GDP down 0.1% again. Squeaky bum time for ol Reeves.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq5lw84w1yeo



what do you expect when you reveal a budget that taxes the fuck out of business. Absolute clowns.Spent the first half of their term upto now scaring and talking down the economy, and the second half taxing more. The NI rise hasnt even taken into effect yet, but clearly business have planned for it. And as predicted by the OBR, their budget is going to result in higher inflation, lower wages, and the same growth.They need to do some bold shit like get rid of the the triple lock, stop pumping in money into the NHS and reform it completely instead, massively reduce regulation, and make the tax system easier for business and people who are actually working.The UK has become an unproductive state, things need to massively shift. GDP per capita must be in free fall.