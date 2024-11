I don't know if the UK was in a position to enact any controls once we'd waived our right to the transitional period on free movement. It's important to stress that every eastern European who arrived did so legally and effectively at Blair's invitation. But I'm convinced that the numbers would have been more manageable had the rest of Europe been available for work and it would have been helpful if they'd been more evenly spread geographically and across a plethora of business sectors.



Which goes back to my point yesterday that you referenced yesterday, Eastern Europeans were able to establish a community here because they could come here and once you have that, others looking to move from the same country of origin will end up in the same community, that’s exactly what happened in my family. My Grandads brother came over here and ended up in East London, then his adult kids came over so they ended up in the same place, got them jobs in the same factory, then others came over like my dad and again he stayed with my granddads brother and got a job in the same factory, and you just rinse and repeat. My mum was in West London and an only child so it made sense for dad to move this way, then they bought their own house, then his brother comes over and lived with my parents until he could afford to move out and bought a house on the same road and it just goes from there.