If Im on a salary of 100k a year, and my manager comes up to me and says we will be giving you an extra 100k a year next year, I would obviously think Im getting 200k, not 100k.



Extra for most people means in addition to, not a continuation, and given the context of labour saying this additional money is a game changer, it fails the pub test.



Its political spin.



Again, no. A standard contract of employment doesnt have an end date it carries on until you are either sacked, resign or retire usually, the £1 billion the Tories previously pledged had an end date. If you were on say a fixed term contract which does have an end date and your employer wants to extend it by another year and pay you another £100k thats another £100k you werent otherwise expecting to receive from them so thats in addition to what you were expecting.And yes, extra does mean in addition but usually in addition to what you were expecting, since the expectation was £1 billion less then what is now going to be spent that is £1 billion extra. I get an annual pay rise every year, lets say between 2-4% based on expectation, if they give me 2-4% no one says Im getting paid extra an extra 2-4%, if I get 10% then I might say Ive got extra but not with 2-4%.Oxford Dictionary definition of Extra: Beyond or more than the usual, stipulated, or specified amount or number; additional.