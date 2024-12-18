This is probably the gamble though isn't it?



Get as much unpopular shit done off the bat, then in 5 years time the overall picture is looking a lot better and people will feel better about the Labour Party and in turn, vote for them again to carry on.



Of course, if everything just keeps going to shit because of Trump etc, then who knows......



I agree but the problem is they have to justify it all.Labours defence is obvious, everything changed after Liz Truss Sept 2022 disastrous budget, Labours promises/Pledges changed after Truss's budget, Labour said they can't make any pledges until they see how bad the economy is when they take power. we knew a election was coming inside a year but they still refused to make all these pledges until they knew just how bad the economy was, they were criticised by many at the time for not making all these pledges, AFAIK, all the Waspi promises were made before Truss's budget. whether Labour are right or wrong on this is a different matter, fact is they made their position clear on pledges after Truss's budget. they made this clear before the election.This point has to be made more stronger when they are attacked for lying etc etc.The electorate are fickle, how many kept saying am willing to pay the price for Brexit then went on to vote for Johnsons Torys and now Frottages Reform, they are the people who voted in the politicians who put us in this mess in the first place, am no politician so I have the luxery of saying this, the public should take some responsibility for the state of the country but very few have learned the lesson, they will moan and point fingers instead. many will no doubt carry on listening to Frottage.There are also millions who are fed up hearing the Torys left a £22 bill black hole as if it's old news so doesn't count.Problem Labour have is they just keep repeating the £22 bill black hole and leaving it that. I think they have to take it further and make the point more stronger, everyone was shocked when Sunak called the election, we now know why he did it. he knew everything was far worse than the public knew, he knew this would be harder to cover up 6 months later. he knew they were leaving the country f....Starmer must think the public will give them credit for doing what was necessary to get the country back on track when the election comes and maybe they will but a lot depends on the public appreciating the economy Labour inherited. a lot will depend on them being able to defend themselves on the attacks over making promises they never kept.I heard Ashcroft trying to make this argument yesterday, he didn't sound convincing. came over as if he was making a technical argument to bat away the criticism rather than a powerful argument explaining the situation they inherited was far worse after Truss budget.