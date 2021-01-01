« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 233746 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Ive never mentioned new routes once. you keep saying new routes.
My whole argument has been we have a competent government in power who actually want to sort the problems out rather than using those problems to play politics.

For the following to make any sense

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:37:20 pm
Stop and consider what your actually arguing for here Kenny.
You are saying it's ok for people to sneak into the country rather than apply for a visa.  this argument is only valid when those people have no other option which was the case under the Torys,

It would require NEW routes - which dont exist
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,931
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 02:34:13 pm »
MP's back Assisted Dying bill.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,906
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 02:37:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:13 pm
MP's back Assisted Dying bill.

Excellent news. Well done to those from all parties who backed it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,557
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 02:40:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:13 pm
MP's back Assisted Dying bill.

I feel for those who have genuine fear of this bill.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5764 on: Today at 02:43:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:13 pm
MP's back Assisted Dying bill.

Thats good
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5765 on: Today at 02:56:27 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 02:40:29 pm
I feel for those who have genuine fear of this bill.

Not quite sure why anyone would have any fear of this bill, but maybe the scaremongering really has had an effect
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,987
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 02:40:29 pm
I feel for those who have genuine fear of this bill.

As per there is no sensible debate anymore just emotions.

Its not simple thing to discuss but reactions by some are ridiculous ..state murder etc.

yknow 'assisted dying' has  been going on for decades...when a Doctor in hospital tells a family member there is no way a loved one will live and they are in pain '' we can make things more comfortable for them with morphine''...was usually the unspoken request to assist them.

All very sad but no  one shuold make pollical capital. but they will.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,844
  • @tharris113
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 03:11:19 pm »
I've seen a lot of coverage of this which suggests that all disabled people are opposed, which is not true in my case. I understand the reservations that people have but I think it's a broadly positive change which will reduce suffering overall
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 03:15:47 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:11:19 pm
I've seen a lot of coverage of this which suggests that all disabled people are opposed, which is not true in my case. I understand the reservations that people have but I think it's a broadly positive change which will reduce suffering overall

And to be honest unless they have less than 6 months to live, disabled people are completely unaffected by this
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,059
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 03:15:48 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 02:40:29 pm
I feel for those who have genuine fear of this bill.

We had to put our cat to sleep the other week as he had an agressive cancer and was in terrible pain.

He couldn't eat or drink or go to the toilet or walk and was just waiting to die in terrible pain.


We said to each other at the time that this is such a fucked up world that a cat can be put peacefully out of it's terror and misery, but a human is forced to face the agony and terror and despair of a long, lingering hateful death.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5770 on: Today at 03:18:13 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:11:19 pm
I've seen a lot of coverage of this which suggests that all disabled people are opposed, which is not true in my case. I understand the reservations that people have but I think it's a broadly positive change which will reduce suffering overall

This is the aim isn't it? Its a very emotive subject though and will have reservations from people across all spectrums. With the right safeguarding measures and ensuring people aren't coerced into making a decision to end their lives its the right thing to do. It must be hard for loved ones of those who'd consider this but if people are in pain or are suffering and that is only going to get worse with time with no hope of improvement of their condition before death then we should all be given the free choice as to whether we want to continue to live or not.

Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,557
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 03:18:45 pm »
It is not just some disabled people who are unsettled about this but some in the medical profession as well. People need to understand this is not a black and white issue. Let's also appreciate that some people do not have a family to support them and they should be reassured rather than having people rushing in and saying they have been listening to scaremongering.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 03:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:09:19 am
The problem with the 'debate' at present is that it labels everyone as an 'illegal immigrant'.
Another problem with the debate is people hijacking sensible discussions about immigration with accusations of racism. This creates a vacuum of debate amongst reasonable people into which the likes of Frottage step. The current discussion was sparked by the release of revised figures of net migration of over 900,000. Given the current housing crisis in the UK then it's a fair topic of debate to consider how we can sustain this increase.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:09:19 am
Chucking every 'immigrant' into the same bucket - regardless of even if they were even born here or not is pretty stupid.
Chucking every criticism of immigration into the same "racist" bucket is also pretty stupid.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,987
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
Lot of people quoting a Logans Run type world...jeezuz!..however if some would look as hot a Jenny Agutter in a bodysuit....
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,557
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:15:48 pm
We had to put our cat to sleep the other week as he had an agressive cancer and was in terrible pain.

He couldn't eat or drink or go to the toilet or walk and was just waiting to die in terrible pain.


We said to each other at the time that this is such a fucked up world that a cat can be put peacefully out of it's terror and misery, but a human is forced to face the agony and terror and despair of a long, lingering hateful death.

Sorry to hear about that Andy. As for your point I understand. I watched both my parents die of cancer so I do understand that some people support this. But at the same time there are vulnerable people on their own who already feel as though their fears have not been properly considered. So, I also understand their views as well. It's an emotive issue that should be discussed with compassion by everyone.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,059
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 03:39:06 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:21:40 pm
Chucking every criticism of immigration into the same "racist" bucket is also pretty stupid.

If people say racist things then that's racist.

Explain to me what 'Traditional working class' people are given the context of what is being said every time that phrase is used.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,931
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 03:43:40 pm »
Where can we see who voted for and against the bill?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm »
Logged

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm »
The most convincing argument I have seen for cutting immigration is that businesses having access to endless supplies of cheap labour has disincentivising investment in infrastructure/equipment/digitisation that would boost productivity and free up labour, as it's just cheaper in the short term to pay more people low wages to do the same job.

We seem to simultaneously worry about automation taking away all the jobs whilst also arguing we need migrant Labour to fill up job positions we can't fill.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,183
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 03:52:54 pm »
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,557
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5780 on: Today at 04:02:47 pm »
Angela Rayner and David Lammy both voted against the bill.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5781 on: Today at 04:04:11 pm »
Hopefully Scotland follows suit... it's been on the agenda for years but never made it to a vote I think.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5782 on: Today at 04:04:47 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:02:47 pm
Angela Rayner and David Lammy both voted against the bill.

No great surprise on Lammy certainly as he has made no great secret of his firmly held religious beliefs
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5783 on: Today at 04:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Immigration was a fringe issue pre-2008 crash because we had a working economy.
I think immigration - particularly from the EU - became an issue after 2004 and I believe that Blair should shoulder much of the blame. I stand to be corrected on this but I believe that when the EU expanded massively at this time, free movement was not granted to the new member states. Individual member states were given the right to grant free movement if they wished and I think the UK, Sweden and Eire went down this route. After decades behind the so-called Iron Curtain, it's hardly suprising that many Eastern Europeans fancied working abroad in a way that perhaps the likes of the Germans, Italians, French etc had not done so previously and with most of Europe not allowing them to work legally, many headed in our direction. If Blair had remained aligned with most of the EU, any pressures caused by large numbers of new arrivals may have been avoided.

Quote from: Elf MoFo on Yesterday at 11:06:19 am
I've always thought the government (WM and Holyrood) could do a lot to mitigate migration effects by putting much more effort into spreading it out - encourage investment elsewhere.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:16:01 am
I dont think it will work, immigrants follow other immigrants, thats how its always been
I listened to a caller (a GP) on the radio after the referendum. He was an EU migrant (either German or Dutch) and offered an interesting view on what had happened to the numbers arriving from Eastern Europe. It's normally common for immigrants to head to the big cities because they tend to be more multicultural and it's where the work is. But in 2004, the pattern of new arrivals seems to have changed - to small towns like Lincoln, Boston, Peterborough, Crewe, Bolton etc. It's not clear why this happened but it could be a case of what WLR said - a small number came and the rest followed. The GP (who I think was from Bolton), said that the new arrivals in his area were "noticeable" and, from a personal perspective, they put enormous pressure on his practice. Properties that had previously housed a small family were taken over by large groups who bunked up to save money and these individuals all needed to register with a GP. Aside from the increase in numbers, he said each consultation could take ages because many did not speak English and he suddenly found himself dealing with a plethora of languages so the standard of service in his practice deteriorated.
I don't know if the GP's experience was representative but I get the impression that the likes of Frottage have found small towns receptive to his views so perhaps his experience is common. While the UK may benefit overall from immigration, perhaps we should be mindful that there can be pockets of problems - either geographic or work sector - and that shutting down debate with accusations of racism does not make those problems go away.



« Last Edit: Today at 04:10:54 pm by LuverlyRita »
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5784 on: Today at 04:13:21 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 03:29:12 pm
Sorry to hear about that Andy. As for your point I understand. I watched both my parents die of cancer so I do understand that some people support this. But at the same time there are vulnerable people on their own who already feel as though their fears have not been properly considered. So, I also understand their views as well. It's an emotive issue that should be discussed with compassion by everyone.
I'd feel better about this if we had properly funded palliative care. Nobody should have to ask to die for want of decent pain relief and nursing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 