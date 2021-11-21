« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government

Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Immigration is the second biggest issue according to yougov. Its for the birds if people think the country will vote for the free movement of people again.
TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Immigration is the second biggest issue according to yougov. Its for the birds if people think the country will vote for the free movement of people again.
What level of immigration woukd you allow?
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm
Fucking CBI with the begging bowl out again on Channel 4 News. These pricks never give an actual solution. In fact their solution was to let people get taxed, but not businesses.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm
Fucking CBI with the begging bowl out again on Channel 4 News. These pricks never give an actual solution. In fact their solution was to let people get taxed, but not businesses.

Its pretty much always the same from them, we need more training, more education, better infrastructure and lower taxes for business without the self awareness from the CBI representative or the person asking the question about the inherent contradiction there that someone has to fucking pay for it all.
Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 09:49:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm
What level of immigration woukd you allow?
Not 700 thousand a year. It should be based on the need of the country and only as a last resort, and it certainly shouldnt be used for a tool businesses and government can use to hire cheap labour. For the past 40 years the country has not invested in its people, and has used immigration as a substitute aka its far cheaper and quicker to just bring in a foreign doctor compared to training our own.
TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:49:38 pm
Not 700 thousand a year. It should be based on the need of the country and only as a last resort, and it certainly shouldnt be used for a tool businesses and government can use to hire cheap labour. For the past 40 years the country has not invested in its people, and has used immigration as a substitute aka its far cheaper and quicker to just bring in a foreign doctor compared to training our own.
Surely cheap labour is a need of the country. They are exactly the kind of jobs we cant fill right now.  And when you say it has to be based on need, immigrants now have to have a visa, you cant get one without need being shown, so your argument doesnt  stand.

And expensive labour means higher prices.

You say the country hasnt invested in its people. Hat does that actually mean?
Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm
Surely cheap labour is a need of the country. They are exactly the kind of jobs we cant fill right now.  And when you say it has to be based on need, immigrants now have to have a visa, you cant get one without need being shown, so your argument doesnt  stand.

And expensive labour means higher prices.

You say the country hasnt invested in its people. Hat does that actually mean?
there are millions of people out of work, its just cheaper to pay cheap foreign labour that doesnt need as much training.

My argument stacks up because the requirements for obtaining the visa are/were so low.

Cheap labour isnt needed, businesses just want it to increase already large profits and the expense if training someone will not be needed, and the prices wont increase across the board by a vast amount. https://www.upjohn.org/research-highlights/does-increasing-minimum-wage-lead-higher-prices.

When I say the country hasnt invested in its its people is mean the incentive for a business and government to train or retrain its current or future workforce isnt there, when there is a massive supply of already qualified and trained staff ready to come over and do the job.

Take for instance the NHS which always says they are in a dire need for doctors and nurses: the government have create an artificial cap on  training places. I believe it is part due to the cost. Current estimate is that it costs £220k to train a doctor in the UK with the vast majority of that cost being subsidised by the taxpayer. Far cheaper to import qualified doctors.

Immigration of this level has been a complete disaster for many people and regions, both for jobs and social cohesion but of course the out of touch will keep on defending it and say there isnt a problem.

And to be fair to labour, they agree with this position, hopefully we see some actual change.



oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
Ed Miliband to Claire Coutinho:

"Every week she takes to Twitter to express her latest outrage about a policy... asking, who on earth could support this?... & every week someone pops up, in her replies, & says you did just a few months back..." 🤣

Let me give her a little lesson on opposition, the job of the opposition is to oppose the government, not to oppose yourself  ;D

Ed Miliband to Claire Coutinho:
https://xcancel.com/BestForBritain/status/1861453888651460797



Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5568 on: Today at 12:02:40 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
Ed Miliband to Claire Coutinho:

"Every week she takes to Twitter to express her latest outrage about a policy... asking, who on earth could support this?... & every week someone pops up, in her replies, & says you did just a few months back..." 🤣

Let me give her a little lesson on opposition, the job of the opposition is to oppose the government, not to oppose yourself  ;D

Ed Miliband to Claire Coutinho:
https://xcancel.com/BestForBritain/status/1861453888651460797




hahah thats class
Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5569 on: Today at 04:02:34 am
Lmao love the name change.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5570 on: Today at 08:45:35 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm
Surely cheap labour is a need of the country. They are exactly the kind of jobs we cant fill right now.  And when you say it has to be based on need, immigrants now have to have a visa, you cant get one without need being shown, so your argument doesnt  stand.

And expensive labour means higher prices.

You say the country hasnt invested in its people. Hat does that actually mean?

Brexit is bad for the economy, but the current government wont really entertain big concessions will they because of the political impact.

Fact is that the government are going to have to cut immigration by a lot if they want to retain power. Forget all this nonsense about making the case for immigration, politicians of various stripes have had decades to do that and they still cant do it, or choose not to. The public want to see a cut and Labour will have to deliver that.
Lusty

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5571 on: Today at 09:17:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:35 am
Brexit is bad for the economy, but the current government wont really entertain big concessions will they because of the political impact.

Fact is that the government are going to have to cut immigration by a lot if they want to retain power. Forget all this nonsense about making the case for immigration, politicians of various stripes have had decades to do that and they still cant do it, or choose not to. The public want to see a cut and Labour will have to deliver that.
Pretty hard to do that and deliver growth at the same time, that's the problem they've got.
Shankly998

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5572 on: Today at 09:19:00 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:39:35 pm
Highlights the current state of affairs:

Watchdog refuses to sign off UK public sector accounts over unreliable data

National Audit Office disclaims accounts because of shortcomings in auditing of English local authorities

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/nov/26/watchdog-refuses-to-sign-off-uk-public-sector-accounts-over-unreliable-data

This and Thames Water are the biggest ticking time bombs in the background to public finances. Did you know for example that Warrington Council has somehow got itself into £1.8bn of debt and that's just one council.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/society/article/2024/jun/17/moodys-withdraws-credit-rating-warrington-council

Quote
Moodys withdraws credit rating of Warrington council

Authority has debts of £1.8bn after years of local government funding cuts and has failed to find an auditor

I can well believe they have difficulty finding a quality auditor. Even  private sector audit is a low margin business I can only imagine what public sector is like. A terrifying fact is most auditors are either straight out of school or uni and simply lack the experience required to find problems. Other problem is vast majority of them are not particularly bright I've been audited by all of the big 4 and most of the top 10 firms. Outside of the big 4 to be honest we could pretty much have gotten away with anything they just didn't have the quality to challenge us. Big 4 was better but even that was a mixed bag I'd say 50/50 on who was switched on and who wasn't.

Other terrifying thing is that there's probably a disincentive to find problems. You've got kids on low pay working long hours if they find a problem it creates extra work and it's not like they get a bonus for each error they find out. So lot of them will just take the easy route and tick it off. Most people in audit are just there to get their training paid for and use it as a springboard to a higher paying job working fewer hours. Makes you nervous about your pension doesn't it.

Audit needs root and branch reform and that's just private sector I can only imagine what public sector is like I can't imagine it's any better. Basically have to hope a lot council finance teams are sound, competent individuals as most auditors won't catch things until it goes completely tit's up.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5573 on: Today at 10:49:14 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:17:34 am
Pretty hard to do that and deliver growth at the same time, that's the problem they've got.

It makes it harder but certainly doesnt make it impossible I would say, being blunt immigrants are like the people born and raised here, some make bigger economic contributions than others.
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5574 on: Today at 11:04:15 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm
Surely cheap labour is a need of the country. <snip>
And expensive labour means higher prices.
Am I the only one uncomfortable with the notion that, for the UK to succeed, we need to have a significant part of the workforce being paid diddly squat?
Elf MoFo

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5575 on: Today at 11:09:01 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:04:15 am
Am I the only one uncomfortable with the notion that, for the UK to succeed, we need to have a significant part of the workforce being paid diddly squat?

That was the part of Tepid's post I found uncomfortable as well.

It's saying the quiet part out loud....
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5576 on: Today at 11:10:56 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:35 am
Brexit is bad for the economy, but the current government wont really entertain big concessions will they because of the political impact.
The government has enough evidence to show that the referendum involved lying and law-breaking and has been disastrous for the economy. None of the promises made have come to fruition (cheaper food, cheaper energy, lots of trade deals etc) and there is increasing support for rowing back on much of it. If Starmer was going to U-turn on any of his "promises" then this was the place to do it - especially since Labours plans for the economy depend heavily on substantial growth which is not going to happen when it is being hampered so badly by Brexit.
jillc

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5577 on: Today at 11:20:06 am
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm
there are millions of people out of work, its just cheaper to pay cheap foreign labour that doesnt need as much training.

My argument stacks up because the requirements for obtaining the visa are/were so low.

Cheap labour isnt needed, businesses just want it to increase already large profits and the expense if training someone will not be needed, and the prices wont increase across the board by a vast amount. https://www.upjohn.org/research-highlights/does-increasing-minimum-wage-lead-higher-prices.

When I say the country hasnt invested in its its people is mean the incentive for a business and government to train or retrain its current or future workforce isnt there, when there is a massive supply of already qualified and trained staff ready to come over and do the job.

Take for instance the NHS which always says they are in a dire need for doctors and nurses: the government have create an artificial cap on  training places. I believe it is part due to the cost. Current estimate is that it costs £220k to train a doctor in the UK with the vast majority of that cost being subsidised by the taxpayer. Far cheaper to import qualified doctors.

Immigration of this level has been a complete disaster for many people and regions, both for jobs and social cohesion but of course the out of touch will keep on defending it and say there isnt a problem.

And to be fair to labour, they agree with this position, hopefully we see some actual change.

A lot of people in this country will not do those type of jobs though that's the issue here.  It's why those jobs tend to be done by those coming into the country. This is the issue that a lot of people ignore, which is why nothing changes.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5578 on: Today at 11:36:36 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:04:15 am
Am I the only one uncomfortable with the notion that, for the UK to succeed, we need to have a significant part of the workforce being paid diddly squat?

Yep.

It's wrong and shouldn't be like that.

People should be paid a fair wage.

Saying that, farmers cannot find enough people in this country, to pick crops.  It's tough work and none of the Brits want to do it.  Instead of EU workers, they are now hiring Uzbeks and Azerbaijanis, instead.
Riquende

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5579 on: Today at 11:41:57 am
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 11:09:01 am
It's saying the quiet part out loud....

Isn't it the quiet part of almost every economy ever throughout human history though? Unless you regulate the labour market to ensure that all incomes fall within a narrow range, there is going to be comparitively cheap labour provided by someone.

Way back in the day of course, most societies simply used chattel slavery to provide a lot of it for free.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5580 on: Today at 11:42:00 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:10:56 am
The government has enough evidence to show that the referendum involved lying and law-breaking and has been disastrous for the economy. None of the promises made have come to fruition (cheaper food, cheaper energy, lots of trade deals etc) and there is increasing support for rowing back on much of it. If Starmer was going to U-turn on any of his "promises" then this was the place to do it - especially since Labours plans for the economy depend heavily on substantial growth which is not going to happen when it is being hampered so badly by Brexit.

Unless we rejoin the CU or SM, I think Labour's plans are f*cked.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5581 on: Today at 11:50:55 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:20:06 am
A lot of people in this country will not do those type of jobs though that's the issue here.  It's why those jobs tend to be done by those coming into the country. This is the issue that a lot of people ignore, which is why nothing changes.

Thats definitely part of the problem but pay people more and that might change.
redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5582 on: Today at 11:53:08 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:41:57 am
Isn't it the quiet part of almost every economy ever throughout human history though? Unless you regulate the labour market to ensure that all incomes fall within a narrow range, there is going to be comparitively cheap labour provided by someone.

Way back in the day of course, most societies simply used chattel slavery to provide a lot of it for free.

It's a fundamental problem of an economic system build on profit an growth. Unless we re-define "success", somebody will always be exploited for somebody else' profit.

It doesn't have to be that way - "back in the day" subsistence farming for example would just need to produce what those farming needed to eat. (No slavery needed). It's only when you need to produce a surplus to sell at a profit, for somebody else then to do something with it, and sell at a profit again, that you set the whole chain off.
Alvador

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5583 on: Today at 12:40:03 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:50:55 am
Thats definitely part of the problem but pay people more and that might change.

If you can't get people into Amazon paying £15-16 a hour in warehouses then what sort of wages are you going to have to pay to entice them into fruit-picking in fields, chicken factories or much more laborious and monotonous types of work that you simply can't get Brits to do even when offering generous wages.
stewil007

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5584 on: Today at 01:03:10 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 12:40:03 pm
If you can't get people into Amazon paying £15-16 a hour in warehouses then what sort of wages are you going to have to pay to entice them into fruit-picking in fields, chicken factories or much more laborious and monotonous types of work that you simply can't get Brits to do even when offering generous wages.

My brother in law has done manual labour type jobs most of his life and is happy to do that - he knows his limitations.

He was made redundant from a job he had been in for 20 odd years, got a nice little payout, and ended up sitting around for a few months with not much on the horizon.  A friend of a friend saw some jobs, essentially Caretakers within a chicken farm/factory, he does 4 x 10 hour shifts and he's now on about £27k - a decent wage for what he is doing and their management have said they've had to up the wage to get anyone through the door, normally this type of job would have been around the £20k mark in our area.

I would also say, its not always about the hourly rate, more about the number of guaranteed hours you can work and the shift patterns.

£30/hour is no good if you can only get 4 x 5 hour shifts a wekk and they are the night shift......
KillieRed

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5585 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm
If Labour dont do this it will be the stupidest thing theyve ever (not) done. Another 15 year spell of Tory rule will be inevitable. Personally, I cant handle that.

https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/25/dozens-of-new-labour-mps-join-group-pushing-for-electoral-reform
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5586 on: Today at 02:36:01 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Immigration is the second biggest issue according to yougov. Its for the birds if people think the country will vote for the free movement of people again.

Correct. The last thing anyone wants is people working in schools or hospitals or any of the services that run the country.

And people that want these people to be paying tax into the public coffers can fuck off as well.


What we want is a load of old people not working and for the whole country to completely collapse while we sit behind the new walls that we've built up.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5587 on: Today at 02:38:46 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:18:23 pm
If Labour dont do this it will be the stupidest thing theyve ever (not) done. Another 15 year spell of Tory rule will be inevitable. Personally, I cant handle that.

https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/25/dozens-of-new-labour-mps-join-group-pushing-for-electoral-reform

I agree.

Can't see them backing it, though. 
Bobsackamano

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5588 on: Today at 03:09:56 pm
Starmer doesn't rule out re-introducing Blasphemy Laws during PMQ's

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/watch-labour-mp-calls-for-blasphemy-law/

Probably a niche concern however I personally would never vote for a party that would go along with re-introducing such laws.
So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5589 on: Today at 04:09:37 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:09:56 pm
Starmer doesn't rule out re-introducing Blasphemy Laws during PMQ's

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/watch-labour-mp-calls-for-blasphemy-law/

Probably a niche concern however I personally would never vote for a party that would go along with re-introducing such laws.

Cmon. Its a Do you still beat your wife? type question put by a crank trying to placate his fellow religionists.

west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5590 on: Today at 04:48:45 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:09:56 pm
Starmer doesn't rule out re-introducing Blasphemy Laws during PMQ's

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/watch-labour-mp-calls-for-blasphemy-law/

Probably a niche concern however I personally would never vote for a party that would go along with re-introducing such laws.

Where do they find these idiots? And what about the prophets of non Abrahamic religions, are they all fair game in Alis eyes?
TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5591 on: Today at 04:51:04 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm
there are millions of people out of work, its just cheaper to pay cheap foreign labour that doesnt need as much training.

My argument stacks up because the requirements for obtaining the visa are/were so low.

Cheap labour isnt needed, businesses just want it to increase already large profits and the expense if training someone will not be needed, and the prices wont increase across the board by a vast amount. https://www.upjohn.org/research-highlights/does-increasing-minimum-wage-lead-higher-prices.

When I say the country hasnt invested in its its people is mean the incentive for a business and government to train or retrain its current or future workforce isnt there, when there is a massive supply of already qualified and trained staff ready to come over and do the job.

Take for instance the NHS which always says they are in a dire need for doctors and nurses: the government have create an artificial cap on  training places. I believe it is part due to the cost. Current estimate is that it costs £220k to train a doctor in the UK with the vast majority of that cost being subsidised by the taxpayer. Far cheaper to import qualified doctors.

Immigration of this level has been a complete disaster for many people and regions, both for jobs and social cohesion but of course the out of touch will keep on defending it and say there isnt a problem.

And to be fair to labour, they agree with this position, hopefully we see some actual change.




Not sure I totally agree that there are millions out of work. There are millions economically inactive, but thats not the same thing.

In terms of unemployment were not at full employment, but were not far off effective full employment. We also have a huge issue of an elderly population who have ever growing triple locked pensions, and fewer people to pay them. So theres a huge issue with that as well.

Of course, the last government have caused chaos by having no control on immigration at all. Immigration needs to take account of services in the local areas and these need to be expanded appropriately.

But those who voted for brexit got what they wanted. We took back control. And we swapped rather modest immigration from young European immigrants and swapped it for much higher immigration from (mostly) Asia and for people who are significantly older.

I might ask what the point was.
