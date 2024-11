You can be the most pro immigration person in the world and you will find this literally impossible to defend. From a security, health, educational and societal stand point this level of immigration is a disaster. You can save your charts showing immigrants are a net economic gain for the UK. Itís totally pointless if you donít spend it on improving your capabilities to integrate all these people and still provide good services and a safe nation for the people already here.



Going forwards Labour have to really tighten the conditions to claim asylum here, it needs to be extreme danger for someone to claim and if that upsets a minority of the nation itís tough really. We need years to build up if they want immigration to be that high. Schools, hospitals and homes arenít built overnight. Doctors, teachers, security personnel etc arenít trained in a short time. Itís time to get tough because if Labour donít fix this it will sink the UK.