New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:15:03 pm
So if the funding was going to expire and now its been extended its extra money.
no it would be akin to the lie the Tories trotted out with the 20,000 new police,it might technically be correct, but its dishonest aka you read the head line number thinking its 1 billion of extra money compared to previous budgets, when in reality its not.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm
no it would be akin to the lie the Tories trotted out with the 20,000 new police,it might technically be correct, but its dishonest aka you read the head line number thinking its 1 billion of extra money compared to previous budgets, when in reality its not.

If I say Im giving you a £100 this year and this year only, but then I give you another £100 next year too thats extra money. Not sure how much clearer it can be.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6282 on: Today at 12:38:38 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
If I say Im giving you a £100 this year and this year only, but then I give you another £100 next year too thats extra money. Not sure how much clearer it can be.
If Im on a salary of 100k a year, and my manager comes up to me and says we will be giving you an extra 100k a year next year, I would obviously think Im getting 200k, not 100k.

Extra for most people means in addition to, not a continuation, and given the context of labour saying this additional money is a game changer, it fails the pub test.

Its political spin and like I said, its basically similar to when the Tories where trying to spin the extra police bull shit and got rightfully lambasted for it.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6283 on: Today at 01:07:29 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 12:38:38 am
If Im on a salary of 100k a year, and my manager comes up to me and says we will be giving you an extra 100k a year next year, I would obviously think Im getting 200k, not 100k.

Extra for most people means in addition to, not a continuation, and given the context of labour saying this additional money is a game changer, it fails the pub test.

Its political spin.

Again, no. A standard contract of employment doesnt have an end date it carries on until you are either sacked, resign or retire usually, the £1 billion the Tories previously pledged had an end date. If you were on say a fixed term contract which does have an end date and your employer wants to extend it by another year and pay you another £100k thats another £100k you werent otherwise expecting to receive from them so thats in addition to what you were expecting.

And yes, extra does mean in addition but usually in addition to what you were expecting, since the expectation was £1 billion less then what is now going to be spent that is £1 billion extra. I get an annual pay rise every year, lets say between 2-4% based on expectation, if they give me 2-4% no one says Im getting paid extra an extra 2-4%, if I get 10% then I might say Ive got extra but not with 2-4%.

Oxford Dictionary definition of Extra: Beyond or more than the usual, stipulated, or specified amount or number; additional.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6284 on: Today at 01:41:25 am
Reform UK calls for Thames Water to be renationalised
https://www.ft.com/content/ae096443-0115-43a9-b8e7-09c9afcbca2a

Labour are now getting outflanked economically on the Left by fkin Reform.

Meanwhile..

Quote
The Labour government has said it favours a private-sector solution to the crisis at Thames over special administration, under which the state temporarily takes control of a company to ensure it remains in operation.

This is in part because it is concerned that if Thames Water enters the special administration regime, leftwing MPs inside the governing party will call for all water companies to be permanently renationalised"

 :butt they've not learnt a thing from the past 15 years.
