As rental and housing prices still keep increasing at a fast pace, expect there to be a big backlash & the anti-immigration parties to do well. Reform and Frottage are going to be a big threat, whether you like it or not in 2029, unless Labour do something about it.



You're not wrong, I think there is the potential for a big upset in 2029 unless the momentum swings. We're living in a strange time, and as the US election has shown it is not 'normal service resumed' and the West have continued their unravelling that began in 2016. There's a perfect storm for Reform to emerge now.You have to be wary of the swinging voter - the type who;- Voted for Cameron in 2008 because of the financial crisis and because Brown called a racist woman a bigot- Voted for Cameron in 2015 because of a bacon sandwich- Voted Brexit because 250m for the NHS- Voted for Johnson because he'd get Brexit done- Voted for Labour because of PartygateThese are the people who don't spend much time reading about politics. The kind you see on (or watching) Gogglebox.It did feel that Labour's seismic victory was more influenced by the Tories performance rather than their own appeal. The government have faced a huge backlash over the budget, the public opinion has already turned quite sour. Things will get worse before they get better and how long will it take until the public see some benefit? Labour talk about a 10 year plan but I can't see them being given that much time. The country has been a bit of a mess since 2016 and people want quick results. Four years is not a huge amount of time to fix the issues the country faces.The Tories meanwhile have done themselves no favours by their dreadful appointment of Badenoch. She looks completely out of her depth and she will not get away with being useless/talking shite because she isn't a white man with floppy blonde hair. They have a huge amount of bad will with the public and it will take time to build bridges again, and they will never win an election with Kemi Badenoch as their leader.So the average voter has lost trust in the Conservatives and (hypothetically) has seen no improvement in their life under Labour. There is the vacuum for Reform to exploit. When they are so disillusioned with politics and then a new option appears with big promises and radical ideas they will be seen as a good option. What's more, is that Reform are not the BNP, or UKIP, or (still) the Brexit Party. They are actually portraying themselves as a serious political party that are not just centred around immigration or independence from the EU. Also, never underestimate how easily the average member of the public can be won over by someone like Frottage.I know it's a long while away and things may take a turn for the better but it's definitely a concern and Labour need to take note of what happened in the US. They are at risk of putting out an unremarkable/uninspiring 4 years like Biden and we saw how that turned out.