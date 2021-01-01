Immigration was a fringe issue pre-2008 crash because we had a working economy.



I've always thought the government (WM and Holyrood) could do a lot to mitigate migration effects by putting much more effort into spreading it out - encourage investment elsewhere.



I dont think it will work, immigrants follow other immigrants, thats how its always been



I think immigration - particularly from the EU - became an issue after 2004 and I believe that Blair should shoulder much of the blame. I stand to be corrected on this but I believe that when the EU expanded massively at this time, free movement was not granted to the new member states. Individual member states were given the right to grant free movement if they wished and I think the UK, Sweden and Eire went down this route. After decades behind the so-called Iron Curtain, it's hardly suprising that many Eastern Europeans fancied working abroad in a way that perhaps the likes of the Germans, Italians, French etc had not done so previously and with most of Europe not allowing them to work legally, many headed in our direction. If Blair had remained aligned with most of the EU, any pressures caused by large numbers of new arrivals may have been avoided.I listened to a caller (a GP) on the radio after the referendum. He was an EU migrant (either German or Dutch) and offered an interesting view on what had happened to the numbers arriving from Eastern Europe. It's normally common for immigrants to head to the big cities because they tend to be more multicultural and it's where the work is. But in 2004, the pattern of new arrivals seems to have changed - to small towns like Lincoln, Boston, Peterborough, Crewe, Bolton etc. It's not clear why this happened but it could be a case of what WLR said - a small number came and the rest followed. The GP (who I think was from Bolton), said that the new arrivals in his area were "noticeable" and, from a personal perspective, they put enormous pressure on his practice. Properties that had previously housed a small family were taken over by large groups who bunked up to save money and these individuals all needed to register with a GP. Aside from the increase in numbers, he said each consultation could take ages because many did not speak English and he suddenly found himself dealing with a plethora of languages so the standard of service in his practice deteriorated.I don't know if the GP's experience was representative but I get the impression that the likes of Frottage have found small towns receptive to his views so perhaps his experience is common. While the UK may benefit overall from immigration, perhaps we should be mindful that there can be pockets of problems - either geographic or work sector - and that shutting down debate with accusations of racism does not make those problems go away.