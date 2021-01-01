« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Ive never mentioned new routes once. you keep saying new routes.
My whole argument has been we have a competent government in power who actually want to sort the problems out rather than using those problems to play politics.

For the following to make any sense

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:37:20 pm
Stop and consider what your actually arguing for here Kenny.
You are saying it's ok for people to sneak into the country rather than apply for a visa.  this argument is only valid when those people have no other option which was the case under the Torys,

It would require NEW routes - which dont exist
Re: New UK Government
MP's back Assisted Dying bill.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:13 pm
MP's back Assisted Dying bill.

Excellent news. Well done to those from all parties who backed it.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:13 pm
MP's back Assisted Dying bill.

I feel for those who have genuine fear of this bill.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:13 pm
MP's back Assisted Dying bill.

Thats good
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 02:40:29 pm
I feel for those who have genuine fear of this bill.

Not quite sure why anyone would have any fear of this bill, but maybe the scaremongering really has had an effect
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 02:40:29 pm
I feel for those who have genuine fear of this bill.

As per there is no sensible debate anymore just emotions.

Its not simple thing to discuss but reactions by some are ridiculous ..state murder etc.

yknow 'assisted dying' has  been going on for decades...when a Doctor in hospital tells a family member there is no way a loved one will live and they are in pain '' we can make things more comfortable for them with morphine''...was usually the unspoken request to assist them.

All very sad but no  one shuold make pollical capital. but they will.
Re: New UK Government
I've seen a lot of coverage of this which suggests that all disabled people are opposed, which is not true in my case. I understand the reservations that people have but I think it's a broadly positive change which will reduce suffering overall
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:11:19 pm
I've seen a lot of coverage of this which suggests that all disabled people are opposed, which is not true in my case. I understand the reservations that people have but I think it's a broadly positive change which will reduce suffering overall

And to be honest unless they have less than 6 months to live, disabled people are completely unaffected by this
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 02:40:29 pm
I feel for those who have genuine fear of this bill.

We had to put our cat to sleep the other week as he had an agressive cancer and was in terrible pain.

He couldn't eat or drink or go to the toilet or walk and was just waiting to die in terrible pain.


We said to each other at the time that this is such a fucked up world that a cat can be put peacefully out of it's terror and misery, but a human is forced to face the agony and terror and despair of a long, lingering hateful death.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:11:19 pm
I've seen a lot of coverage of this which suggests that all disabled people are opposed, which is not true in my case. I understand the reservations that people have but I think it's a broadly positive change which will reduce suffering overall

This is the aim isn't it? Its a very emotive subject though and will have reservations from people across all spectrums. With the right safeguarding measures and ensuring people aren't coerced into making a decision to end their lives its the right thing to do. It must be hard for loved ones of those who'd consider this but if people are in pain or are suffering and that is only going to get worse with time with no hope of improvement of their condition before death then we should all be given the free choice as to whether we want to continue to live or not.

Re: New UK Government
It is not just some disabled people who are unsettled about this but some in the medical profession as well. People need to understand this is not a black and white issue. Let's also appreciate that some people do not have a family to support them and they should be reassured rather than having people rushing in and saying they have been listening to scaremongering.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:09:19 am
The problem with the 'debate' at present is that it labels everyone as an 'illegal immigrant'.
Another problem with the debate is people hijacking sensible discussions about immigration with accusations of racism. This creates a vacuum of debate amongst reasonable people into which the likes of Frottage step. The current discussion was sparked by the release of revised figures of net migration of over 900,000. Given the current housing crisis in the UK then it's a fair topic of debate to consider how we can sustain this increase.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:09:19 am
Chucking every 'immigrant' into the same bucket - regardless of even if they were even born here or not is pretty stupid.
Chucking every criticism of immigration into the same "racist" bucket is also pretty stupid.
Re: New UK Government
Lot of people quoting a Logans Run type world...jeezuz!..however if some would look as hot a Jenny Agutter in a bodysuit....
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:15:48 pm
We had to put our cat to sleep the other week as he had an agressive cancer and was in terrible pain.

He couldn't eat or drink or go to the toilet or walk and was just waiting to die in terrible pain.


We said to each other at the time that this is such a fucked up world that a cat can be put peacefully out of it's terror and misery, but a human is forced to face the agony and terror and despair of a long, lingering hateful death.

Sorry to hear about that Andy. As for your point I understand. I watched both my parents die of cancer so I do understand that some people support this. But at the same time there are vulnerable people on their own who already feel as though their fears have not been properly considered. So, I also understand their views as well. It's an emotive issue that should be discussed with compassion by everyone.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:21:40 pm
Chucking every criticism of immigration into the same "racist" bucket is also pretty stupid.

If people say racist things then that's racist.

Explain to me what 'Traditional working class' people are given the context of what is being said every time that phrase is used.
Re: New UK Government
Where can we see who voted for and against the bill?
Re: New UK Government
Re: New UK Government
The most convincing argument I have seen for cutting immigration is that businesses having access to endless supplies of cheap labour has disincentivising investment in infrastructure/equipment/digitisation that would boost productivity and free up labour, as it's just cheaper in the short term to pay more people low wages to do the same job.

We seem to simultaneously worry about automation taking away all the jobs whilst also arguing we need migrant Labour to fill up job positions we can't fill.
Re: New UK Government
Re: New UK Government
Angela Rayner and David Lammy both voted against the bill.
Re: New UK Government
Hopefully Scotland follows suit... it's been on the agenda for years but never made it to a vote I think.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:02:47 pm
Angela Rayner and David Lammy both voted against the bill.

No great surprise on Lammy certainly as he has made no great secret of his firmly held religious beliefs
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Immigration was a fringe issue pre-2008 crash because we had a working economy.
I think immigration - particularly from the EU - became an issue after 2004 and I believe that Blair should shoulder much of the blame. I stand to be corrected on this but I believe that when the EU expanded massively at this time, free movement was not granted to the new member states. Individual member states were given the right to grant free movement if they wished and I think the UK, Sweden and Eire went down this route. After decades behind the so-called Iron Curtain, it's hardly suprising that many Eastern Europeans fancied working abroad in a way that perhaps the likes of the Germans, Italians, French etc had not done so previously and with most of Europe not allowing them to work legally, many headed in our direction. If Blair had remained aligned with most of the EU, any pressures caused by large numbers of new arrivals may have been avoided.

Quote from: Elf MoFo on Yesterday at 11:06:19 am
I've always thought the government (WM and Holyrood) could do a lot to mitigate migration effects by putting much more effort into spreading it out - encourage investment elsewhere.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:16:01 am
I dont think it will work, immigrants follow other immigrants, thats how its always been
I listened to a caller (a GP) on the radio after the referendum. He was an EU migrant (either German or Dutch) and offered an interesting view on what had happened to the numbers arriving from Eastern Europe. It's normally common for immigrants to head to the big cities because they tend to be more multicultural and it's where the work is. But in 2004, the pattern of new arrivals seems to have changed - to small towns like Lincoln, Boston, Peterborough, Crewe, Bolton etc. It's not clear why this happened but it could be a case of what WLR said - a small number came and the rest followed. The GP (who I think was from Bolton), said that the new arrivals in his area were "noticeable" and, from a personal perspective, they put enormous pressure on his practice. Properties that had previously housed a small family were taken over by large groups who bunked up to save money and these individuals all needed to register with a GP. Aside from the increase in numbers, he said each consultation could take ages because many did not speak English and he suddenly found himself dealing with a plethora of languages so the standard of service in his practice deteriorated.
I don't know if the GP's experience was representative but I get the impression that the likes of Frottage have found small towns receptive to his views so perhaps his experience is common. While the UK may benefit overall from immigration, perhaps we should be mindful that there can be pockets of problems - either geographic or work sector - and that shutting down debate with accusations of racism does not make those problems go away.



Re: New UK Government
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 03:29:12 pm
Sorry to hear about that Andy. As for your point I understand. I watched both my parents die of cancer so I do understand that some people support this. But at the same time there are vulnerable people on their own who already feel as though their fears have not been properly considered. So, I also understand their views as well. It's an emotive issue that should be discussed with compassion by everyone.
I'd feel better about this if we had properly funded palliative care. Nobody should have to ask to die for want of decent pain relief and nursing.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:27:11 pm
For the following to make any sense

It would require NEW routes - which dont exist
What makes sense is actually sorting out the problems not continually stating your opinion as a fact to argue it's the only solution to the problem. I assume you know Starmer believes that won't solve the problem.
Labour has many problems to sort out, processing the people already in the country, returning the people who aren't entitled to be in the country, setting up as efficient visa application system and processing those applications as quickly as possible. your choosing to ignore all these problems and all the progress Labour are making sorting out these problems to pick on safe routes to attack Starmer and Labour.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:13:21 pm
I'd feel better about this if we had properly funded palliative care. Nobody should have to ask to die for want of decent pain relief and nursing.

Honestly we should be doing this alongside improving palliative care.

My fear on this is that a lot of campaigners who are opposed are trying to pitch it as palliative care v assisted dying, at least some of the same people wouldn't give 2 shits about improving palliative care if the bill didn't pass, its just something to weaponise to use in this debate.

Its like all those anti-abortion activates who care massively about adoption services and child welfare every time that particular subject is debated.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:16:20 pm
What makes sense is actually sorting out the problems not continually stating your opinion as a fact to argue it's the only solution to the problem. I assume you know Starmer believes that won't solve the problem.
Labour has many problems to sort out, processing the people already in the country, returning the people who aren't entitled to be in the country, setting up as efficient visa application system and processing those applications as quickly as possible. your choosing to ignore all these problems and all the progress Labour are making sorting out these problems to pick on safe routes to attack Starmer and Labour.

Bring those goal posts OF.

You seemed to claim Labour have removed the need to seek asylum via arrivung by small boats, but this is utter rubbish.

Its good they ate getting processed quicker, but dealing with applications more swiftly does not remove the need to claim asylum via small boats. That is a fact. Not opinion

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:13:21 pm
I'd feel better about this if we had properly funded palliative care. Nobody should have to ask to die for want of decent pain relief and nursing.

I have just seen this in the Guardian.

Thinktank says there are many questions still be be answered about how NHS might administer assisted dying
The Nuffield Trust, a health thinktank, says there are many questions to be answered as the bill progresses through parliament about how assisted dying might work. In a statement on todays vote, Thea Stein, its chief executive, says:

As this bill progresses through parliament, MPs will need to carefully consider how such a change in the law would interact with the NHS and social care. There are large unanswered questions around funding, staffing and equity if this bill becomes law.

In particular, it is still unclear whether or not assisted dying would be fully publicly funded. If it is, it will sit alongside services like social care and hospice care which are not. Both of these services are financially on the brink and MPs will need to understand how current threadbare provision will interact with this new service, what implications this may have for people paying for social care, and how to fund assisted dying from a health budget that is already overstretched. If assisted dying is not publicly funded then it will be difficult for the bill to achieve its aim of improving choice for all patients. These are crucial questions to address in the next stage.

MPs will also need to scrutinise and debate the staffing and regulatory questions this throws up. Will NHS trusts be able or expected to provide this service? Will medical professionals carry out this work privately or as part of their NHS contract? Who will regulate this service? And what changes will be needed to training and education to ensure staff have the skills and knowledge to deliver it?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:26:29 pm
Honestly we should be doing this alongside improving palliative care.

My fear on this is that a lot of campaigners who are opposed are trying to pitch it as palliative care v assisted dying, at least some of the same people wouldn't give 2 shits about improving palliative care if the bill didn't pass, its just something to weaponise to use in this debate.

Its like all those anti-abortion activates who care massively about adoption services and child welfare every time that particular subject is debated.

Charities have renewed their calls for better palliative care in the light of todays vote on assisted dying.

This is from Matthew Reed, chief executive of Marie Curie, an end of life charity.

Marie Curie remains neutral on the matter of assisted dying, but what we are absolutely not neutral on is the need to urgently fix end of life care. In recent weeks, many MPs have acknowledged the importance of palliative care. The secretary of state for health and social care himself has even said that existing palliative care isnt good enough.

But warm words wont fix our broken end of life care system. The bill says nothing about the urgent need to improve existing provision. It says nothing about the postcode lottery for access to end of life care, nothing about the funding crisis, and nothing about people spending their final moments in A&E because our health system cant offer them the care and support they need, in or out of hours 

As this bill progresses, we will be encouraging parliamentarians to amend the bill to ensure that it sets out the improvements that must be made to our palliative care system.

And this is from James Sanderson, chief executive of the palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder.

Ahead of the vote on assisted dying, the health secretary recognised the need to strengthen end-of-life care, and the prime minister said he would invest in it regardless of the result.

The government cannot now backtrack. It must fix end of life care.

As the terminally ill adults (end of life) bill progresses, MPs have a duty to ensure no one feels an assisted death is their only option simply because the care they need isnt available. We found that 77% of people felt either a few, some or most terminally ill people would be put in this position.

Now is the time for change.
Re: New UK Government
A tentative step forwards. Good.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:13:21 pm
I'd feel better about this if we had properly funded palliative care. Nobody should have to ask to die for want of decent pain relief and nursing.

What does that even mean? My mum took months to painfully pass away.

The NHS was top-notch, but if someone is in agony every day then apart from keeping them spaced off their heads what are you supposed to do?

Lost count of the number of times we had to rush into hospital to see her because she was going right there and then.

If pallitive care is available for someone to decline with dignity and pain-free then of course everyone would want that. However, it's not always possible.


It's a difficult subject and people are going to disagree.


For me, the person should be the only one making that decision. They'd have to be aware, capable of clearly stating their wishes and then be confirmed by a set procedure with everyone making sure no one is trying to bump them off.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:45:24 pm
https://votes.parliament.uk/votes/commons/division/1877

Thanks.

I was critical about possibly newer MPs outsourcing their decisions to the Health Sec on this but actually i was wrong because it looks like its the newer MPs that have carried this through to the end result.
Re: New UK Government
‪Pippa Crerar‬ ‪@pippacrerar.bsky.social‬
·
2h
Heidi Alexanders appointment as transport secretary means the cabinet is now 100% state-educated for the first time in history - great stat from
@georgeeaton.bsky.social
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:33:20 am
I am massively pro immigration but nearby the area where I live and where my sister lives, we had a massive increase in people from Hong Kong and they have literally had to make extra classes in year groups. That includes one example where there was 30 kids and 23 were from Hong Kong.

Where Frottage has gotten his way is that he and everybody else have focused their ire on the people arriving on small boats who of course do not fit the profile of the sort of people a lot in this country want (non-brown, people who are minted, skilled etc.).

Also you have absolutely no chance convincing people of immigrations merits when almost a million people are coming into this country every year. Im sorry but there is no leader out there, no message and display of immigration affection you can put out there to convince 90% of the population to believe thats a good or manageable thing.

Like I said, there's been a huge increase in Asians coming into the country, since Brexit.  The Tories desgned it that way.

One of the reasons I didn't do a MSc, recently, was because I was the only Brit/European on my course.  I stepped into the room on induction week, and thought I was in Shanghi. 
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:40:59 pm


Indeed.

There is no such thing as illegal immigration.

These people are asylum seekers.  Some wll be granted, others wont be.  We just have to speed up the process..  Howver, the numbers are still tiny.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:15:48 pm
We had to put our cat to sleep the other week as he had an agressive cancer and was in terrible pain.

He couldn't eat or drink or go to the toilet or walk and was just waiting to die in terrible pain.


We said to each other at the time that this is such a fucked up world that a cat can be put peacefully out of it's terror and misery, but a human is forced to face the agony and terror and despair of a long, lingering hateful death.

Totally agree.
