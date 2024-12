Pillars, missions or milestones - take your pick



There is foundations as well. Dont forget those.Unfortunately what yesterday did illustrate is that this is an acknowledgement that things haven't been going well. I wasn't as bothered with the start they had made and fully believed Labour can brush it off because ultimately its about delivering and making sure that in five years you can say to the public we have increased house building, cut immigration and improved public services. But the fact they did this showed that they know they have had a messy start but instead they have bamboozled the public with this shite list that most people would have switched off from.He has hired a head of the civil service who has been around since the dinosaurs roamed the earth and yet had a go at the civil service at the same time. Its all very confusing and again shows the naivety of an operation that doesn't understand politics. Its literally like Britain is the massive organisation and Labour are the mid-ranking consultancy firm being hired to help sort it out.