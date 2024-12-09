« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 245566 times)

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,166
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5960 on: December 9, 2024, 10:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on December  9, 2024, 09:40:52 pm
The UK is a party to numerous international treaties and conventions (e.g., the United Nations Charter, the Geneva Conventions). These require the government to act in accordance with principles of justice, human rights, and international peace, reflecting a form of moral responsibility.

OK, so if they contravene that then fine. Have you any proof they have under the various laws you cite?

Also that isn't 'moral authority' They are agreements and laws.

Can you define and show me where this is written down and a thing?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,166
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5961 on: December 9, 2024, 10:28:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December  9, 2024, 09:44:23 pm
Im actually more surprised that Starmer made those comments back in 2022. Saudi Arabia have been a trading partner for ages. Trying to think back whether Labour were well behind the Tories in 2022 that Starmer didnt even contemplate he would be in government.

Saudi Arabia and Britain have been trading since 1848.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,416
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5962 on: December 10, 2024, 08:59:55 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December  9, 2024, 10:16:37 pm
The moral high ground is very expensive real estate and were skint. Thats the reality of the situation.

I just think it's funny him saying that about Johnson, just two years ago.  I guess that's a long time in politics.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,561
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5963 on: December 10, 2024, 09:17:45 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 10, 2024, 08:59:55 am
I just think it's funny him saying that about Johnson, just two years ago.  I guess that's a long time in politics.

Yeah, its not a great look but again its very easy to take the moral high ground when your in opposition.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,412
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5964 on: December 10, 2024, 09:18:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 10, 2024, 09:17:45 am
Yeah, its not a great look but again its very easy to take the moral high ground when your in opposition.

Very much so, actually governing brings different trade offs
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,157
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5965 on: December 10, 2024, 10:44:37 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 10, 2024, 09:17:45 am
Yeah, its not a great look but again its very easy to take the moral high ground when your in opposition.

Again, did he expect a political capitulation by the Tories so quickly? Lots of the polling hammering commenced in 2023.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,561
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5966 on: December 10, 2024, 08:16:43 pm »
Government recommends 2.8% pay rise for public sector staff next year with inflation expected to be 2.6% hmmm
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,745
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5967 on: December 10, 2024, 08:26:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 10, 2024, 08:16:43 pm
Government recommends 2.8% pay rise for public sector staff next year with inflation expected to be 2.6% hmmm
Fuck it, Im off to blow my 0.2% real terms  pay rise on fags and beer
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,821
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5968 on: December 10, 2024, 08:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December 10, 2024, 08:26:28 pm
Fuck it, Im off to blow my 0.2% real terms  pay rise on fags and beer
Steady :)
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,561
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5969 on: December 10, 2024, 09:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December 10, 2024, 08:26:28 pm
Fuck it, Im off to blow my 0.2% real terms  pay rise on fags and beer

Fags AND beer? Look at Mr fancy pants over here
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,846
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5970 on: December 10, 2024, 10:16:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 10, 2024, 08:16:43 pm
Government recommends 2.8% pay rise for public sector staff next year with inflation expected to be 2.6% hmmm

I work in the public sector and that seems.... not awful? It's above inflation and government aren't exactly awash with cash at the moment...
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,561
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5971 on: December 10, 2024, 10:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 10, 2024, 10:16:48 pm
I work in the public sector and that seems.... not awful? It's above inflation and government aren't exactly awash with cash at the moment...

Likewise, although our pay rises are negotiated directly with our employer they use whats going on in the rest of the public sector as a guide and Mrs WLR will be directly affected as she is classed as a civil servant, and after seeing significant real terms cuts since 2010 I was expecting to see some sort of pay restoration, not in one go obviously but over a period of time, but at 0.2% I wont be holding my breath.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,157
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5972 on: December 10, 2024, 11:24:24 pm »
What is it with Politics Joe bellends being brought onto every show? Is it some media obsession with balance? Newsnight and Sky Politics show thingy both had Politics Joe twats on and they spend most of their time weighing into Labour whilst at the same time a right wing c*nt like Gullis and Alex Phillips also wades into them.

They are also shite in countering right wingers. The guy who runs that channel cannot even deviate from sounding like a left wing loon and that Ava woman basically is as thick as two planks. Imagine being on a show with Gullis and practically agreeing with him on nearly every point.

The hard left in this country and the world are fucking broken. Worst of all they seem like the type of people you could not stand to be around.
« Last Edit: December 11, 2024, 04:51:49 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5973 on: December 11, 2024, 12:30:26 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  9, 2024, 07:54:09 pm
Keir Starmer says Saudi Arabia trip fulfils number one mission to grow UK economy

PM defends ties between two countries and says he will be able to raise concerns about Saudi governments human rights record

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/09/keir-starmer-says-saudi-arabia-trip-fulfils-number-one-mission-to-grow-uk-economy

Accused Johnson of going cap in hand from dictator to dictator.   ;D

KSA have the power when it comes to the UK. Doesn't matter if they're Tory or Labour.

Quote
Crown prince lobbied Cameron over Saudi dissident, documents reveal
Exclusive: Records obtained via FoI request relate to critic of Saudi royal family living in UK under asylum protection

Mohammed bin Salman personally lobbied David Cameron earlier this year to intervene in the legal case of a London-based dissident who is suing the Saudi government, amid threats by its officials that the issue could have implications for £100bn of investment in the UK.

UK government documents obtained by the Guardian show that Cameron asked senior Foreign Office (FCDO) officials to propose options after the extraordinary intervention by the Saudi crown prince over the case brought by Ghanem Al-Masarir, a prominent critic of the Saudi royal family who is living under asylum protection in the UK.

At the centre of Masarirs case are allegations that Saudi Arabia ordered the hacking of his phone and that he was physically assaulted by agents of the kingdom in London in 2018.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/dec/10/cameron-lobbied-by-crown-prince-mohammed-bin-salman-over-saudi-dissident-documents-reveal
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,843
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5974 on: December 11, 2024, 08:36:52 am »
One of the weirdos who managed to find their way into Parliament as an Independent MP purely for being pro-Palestine, was opposing a bill to ban marriage between first-cousins yesterday. Good work Dewsbury and Batley.
Logged

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,557
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5975 on: December 11, 2024, 08:41:51 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 11, 2024, 08:36:52 am
One of the weirdos who managed to find their way into Parliament as an Independent MP purely for being pro-Palestine, was opposing a bill to ban marriage between first-cousins yesterday. Good work Dewsbury and Batley.

Surprised he wasnt supporting the Labour MP who wants to reinstate blasphemy laws.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,925
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5976 on: December 11, 2024, 08:46:48 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December 11, 2024, 08:41:51 am
Surprised he wasnt supporting the Labour MP who wants to reinstate blasphemy laws.

Jesus Christ
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,843
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5977 on: December 11, 2024, 10:05:34 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December 11, 2024, 08:41:51 am
Surprised he wasnt supporting the Labour MP who wants to reinstate blasphemy laws.
True.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5978 on: December 11, 2024, 11:02:25 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 10, 2024, 10:16:48 pm
I work in the public sector and that seems.... not awful? It's above inflation and government aren't exactly awash with cash at the moment...

A positive boon after years of zero pay rises, meaning doing the same job for less thanks to the Tories pushing their austerity ideology BS. It was nice to get something in backdated pay before Christmas this year.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5979 on: December 11, 2024, 11:03:42 am »
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,745
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5980 on: December 11, 2024, 11:06:32 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 10, 2024, 10:16:48 pm
I work in the public sector and that seems.... not awful? It's above inflation and government aren't exactly awash with cash at the moment...
Trouble is, its a 15th consecutive year where public sector pay rises will be lower than the private sector. Which obviously creates recruitment issues
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5981 on: December 11, 2024, 11:38:43 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December 11, 2024, 11:06:32 am
Trouble is, its a 15th consecutive year where public sector pay rises will be lower than the private sector. Which obviously creates recruitment issues
Where I used to work - a rural local authority - they've switched from recruiting domain experts as team leaders in their centralised services (IT, BI, legal, etc.) to recruiting more generalists.  This is primarily because they can't match the salaries of comparable jobs in the private sector and so they've had to water down the job requirements.  The problem is that they've had generalists in senior positions for a long time and are dependent on those at the coalface to provide informed advice.  Generalist managing generalist managing junior staff is a big knowledge vacuum.

One of the people I keep in touch with there works in the network team within IT.  His manager quit due to stress well over a year ago and they've only just recruited to replace him after multiple failed attempts and paying a king's ransom to an agency in the intervening period.  The new manager was a front-line policeman until a few weeks ago  ::)
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,962
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5982 on: December 11, 2024, 12:34:47 pm »
Starmer leaning into the open borders bullshit again. The only person who benefits from this framing is Frottage.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,699
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5983 on: December 11, 2024, 12:46:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December  9, 2024, 03:43:30 pm
Nobody hated Lib Dems more than me when they went into coalition with the Tories and they broke all their promises, I fucking despised Clegg for years after that even during the referendum campaign. But to be fair, dont think really they could have joined up with Labour in that election, both practically in terms of being short of seats but also politically, the public would have forced another election.
It was such a shame for them. They had waited years for their dream opportunity only to find that it presented them with three different ways of committing suicide.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5984 on: December 11, 2024, 12:52:46 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on December 11, 2024, 12:34:47 pm
Starmer leaning into the open borders bullshit again. The only person who benefits from this framing is Frottage.
Yeah, the only people who will benefit from being told Starmer supports open borders is Frottage.
I must of missed that part unless you meant he scrapped the Torys Rwanda policy, I only heard him attack Badenoch and the Torys for allowing open borders. telling her we got the flights off the ground. how he's actually tackling the problem by working with countries like Germany to stop the boats+ going after the gangs.
Logged
@AndyDavidson14
On reflection, it was a brilliant move of Clacton to make Frottage their MP. Theyre the only town in the UK unlikely to ever see the f*cker.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,561
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5985 on: December 11, 2024, 01:40:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 11, 2024, 11:38:43 am
Where I used to work - a rural local authority - they've switched from recruiting domain experts as team leaders in their centralised services (IT, BI, legal, etc.) to recruiting more generalists.  This is primarily because they can't match the salaries of comparable jobs in the private sector and so they've had to water down the job requirements.  The problem is that they've had generalists in senior positions for a long time and are dependent on those at the coalface to provide informed advice.  Generalist managing generalist managing junior staff is a big knowledge vacuum.

One of the people I keep in touch with there works in the network team within IT.  His manager quit due to stress well over a year ago and they've only just recruited to replace him after multiple failed attempts and paying a king's ransom to an agency in the intervening period.  The new manager was a front-line policeman until a few weeks ago  ::)

Thats pretty much what were dealing with, struggling to recruit decent people on salaries we offer so the latest trick is to try and encourage the contractors to go perm by offering them fixed term contracts and instead of the generous pension scheme bumping up their pay instead. For a few years we got by on our reputation as a good employer with loads of benefits, strong unions etc but now the salary gap is just too large for the benefits to make up.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,613
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5986 on: Yesterday at 11:44:25 am »
Majority of Brexit voters would accept free movement to access single market

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/12/majority-of-brexit-voters-would-accept-free-movement-to-access-single-market-uk-eu

I brought this topic up a few pages back and it was suggested that campaigning on returning to the EU would guarantee a loss, but this seems to suggest otherwise? Not a huge poll by any means but seems to reflect what I thought I has been slowly happening since 2016.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5987 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:44:25 am
Majority of Brexit voters would accept free movement to access single market

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/12/majority-of-brexit-voters-would-accept-free-movement-to-access-single-market-uk-eu

I brought this topic up a few pages back and it was suggested that campaigning on returning to the EU would guarantee a loss, but this seems to suggest otherwise? Not a huge poll by any means but seems to reflect what I thought I has been slowly happening since 2016.
At the moment though people are viewing it with a degree of rationality.  Support for the UK being part of the EU has always comfortably outweighed opposition (even allowing for some underreporting of EU scepticism within the polls) except for a few months in the middle of 2016.  A concerted effort of stirring by Reform UK and half the electorate would be rabidly opposed to it.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5988 on: Yesterday at 12:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:44:25 am
Majority of Brexit voters would accept free movement to access single market

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/12/majority-of-brexit-voters-would-accept-free-movement-to-access-single-market-uk-eu

I brought this topic up a few pages back and it was suggested that campaigning on returning to the EU would guarantee a loss, but this seems to suggest otherwise? Not a huge poll by any means but seems to reflect what I thought I has been slowly happening since 2016.
Surprised, I always thought that was the way to look at it though, it's the cost of access to the SM. that was up until yesterday. I think the public would be even more receptive to FOM after hearing Starmers point of view as long as we assert the control we always had.

Starmers argument to defend the EU and FOM was brilliant,  ive not heard anyone make a better argument on this
Migration figures were lower when we were in the EU. Because Europeans could live, work, study in the UK for as long as they wanted - and then leave. Now, migrants are more likely to move permanently.
https://xcancel.com/BestForBritain/status/1866819340173004896
Logged
@AndyDavidson14
On reflection, it was a brilliant move of Clacton to make Frottage their MP. Theyre the only town in the UK unlikely to ever see the f*cker.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,613
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5989 on: Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:51:32 am
At the moment though people are viewing it with a degree of rationality.  Support for the UK being part of the EU has always comfortably outweighed opposition (even allowing for some underreporting of EU scepticism within the polls) except for a few months in the middle of 2016.  A concerted effort of stirring by Reform UK and half the electorate would be rabidly opposed to it.

Perhaps, though you could argue many failed to grasp the weight of the referendum until it was too late, and hopefully wouldn't make that same mistake twice.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,962
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5990 on: Yesterday at 01:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 11, 2024, 08:36:52 am
One of the weirdos who managed to find their way into Parliament as an Independent MP purely for being pro-Palestine, was opposing a bill to ban marriage between first-cousins yesterday. Good work Dewsbury and Batley.
Muslim I take it?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5991 on: Yesterday at 01:18:44 pm »
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,166
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5992 on: Yesterday at 01:45:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on December 11, 2024, 12:34:47 pm
Starmer leaning into the open borders bullshit again. The only person who benefits from this framing is Frottage.

Did you actually watch PMQT?

What a bizarre take. Can you talk me through what you mean in the context of his actual reply to an actual accusation?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5993 on: Yesterday at 03:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:44:25 am
Majority of Brexit voters would accept free movement to access single market

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/12/majority-of-brexit-voters-would-accept-free-movement-to-access-single-market-uk-eu

I brought this topic up a few pages back and it was suggested that campaigning on returning to the EU would guarantee a loss, but this seems to suggest otherwise? Not a huge poll by any means but seems to reflect what I thought I has been slowly happening since 2016.

Unsurprising.  There were polls from a year or two back that indicated a reasonable majority would back a return to the EU.  Then of course recently we have one of Trumps sycophants saying UK has to choose between US and EU.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,157
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5994 on: Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm »
Dont know much about Natalie Fleet, but she was utterly atrocious on Politics Live today. There are some bad appearances on Politics Live by politicians but I can categorically say that her and David Frosts' performances on there was the worst I have seen.

Neither knew fuck all about any subject and Frost completely ignoring that couple talking about the issues importing into the EU was incredible.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,157
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5995 on: Today at 07:59:48 am »
GDP down 0.1% again. Squeaky bum time for ol Reeves.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq5lw84w1yeo
Logged

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,031
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5996 on: Today at 08:10:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:48 am
GDP down 0.1% again. Squeaky bum time for ol Reeves.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq5lw84w1yeo
what do you expect when you reveal a budget that taxes the fuck out of business. Absolute clowns.

Spent the first half of their term upto now scaring and talking down the economy, and the second half taxing more. The NI rise hasnt even taken into effect yet, but clearly business have planned for it. And as predicted by the OBR, their budget is going to result in higher inflation, lower wages, and the same growth.

They need to do some bold shit like get rid of the the triple lock, stop pumping in money into the NHS and reform it completely instead, massively reduce regulation, and make the tax system easier for business and people who are actually working.

The UK has become an unproductive state, things need to massively shift. GDP per capita must be in free fall.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:24:20 am by Reform Ste 123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5997 on: Today at 08:33:00 am »
You make it sound so easy...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 