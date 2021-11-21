Surely cheap labour is a need of the country. They are exactly the kind of jobs we cant fill right now. And when you say it has to be based on need, immigrants now have to have a visa, you cant get one without need being shown, so your argument doesnt stand.
And expensive labour means higher prices.
You say the country hasnt invested in its people. Hat does that actually mean?
there are millions of people out of work, its just cheaper to pay cheap foreign labour that doesnt need as much training.
My argument stacks up because the requirements for obtaining the visa are/were so low.
Cheap labour isnt needed, businesses just want it to increase already large profits and the expense if training someone will not be needed, and the prices wont increase across the board by a vast amount. https://www.upjohn.org/research-highlights/does-increasing-minimum-wage-lead-higher-prices
.
When I say the country hasnt invested in its its people is mean the incentive for a business and government to train or retrain its current or future workforce isnt there, when there is a massive supply of already qualified and trained staff ready to come over and do the job.
Take for instance the NHS which always says they are in a dire need for doctors and nurses: the government have create an artificial cap on training places. I believe it is part due to the cost. Current estimate is that it costs £220k to train a doctor in the UK with the vast majority of that cost being subsidised by the taxpayer. Far cheaper to import qualified doctors.
Immigration of this level has been a complete disaster for many people and regions, both for jobs and social cohesion but of course the out of touch will keep on defending it and say there isnt a problem.
And to be fair to labour, they agree with this position, hopefully we see some actual change.