes, pro-business, business handouts, military investment, pro-war, etc.).
Of course, figures like Frottage, Trump, Musk, etc., are not the answer; they wont do what they promise (make peoples lives better). But I imagine people vote for them as a big "fuck you" to the people and systems that got us into this mess.
People are basically sick of not being able to see a doctor, afford to buy a home, have seen manufacturing move abroad, immigration at levels no one asked for (and repeatedly voted against) and are completely sick of both parties gas lighting them, ignoring issues, not listening to voters and continuing to fuck them over.