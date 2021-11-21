Jeepers, I'd be on the fence at this stage - and I didn't vote for him!
I genuinely cannot fathom why so many people are so dissatisfied.
In no particular order and some of them are interrelated:
WFA debacle
Tax rises and the budget - Even though most people wont be impacted I suspect a lot of people dont realise they wont be, blaming it on the Tories hasnt worked
The economy - inflation has risen a bit, growth figures have been poor to date and the message of doom was overplayed and absolutely destroyed confidence
The press (even usually sympathetic papers like the i and Guardian) turned on him very quickly
He was never very popular to begin with
Swiftgate, Lord Ali and gifts
Small boats on the rise