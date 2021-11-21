Tories lost control of immigration levels and even the most pro-immigration people will admit it's reached unsustainable levels but then my issue is the loudest anti-immigration voices are yet to show any interest in addressing the root causes of it nor having the balls to admit the reality of severely slashing immigration to "net zero" or the 10k's will result in a requirement of significant investment of Govt spending to address the issues short/medium/long term.



Sectors that rely heavily on skilled workers, such as nurses, doctors, care workers, engineers, and vets etc. How/Where are these professionals coming from if immigration is slashed? As I believe the numbers show skilled workers visas are almost triple that of non-skilled workers.



Then you move into an issue like the triple lock on pensions, which guarantees increases above inflation and is already becoming financially unsustainable. So without a growing, younger workforce contributing to the tax base, how will pensions, social care, and public services be funded? Cutting immigration to an arbitrary level without a plan to manage these pressures will only accelerate economic decline and increase the tax burden on the working population and no one wants more tax rises.



Yet many on the right refuse to confront these realities, it's easier to shout about it. They oppose immigration but fail to propose the viable solutions for sustaining an ageing society or funding industries/sectors that are currently underfunded and understaffed. Either have the courage to propose real measures, such as pension reform, large scale investment in increasing domestic workforce productivity, or admit that this lot care more about a wedge issue for political posturing than solving the problems we face.



Like Brexit, this feels like another case of having to just pander to populist sentiment give the people what they think is the silver bullet to all our problems and then someone deals with the mess again down the line. Obviously a terrible idea.



What's frustrating is that their is a good left wing argument and solution to high immigration that would effectively deal with the issue better than the right wing solution to it of managed decline.