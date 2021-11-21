Highlights the current state of affairs:



Watchdog refuses to sign off UK public sector accounts over unreliable data



National Audit Office disclaims accounts because of shortcomings in auditing of English local authorities



https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/nov/26/watchdog-refuses-to-sign-off-uk-public-sector-accounts-over-unreliable-data



Moodys withdraws credit rating of Warrington council



Authority has debts of £1.8bn after years of local government funding cuts and has failed to find an auditor

This and Thames Water are the biggest ticking time bombs in the background to public finances. Did you know for example that Warrington Council has somehow got itself into £1.8bn of debt and that's just one council.I can well believe they have difficulty finding a quality auditor. Even private sector audit is a low margin business I can only imagine what public sector is like. A terrifying fact is most auditors are either straight out of school or uni and simply lack the experience required to find problems. Other problem is vast majority of them are not particularly bright I've been audited by all of the big 4 and most of the top 10 firms. Outside of the big 4 to be honest we could pretty much have gotten away with anything they just didn't have the quality to challenge us. Big 4 was better but even that was a mixed bag I'd say 50/50 on who was switched on and who wasn't.Other terrifying thing is that there's probably a disincentive to find problems. You've got kids on low pay working long hours if they find a problem it creates extra work and it's not like they get a bonus for each error they find out. So lot of them will just take the easy route and tick it off. Most people in audit are just there to get their training paid for and use it as a springboard to a higher paying job working fewer hours. Makes you nervous about your pension doesn't it.Audit needs root and branch reform and that's just private sector I can only imagine what public sector is like I can't imagine it's any better. Basically have to hope a lot council finance teams are sound, competent individuals as most auditors won't catch things until it goes completely tit's up.