You can be the most pro immigration person in the world and you will find this literally impossible to defend. From a security, health, educational and societal stand point this level of immigration is a disaster. You can save your charts showing immigrants are a net economic gain for the UK. Its totally pointless if you dont spend it on improving your capabilities to integrate all these people and still provide good services and a safe nation for the people already here.



Going forwards Labour have to really tighten the conditions to claim asylum here, it needs to be extreme danger for someone to claim and if that upsets a minority of the nation its tough really. We need years to build up if they want immigration to be that high. Schools, hospitals and homes arent built overnight. Doctors, teachers, security personnel etc arent trained in a short time. Its time to get tough because if Labour dont fix this it will sink the UK.