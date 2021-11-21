I get why theyre upset. I can understand why they feel theyve been swindled.



This issue though all stems from the 70s and 80s. Everyone saw the pensions crisis coming then and the can was kicked down the road for 25 years because, hey, there were no votes in it (see the same for climate change acorss the word).



Its not like ANY party was raising the issue in their manifestos.



This is a collective failure of government over 25 years. Most of it Tory, but labour cant claim any kudos either.



So who pays for it? Thats the question.



Completely understand that "government" have mishandled this, across party lines. Also, don't take my view as a vindictive "old people can do one", even though it might seem that way on first glance (which you haven't).It just irks me that millennials, and those who follow them, are having to bite the bullet for the economic issues that leave them unable to buy a home (or are paying many times more than boomers) are expected to pick up the bill.Life isn't fair and boomers have already had a much more favourable time than those who have tried to get on the property ladder or have significant savings since the 2008 crash.It's crap for everyone. I get it.Thing is, my parents bought a house easily in the 80's. Not the same for those born afterwards.The state pension is in full, triple lock effect for those people who are moaning. Imagine the shit show in 20-30 years when a much larger percentage of people cannot rely on their own property.Sorry, but life is hard. If you're not amongst the hardest hit then you can go away and think about your privileges.It's been a shitty 30 plus years for most, who can't get a livable home.The changes were communicated, I understand the changes even though they don't directly affect me. To whine and moan after the fact smacks of self preservation and nothing else.To boomers/WASPI's: Think yourself lucky you're getting a state pension. Stop being greedy due to your birthday and deal with the judgement younger people often get about "saving your pennies etc" when they say they're skint.Boomers had a piss easy time getting a job and sticking with it. It's not that way anymore.I'm honestly just fed up at seeing people getting money they maybe shouldn't be getting, and then moaning it isn't enough.To cry about a change to the retirement age is pathetic and greedy.Typical boomers with no clue how the world functions