Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 251154 times)

Offline Golden_Child

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6200 on: Today at 12:42:15 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 07:02:21 am
I get why theyre upset. I can understand why they feel theyve been swindled.

This issue though all stems from the 70s and 80s.  Everyone saw the pensions crisis coming then and the can was kicked down the road for 25 years because, hey, there were no votes in it (see the same for climate change acorss the word).

Its not like ANY party was raising the issue in their manifestos.

This is a collective failure of government over 25 years.  Most of it Tory, but labour cant claim any kudos either.

So who pays for it? Thats the question.

Completely understand that "government" have mishandled this, across party lines. Also, don't take my view as a vindictive "old people can do one", even though it might seem that way on first glance (which you haven't).

It just irks me that millennials, and those who follow them, are having to bite the bullet for the economic issues that leave them unable to buy a home (or are paying many times more than boomers) are expected to pick up the bill.

Life isn't fair and boomers have already had a much more favourable time than those who have tried to get on the property ladder or have significant savings since the 2008 crash.

It's crap for everyone. I get it.

Thing is, my parents bought a house easily in the 80's. Not the same for those born afterwards.

The state pension is in full, triple lock effect for those people who are moaning. Imagine the shit show in 20-30 years when a much larger percentage of people cannot rely on their own property.

Sorry, but life is hard. If you're not amongst the hardest hit then you can go away and think about your privileges.

It's been a shitty 30 plus years for most, who can't get a livable home.

The changes were communicated, I understand the changes even though they don't directly affect me. To whine and moan after the fact smacks of self preservation and nothing else.

To boomers/WASPI's: Think yourself lucky you're getting a state pension. Stop being greedy due to your birthday and deal with the judgement younger people often get about "saving your pennies etc" when they say they're skint.

Boomers had a piss easy time getting a job and sticking with it. It's not that way anymore.

I'm honestly just fed up at seeing people getting money they maybe shouldn't be getting, and then moaning it isn't enough.

To cry about a change to the retirement age is pathetic and greedy.

Typical boomers with no clue how the world functions

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6201 on: Today at 06:08:20 am »
Water bills likely to be allowed to rise more than first thought.
Logged

Offline Reform Ste 123

  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6202 on: Today at 06:41:46 am »
Reeves - Families are still struggling with the cost of living and Im fighting to put more money in the pockets of working people.

Thats why we protected their payslips with no rise in their national insurance, income tax or VAT, boosted the national living wage and froze fuel duty.


Apparently people should be thankful Rachel reeves has protected "working people" from Rachel reeves. Meanwhile, working people are going to be paying higher inflation, lower job opportunities, higher council rates. Thanks Rachel.


Seriously who is advising these people? You don't brag about not raising a handful of taxes, whilst raising everything else.

Logged


Offline koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6203 on: Today at 08:46:00 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 06:41:46 am
Reeves - Families are still struggling with the cost of living and Im fighting to put more money in the pockets of working people.

Thats why we protected their payslips with no rise in their national insurance, income tax or VAT, boosted the national living wage and froze fuel duty.


Apparently people should be thankful Rachel reeves has protected "working people" from Rachel reeves. Meanwhile, working people are going to be paying higher inflation, lower job opportunities, higher council rates. Thanks Rachel.


Seriously who is advising these people? You don't brag about not raising a handful of taxes, whilst raising everything else.
What are reform's economic policies?
Logged


Offline Reform Ste 123

  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6204 on: Today at 08:51:37 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:46:00 am
What are reform's economic policies?
a disaster.
Logged


Online butchersdog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6205 on: Today at 09:22:32 am »
Quote from: Golden_Child on Today at 12:42:15 am
Completely understand that "government" have mishandled this, across party lines. Also, don't take my view as a vindictive "old people can do one", even though it might seem that way on first glance (which you haven't).

It just irks me that millennials, and those who follow them, are having to bite the bullet for the economic issues that leave them unable to buy a home (or are paying many times more than boomers) are expected to pick up the bill.

Life isn't fair and boomers have already had a much more favourable time than those who have tried to get on the property ladder or have significant savings since the 2008 crash.

It's crap for everyone. I get it.

Thing is, my parents bought a house easily in the 80's. Not the same for those born afterwards.

The state pension is in full, triple lock effect for those people who are moaning. Imagine the shit show in 20-30 years when a much larger percentage of people cannot rely on their own property.

Sorry, but life is hard. If you're not amongst the hardest hit then you can go away and think about your privileges.

It's been a shitty 30 plus years for most, who can't get a livable home.

The changes were communicated, I understand the changes even though they don't directly affect me. To whine and moan after the fact smacks of self preservation and nothing else.

To boomers/WASPI's: Think yourself lucky you're getting a state pension. Stop being greedy due to your birthday and deal with the judgement younger people often get about "saving your pennies etc" when they say they're skint.

Boomers had a piss easy time getting a job and sticking with it. It's not that way anymore.

I'm honestly just fed up at seeing people getting money they maybe shouldn't be getting, and then moaning it isn't enough.

To cry about a change to the retirement age is pathetic and greedy.

Typical boomers with no clue how the world functions

I get what youre saying, however as a wider point I find some of the language on the left (assuming youre left wing) increasingly resembles what I would once have immediately associated with the right. Is what youre saying that far removed from you think youre poor, youve got a mobile phone and a flat screen tv for instance? I understand the underlying narrative (and dont disagree with elements of it), but being honest I find some of the rationale across this debate quite troubling.
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6206 on: Today at 09:43:12 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 06:41:46 am
Reeves - Families are still struggling with the cost of living and Im fighting to put more money in the pockets of working people.

Thats why we protected their payslips with no rise in their national insurance, income tax or VAT, boosted the national living wage and froze fuel duty.


Apparently people should be thankful Rachel reeves has protected "working people" from Rachel reeves. Meanwhile, working people are going to be paying higher inflation, lower job opportunities, higher council rates. Thanks Rachel.


Seriously who is advising these people? You don't brag about not raising a handful of taxes, whilst raising everything else.

Were you dropped on your had as a baby and what made you decide to wobble along the path of a racist dickhead (Asking for a friend)?


Fuck Frottage. Fuck the Tories. Fuck Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Fuck Reform and fuck the c*nts in the media.

Hurrah!
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Reform Ste 123

  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6207 on: Today at 09:54:44 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 09:43:12 am
Were you dropped on your had as a baby and what made you decide to wobble along the path of a racist dickhead (Asking for a friend)?

Hurrah!
ignoring the personal attacks, what have I said that is racist?

And yea I agree completely, Fuck Frottage. Fuck the Tories. Fuck Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Fuck Reform and fuck the c*nts in the media.
Logged


Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6208 on: Today at 09:54:50 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 09:22:32 am
I get what youre saying, however as a wider point I find some of the language on the left (assuming youre left wing) increasingly resembles what I would once have immediately associated with the right. Is what youre saying that far removed from you think youre poor, youve got a mobile phone and a flat screen tv for instance? I understand the underlying narrative (and dont disagree with elements of it), but being honest I find some of the rationale across this debate quite troubling.

Left wing politics are also about fairness, and is it fair to expect those working now who will be lucky to ever see a state pension by the time they are 70 to pay more in taxes to pay for people who got their pensions at 65 and were expecting it even earlier?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online filopastry

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6209 on: Today at 09:55:58 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 09:22:32 am
I get what youre saying, however as a wider point I find some of the language on the left (assuming youre left wing) increasingly resembles what I would once have immediately associated with the right. Is what youre saying that far removed from you think youre poor, youve got a mobile phone and a flat screen tv for instance? I understand the underlying narrative (and dont disagree with elements of it), but being honest I find some of the rationale across this debate quite troubling.

My rationale is pretty simple, it was communicated clearly a long time in advance and the change itself was not unfair, when I started "paying in" to my pension the pension age was 65, its going to be 67 or 68 by the time I retire, I won't be suing the govt over that.

Sometimes people need to take some personal responsibility for their own financial decisions, not even sure how many of the WASPI activist base were genuinely unaware of the changes v how many just find it convenient to feign ignorance now to make their claim seem more valid.

The second point though is that if the govt had £10bn "spare" WASPI wouldn't be close to the top of my list of things to spend it on, given the state this country is in to be honest I'm not sure it would even be on the list at all.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6210 on: Today at 10:02:43 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 09:22:32 am
I get what youre saying, however as a wider point I find some of the language on the left (assuming youre left wing) increasingly resembles what I would once have immediately associated with the right. Is what youre saying that far removed from you think youre poor, youve got a mobile phone and a flat screen tv for instance? I understand the underlying narrative (and dont disagree with elements of it), but being honest I find some of the rationale across this debate quite troubling.
I read it the other way around.  Those traditionally of the right that have done better than most from government policies of the past decade or more - whilst lecturing those traditionally of the left on how they should, in short, suck it up - are making an incredible amount of noise at the moment.  I think those overreactions need to be called out as otherwise any policies impacting those groups get dropped or watered down and the status quo continues.

It's evidential that groups like farmers and pensioners are more organised and/or more listened to by politicians.  It's why we've ended up with such imbalances in the first place.  It's not making Labour popular and it might cost them at the next election but I'm glad that they're so far standing their ground.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6211 on: Today at 10:03:42 am »
If you want some economic positives, wage growth is still outstripping inflation.
GBP is actually performing quite well, up today vs USD and up vs EUR - Fuel will become a few pence a litre cheaper because of GBP-USD rates.

The services and private sector PMI's were stronger than expected, although they are still fairly weak by pre-financial crisis trends.
It's pretty poor though.
Logged


Online butchersdog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6212 on: Today at 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:02:43 am
I read it the other way around.  Those traditionally of the right that have done better than most from government policies of the past decade or more - whilst lecturing those traditionally of the left on how they should, in short, suck it up - are making an incredible amount of noise at the moment.  I think those overreactions need to be called out as otherwise any policies impacting those groups get dropped or watered down and the status quo continues.

It's evidential that groups like farmers and pensioners are more organised and/or more listened to by politicians.  It's why we've ended up with such imbalances in the first place.  It's not making Labour popular and it might cost them at the next election but I'm glad that they're so far standing their ground.

Interesting point, hadnt considered that. Both are probably true.
Logged
