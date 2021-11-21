Frottage et al have totally won on the terms of the immigration debate sadly, everyone is playing on their terms including labour.



I am massively pro immigration but nearby the area where I live and where my sister lives, we had a massive increase in people from Hong Kong and they have literally had to make extra classes in year groups. That includes one example where there was 30 kids and 23 were from Hong Kong.Where Frottage has gotten his way is that he and everybody else have focused their ire on the people arriving on small boats who of course do not fit the profile of the sort of people a lot in this country want (non-brown, people who are minted, skilled etc.).Also you have absolutely no chance convincing people of immigrations merits when almost a million people are coming into this country every year. Im sorry but there is no leader out there, no message and display of immigration affection you can put out there to convince 90% of the population to believe thats a good or manageable thing.