Honestly we should be doing this alongside improving palliative care.Charities have renewed their calls for better palliative care in the light of todays vote on assisted dying.This is from Matthew Reed, chief executive of Marie Curie, an end of life charity.
My fear on this is that a lot of campaigners who are opposed are trying to pitch it as palliative care v assisted dying, at least some of the same people wouldn't give 2 shits about improving palliative care if the bill didn't pass, its just something to weaponise to use in this debate.
Its like all those anti-abortion activates who care massively about adoption services and child welfare every time that particular subject is debated.
Marie Curie remains neutral on the matter of assisted dying, but what we are absolutely not neutral on is the need to urgently fix end of life care. In recent weeks, many MPs have acknowledged the importance of palliative care. The secretary of state for health and social care himself has even said that existing palliative care isnt good enough.
But warm words wont fix our broken end of life care system. The bill says nothing about the urgent need to improve existing provision. It says nothing about the postcode lottery for access to end of life care, nothing about the funding crisis, and nothing about people spending their final moments in A&E because our health system cant offer them the care and support they need, in or out of hours
As this bill progresses, we will be encouraging parliamentarians to amend the bill to ensure that it sets out the improvements that must be made to our palliative care system.And this is from James Sanderson, chief executive of the palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder.
Ahead of the vote on assisted dying, the health secretary recognised the need to strengthen end-of-life care, and the prime minister said he would invest in it regardless of the result.
The government cannot now backtrack. It must fix end of life care.
As the terminally ill adults (end of life) bill progresses, MPs have a duty to ensure no one feels an assisted death is their only option simply because the care they need isnt available. We found that 77% of people felt either a few, some or most terminally ill people would be put in this position.
Now is the time for change.