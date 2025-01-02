« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 261378 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,662
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6360 on: January 2, 2025, 09:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on January  2, 2025, 09:34:13 pm
Murdoch was ultimately only concerned about his newspapers and media empire, but was able to use that to subvert democracy and have politicians running scared because his papers could destroy them. Musk now he's got the media platform after buying Twitter is starting to use similar bully boy tactics to make-or-break politicians. He's out to destroy Starmer the way Murdoch routinely did with Labour leaders (aside from Blair who won his backing).  Murdoch also massively helped destroy political discourse in the US with his creation of Fox News and fought to do the same here.

But Musk isn't just about his business interests. He's on a mad power trip as well which makes him dangerous.

Hes very much of the Bond villain type, a lot less subtle than Murdoch. But at the same time maybe Im being naive but British people in general and middle England in particular dont like Trump, they dont like Tommy Robinson and they dont like riots all of which Musk has sought to deliberately associate himself with and its middle England that chose our government rather than the fringes.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6361 on: January 2, 2025, 10:03:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  2, 2025, 09:53:14 pm
Hes very much of the Bond villain type, a lot less subtle than Murdoch. But at the same time maybe Im being naive but British people in general and middle England in particular dont like Trump, they dont like Tommy Robinson and they dont like riots all of which Musk has sought to deliberately associate himself with and its middle England that chose our government rather than the fringes.

Can't wait for him to inject his vitriol into the Australian Election coming up this May.

We've got massive numbers of legal immigration coming into Australia (much of which we need) and like the rest of the western world a shortage of housing.

Don't know how much traction a South African-Yank will go down with the general public.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,104
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6362 on: January 2, 2025, 10:07:23 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  2, 2025, 10:03:24 pm
Can't wait for him to inject his vitriol into the Australian Election coming up this May.

We've got massive numbers of legal immigration coming into Australia (much of which we need) and like the rest of the western world a shortage of housing.

Don't know how much traction a South African-Yank will go down with the general public.
His support for Yaxley Lennon is disturbing.  Hes clearly read nothing about him.  Hes a violent crimping who has no interest in the law.

Rightly gaoled
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6363 on: January 2, 2025, 10:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on January  2, 2025, 08:17:26 pm
There have been dozens of reports and inquiries into the grooming gangs scandal, despite the far right myth that it's being ignored and covered up still. Some of the main ones include:

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) (October 2022)
Jay Report (August 2014)
Home Affairs Select Committee Report on Child Sexual Exploitation and the Response to Localised Grooming (June 2013)
Operation Augusta Report (January 2020)
Operation Linden Report (July 2021)
Telford Child Sexual Exploitation Inquiry (Interim Report - December 2021)
Rochdale Grooming Gang Report (2023)

You can literally go download all these inquiries and more right now and read them all in full on a Govt website.

The problem with this scandal it that it's used as a political weapon by people who don't give a fuck about the victims and are only interested in hearing what they want to hear whilst ignoring all the reports.
well that's just shocking, and thanks for the information.

Why the fuck aren't labour
1. Absolutely getting ahead of of the press and smashing the Tories on this?
2. Announcing laws and acting on those enquiries, yesterday.

Badenoch is a fucking c*** for her posts yesterday.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,305
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6364 on: January 2, 2025, 10:46:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  2, 2025, 09:53:14 pm
Hes very much of the Bond villain type, a lot less subtle than Murdoch. But at the same time maybe Im being naive but British people in general and middle England in particular dont like Trump, they dont like Tommy Robinson and they dont like riots all of which Musk has sought to deliberately associate himself with and its middle England that chose our government rather than the fringes.

Yeah Frottage and Reform have publicly distanced themselves from Robinson and protests/riots because they'll have to appeal to middle England as every government does.

Trump has done a deal with the devil with Musk which will backfire. Now he's got his claws into Reform.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,700
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6365 on: January 2, 2025, 10:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on January  2, 2025, 10:43:56 pm
well that's just shocking, and thanks for the information.

Why the fuck aren't labour
1. Absolutely getting ahead of of the press and smashing the Tories on this?
2. Announcing laws and acting on those enquiries, yesterday.

Badenoch is a fucking c*** for her posts yesterday.

Surprised Labour havent elaborated on Starmers role in appointing Nazir Afzal in prosecuting some of the North West gangs in 2011. Someone who actually succeeded rather than the previous inept GMP and the Oldham Social Workers who decided the 15 year old girls in care were making life style choices in having sex with a bunch of sweaty middle aged men.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,834
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 01:26:35 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  2, 2025, 03:56:15 pm
This is the problem people dont seem to realise, you need to encourage people to save into a pension not penalise those that have in favour of those that havent. Suggestions like that will just lead to people thinking fuck it, why should I pay into a pension if its going to get taxed even more to help those that havent, Ill just stop contributing myself and let some other sap pay more in taxes to top up my income in retirement.

From the 1980s pension schemes for many employees in the private sector were cut, workplaces changed with many more casual jobs replacing permanent employment. The very nature of work changed with less people in life long employment and inequality increased dramatically . In short huge numbers of people didn't choose not to save, they were either never given the opportunity to partake in saving for an occupational pension or their pension schemes were so bad they will end up with next to nothing. These are the people who will be becoming pensioners in the next 10-20 years. If they have to survive on a state pension alone they will become ill in ever increasing numbers putting an unmanageable strain on the welfare state and the NHS. Another less talked about factor that will exacerbate this is the changes in family structure, with many more people without family, either no family or children who have moved far away from their parents. I know people working in the NHS who say the pinch point for this is not too far away.

You will be left with 3 options. Abandon the welfare state and leave poor pensioners to die early; Increase taxes on wealthy pensioners; Increase taxes on current workers.

Current workers are already struggling to cope with life costs that older generations were not burdened with in the same way, such as student loans and ridiculous house prices so it doesn't strike me as feasible to lump extra on them as the costs for these pensioners increases. Productivity increases have been grinding to a halt since the mid 2000's, yet another trend that's going to impact future generations in a negative way.

So you are really left with 2 choices, leave the poor to die early or share the income of the older generations in a more equitable way. Neither is a good option, neither are fair options however they're the only realistic options available.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 05:14:57 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cewxrzq0489o

Small fry on a national scale obviously but 20 Labour councillors quit as they said Labour are abandoning traditional Labour values. One of them has been a member for 42 years. These kind of things can snowball though once one lot put their head above the parapet.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,629
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 06:36:05 am »
Labour love a review. There has been plenty of Social Care reviews hasnt there?
Logged

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,116
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 06:42:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:36:05 am
Labour love a review. There has been plenty of Social Care reviews hasnt there?
labour know its gonna cost a shit load of money and tax rises to fix the social care problem. They are just kicking the can down the road till I time the country can afford it.

Its the same with the defence review, they know its gonna take a shit load more money, so lets do yes another defence review to kick the can down the road.

The Tories basically kicked every hard decision down the road, and labour need to do the same thing now it seems for certain issues,
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:54:52 am by Reform Ste 123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 06:42:47 am
labour know its gonna cost a shit load of money and tax rises to fix the social care problem. They are just kicking the can down the road till I time the country can afford it.

Its the same with the defence review, they know its gonna take a shit load more money, so lets do yes another defence review to kick the can down the road.

The Tories basically kicked every hard decision down the road, and labour need to do the same thing now it seems for certain issues,



The country CAN afford it.

It's just that no political party has the will to extract and redistribute the obscene fortunes hoarded by 'the 0.2%'.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,865
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6371 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:14:57 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cewxrzq0489o

Small fry on a national scale obviously but 20 Labour councillors quit as they said Labour are abandoning traditional Labour values. One of them has been a member for 42 years. These kind of things can snowball though once one lot put their head above the parapet.

And almost all will lose their seats whenever they come around, same as almost everyone who thinks they somehow have a personal brand and support when people are voting for the rosette.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6372 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 am »
Quote from: Alvador on January  2, 2025, 08:17:26 pm
There have been dozens of reports and inquiries into the grooming gangs scandal, despite the far right myth that it's being ignored and covered up still. Some of the main ones include:

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) (October 2022)
Jay Report (August 2014)
Home Affairs Select Committee Report on Child Sexual Exploitation and the Response to Localised Grooming (June 2013)
Operation Augusta Report (January 2020)
Operation Linden Report (July 2021)
Telford Child Sexual Exploitation Inquiry (Interim Report - December 2021)
Rochdale Grooming Gang Report (2023)

You can literally go download all these inquiries and more right now and read them all in full on a Govt website.

The problem with this scandal it that it's used as a political weapon by people who don't give a fuck about the victims and are only interested in hearing what they want to hear whilst ignoring all the reports.



Firstly, I want to stress that there are groups of paedophiles of all races and cultural backgrounds who have committed these sick crimes over decades/centuries.

However, there were groups of men from predominantly Muslim Pakistani & Bangladeshi communities that preyed on young, white teenagers, many of whom were vulnerable. 

They chose these victims because they viewed them as trash. They wouldn't exploit young teens from their own communities.

There is therefore a racial/cultural aspect to their activities.

As some of the inquiries have stated or inferred, some authorities colluded to keep this racial/cultural aspect from being a/the headline to the general public. They may have had the best intentions - to help maintain a sometimes tenuous race-relations 'harmony' (perhaps even to prevent lynch mobs and riots going after Muslim men) - but it's just raised anger amongst a swathe of the population. 

This anger is - and has been - exploitable by far-right figures. Supposedly mainstream politicians, desperate to pander to a growing rump of voters who openly support increasingly far-right policy (especially social/cultural policy), have begun jumping on this bandwagon.

The far-right want to focus on this in order to spread racial/cultural disharmony, especially towards Muslims.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6373 on: Yesterday at 10:58:08 am »
Its important to remember Nazir Afzals role as the main prosecutor when nefarious elements are stirring the shit.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,700
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6374 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 am »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 10:58:08 am
Its important to remember Nazir Afzals role as the main prosecutor when nefarious elements are stirring the shit.

And the Head of the Crown Prosecution Service who appointed him to this role.

Whilst it took the authorities a while to get their arses into gear Afzal lead the way in showing how these gangs of perverts should be dealt with. Since then their have been numerous prosecutions of these gangs throughout the country.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6375 on: Yesterday at 02:12:00 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  2, 2025, 12:06:14 pm
Musk is stirring some serious shit on Twatter. Requesting for the release of Tommy Robinson and for a new GE because Starmer is faltering in the polls.

What a fckin liberty.

The writing is on the wall for the next GE with Musk's money and maniplulation behind it. Tory voters will be heading to Reform.

I can only imagine some promise from Frottage about tax on chinese imports is behind it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:13:56 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6376 on: Yesterday at 02:20:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:12:00 pm
The writing is on the wall for the next GE with Musk's money and maniplulation behind it. Tory voters will be heading to Reform.

Musk is unhinged, he's just said Jess Phillips is a rape genocide apologist. This is only going to play out to a very small section of racists in society and really isn't going to last the 4.5 years until the next election
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6377 on: Yesterday at 02:26:52 pm »
He's the son of a racist scumbag who made his money via - and thanks to - the Apartheid system on South Africa.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as they say.

He adds, though, a lust for a deregulated, low-tax hellhole. Because he despises that regulations and laws and taxes have, in his mind, curtailed his ability to make even more billions that he wouldn't ever be able to spend in many lifetimes.

He's also a psychopath, willing to destroy civilised societies and democracies to achieve his aims.

It's well past the time that civilised, liberal societies abandoned playing by the rules and eliminated misanthropic scumbags like Musk, the orange shitbag, Thiel, the Kochs, Mercers, etc, who seek to destroy liberal democracies.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,305
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6378 on: Yesterday at 08:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:26:52 pm
He's the son of a racist scumbag who made his money via - and thanks to - the Apartheid system on South Africa.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as they say.

He adds, though, a lust for a deregulated, low-tax hellhole. Because he despises that regulations and laws and taxes have, in his mind, curtailed his ability to make even more billions that he wouldn't ever be able to spend in many lifetimes.

He's also a psychopath, willing to destroy civilised societies and democracies to achieve his aims.

It's well past the time that civilised, liberal societies abandoned playing by the rules and eliminated misanthropic scumbags like Musk, the orange shitbag, Thiel, the Kochs, Mercers, etc, who seek to destroy liberal democracies.

Which goes back to Murdoch. He got lucky when Reagan and Thatcher turned up and became super rich and powerful and fought against anyone who would hit him in the pocket with taxes.

Musk, Candy and other super rich types want austerity/low wages for the poor, low taxes, low regulation and rich get richer. And they're putting their support by Reform.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6379 on: Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm »
It's a sad fucking sight seeing these far right populists continually conning the working class who've suffered and been let down most at the hands of this grotesque form of capitalism. How you can rage against the elites, falling living standards and inequality and instead of directing your fury at the very systems perpetuating the economic injustices, you pin your hopes on these gilded demagogues like Trump, Musk, Frottage etc. who full embody and endorse the very system of inequality.

Musk especially, imagine clinging to the illusion that some megalomaniacal billionaire is your savior. The fucking architect of corporate exploitation will somehow dismantle the current blueprint? Someone whose wealth has metastasized through deregulation, favourable tax cuts, tax avoidance, and the evisceration of labour protections, will suddenly adopt the mantle of a workers champion and throw you a few crumbs.

He's a union-busting charlatan conning people into believing he stands with the "man on the street", selling de-regulation as liberation, who is using all his financial muscle and influence to remove the last few protections that stand between workers and his vision of unilateral, unfettered capitalism.

Fighting against c*nts like him should be the priority yet we have neither a party nor politician offering up an alternative, instead we are bending and scraping to the Musks of the world.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:30:48 pm by Alvador »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,474
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6380 on: Yesterday at 09:48:39 pm »
Just looking in as I'm starting to read the London Playbook again after the Xmas break and yeah

Musk is vile soul

Endemic of something rotten within the humanity culture, if you "follow" bananas moneyboy there, you're fucked up soulwise I think

No Musk, no fear, no thanks, no need

This government now, um, still underwhelmed, but I suppose it's reminders it can always get much worse - wow, aren't we lucky
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6381 on: Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm »
Logged

Offline Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6382 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1995963/rachel-reeves-expenses-second-home/amp

Own goal after own goal this lot.

You've fell for the headline, it's normal and entirely within the rules that helps MPs cover the cost of working in two different locations. Rage bait from a shitty right wing rag. Get better news sources.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6383 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1995963/rachel-reeves-expenses-second-home/amp

Own goal after own goal this lot.

A bit like Jota falling over in the box after being pushed in the back. Journo backlash. Totally legal.

Daily Express up to there normal shittery with a headline and burying the fact all sides are doing exactly the same thing.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,483
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6384 on: Today at 12:38:05 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm
It's a sad fucking sight seeing these far right populists continually conning the working class who've suffered and been let down most at the hands of this grotesque form of capitalism. How you can rage against the elites, falling living standards and inequality and instead of directing your fury at the very systems perpetuating the economic injustices, you pin your hopes on these gilded demagogues like Trump, Musk, Frottage etc. who full embody and endorse the very system of inequality.

Musk especially, imagine clinging to the illusion that some megalomaniacal billionaire is your savior. The fucking architect of corporate exploitation will somehow dismantle the current blueprint? Someone whose wealth has metastasized through deregulation, favourable tax cuts, tax avoidance, and the evisceration of labour protections, will suddenly adopt the mantle of a workers champion and throw you a few crumbs.

He's a union-busting charlatan conning people into believing he stands with the "man on the street", selling de-regulation as liberation, who is using all his financial muscle and influence to remove the last few protections that stand between workers and his vision of unilateral, unfettered capitalism.

Fighting against c*nts like him should be the priority yet we have neither a party nor politician offering up an alternative, instead we are bending and scraping to the Musks of the world.
Believe you me the working-class con themselves be believing their bull crap.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,662
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6385 on: Today at 12:47:19 am »
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm
It's a sad fucking sight seeing these far right populists continually conning the working class who've suffered and been let down most at the hands of this grotesque form of capitalism. How you can rage against the elites, falling living standards and inequality and instead of directing your fury at the very systems perpetuating the economic injustices, you pin your hopes on these gilded demagogues like Trump, Musk, Frottage etc. who full embody and endorse the very system of inequality.

Musk especially, imagine clinging to the illusion that some megalomaniacal billionaire is your savior. The fucking architect of corporate exploitation will somehow dismantle the current blueprint? Someone whose wealth has metastasized through deregulation, favourable tax cuts, tax avoidance, and the evisceration of labour protections, will suddenly adopt the mantle of a workers champion and throw you a few crumbs.

He's a union-busting charlatan conning people into believing he stands with the "man on the street", selling de-regulation as liberation, who is using all his financial muscle and influence to remove the last few protections that stand between workers and his vision of unilateral, unfettered capitalism.

Fighting against c*nts like him should be the priority yet we have neither a party nor politician offering up an alternative, instead we are bending and scraping to the Musks of the world.

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didnt exist is exactly whats happening now, the likes of Frottage, Musk, Trump the whole fucking lot of them are the problem but have somehow how convinced people they are the solutions.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6386 on: Today at 01:13:11 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:47:19 am
The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didnt exist is exactly whats happening now, the likes of Frottage, Musk, Trump the whole fucking lot of them are the problem but have somehow how convinced people they are the solutions.

So Frottage has come out clearly stating that he wants nothing to do with Robinson being any part of Reform UK just like he didn't want him involved or a member of UKIP. Will be interesting to see how this reconciles with Musk's feelings towards Robinson and the future funding/backing of Frottage.

Bringing the scum bag into his movement would see him shed those converts from the Tories back to their original party.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 