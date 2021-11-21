« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 260362 times)

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:34:13 pm
Murdoch was ultimately only concerned about his newspapers and media empire, but was able to use that to subvert democracy and have politicians running scared because his papers could destroy them. Musk now he's got the media platform after buying Twitter is starting to use similar bully boy tactics to make-or-break politicians. He's out to destroy Starmer the way Murdoch routinely did with Labour leaders (aside from Blair who won his backing).  Murdoch also massively helped destroy political discourse in the US with his creation of Fox News and fought to do the same here.

But Musk isn't just about his business interests. He's on a mad power trip as well which makes him dangerous.

Hes very much of the Bond villain type, a lot less subtle than Murdoch. But at the same time maybe Im being naive but British people in general and middle England in particular dont like Trump, they dont like Tommy Robinson and they dont like riots all of which Musk has sought to deliberately associate himself with and its middle England that chose our government rather than the fringes.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Hes very much of the Bond villain type, a lot less subtle than Murdoch. But at the same time maybe Im being naive but British people in general and middle England in particular dont like Trump, they dont like Tommy Robinson and they dont like riots all of which Musk has sought to deliberately associate himself with and its middle England that chose our government rather than the fringes.

Can't wait for him to inject his vitriol into the Australian Election coming up this May.

We've got massive numbers of legal immigration coming into Australia (much of which we need) and like the rest of the western world a shortage of housing.

Don't know how much traction a South African-Yank will go down with the general public.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:03:24 pm
Can't wait for him to inject his vitriol into the Australian Election coming up this May.

We've got massive numbers of legal immigration coming into Australia (much of which we need) and like the rest of the western world a shortage of housing.

Don't know how much traction a South African-Yank will go down with the general public.
His support for Yaxley Lennon is disturbing.  Hes clearly read nothing about him.  Hes a violent crimping who has no interest in the law.

Rightly gaoled
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 08:17:26 pm
There have been dozens of reports and inquiries into the grooming gangs scandal, despite the far right myth that it's being ignored and covered up still. Some of the main ones include:

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) (October 2022)
Jay Report (August 2014)
Home Affairs Select Committee Report on Child Sexual Exploitation and the Response to Localised Grooming (June 2013)
Operation Augusta Report (January 2020)
Operation Linden Report (July 2021)
Telford Child Sexual Exploitation Inquiry (Interim Report - December 2021)
Rochdale Grooming Gang Report (2023)

You can literally go download all these inquiries and more right now and read them all in full on a Govt website.

The problem with this scandal it that it's used as a political weapon by people who don't give a fuck about the victims and are only interested in hearing what they want to hear whilst ignoring all the reports.
well that's just shocking, and thanks for the information.

Why the fuck aren't labour
1. Absolutely getting ahead of of the press and smashing the Tories on this?
2. Announcing laws and acting on those enquiries, yesterday.

Badenoch is a fucking c*** for her posts yesterday.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Hes very much of the Bond villain type, a lot less subtle than Murdoch. But at the same time maybe Im being naive but British people in general and middle England in particular dont like Trump, they dont like Tommy Robinson and they dont like riots all of which Musk has sought to deliberately associate himself with and its middle England that chose our government rather than the fringes.

Yeah Frottage and Reform have publicly distanced themselves from Robinson and protests/riots because they'll have to appeal to middle England as every government does.

Trump has done a deal with the devil with Musk which will backfire. Now he's got his claws into Reform.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 10:43:56 pm
well that's just shocking, and thanks for the information.

Why the fuck aren't labour
1. Absolutely getting ahead of of the press and smashing the Tories on this?
2. Announcing laws and acting on those enquiries, yesterday.

Badenoch is a fucking c*** for her posts yesterday.

Surprised Labour havent elaborated on Starmers role in appointing Nazir Afzal in prosecuting some of the North West gangs in 2011. Someone who actually succeeded rather than the previous inept GMP and the Oldham Social Workers who decided the 15 year old girls in care were making life style choices in having sex with a bunch of sweaty middle aged men.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:56:15 pm
This is the problem people dont seem to realise, you need to encourage people to save into a pension not penalise those that have in favour of those that havent. Suggestions like that will just lead to people thinking fuck it, why should I pay into a pension if its going to get taxed even more to help those that havent, Ill just stop contributing myself and let some other sap pay more in taxes to top up my income in retirement.

From the 1980s pension schemes for many employees in the private sector were cut, workplaces changed with many more casual jobs replacing permanent employment. The very nature of work changed with less people in life long employment and inequality increased dramatically . In short huge numbers of people didn't choose not to save, they were either never given the opportunity to partake in saving for an occupational pension or their pension schemes were so bad they will end up with next to nothing. These are the people who will be becoming pensioners in the next 10-20 years. If they have to survive on a state pension alone they will become ill in ever increasing numbers putting an unmanageable strain on the welfare state and the NHS. Another less talked about factor that will exacerbate this is the changes in family structure, with many more people without family, either no family or children who have moved far away from their parents. I know people working in the NHS who say the pinch point for this is not too far away.

You will be left with 3 options. Abandon the welfare state and leave poor pensioners to die early; Increase taxes on wealthy pensioners; Increase taxes on current workers.

Current workers are already struggling to cope with life costs that older generations were not burdened with in the same way, such as student loans and ridiculous house prices so it doesn't strike me as feasible to lump extra on them as the costs for these pensioners increases. Productivity increases have been grinding to a halt since the mid 2000's, yet another trend that's going to impact future generations in a negative way.

So you are really left with 2 choices, leave the poor to die early or share the income of the older generations in a more equitable way. Neither is a good option, neither are fair options however they're the only realistic options available.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cewxrzq0489o

Small fry on a national scale obviously but 20 Labour councillors quit as they said Labour are abandoning traditional Labour values. One of them has been a member for 42 years. These kind of things can snowball though once one lot put their head above the parapet.
