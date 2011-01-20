« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 231830 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 03:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 03:46:55 pm
It's a simple choice, enact strict immigration controls and keep the rest of the social democratic system or you are going to get the far right in control of everything. It's a binary choice now, borders will close one way or the other.

I think thats exactly where we are, they'll be economic consequences for the country as a result but they'll be a lot worse if the far right get in.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline cornishscouser92

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 04:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 03:46:55 pm
It's a simple choice, enact strict immigration controls and keep the rest of the social democratic system or you are going to get the far right in control of everything. It's a binary choice now, borders will close one way or the other.

Only way Labour say they can control the borders is with less than 100k per year imo.
Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 04:06:20 pm »
Why are students driving so much net migration?

In theory at least should a lot not be leaving after finishing their studies, so offsetting at least some of the new arrivals.

Net numbers around 900k are clearly completely unsustainable, especially when we aren't really building a massive number of new home or infrastructure.

Also makes economic performance look even worse if we have a flatlining economy even with a significantly rising working age population.
Offline Alvador

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 04:42:48 pm »
Tories lost control of immigration levels and even the most pro-immigration people will admit it's reached unsustainable levels but then my issue is the loudest anti-immigration voices are yet to show any interest in addressing the root causes of it nor having the balls to admit the reality of severely slashing immigration to "net zero" or the 10k's will result in a requirement of significant investment of Govt spending to address the issues short/medium/long term.

Sectors that rely heavily on skilled workers, such as nurses, doctors, care workers, engineers, and vets etc. How/Where are these professionals coming from if immigration is slashed? As I believe the numbers show skilled workers visas are almost triple that of non-skilled workers.

Then you move into an issue like the triple lock on pensions, which guarantees increases above inflation and is already becoming financially unsustainable. So without a growing, younger workforce contributing to the tax base, how will pensions, social care, and public services be funded? Cutting immigration to an arbitrary level without a plan to manage these pressures will only accelerate economic decline and increase the tax burden on the working population and no one wants more tax rises.

Yet many on the right refuse to confront these realities, it's easier to shout about it. They oppose immigration but fail to propose the viable solutions for sustaining an ageing society or funding industries/sectors that are currently underfunded and understaffed. Either have the courage to propose real measures, such as pension reform, large scale investment in increasing domestic workforce productivity, or admit that this lot care more about a wedge issue for political posturing than solving the problems we face.

Like Brexit, this feels like another case of having to just pander to populist sentiment give the people what they think is the silver bullet to all our problems and then someone deals with the mess again down the line. Obviously a terrible idea.

What's frustrating is that their is a good left wing argument and solution to high immigration that would effectively deal with the issue better than the right wing solution to it of managed decline.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 04:53:18 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 03:49:34 pm
Labour will have to come up with a strategy that combats:
"Your taxes are paying for illegal migrants to have hotels whilst you struggle"

Perhaps, but thats a different argument to blaming high rental prices on immigrants.


If asylum seekers are allowed to work, thats a big help
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 06:17:07 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:06:20 pm
Why are students driving so much net migration?

In theory at least should a lot not be leaving after finishing their studies, so offsetting at least some of the new arrivals.

Net numbers around 900k are clearly completely unsustainable, especially when we aren't really building a massive number of new home or infrastructure.

Also makes economic performance look even worse if we have a flatlining economy even with a significantly rising working age population.

Over time, the students coming here, and those leaving should balance themselves out a bit. But the headline figures are over quite a short timescale, and "immigrant" figure counts everybody who is predicted to stay at least one year, and most students stay longer than that. Then there is currently a "rebound" in international student numbers, due to some delaying their stay here over the pandemic. And universities are relaying more and more on foreign students for income, because they can charge them stupid amounts.

People who come to the UK to study, and end up getting jobs and staying are probably the least "problematic". They are well educated, speak English, somewhat integrated, and young so not drain the health/care system too much. Stopping student immigrants should be the least of anyone's worry. (Apart from Brits too thick to go to university, who then moan about the better educated foreigners "taking our jobs" ::) )
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 06:27:18 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:17:07 pm
Over time, the students coming here, and those leaving should balance themselves out a bit. But the headline figures are over quite a short timescale, and "immigrant" figure counts everybody who is predicted to stay at least one year, and most students stay longer than that. Then there is currently a "rebound" in international student numbers, due to some delaying their stay here over the pandemic. And universities are relaying more and more on foreign students for income, because they can charge them stupid amounts.

People who come to the UK to study, and end up getting jobs and staying are probably the least "problematic". They are well educated, speak English, somewhat integrated, and young so not drain the health/care system too much. Stopping student immigrants should be the least of anyone's worry. (Apart from Brits too thick to go to university, who then moan about the better educated foreigners "taking our jobs" ::) )

Thanks, fair point on the Covid timing
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 06:47:24 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:17:07 pm
Over time, the students coming here, and those leaving should balance themselves out a bit. But the headline figures are over quite a short timescale, and "immigrant" figure counts everybody who is predicted to stay at least one year, and most students stay longer than that. Then there is currently a "rebound" in international student numbers, due to some delaying their stay here over the pandemic. And universities are relaying more and more on foreign students for income, because they can charge them stupid amounts.

People who come to the UK to study, and end up getting jobs and staying are probably the least "problematic". They are well educated, speak English, somewhat integrated, and young so not drain the health/care system too much. Stopping student immigrants should be the least of anyone's worry. (Apart from Brits too thick to go to university, who then moan about the better educated foreigners "taking our jobs" ::) )

You can tell the left has been taken over by snobby middle class c*nts when people who don't go to university are labelled 'thick' and there's never any pushback. You would think that such intellectual titans would see the election results around the world and realise that such c*ntishness has electoral consequences however their heads are too far up their own arses to see much of anything.
Offline Fromola

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5648 on: Yesterday at 07:36:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:51:06 pm
I think thats exactly where we are, they'll be economic consequences for the country as a result but they'll be a lot worse if the far right get in.

We all know Brexit was about wanting the foreigners out/less immigration yet it's only shot up. It's inevitable we'll end up with a Reform type government if Labour or even Tories won't do anything.

I think it's one of them where if the economy was doing well then a lot of this would be moot. It's the economy that makes and breaks governments, the Tories were toast after Truss's budget. When you've got record levels of immigration AND the economy is in a dreadful state then it just shows how poorly everything has been managed. Immigration is supposed to help/prop up the economy (and it might be even worse with much reduced numbers) but even with record levels of immigration the economy is on its knees.

The foreign students are needed to prop the universities up (which are vital for towns and cities) and they're more transient in terms of the numbers. We need the workers as well particularly skilled and through healthcare.

But for high immigration to be sold to the public in general, there needs to be tangible economic benefits. Billions in tax money being used to house people who've come here on small boats is what drives Reform voters.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5649 on: Yesterday at 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:36:27 pm
We all know Brexit was about wanting the foreigners out/less immigration yet it's only shot up. It's inevitable we'll end up with a Reform type government if Labour or even Tories won't do anything.

I think it's one of them where if the economy was doing well then a lot of this would be moot. It's the economy that makes and breaks governments, the Tories were toast after Truss's budget. When you've got record levels of immigration AND the economy is in a dreadful state then it just shows how poorly everything has been managed. Immigration is supposed to help/prop up the economy (and it might be even worse with much reduced numbers) but even with record levels of immigration the economy is on its knees.

The foreign students are needed to prop the universities up (which are vital for towns and cities) and they're more transient in terms of the numbers. We need the workers as well particularly skilled and through healthcare.

But for high immigration to be sold to the public in general, there needs to be tangible economic benefits. Billions in tax money being used to house people who've come here on small boats is what drives Reform voters.

Ive said it before and Ill say it again, if the Brexit referendum happened before 2008 and the financial crash no way Leave wins, since 2008 its been nothing but economic stagnation (not just in the UK but most of the developed world) and the far right have absolutely capitalised on that.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 08:41:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:31:53 pm
Ive said it before and Ill say it again, if the Brexit referendum happened before 2008 and the financial crash no way Leave wins, since 2008 its been nothing but economic stagnation (not just in the UK but most of the developed world) and the far right have absolutely capitalised on that.

Totally agree, although it feels like the US is the only major economy that has shown much growth since then and even they haven't been immune from the rise of right wing populism
Offline Alvador

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:47:24 pm
You can tell the left has been taken over by snobby middle class c*nts when people who don't go to university are labelled 'thick' and there's never any pushback. You would think that such intellectual titans would see the election results around the world and realise that such c*ntishness has electoral consequences however their heads are too far up their own arses to see much of anything.

Sounds like you're inventing things in your own head yet again so you can get mad at the nebulous "left".
Offline Fromola

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:31:53 pm
Ive said it before and Ill say it again, if the Brexit referendum happened before 2008 and the financial crash no way Leave wins, since 2008 its been nothing but economic stagnation (not just in the UK but most of the developed world) and the far right have absolutely capitalised on that.

And specifically after 6 years of austerity which the Remainer Lib Dems enabled.

Immigration was a fringe issue pre-2008 crash because we had a working economy. It was something the right leaning papers would go off about but electorally it wasn't major. It was when the Tories got back in that Frottage made waves and UKIP started getting millions of votes.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 06:47:24 pm
You can tell the left has been taken over by snobby middle class c*nts when people who don't go to university are labelled 'thick' and there's never any pushback. You would think that such intellectual titans would see the election results around the world and realise that such c*ntishness has electoral consequences however their heads are too far up their own arses to see much of anything.


Most of the cabinet went to normal comps .
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 03:49:34 pm
Labour will have to come up with a strategy that combats:
"Your taxes are paying for illegal migrants to have hotels whilst you struggle"

Getting rid of the backlog is key . Then process them , getting them into work quickly or if they fail send them back. The tories caused a backlog . People have made big money out of housing them .
Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5655 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm »
This is just really scraping the bottom of the barrell and would never have happened to the Tories.

https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/28/louise-haigh-has-conviction-for-by-misrepresentation-relating-to-a-mobile
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline B0151?

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5656 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 04:42:48 pm
Tories lost control of immigration levels and even the most pro-immigration people will admit it's reached unsustainable levels but then my issue is the loudest anti-immigration voices are yet to show any interest in addressing the root causes of it nor having the balls to admit the reality of severely slashing immigration to "net zero" or the 10k's will result in a requirement of significant investment of Govt spending to address the issues short/medium/long term.

Sectors that rely heavily on skilled workers, such as nurses, doctors, care workers, engineers, and vets etc. How/Where are these professionals coming from if immigration is slashed? As I believe the numbers show skilled workers visas are almost triple that of non-skilled workers.

Then you move into an issue like the triple lock on pensions, which guarantees increases above inflation and is already becoming financially unsustainable. So without a growing, younger workforce contributing to the tax base, how will pensions, social care, and public services be funded? Cutting immigration to an arbitrary level without a plan to manage these pressures will only accelerate economic decline and increase the tax burden on the working population and no one wants more tax rises.

Yet many on the right refuse to confront these realities, it's easier to shout about it. They oppose immigration but fail to propose the viable solutions for sustaining an ageing society or funding industries/sectors that are currently underfunded and understaffed. Either have the courage to propose real measures, such as pension reform, large scale investment in increasing domestic workforce productivity, or admit that this lot care more about a wedge issue for political posturing than solving the problems we face.

Like Brexit, this feels like another case of having to just pander to populist sentiment give the people what they think is the silver bullet to all our problems and then someone deals with the mess again down the line. Obviously a terrible idea.

What's frustrating is that their is a good left wing argument and solution to high immigration that would effectively deal with the issue better than the right wing solution to it of managed decline.
Not saying Labour will have the answers but Starmer's press conference today may have been coded in right wing sounding condemnation but he did seem to be saying that skills shortages was the reason behind it basically and that's what they'd be trying to address. Talked about putting graft in to solve the problems not just things like migration caps

Saying that I'm sure Tories have probably made similar noises at some point in solving the underlying problems

When you say 'unsustainable ' just curious what you mean?  If the underlying reasons behind the numbers being so high are that we need it, seems like not having high immigration is the unsustainable thing rn. I completely agree on needing to address those underlying reasons though.  But even there i think you'd still be left with the slowing birth rate problem which has been an ongoing problem that countries with strict migration controls like Japan and Korea hsve found very difficultt to address.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 12:10:21 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm
Not saying Labour will have the answers but Starmer's press conference today may have been coded in right wing sounding condemnation but he did seem to be saying that skills shortages was the reason behind it basically and that's what they'd be trying to address. Talked about putting graft in to solve the problems not just things like migration caps

Saying that I'm sure Tories have probably made similar noises at some point in solving the underlying problems

When you say 'unsustainable ' just curious what you mean?  If the underlying reasons behind the numbers being so high are that we need it, seems like not having high immigration is the unsustainable thing rn. I completely agree on needing to address those underlying reasons though.  But even there i think you'd still be left with the slowing birth rate problem which has been an ongoing problem that countries with strict migration controls like Japan and Korea hsve found very difficultt to address.

None of this is easy first of all, sorting out the root causes of things like skills shortages by things like training wont happen overnight, it will take years to bear fruit.

The second thing is to remember is that employers generally dont want to employ people per se, they want an output and the way to produce that output is by employing someone to do something to deliver that output. The issue we have as a country is that our output per person is pretty poor by comparison to other developed economies and has hardly moved in the last 15 years, therefore we need more people to produce the same output compared to other countries. Now, there is an argument the reason our output per person is so poor is because of an addiction to cheap migrant labour in this country means its cheaper to hire more people (although this isnt unique to this country either) than invest in plant, tools, technology etc to make people more productive but if we as a country invested as much as other countries and were as productive we wouldnt need as many people. Again, this has been an issue for years and the Tories made very little progress in fixing it, but if it could be fixed over time we dont need so many migrants to fill skills and labour shortages.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 04:59:17 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 02:47:50 pm
As rental and housing prices still keep increasing at a fast pace, expect there to be a big backlash & the anti-immigration parties to do well. Reform and Frottage are going to be a big threat, whether you like it or not in 2029, unless Labour do something about it.
You're not wrong, I think there is the potential for a big upset in 2029 unless the momentum swings. We're living in a strange time, and as the US election has shown it is not 'normal service resumed' and the West have continued their unravelling that began in 2016. There's a perfect storm for Reform to emerge now.

You have to be wary of the swinging voter - the type who;
- Voted for Cameron in 2008 because of the financial crisis and because Brown called a racist woman a bigot
- Voted for Cameron in 2015 because of a bacon sandwich
- Voted Brexit because 250m for the NHS
- Voted for Johnson because he'd get Brexit done
- Voted for Labour because of Partygate

These are the people who don't spend much time reading about politics. The kind you see on (or watching) Gogglebox.

It did feel that Labour's seismic victory was more influenced by the Tories performance rather than their own appeal. The government have faced a huge backlash over the budget, the public opinion has already turned quite sour. Things will get worse before they get better and how long will it take until the public see some benefit? Labour talk about a 10 year plan but I can't see them being given that much time. The country has been a bit of a mess since 2016 and people want quick results. Four years is not a huge amount of time to fix the issues the country faces.

The Tories meanwhile have done themselves no favours by their dreadful appointment of Badenoch. She looks completely out of her depth and she will not get away with being useless/talking shite because she isn't a white man with floppy blonde hair. They have a huge amount of bad will with the public and it will take time to build bridges again, and they will never win an election with Kemi Badenoch as their leader.

So the average voter has lost trust in the Conservatives and (hypothetically) has seen no improvement in their life under Labour. There is the vacuum for Reform to exploit. When they are so disillusioned with politics and then a new option appears with big promises and radical ideas they will be seen as a good option. What's more, is that Reform are not the BNP, or UKIP, or (still) the Brexit Party. They are actually portraying themselves as a serious political party that are not just centred around immigration or independence from the EU. Also, never underestimate how easily the average member of the public can be won over by someone like Frottage.

I know it's a long while away and things may take a turn for the better but it's definitely a concern and Labour need to take note of what happened in the US. They are at risk of putting out an unremarkable/uninspiring 4 years like Biden and we saw how that turned out.
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 05:12:44 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:59:17 am
You're not wrong, I think there is the potential for a big upset in 2029 unless the momentum swings. We're living in a strange time, and as the US election has shown it is not 'normal service resumed' and the West have continued their unravelling that began in 2016. There's a perfect storm for Reform to emerge now.

You have to be wary of the swinging voter - the type who;
- Voted for Cameron in 2008 because of the financial crisis and because Brown called a racist woman a bigot
- Voted for Cameron in 2015 because of a bacon sandwich
- Voted Brexit because 250m for the NHS
- Voted for Johnson because he'd get Brexit done
- Voted for Labour because of Partygate

These are the people who don't spend much time reading about politics. The kind you see on (or watching) Gogglebox.

It did feel that Labour's seismic victory was more influenced by the Tories performance rather than their own appeal. The government have faced a huge backlash over the budget, the public opinion has already turned quite sour. Things will get worse before they get better and how long will it take until the public see some benefit? Labour talk about a 10 year plan but I can't see them being given that much time. The country has been a bit of a mess since 2016 and people want quick results. Four years is not a huge amount of time to fix the issues the country faces.

The Tories meanwhile have done themselves no favours by their dreadful appointment of Badenoch. She looks completely out of her depth and she will not get away with being useless/talking shite because she isn't a white man with floppy blonde hair. They have a huge amount of bad will with the public and it will take time to build bridges again, and they will never win an election with Kemi Badenoch as their leader.

So the average voter has lost trust in the Conservatives and (hypothetically) has seen no improvement in their life under Labour. There is the vacuum for Reform to exploit. When they are so disillusioned with politics and then a new option appears with big promises and radical ideas they will be seen as a good option. What's more, is that Reform are not the BNP, or UKIP, or (still) the Brexit Party. They are actually portraying themselves as a serious political party that are not just centred around immigration or independence from the EU. Also, never underestimate how easily the average member of the public can be won over by someone like Frottage.

I know it's a long while away and things may take a turn for the better but it's definitely a concern and Labour need to take note of what happened in the US. They are at risk of putting out an unremarkable/uninspiring 4 years like Biden and we saw how that turned out.

There's one thing that people who don't want the Tories can do, or at least avoid (I'm not going to use that term again as there's a bunch of people who will reflexively turn attack dog). Avoid pushing the "There's no difference between the Tories and Labour" argument. That's a lazy argument, which plays well to the anti-establishment who want to split the centre. Well done. But the split votes go massively Reform. Very few go Green. And it's an argument that doesn't admit evidence, because it's intended to fudge the details in favour of a big picture that the debater intends to impose (eg. "40 years of Thatcherism").

It's possible to criticise a Labour government without resorting to that argument. But pushing that particular argument is favourable for Reform. Even their party name is intended to capitalise on that argument.
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
