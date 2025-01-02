This is the problem people dont seem to realise, you need to encourage people to save into a pension not penalise those that have in favour of those that havent. Suggestions like that will just lead to people thinking fuck it, why should I pay into a pension if its going to get taxed even more to help those that havent, Ill just stop contributing myself and let some other sap pay more in taxes to top up my income in retirement.



From the 1980s pension schemes for many employees in the private sector were cut, workplaces changed with many more casual jobs replacing permanent employment. The very nature of work changed with less people in life long employment and inequality increased dramatically . In short huge numbers of people didn't choose not to save, they were either never given the opportunity to partake in saving for an occupational pension or their pension schemes were so bad they will end up with next to nothing. These are the people who will be becoming pensioners in the next 10-20 years. If they have to survive on a state pension alone they will become ill in ever increasing numbers putting an unmanageable strain on the welfare state and the NHS. Another less talked about factor that will exacerbate this is the changes in family structure, with many more people without family, either no family or children who have moved far away from their parents. I know people working in the NHS who say the pinch point for this is not too far away.You will be left with 3 options. Abandon the welfare state and leave poor pensioners to die early; Increase taxes on wealthy pensioners; Increase taxes on current workers.Current workers are already struggling to cope with life costs that older generations were not burdened with in the same way, such as student loans and ridiculous house prices so it doesn't strike me as feasible to lump extra on them as the costs for these pensioners increases. Productivity increases have been grinding to a halt since the mid 2000's, yet another trend that's going to impact future generations in a negative way.So you are really left with 2 choices, leave the poor to die early or share the income of the older generations in a more equitable way. Neither is a good option, neither are fair options however they're the only realistic options available.