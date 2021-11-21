« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 232941 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5720 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:08:01 am
? I imagine all this information is already in the public domain. I keep hearing Labour need to do this to stop immigration yet no recognition of them actually doing this already, only have to watch Cooper tearing apart her opposite number, how they have processed 20% more applications. sent 19% more failed asylum seekers back.
Biggest problem Labour have now is letting people know just how much they've done in just a few months otherwise people who want to criticise will assume the worst and call them useless.

Im sure it is if you want to look, do you think the anti immigration racists want to acknowledge the small % of asylum seekers that make up the figures
Publish the numbers not in a lump sum, but in sections and promote immigration
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,055
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5721 on: Today at 11:13:56 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:08:01 am
? I imagine all this information is already in the public domain. I keep hearing Labour need to do this to stop immigration yet no recognition of them actually doing this already, only have to watch Cooper tearing apart her opposite number, how they have processed 20% more applications. sent 19% more failed asylum seekers back.
Biggest problem Labour have now is letting people know just how much they've done in just a few months otherwise people who want to criticise will assume the worst and call them useless.

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/immigration-system-statistics-year-ending-march-2024

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,055
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5722 on: Today at 11:15:06 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:12:39 am
Im sure it is if you want to look, do you think the anti immigration racists want to acknowledge the small % of asylum seekers that make up the figures
Publish the numbers not in a lump sum, but in sections and promote immigration

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/internationalmigration



https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/immigration-system-statistics-year-ending-march-2024


Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5723 on: Today at 11:20:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:12:39 am
Im sure it is if you want to look, do you think the anti immigration racists want to acknowledge the small % of asylum seekers that make up the figures
Publish the numbers not in a lump sum, but in sections and promote immigration

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,055
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5724 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:20:00 am


Not sure what you are after. The government and ONS publish the data that you want the government and the ONS to publish.

If you are suggesting the far-right nutjobs would take any more notice of stuff published differently then I think you have too much respect for the intellience and honesty of far-right nutjobs.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,428
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 11:23:48 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:09:18 am
The biggest failing of this Labour government so far.

Yet yesterday Cooper was in Iraq and Kurdistan signing deals to attack the smuggling gangs at source.

Amazing how a ten year old scandal involving Haigh is in the front page of the usual culprits rather than a sign of progression in the fight against people smuggling.

Wonder why?
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,458
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 11:24:22 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 11:23:48 am
Yet yesterday Cooper was in Iraq and Kurdistan signing deals to attack the smuggling gangs at source.

Amazing how a ten year old scandal involving Haigh is in the front page of the usual culprits rather than a sign of progression in the fight against people smuggling.

Wonder why?

Because Murdoch and his c*nt chums are out for Labour.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,401
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 11:26:11 am »
I think its perfectly possible to think that not only is some immigration desirable, it is actively needed, while at the same time thinking "good fucking luck" at justifying net migration of 900k+ per year to the British public (or indeed the public in most other Western countries)
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 11:28:27 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:59:20 am
Reported in The Times, The Telegraph and The Guardian.

"The circumstances around it are disputed. The Times reported that Aviva launched an investigation after Haigh said that company mobile phones had been stolen or had gone missing on repeated occasions."

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/29/louise-haigh-resigns-as-transport-secretary

Yep the Guardian story is the one Id read.  Id treat the times with the usual pinch of salt, given its Labour involved.
Logged

Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,428
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 11:29:56 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 11:24:22 am
Because Murdoch and his c*nt chums are out for Labour.

And therefore its impossible for Labour to tell the good news stories in the majority of the news papers.

Nothing new.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:59:17 am
What's more, is that Reform are not the BNP, or UKIP, or (still) the Brexit Party. They are actually portraying themselves as a serious political party that are not just centred around immigration or independence from the EU.

Why? What else are they?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,476
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 11:33:07 am »

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:33:07 am
I think her enemies could have taken her down.

One of the few left wing voice in the cabinet, now gone.  I liked her.  She was getting things done.

Nice to see the police charging real criminals, and letting the men who abuse women, get off.

Would you feel the same if a Tory had done what shed done?

And personally Id consider fraud a real crime, especially when that person then goes into parliament, it would bar someone from a lot of other jobs but somehow wasnt a bar on her entering parliament in 2015. The only bit that confuses me is how she was convicted of fraud in 2014 against her employer but didnt leave until 2015? I would have assumed that would be a pretty instant dismissal.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,929
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 11:33:20 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:59:19 am
Frottage et al have totally won on the terms of the immigration debate sadly, everyone is playing on their terms including labour.

I am massively pro immigration but nearby the area where I live and where my sister lives, we had a massive increase in people from Hong Kong and they have literally had to make extra classes in year groups. That includes one example where there was 30 kids and 23 were from Hong Kong.

Where Frottage has gotten his way is that he and everybody else have focused their ire on the people arriving on small boats who of course do not fit the profile of the sort of people a lot in this country want (non-brown, people who are minted, skilled etc.).

Also you have absolutely no chance convincing people of immigrations merits when almost a million people are coming into this country every year. Im sorry but there is no leader out there, no message and display of immigration affection you can put out there to convince 90% of the population to believe thats a good or manageable thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:16 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 11:33:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:59 am
Not sure what you are after. The government and ONS publish the data that you want the government and the ONS to publish.

If you are suggesting the far-right nutjobs would take any more notice of stuff published differently then I think you have too much respect for the intellience and honesty of far-right nutjobs.

Not quite mate, Im saying rather than say net immigration was 900,000
Present it as

Asylum 50,000 - 7%
NHS staff 100k 9%
Students 300k 30%
students family 300k 30%

etc etc

and get that message out about how we need the majority of immigrants and asylum seekers are such a small number to worry about




Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 11:36:05 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:12:39 am
Im sure it is if you want to look, do you think the anti immigration racists want to acknowledge the small % of asylum seekers that make up the figures
Publish the numbers not in a lump sum, but in sections and promote immigration

I agree with you

Actually,  there's a lot of Reform voters who'd claim they arent against migration but just against the 'illegals'. There are plenty full stop against all migration like but there is actually diversity of opinion on the acceptable types of migration.

I don't think you'd find many other than the most hard-core, that you'll never be able to win over, that object to NHS staff etc
Logged

Online StuffedAndTrussedByrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,714
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:59 am
Not sure what you are after. The government and ONS publish the data that you want the government and the ONS to publish.

If you are suggesting the far-right nutjobs would take any more notice of stuff published differently then I think you have too much respect for the intellience and honesty of far-right nutjobs.

But the headline figure was about total immigration numbers. Many people don't read much further than the headlines. The government could release the information in a way that doesn't lead to those headlines. It's how they conduct their media briefings and write their press releases. Obviously, some papers might still just sum it all up and write about the total number of immigrants, but quite often they just go with the direction they are given.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 11:39:22 am »
Quote from: StuffedAndTrussedByrdz on Today at 11:37:03 am
But the headline figure was about total immigration numbers. Many people don't read much further than the headlines. The government could release the information in a way that doesn't lead to those headlines. It's how they conduct their media briefings and write their press releases. Obviously, some papers might still just sum it all up and write about the total number of immigrants, but quite often they just go with the direction they are given.

Danke RB
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 