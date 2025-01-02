He's the son of a racist scumbag who made his money via - and thanks to - the Apartheid system on South Africa.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as they say.
He adds, though, a lust for a deregulated, low-tax hellhole. Because he despises that regulations and laws and taxes have, in his mind, curtailed his ability to make even more billions that he wouldn't ever be able to spend in many lifetimes.
He's also a psychopath, willing to destroy civilised societies and democracies to achieve his aims.
It's well past the time that civilised, liberal societies abandoned playing by the rules and eliminated misanthropic scumbags like Musk, the orange shitbag, Thiel, the Kochs, Mercers, etc, who seek to destroy liberal democracies.