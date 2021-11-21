« previous next »
Re: New UK Government
It's a simple choice, enact strict immigration controls and keep the rest of the social democratic system or you are going to get the far right in control of everything. It's a binary choice now, borders will close one way or the other.

I think thats exactly where we are, they'll be economic consequences for the country as a result but they'll be a lot worse if the far right get in.
Re: New UK Government
Only way Labour say they can control the borders is with less than 100k per year imo.
Re: New UK Government
Why are students driving so much net migration?

In theory at least should a lot not be leaving after finishing their studies, so offsetting at least some of the new arrivals.

Net numbers around 900k are clearly completely unsustainable, especially when we aren't really building a massive number of new home or infrastructure.

Also makes economic performance look even worse if we have a flatlining economy even with a significantly rising working age population.
Re: New UK Government
Tories lost control of immigration levels and even the most pro-immigration people will admit it's reached unsustainable levels but then my issue is the loudest anti-immigration voices are yet to show any interest in addressing the root causes of it nor having the balls to admit the reality of severely slashing immigration to "net zero" or the 10k's will result in a requirement of significant investment of Govt spending to address the issues short/medium/long term.

Sectors that rely heavily on skilled workers, such as nurses, doctors, care workers, engineers, and vets etc. How/Where are these professionals coming from if immigration is slashed? As I believe the numbers show skilled workers visas are almost triple that of non-skilled workers.

Then you move into an issue like the triple lock on pensions, which guarantees increases above inflation and is already becoming financially unsustainable. So without a growing, younger workforce contributing to the tax base, how will pensions, social care, and public services be funded? Cutting immigration to an arbitrary level without a plan to manage these pressures will only accelerate economic decline and increase the tax burden on the working population and no one wants more tax rises.

Yet many on the right refuse to confront these realities, it's easier to shout about it. They oppose immigration but fail to propose the viable solutions for sustaining an ageing society or funding industries/sectors that are currently underfunded and understaffed. Either have the courage to propose real measures, such as pension reform, large scale investment in increasing domestic workforce productivity, or admit that this lot care more about a wedge issue for political posturing than solving the problems we face.

Like Brexit, this feels like another case of having to just pander to populist sentiment give the people what they think is the silver bullet to all our problems and then someone deals with the mess again down the line. Obviously a terrible idea.

What's frustrating is that their is a good left wing argument and solution to high immigration that would effectively deal with the issue better than the right wing solution to it of managed decline.
Re: New UK Government
Labour will have to come up with a strategy that combats:
"Your taxes are paying for illegal migrants to have hotels whilst you struggle"

Perhaps, but thats a different argument to blaming high rental prices on immigrants.


If asylum seekers are allowed to work, thats a big help
Re: New UK Government
Over time, the students coming here, and those leaving should balance themselves out a bit. But the headline figures are over quite a short timescale, and "immigrant" figure counts everybody who is predicted to stay at least one year, and most students stay longer than that. Then there is currently a "rebound" in international student numbers, due to some delaying their stay here over the pandemic. And universities are relaying more and more on foreign students for income, because they can charge them stupid amounts.

People who come to the UK to study, and end up getting jobs and staying are probably the least "problematic". They are well educated, speak English, somewhat integrated, and young so not drain the health/care system too much. Stopping student immigrants should be the least of anyone's worry. (Apart from Brits too thick to go to university, who then moan about the better educated foreigners "taking our jobs" ::) )
Re: New UK Government
Thanks, fair point on the Covid timing
Re: New UK Government
You can tell the left has been taken over by snobby middle class c*nts when people who don't go to university are labelled 'thick' and there's never any pushback. You would think that such intellectual titans would see the election results around the world and realise that such c*ntishness has electoral consequences however their heads are too far up their own arses to see much of anything.
