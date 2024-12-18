« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 12:42:15 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December 18, 2024, 07:02:21 am
I get why theyre upset. I can understand why they feel theyve been swindled.

This issue though all stems from the 70s and 80s.  Everyone saw the pensions crisis coming then and the can was kicked down the road for 25 years because, hey, there were no votes in it (see the same for climate change acorss the word).

Its not like ANY party was raising the issue in their manifestos.

This is a collective failure of government over 25 years.  Most of it Tory, but labour cant claim any kudos either.

So who pays for it? Thats the question.

Completely understand that "government" have mishandled this, across party lines. Also, don't take my view as a vindictive "old people can do one", even though it might seem that way on first glance (which you haven't).

It just irks me that millennials, and those who follow them, are having to bite the bullet for the economic issues that leave them unable to buy a home (or are paying many times more than boomers) are expected to pick up the bill.

Life isn't fair and boomers have already had a much more favourable time than those who have tried to get on the property ladder or have significant savings since the 2008 crash.

It's crap for everyone. I get it.

Thing is, my parents bought a house easily in the 80's. Not the same for those born afterwards.

The state pension is in full, triple lock effect for those people who are moaning. Imagine the shit show in 20-30 years when a much larger percentage of people cannot rely on their own property.

Sorry, but life is hard. If you're not amongst the hardest hit then you can go away and think about your privileges.

It's been a shitty 30 plus years for most, who can't get a livable home.

The changes were communicated, I understand the changes even though they don't directly affect me. To whine and moan after the fact smacks of self preservation and nothing else.

To boomers/WASPI's: Think yourself lucky you're getting a state pension. Stop being greedy due to your birthday and deal with the judgement younger people often get about "saving your pennies etc" when they say they're skint.

Boomers had a piss easy time getting a job and sticking with it. It's not that way anymore.

I'm honestly just fed up at seeing people getting money they maybe shouldn't be getting, and then moaning it isn't enough.

To cry about a change to the retirement age is pathetic and greedy.

Typical boomers with no clue how the world functions
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 06:08:20 am »
Water bills likely to be allowed to rise more than first thought.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 06:41:46 am »
Reeves - Families are still struggling with the cost of living and Im fighting to put more money in the pockets of working people.

Thats why we protected their payslips with no rise in their national insurance, income tax or VAT, boosted the national living wage and froze fuel duty.


Apparently people should be thankful Rachel reeves has protected "working people" from Rachel reeves. Meanwhile, working people are going to be paying higher inflation, lower job opportunities, higher council rates. Thanks Rachel.


Seriously who is advising these people? You don't brag about not raising a handful of taxes, whilst raising everything else.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6203 on: Yesterday at 08:46:00 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 06:41:46 am
Reeves - Families are still struggling with the cost of living and Im fighting to put more money in the pockets of working people.

Thats why we protected their payslips with no rise in their national insurance, income tax or VAT, boosted the national living wage and froze fuel duty.


Apparently people should be thankful Rachel reeves has protected "working people" from Rachel reeves. Meanwhile, working people are going to be paying higher inflation, lower job opportunities, higher council rates. Thanks Rachel.


Seriously who is advising these people? You don't brag about not raising a handful of taxes, whilst raising everything else.
What are reform's economic policies?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6204 on: Yesterday at 08:51:37 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:46:00 am
What are reform's economic policies?
a disaster.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6205 on: Yesterday at 09:22:32 am »
Quote from: Golden_Child on Yesterday at 12:42:15 am
Completely understand that "government" have mishandled this, across party lines. Also, don't take my view as a vindictive "old people can do one", even though it might seem that way on first glance (which you haven't).

It just irks me that millennials, and those who follow them, are having to bite the bullet for the economic issues that leave them unable to buy a home (or are paying many times more than boomers) are expected to pick up the bill.

Life isn't fair and boomers have already had a much more favourable time than those who have tried to get on the property ladder or have significant savings since the 2008 crash.

It's crap for everyone. I get it.

Thing is, my parents bought a house easily in the 80's. Not the same for those born afterwards.

The state pension is in full, triple lock effect for those people who are moaning. Imagine the shit show in 20-30 years when a much larger percentage of people cannot rely on their own property.

Sorry, but life is hard. If you're not amongst the hardest hit then you can go away and think about your privileges.

It's been a shitty 30 plus years for most, who can't get a livable home.

The changes were communicated, I understand the changes even though they don't directly affect me. To whine and moan after the fact smacks of self preservation and nothing else.

To boomers/WASPI's: Think yourself lucky you're getting a state pension. Stop being greedy due to your birthday and deal with the judgement younger people often get about "saving your pennies etc" when they say they're skint.

Boomers had a piss easy time getting a job and sticking with it. It's not that way anymore.

I'm honestly just fed up at seeing people getting money they maybe shouldn't be getting, and then moaning it isn't enough.

To cry about a change to the retirement age is pathetic and greedy.

Typical boomers with no clue how the world functions

I get what youre saying, however as a wider point I find some of the language on the left (assuming youre left wing) increasingly resembles what I would once have immediately associated with the right. Is what youre saying that far removed from you think youre poor, youve got a mobile phone and a flat screen tv for instance? I understand the underlying narrative (and dont disagree with elements of it), but being honest I find some of the rationale across this debate quite troubling.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6206 on: Yesterday at 09:43:12 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 06:41:46 am
Reeves - Families are still struggling with the cost of living and Im fighting to put more money in the pockets of working people.

Thats why we protected their payslips with no rise in their national insurance, income tax or VAT, boosted the national living wage and froze fuel duty.


Apparently people should be thankful Rachel reeves has protected "working people" from Rachel reeves. Meanwhile, working people are going to be paying higher inflation, lower job opportunities, higher council rates. Thanks Rachel.


Seriously who is advising these people? You don't brag about not raising a handful of taxes, whilst raising everything else.

Were you dropped on your had as a baby and what made you decide to wobble along the path of a racist dickhead (Asking for a friend)?


Fuck Frottage. Fuck the Tories. Fuck Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Fuck Reform and fuck the c*nts in the media.

Hurrah!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6207 on: Yesterday at 09:54:44 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Yesterday at 09:43:12 am
Were you dropped on your had as a baby and what made you decide to wobble along the path of a racist dickhead (Asking for a friend)?

Hurrah!
ignoring the personal attacks, what have I said that is racist?

And yea I agree completely, Fuck Frottage. Fuck the Tories. Fuck Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Fuck Reform and fuck the c*nts in the media.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6208 on: Yesterday at 09:54:50 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 09:22:32 am
I get what youre saying, however as a wider point I find some of the language on the left (assuming youre left wing) increasingly resembles what I would once have immediately associated with the right. Is what youre saying that far removed from you think youre poor, youve got a mobile phone and a flat screen tv for instance? I understand the underlying narrative (and dont disagree with elements of it), but being honest I find some of the rationale across this debate quite troubling.

Left wing politics are also about fairness, and is it fair to expect those working now who will be lucky to ever see a state pension by the time they are 70 to pay more in taxes to pay for people who got their pensions at 65 and were expecting it even earlier?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6209 on: Yesterday at 09:55:58 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 09:22:32 am
I get what youre saying, however as a wider point I find some of the language on the left (assuming youre left wing) increasingly resembles what I would once have immediately associated with the right. Is what youre saying that far removed from you think youre poor, youve got a mobile phone and a flat screen tv for instance? I understand the underlying narrative (and dont disagree with elements of it), but being honest I find some of the rationale across this debate quite troubling.

My rationale is pretty simple, it was communicated clearly a long time in advance and the change itself was not unfair, when I started "paying in" to my pension the pension age was 65, its going to be 67 or 68 by the time I retire, I won't be suing the govt over that.

Sometimes people need to take some personal responsibility for their own financial decisions, not even sure how many of the WASPI activist base were genuinely unaware of the changes v how many just find it convenient to feign ignorance now to make their claim seem more valid.

The second point though is that if the govt had £10bn "spare" WASPI wouldn't be close to the top of my list of things to spend it on, given the state this country is in to be honest I'm not sure it would even be on the list at all.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6210 on: Yesterday at 10:02:43 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 09:22:32 am
I get what youre saying, however as a wider point I find some of the language on the left (assuming youre left wing) increasingly resembles what I would once have immediately associated with the right. Is what youre saying that far removed from you think youre poor, youve got a mobile phone and a flat screen tv for instance? I understand the underlying narrative (and dont disagree with elements of it), but being honest I find some of the rationale across this debate quite troubling.
I read it the other way around.  Those traditionally of the right that have done better than most from government policies of the past decade or more - whilst lecturing those traditionally of the left on how they should, in short, suck it up - are making an incredible amount of noise at the moment.  I think those overreactions need to be called out as otherwise any policies impacting those groups get dropped or watered down and the status quo continues.

It's evidential that groups like farmers and pensioners are more organised and/or more listened to by politicians.  It's why we've ended up with such imbalances in the first place.  It's not making Labour popular and it might cost them at the next election but I'm glad that they're so far standing their ground.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6211 on: Yesterday at 10:03:42 am »
If you want some economic positives, wage growth is still outstripping inflation.
GBP is actually performing quite well, up today vs USD and up vs EUR - Fuel will become a few pence a litre cheaper because of GBP-USD rates.

The services and private sector PMI's were stronger than expected, although they are still fairly weak by pre-financial crisis trends.
It's pretty poor though.

There is also expected to be a rebound in GDP in Nov.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6212 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:02:43 am
I read it the other way around.  Those traditionally of the right that have done better than most from government policies of the past decade or more - whilst lecturing those traditionally of the left on how they should, in short, suck it up - are making an incredible amount of noise at the moment.  I think those overreactions need to be called out as otherwise any policies impacting those groups get dropped or watered down and the status quo continues.

It's evidential that groups like farmers and pensioners are more organised and/or more listened to by politicians.  It's why we've ended up with such imbalances in the first place.  It's not making Labour popular and it might cost them at the next election but I'm glad that they're so far standing their ground.

Interesting point, hadnt considered that. Both are probably true.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6213 on: Yesterday at 10:07:48 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:55:58 am
My rationale is pretty simple, it was communicated clearly a long time in advance and the change itself was not unfair, when I started "paying in" to my pension the pension age was 65, its going to be 67 or 68 by the time I retire, I won't be suing the govt over that.

Sometimes people need to take some personal responsibility for their own financial decisions, not even sure how many of the WASPI activist base were genuinely unaware of the changes v how many just find it convenient to feign ignorance now to make their claim seem more valid.

The second point though is that if the govt had £10bn "spare" WASPI wouldn't be close to the top of my list of things to spend it on, given the state this country is in to be honest I'm not sure it would even be on the list at all.

For clarity, I dont particularly disagree with your sentiment on WASPI filo, my point wasnt on the nuts and bolts of this issue specifically.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6214 on: Yesterday at 10:20:19 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:02:43 am
It's not making Labour popular and it might cost them at the next election but I'm glad that they're so far standing their ground.

This is probably the gamble though isn't it?

Get as much unpopular shit done off the bat, then in 5 years time the overall picture is looking a lot better and people will feel better about the Labour Party and in turn, vote for them again to carry on.

Of course, if everything just keeps going to shit because of Trump etc, then who knows......
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6215 on: Yesterday at 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 10:07:48 am
For clarity, I dont particularly disagree with your sentiment on WASPI filo, my point wasnt on the nuts and bolts of this issue specifically.

I kinda agreed with you. Itd like a race to the bottom, why should pensioners get a fuel allowance when this group doesn't. etc etc
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6216 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 am »
Feel like they should've reversed the last few NI cuts rather than raising employers NI.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6217 on: Yesterday at 10:33:17 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:55:58 am


Sometimes people need to take some personal responsibility for their own financial decisions, not even sure how many of the WASPI activist base were genuinely unaware of the changes v how many just find it convenient to feign ignorance now to make their claim seem more valid.




On this point, i think there is a lot of band wagon jumping - a lot of people knew what was happening but because there is a potential for some money, selective amnesia kicks in.


I think 99% of us would probably do this too.

For instance, I'm all over dieselgate at the moment, chancing my arm for some potential cash......
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6218 on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 am »
Whats the deal with the online safety bill and is RAWK safe from it? A few forums I go on have announced they will potentially be shutting down because of it, due to the infrastructure required , potential fines etc?

Fucking bastard Tories and internet censorship.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6219 on: Yesterday at 10:35:04 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:27:39 am
Feel like they should've reversed the last few NI cuts rather than raising employers NI.

But the manifesto pledge was that they wouldn't - so this comes down to who shoulders the burden and lets be honest its usually us.  This time, its business and they're gonna have to suck it up.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6220 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:35:04 am
But the manifesto pledge was that they wouldn't - so this comes down to who shoulders the burden and lets be honest its usually us.  This time, its business and they're gonna have to suck it up.

Ultimately it will still be us, it always is. Either through price rises, low or no salary increases, curbed investment and so on. Its always us.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6221 on: Yesterday at 10:38:24 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:35:04 am
But the manifesto pledge was that they wouldn't - so this comes down to who shoulders the burden and lets be honest its usually us.  This time, its business and they're gonna have to suck it up.
They boxed themselves in. Was stupid politics given they were going to win regardless pretty much. Better to have a slightly smaller majority but more room to move in.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6222 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:36:33 am
Ultimately it will still be us, it always is. Either through price rises, low or no salary increases, curbed investment and so on. Its always us.

But at least we are slightly protected as our pay packet isn't affected (for now) and pay is outstripping inflation
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6223 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:36:33 am
Ultimately it will still be us, it always is. Either through price rises, low or no salary increases, curbed investment and so on. Its always us.
exactly, increased prices and job losses hit the people most
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6224 on: Yesterday at 10:44:52 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:38:24 am
The boxed themselves in. Was stupid politics given they were going to win regardless pretty much. Better to have a slightly smaller majority but more room to move in.

Conversly, those clever people from all the other sides would surely have worked out what Labour would HAVE to do to raise taxes, so why didn't they hamstring Labour through the election campaign.

Like i said earlier, and i dont want to go as far as 'fuck business' but in the current climate, its their turn to shoulder the burden and yes some of that will come back on us, but i hope it shines a light on the greed of some businesses who are profit over everything.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6225 on: Yesterday at 10:47:53 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:38:24 am
They boxed themselves in. Was stupid politics given they were going to win regardless pretty much. Better to have a slightly smaller majority but more room to move in.

I mean you can think that they are dumb and they just fancied making governing a lot harder for themselves, or you can think that they focus grouped this to death and were genuinely worried about how much support they would bleed if they were seen as offering tax rises to "struggling hard working families".

Not much appetite out there for SIGNIFICANT tax rises from most people to pay for better services, even less for tax rises to pay for what they already have, to cover a hole in the govt finances.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6226 on: Yesterday at 10:54:00 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:47:53 am
I mean you can think that they are dumb and they just fancied making governing a lot harder for themselves, or you can think that they focus grouped this to death and were genuinely worried about how much support they would bleed if they were seen as offering tax rises to "struggling hard working families".

Not much appetite out there for SIGNIFICANT tax rises from most people to pay for better services, even less for tax rises to pay for what they already have, to cover a hole in the govt finances.
I think they were too worried about blowback given the size of their lead and how fucked off everyone was with the tories. I wouldn't call reversing two NI cuts a significant rise either but that's easy for me to say from the outside looking in.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6227 on: Yesterday at 11:00:38 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:54:00 am
I think they were too worried about blowback given the size of their lead and how fucked off everyone was with the tories. I wouldn't call reversing two NI cuts a significant rise either but that's easy for me to say from the outside looking in.

I think you underestimate how much Labours victory was built on sand. They won 47 constituencies with a margin of 5% or less and 91 with a 10% or smaller margin. Tax rises couldve easily swallowed that up and a whole lot more.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6228 on: Yesterday at 11:02:25 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:00:38 am
I think you underestimate how much Labours victory was built on sand. They won 47 constituencies with a margin of 5% or less and 91 with a 10% or smaller margin. Tax rises couldve easily swallowed that up and a whole lot more.
Maybe you are right
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6229 on: Yesterday at 11:16:31 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 10:34:18 am
Whats the deal with the online safety bill and is RAWK safe from it? A few forums I go on have announced they will potentially be shutting down because of it, due to the infrastructure required , potential fines etc?
Well according to one poster last night the RAWK Mods are already right-wing masters of control. So you can expect more of the same to protect you all from yourselves :)
Hate speech might have to be minimised so we have limited time left to call Donald Trump a vile, corrupt racist bigot. And we'll need to be careful not to allow posts about cheating and sports-washing which might offend Man City supporters who view our site.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6230 on: Yesterday at 04:37:02 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:20:19 am
This is probably the gamble though isn't it?

Get as much unpopular shit done off the bat, then in 5 years time the overall picture is looking a lot better and people will feel better about the Labour Party and in turn, vote for them again to carry on.

Of course, if everything just keeps going to shit because of Trump etc, then who knows......
I agree but the problem is they have to justify it all.
Labours defence is obvious, everything changed after Liz Truss Sept 2022 disastrous budget, Labours promises/Pledges changed after Truss's budget, Labour said they can't make any pledges until they see how bad the economy is when they take power.  we knew a election was coming inside a year but they still refused to make all these pledges until they knew just how bad the economy was, they were criticised by many at the time for not making all these pledges, AFAIK, all the Waspi promises were made before Truss's budget. whether Labour are right or wrong on this is a different matter, fact is they made their position clear on pledges after Truss's budget. they made this clear before the election.
This point has to be made more stronger when they are attacked for lying etc etc.

The electorate are fickle, how many kept saying am willing to pay the price for Brexit then went on to vote for Johnsons Torys and now Frottages Reform, they are the people who voted in the politicians who put us in this mess in the first place, am no politician so I have the luxery of saying this, the public should take some responsibility for the state of the country but very few have learned the lesson, they will moan and point fingers instead. many will no doubt carry on listening to Frottage.

There are also millions who are fed up hearing the Torys left a £22 bill black hole as if it's old news so doesn't count.
Problem Labour have is they just keep repeating the £22 bill black hole and leaving it that. I think they have to take it further and make the point more stronger, everyone was shocked when Sunak called the election, we now know why he did it. he knew everything was far worse than the public knew, he knew this would be harder to cover up 6 months later. he knew they were leaving the country f....

Starmer must think the public will give them credit for doing what was necessary to get the country back on track when the election comes and maybe they will but a lot depends on the public appreciating the economy Labour inherited. a lot will depend on them being able to defend themselves on the attacks over making promises they never kept.
I heard Ashcroft trying to make this argument yesterday, he didn't sound convincing. came over as if he was making a technical argument to bat away the criticism rather than a powerful argument explaining the situation they inherited was far worse after Truss budget.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6231 on: Yesterday at 05:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 11:16:31 am
Well according to one poster last night the RAWK Mods are already right-wing masters of control. So you can expect more of the same to protect you all from yourselves :)
Hate speech might have to be minimised so we have limited time left to call Donald Trump a vile, corrupt racist bigot. And we'll need to be careful not to allow posts about cheating and sports-washing which might offend Man City supporters who view our site.

Fucking hell, there'll be nothing left to post about ;D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6232 on: Yesterday at 09:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 05:15:31 pm
Fucking hell, there'll be nothing left to post about ;D

Ironically, Greggs doorways and effes preferences will be safe topics.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6233 on: Yesterday at 09:47:51 pm »
Would increased inheritance tax on bedrooms left unused for years do any good?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6234 on: Today at 08:00:35 am »
Some good news on the economy, Monthly borrowing came in at £11.25bn when it was forecasted at £16.60bn.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6235 on: Today at 08:05:20 am »
Brockmoor & Pensnett (Dudley) Council By-Election Result:

🌳 CON: 35.4% (+7.0)
➡️ RFM: 30.1% (New)
🌹LAB: 28.9% (-34.7)
🌍 GRN: 3.0% (New)
🔶 LDM: 1.5% (-6.5)
🙋 IND: 1.0% (New)

Conservative GAIN from Labour.
Changes w/ 2024.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6236 on: Today at 08:08:25 am »
There are some right boring fuckers in government right now. Starmer and Reeves are obvious, but the likes of Heidi Alexander stepping in for Louise Haigh is like swapping Trent at right back for Nathanial Clyne.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6237 on: Today at 01:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:05:20 am
Brockmoor & Pensnett (Dudley) Council By-Election Result:

🌳 CON: 35.4% (+7.0)
➡️ RFM: 30.1% (New)
🌹LAB: 28.9% (-34.7)
🌍 GRN: 3.0% (New)
🔶 LDM: 1.5% (-6.5)
🙋 IND: 1.0% (New)

Conservative GAIN from Labour.
Changes w/ 2024.
The swing is massive but I guess Labour's vote share was artificially high last time around for a similar anti-government protest vote favouring them.

Labour won the Dudley seat at the GE but only with 34% of the votes.  Tories and Reform UK picked up 29% and 26% respectively.  It's fortunate that the Tories and Reform UK don't seem willing or able to make an election pact to carve up these predominantly right-wing voting areas.
