Gotta love that Petition, looking at the JSON file, some highlights:
{"name":"Australia","code":"AU","signature_count":2395}
{"name":"Austria","code":"AT","signature_count":74}
{"name":"Belgium","code":"BE","signature_count":98}
{"name":"Brazil","code":"BR","signature_count":39}
{"name":"Canada","code":"CA","signature_count":803}
{"name":"France","code":"FR","signature_count":1242}
{"name":"Germany","code":"DE","signature_count":426}
{"name":"Netherlands","code":"NL","signature_count":246}
{"name":"New Zealand","code":"NZ","signature_count":697}
{"name":"South Africa","code":"ZA","signature_count":384}
{"name":"Spain","code":"ES","signature_count":1695} <<< my personal favourite as this one is probably real, people who moved to Spain for the Sun but vote Tory and Brexit!
All British people with British best interests at heart, I am sure.