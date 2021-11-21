« previous next »
New UK Government

Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:15:03 pm
So if the funding was going to expire and now its been extended its extra money.
no it would be akin to the lie the Tories trotted out with the 20,000 new police,it might technically be correct, but its dishonest aka you read the head line number thinking its 1 billion of extra money compared to previous budgets, when in reality its not.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm
no it would be akin to the lie the Tories trotted out with the 20,000 new police,it might technically be correct, but its dishonest aka you read the head line number thinking its 1 billion of extra money compared to previous budgets, when in reality its not.

If I say Im giving you a £100 this year and this year only, but then I give you another £100 next year too thats extra money. Not sure how much clearer it can be.
Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6282 on: Today at 12:38:38 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
If I say Im giving you a £100 this year and this year only, but then I give you another £100 next year too thats extra money. Not sure how much clearer it can be.
If Im on a salary of 100k a year, and my manager comes up to me and says we will be giving you an extra 100k a year next year, I would obviously think Im getting 200k, not 100k.

Extra for most people means in addition to, not a continuation, and given the context of labour saying this additional money is a game changer, it fails the pub test.

Its political spin and like I said, its basically similar to when the Tories where trying to spin the extra police bull shit and got rightfully lambasted for it.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6283 on: Today at 01:07:29 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 12:38:38 am
If Im on a salary of 100k a year, and my manager comes up to me and says we will be giving you an extra 100k a year next year, I would obviously think Im getting 200k, not 100k.

Extra for most people means in addition to, not a continuation, and given the context of labour saying this additional money is a game changer, it fails the pub test.

Its political spin.

Again, no. A standard contract of employment doesnt have an end date it carries on until you are either sacked, resign or retire usually, the £1 billion the Tories previously pledged had an end date. If you were on say a fixed term contract which does have an end date and your employer wants to extend it by another year and pay you another £100k thats another £100k you werent otherwise expecting to receive from them so thats in addition to what you were expecting.

And yes, extra does mean in addition but usually in addition to what you were expecting, since the expectation was £1 billion less then what is now going to be spent that is £1 billion extra. I get an annual pay rise every year, lets say between 2-4% based on expectation, if they give me 2-4% no one says Im getting paid extra an extra 2-4%, if I get 10% then I might say Ive got extra but not with 2-4%.

Oxford Dictionary definition of Extra: Beyond or more than the usual, stipulated, or specified amount or number; additional.
Alvador

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6284 on: Today at 01:41:25 am
Reform UK calls for Thames Water to be renationalised
https://www.ft.com/content/ae096443-0115-43a9-b8e7-09c9afcbca2a

Labour are now getting outflanked economically on the Left by fkin Reform.

Meanwhile..

Quote
The Labour government has said it favours a private-sector solution to the crisis at Thames over special administration, under which the state temporarily takes control of a company to ensure it remains in operation.

This is in part because it is concerned that if Thames Water enters the special administration regime, leftwing MPs inside the governing party will call for all water companies to be permanently renationalised"

 :butt they've not learnt a thing from the past 15 years.
TSC

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6285 on: Today at 06:51:45 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 10:59:45 pm
it might be the largest ever, but it doesnt seem like its a full 1 billion of extra money on top of the funding that was already put in place by the Tories.

 We welcome the Governments announcement that it will be investing nearly £1 billion funding for councils next year to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

Earlier this year St Mungos, working with partner organisations and supporters, called on the Government to extend its funding for rough sleeping services. This vital funding had been due to end in March 2025, despite the number of people sleeping rough at a record high.

Reading between the lines, are large portion of this 1 billion is basically just extending the funding the Tories already put in place and was going to expire. I fucking hate political spin.





Its an extra 16.3% compared to prior year.
https://news.sky.com/story/1bn-funding-boost-for-councils-to-tackle-homelessness-13275668

Heres a reminder of Tory attitude to homelessness last year

https://news.sky.com/story/what-were-suella-bravermans-comments-about-homeless-people-and-rough-sleepers-13001869

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67321319
Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6286 on: Today at 08:56:28 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clyx9kplge8o

Fair to say choosing Mandelson has gone down well with the new lot.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6287 on: Today at 09:04:29 am
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 01:41:25 am
Reform UK calls for Thames Water to be renationalised
https://www.ft.com/content/ae096443-0115-43a9-b8e7-09c9afcbca2a

Labour are now getting outflanked economically on the Left by fkin Reform.

Meanwhile..

 :butt they've not learnt a thing from the past 15 years.

Thames Water is £15.2bn in debt, what are Reform going to do about that? All well and good saying you're going to renationalise it but what are you going to do with all the debt that you're then going to lump onto the public finances? That's also before the extra billions it would take to buy out the water companies in the first place.

I wouldn't say adding a huge amount of debt onto the exchequer is outflanking anyone on the economy.

Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:51:45 am
Its an extra 16.3% compared to prior year.
https://news.sky.com/story/1bn-funding-boost-for-councils-to-tackle-homelessness-13275668

Heres a reminder of Tory attitude to homelessness last year

https://news.sky.com/story/what-were-suella-bravermans-comments-about-homeless-people-and-rough-sleepers-13001869

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67321319


It's record funding, it's really good stuff and it's definitely not "Tory lite"
BarryCrocker

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6288 on: Today at 09:19:26 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:04:29 am
Thames Water is £15.2bn in debt, what are Reform going to do about that? All well and good saying you're going to renationalise it but what are you going to do with all the debt that you're then going to lump onto the public finances? That's also before the extra billions it would take to buy out the water companies in the first place.

I wouldn't say adding a huge amount of debt onto the exchequer is outflanking anyone on the economy.

It's record funding, it's really good stuff and it's definitely not "Tory lite"

Some on here would argue that the debt wouldn't be picked up by the government. Like all investments it would be a loss to those who are owed the money, i.e., Canadian pension funds, UK university staff pension scheme and Chinese/Abu Dhabi Sovereign funds.

What would be required if it was renationalised is a shit tonne of money to bring it up to spec. That's going to require raised taxes or user charges which will be even higher than those currently on the table.

Also, it one thing to have private businesses pumping shit into the rivers and oceans. It's another for a government run organisation to be doing the same.

