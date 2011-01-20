« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government

Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5520 on: November 24, 2024, 11:25:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 24, 2024, 11:19:05 pm
Musk is probably far more dangerous than Murdoch Id say and Im not too sure how he can be countered either, hopefully his and Trumps egos clash pretty soon but I worry Trump is clever enough to realise that its better to keep Musk inside the tent pissing out than outside the tent pissing in.

I know one thing that shouldn't be done, which is to ignore them and dismiss them as cranks. We need to learn the lesson of 2016. That's why I keep saying that the left needs to stop preaching and start listening (which funnily enough has become a fashionable argument since the the US election). That's the only way we can catch wind of what's going on in these closed groups. Only then can we do something about their lies (although the current Labour government seem to have zero PR expertise).
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5521 on: November 24, 2024, 11:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 24, 2024, 11:25:30 pm
I know one thing that shouldn't be done, which is to ignore them and dismiss them as cranks. We need to learn the lesson of 2016. That's why I keep saying that the left needs to stop preaching and start listening (which funnily enough has become a fashionable argument since the the US election). That's the only way we can catch wind of what's going on in these closed groups. Only then can we do something about their lies (although the current Labour government seem to have zero PR expertise).

Your gonna have to expand on that for me, listening to voters I get that, but not sure how the government can listen to Musk when most of what he comes out with is just social media trolling.
Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5522 on: November 24, 2024, 11:44:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 24, 2024, 11:30:38 pm
Your gonna have to expand on that for me, listening to voters I get that, but not sure how the government can listen to Musk when most of what he comes out with is just social media trolling.

If not the government, then the left's version of social media organs. Namely Led By Donkeys and their like. Don't ignore the right and dismiss them as cranks. If you do, 2016 is what happens.
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5523 on: November 24, 2024, 11:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 24, 2024, 11:00:58 pm
How they use social media is supposed to have been based on the 2015 Labour leadership contest, which saw Corbyn's support grow from seemingly nowhere to snowball. Momentum and their like boasted about how they did it in its wake, and we saw the far right's implementation of those ideas with added cynicism in 2016. What's problematic isn't the arguments being pushed. What's problematic is the mechanics of it all. The left were smart enough to know how to use social media. The right were smart enough to know they could use and reuse those ideas if they denied all ownership.
Corbyns 2015 leadership campaign was run by people who ran a far left website after John McDonald approached them for help, they understood a new way to campaign under the radar unchallenged. Facebook groups.  I praised them when it all came out afterwards when they told us exactly what happened.
I don't think it was Momentum who boasted about it. I remember one of these far left techs laughing about how everyone thought they ran Corbyns leadership campaign on twitter, how they would get everyone onside on certain issues and points in Pro Corbyn Facebook groups and then put out a tweet and watch it explode, then watching the reaction from the center left etc. they were talking about Twittter wining all the support, they hadn't got a clue on what was happening behind the scenes on Facebook, theres no mystery to it these days so I wouldn't be looking at the far left/right as some kind of geniuses.
I didn't say we shouldn't take Frottage seriously, far from it, ive recently said we should be thankful we haven't got PR. I also think Frottages support will grow with all the attacks on Labour coming from all directions, voters will move towards Reform and Labour will most likely lose seats as the goodwill to vote tactically won't be as strong in 2029.
Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 12:08:01 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 24, 2024, 11:55:48 pm
Corbyns leadership campaign was run by people who ran a far left website after John McDonald approached them for help, they understood a new way to campaign under the radar unchallenged. Facebook groups.  I praised them when it all came out afterwards when they told us exactly what happened.
I don't think it was Momentum who boasted about it. I remember one of these far left techs laughing about how everyone thought they ran Corbyns campaign on twitter, how they would get everyone onside on certain issues and points in Pro Corbyn Facebook groups and then put out a tweet and watch it explode, then watching the reaction from the center left etc. they were talking about Twittter wining all the support, they hadn't got a clue on what was happening behind the scenes on Facebook, theres no mystery to it these days so I wouldn't be looking at the far left/right as some kind of geniuses.
I didn't say we shouldn't take Frottage seriously, far from it, ive recently said we should be thankful we haven't got PR. I also think Frottages support will grow with all the attacks on Labour coming from all directions, voters will move towards Reform and Labour will most likely lose seats as the goodwill to vote tactically won't be as strong in 2029.

The technique isn't a mystery, as those Corbyn supporters explained exactly how they did it after the event. It doesn't stop people from doing it regardless, and the right are nousy enough to deny knowledge of any of it, thus allowing them both plausible deniability and the ability to reuse the technique. See Cummings refusing to cooperate when called on by the Commons committee. Talk to Reformists, and you can see how this works amongst the general public.

As for Frottage's support growing from attacks on Labour, one of the most common arguments I've seen for Frottage is that there's no difference between Labour and the Tories. Hence my distaste for anyone purporting to be of the left yet pushing this argument. It's very effective at splitting the centre, which is what they want, but the split votes go 4-1 between Reform and the Greens. At least. Check out the 2019 and 2024 elections and the Brexit/Reform party, and the Green party. And the polls have gone further towards Reform since then.
RedDeadRejection

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 12:44:11 am »
Quote from: Sangria on November 24, 2024, 11:44:47 pm
If not the government, then the left's version of social media organs. Namely Led By Donkeys and their like. Don't ignore the right and dismiss them as cranks. If you do, 2016 is what happens.

Do you disagree with anything Led by Donkeys highlight?
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 12:57:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:08:01 am
The technique isn't a mystery, as those Corbyn supporters explained exactly how they did it after the event. It doesn't stop people from doing it regardless, and the right are nousy enough to deny knowledge of any of it, thus allowing them both plausible deniability and the ability to reuse the technique. See Cummings refusing to cooperate when called on by the Commons committee. Talk to Reformists, and you can see how this works amongst the general public.

As for Frottage's support growing from attacks on Labour, one of the most common arguments I've seen for Frottage is that there's no difference between Labour and the Tories. Hence my distaste for anyone purporting to be of the left yet pushing this argument. It's very effective at splitting the centre, which is what they want, but the split votes go 4-1 between Reform and the Greens. At least. Check out the 2019 and 2024 elections and the Brexit/Reform party, and the Green party. And the polls have gone further towards Reform since then.
Yeah, the last election told us just how far gone many are these days. 14yrs out of power, Torys destroy everything yet all politicians are just as bad as each other. 2010 seems a different world today.
I can't see the Torys recovering if they carry on with the clowns they have now. they take a hammering every time they try to attack Labour. they have plenty of time to change course.
I agree about better PR. hammer all achievements constantly till it sinks in and that includes stopping the boats. better processing of immigration etc. return any failed applications.  that may bring the country back from the far right.
TheShanklyGates

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 01:30:28 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 24, 2024, 11:30:38 pm
Your gonna have to expand on that for me, listening to voters I get that, but not sure how the government can listen to Musk when most of what he comes out with is just social media trolling.
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 12:44:11 am
Do you disagree with anything Led by Donkeys highlight?

All of Sangria's posts can be understood as the following - 'all that is wrong with the world is the left's fault'. Realise that and you won't have trouble with anything else he writes.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5528 on: Yesterday at 08:22:19 am »
Quote from: Sangria on November 24, 2024, 11:00:58 pm
How they use social media is supposed to have been based on the 2015 Labour leadership contest, which saw Corbyn's support grow from seemingly nowhere to snowball. Momentum and their like boasted about how they did it in its wake, and we saw the far right's implementation of those ideas with added cynicism in 2016. What's problematic isn't the arguments being pushed. What's problematic is the mechanics of it all. The left were smart enough to know how to use social media. The right were smart enough to know they could use and reuse those ideas if they denied all ownership.

The model was first tested in 2014, in Ukraine. 

I've never heard about the 2015 Labour leadership election........

Look at the world, currently.  I don't think it's the left weaponising social media.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5529 on: Yesterday at 08:27:45 am »
Quote from: Sangria on November 24, 2024, 11:00:58 pm
How they use social media is supposed to have been based on the 2015 Labour leadership contest, which saw Corbyn's support grow from seemingly nowhere to snowball. Momentum and their like boasted about how they did it in its wake, and we saw the far right's implementation of those ideas with added cynicism in 2016. What's problematic isn't the arguments being pushed. What's problematic is the mechanics of it all. The left were smart enough to know how to use social media. The right were smart enough to know they could use and reuse those ideas if they denied all ownership.

Part of Corbyn’s appeal was that those running for leadership were utterly dull and hopeless. Thats where an alternative stemmed from. Burnham was pre populist and blue shite obsessed, Yvette Cooper is capable at what she does but nobody is convincing me she is leadership material, and Kendall is shite and evil.

Labour had also had a bad defeat under Milliband so there was appetite for a shift. The idea that it was just social media that manufactured a win is bizarre.
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5530 on: Yesterday at 09:15:42 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November 24, 2024, 02:54:31 am
Problem is, right wing tory loving media moguls and the BBC won't allow that to happen. Until they take these parasites on, they'll never get any traction. Front them up by introducing Leveson 2 and legislate to bring them to account as the real 'enemies of the people' which is what they are. The likes of Musk, Murdoch, Rothermere and fucking Lebedev should be languishing in jail for their subversive actions against the citizens of this godforsaken country before we all go to hell in a handcart encouraged by agent provocateurs in the media
Agree with this. Leveson 2 was postponed so that it did not prejudice the outcome of police inquiries into phone hacking but then it got quietly dropped. However it was just as important because it had a remit to examine the relationship between journalists and the police, and to look at corporate governance failures at news organisations. Most of the newspapers are right wing and their campaigns permeate other areas of media courtesy of "newspaper reviews" and the sparking debate on socal media. They are out of control and the big losers tend to be Labour. Starmer needs to be brave because they are going after him big time.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5531 on: Yesterday at 09:29:59 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 09:15:42 am
Agree with this. Leveson 2 was postponed so that it did not prejudice the outcome of police inquiries into phone hacking but then it got quietly dropped. However it was just as important because it had a remit to examine the relationship between journalists and the police, and to look at corporate governance failures at news organisations. Most of the newspapers are right wing and their campaigns permeate other areas of media courtesy of "newspaper reviews" and the sparking debate on socal media. They are out of control and the big losers tend to be Labour. Starmer needs to be brave because they are going after him big time.

The Right have weaponised free speech and the mediums of which it is used.

However, it wouldn't be as effective, if society was more equal, and people were happy.
So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5532 on: Yesterday at 09:38:54 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 24, 2024, 11:19:05 pm
Musk is probably far more dangerous than Murdoch Id say and Im not too sure how he can be countered either, hopefully his and Trumps egos clash pretty soon but I worry Trump is clever enough to realise that its better to keep Musk inside the tent pissing out than outside the tent pissing in.

Im not sure Trump has LBJs political nous or temperament. ;D
Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5533 on: Yesterday at 10:03:13 am »


When wigman is calling out your lies you know you are being thick.
Schmidt

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5534 on: Yesterday at 10:15:31 am »
What happened to that stiff upper lip, blitz spirit that all of the brexit wankers were going on about? I'm assuming they're the ones kicking off because of the winter fuel allowance/inheritance tax changes.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5535 on: Yesterday at 10:52:06 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:03:13 am


When wigman is calling out your lies you know you are being thick.

Maybe he'll try and organise a storming of Parliament
redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5536 on: Yesterday at 12:19:01 pm »
Does he mean, like the GE that was called after Truss absolutely crashed the economy?
PhilV

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5537 on: Yesterday at 02:08:28 pm »
Gotta love that Petition, looking at the JSON file, some highlights:

{"name":"Australia","code":"AU","signature_count":2395}
{"name":"Austria","code":"AT","signature_count":74}
{"name":"Belgium","code":"BE","signature_count":98}
{"name":"Brazil","code":"BR","signature_count":39}
{"name":"Canada","code":"CA","signature_count":803}
{"name":"France","code":"FR","signature_count":1242}
{"name":"Germany","code":"DE","signature_count":426}
{"name":"Netherlands","code":"NL","signature_count":246}
{"name":"New Zealand","code":"NZ","signature_count":697}
{"name":"South Africa","code":"ZA","signature_count":384}
{"name":"Spain","code":"ES","signature_count":1695} <<< my personal favourite as this one is probably real, people who moved to Spain for the Sun but vote Tory and Brexit!

All British people with British best interests at heart, I am sure.
Fromola

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5538 on: Yesterday at 02:15:55 pm »
One of the problems is that much of the media is going to be so relentlessly negative about Labour government, it'll push them right to try and stem the tide. Blair pre-empted this by winning Murdoch's support from the off, but the trade off was doing a deal with the devil.

The Tories were only really held to account after the Truss debacle and they were finished from that point. Labour will struggle to get a second term under this microscope because things won't get much better quick enough.
Robinred

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5539 on: Yesterday at 03:06:36 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 09:15:42 am
Agree with this. Leveson 2 was postponed so that it did not prejudice the outcome of police inquiries into phone hacking but then it got quietly dropped. However it was just as important because it had a remit to examine the relationship between journalists and the police, and to look at corporate governance failures at news organisations. Most of the newspapers are right wing and their campaigns permeate other areas of media courtesy of "newspaper reviews" and the sparking debate on socal media. They are out of control and the big losers tend to be Labour. Starmer needs to be brave because they are going after him big time.

I mentioned a week ago that Ive been an iPaper subscriber since its birth, and despite its claim to be politically neutral, its not difficult to see that almost every headline since Labour came to power is negative. Even the Guardian is at best, lukewarm.

The rise of the populist, nationalist hard right in Europe (and the world) seems inexorable. How much of a hand Russias social media shenanigans play in it all is moot; Labour are swimming against an increasingly strong tide. That tide is made even stronger by the fact that the far left have cut themselves adrift. Have they helped themselves? A loud No - even sympathetic observers cannot claim they can match the New Labour instincts for politics; I hope for everyone's sake they improve, and quickly. Because we need to avoid the Tories, or Reform, or any combination thereof, getting back in power.
Fromola

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5540 on: Yesterday at 04:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:06:36 pm
I mentioned a week ago that Ive been an iPaper subscriber since its birth, and despite its claim to be politically neutral, its not difficult to see that almost every headline since Labour came to power is negative. Even the Guardian is at best, lukewarm.

The rise of the populist, nationalist hard right in Europe (and the world) seems inexorable. How much of a hand Russias social media shenanigans play in it all is moot; Labour are swimming against an increasingly strong tide. That tide is made even stronger by the fact that the far left have cut themselves adrift. Have they helped themselves? A loud No - even sympathetic observers cannot claim they can match the New Labour instincts for politics; I hope for everyone's sake they improve, and quickly. Because we need to avoid the Tories, or Reform, or any combination thereof, getting back in power.

The left in general don't really care for Starmer who is seen as a New Labour type Blairite, or other derogatory terms like globalist. He gave those 10 pledges to become leader by wooing the left but subsequently moved away from them. Anyone on the right naturally hates him anyway as they would any Labour leader.

That leaves those more in the middle. Labour at least under Blair knew that the left had nowhere else to go. But even in the election just gone there were a lot of votes for other parties and a lot of Tories (or even previous Labour voters) just stayed at home. Labour and Tory got their lowest combined share of the vote in a long time. Starmer hasn't got that wide electoral base that Blair did. It's a weird one because on the face of it he has a massive majority but it's not a secure one electorally. Their best hope is Tory and Reform split the vote on the right (like SDP did to Labour in the 80s) and Labour then don't need more than a third of the vote.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5541 on: Yesterday at 04:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 24, 2024, 09:47:38 pm
Is Musk the new Murdoch? Foreign billionaire throwing their weight around on our politics via their media empire.

Murdoch at least had the decency to pretend he wasn't doing it.
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5542 on: Yesterday at 05:55:05 pm »
Yvette Cooper tears apart another Tory HS. Brutal. how could anyone be impressed by Chris Philip. head in hands stuff for Tory back benches.


https://xcancel.com/Haggis_UK/status/1861070357890752629
Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5543 on: Yesterday at 06:26:08 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 12:44:11 am
Do you disagree with anything Led by Donkeys highlight?

I don't know much about the substance of what they push, but in general what they do is exactly what I'd like the left to do. Something unconnected to Labour, but fighting against the right's propaganda as adeptly as possible.
Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5544 on: Yesterday at 06:27:10 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 01:30:28 am
All of Sangria's posts can be understood as the following - 'all that is wrong with the world is the left's fault'. Realise that and you won't have trouble with anything else he writes.

I said I'd be attacked. I wasn't wrong. Despite the US election thread post-election saying exactly what I've been saying for ages.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5545 on: Today at 12:39:35 pm »
Highlights the current state of affairs:

Watchdog refuses to sign off UK public sector accounts over unreliable data

National Audit Office disclaims accounts because of shortcomings in auditing of English local authorities

Quote
The governments entire public sector financial accounts are not fit for purpose, the official audit watchdog has said after the collapse of the red flag system that scrutinises billions of pounds of spending in local government.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said it was impossible to sign off the governments latest public spending figures as accurate because of the unreliability of financial data relating to hundreds of councils and police and fire authorities.

The NAOs unprecedented decision to disclaim the governments accounts comes amid warnings that the chronic inadequacy of the council audit system  seen as an early warning indicator of financial failure or wrongdoing  could result in more councils going bust.

Just one in 10 local authorities submitted reliable formal accounts of their spending in 2022-23. Of the remaining 90%, half failed to submit any financial data at all and half submitted accounts that had not been audited, the NAO said.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the chair of the Commons public accounts committee, said it was deeply unsatisfactory the NAO was unable to pass the accounts. If these issues are not addressed, it will become increasingly difficult to hold local leaders to account and more horror stories of failing councils will follow, he said.

The NAO said the shortcomings in council financial data were caused by lengthy backlogs in council audit, with many councils having failed for years to submit accounts, or submitted unaudited accounts, covering tens of billions of pounds of spending and investment decisions.

The 129 English councils which hadnt submitted any accounts for the last two financial years include Woking borough council, and Spelthorne. Birmingham was among 58 further councils failed to submit data for 2022-23.

Separate figures show seven local authorities have failed to audit their accounts for five or more years, including Slough council, which declared effective bankruptcy in 2021, and was later found to have serious and long-embedded failings in financial management and scrutiny.

Spelthorne council in Surrey, which has controversially borrowed more than £1bn to invest in commercial property, has also failed to submit five or more years of financial data. When Woking council went bust in 2023 with £2bn of debts after a wild borrowing spree it emerged it had failed to submit audit figures for four years.

Ministers say Englands broken local audit system was inherited from the Tory government. It is pushing ahead with plans to reset the audit system by in effect allowing councils to push through audited pre-2022-23 accounts without formal signoff, and giving them more time to audit future years accounts.

Although this move may enable local authority audit to be rebuilt over time, it is unlikely to satisfy the NAO, which is likely to continue to refuse to ratify the whole of government accounts, the consolidated set of financial statements for the UK public sector, because of the lack of assurance around council finances.

Ministers are also expected to abolish the Office for Local Government (Oflog), a body belatedly set up 18 months ago by the former local government secretary, Michael Gove, to scrutinise councils. Ministers believe Oflog is inefficient and ineffective.

The roots of the audit crisis  described by one expert as a public administration disaster  date back to the former local government secretary Eric Pickless 2015 abolition of the Audit Commission, which provided oversight of council finances and audit, and create a private market in auditing local authority accounts.

Pickles decision  driven by a desire to cut red tape and save money  is now widely seen as a failure. Big accountancy firms see audit work as unprofitable and there are chronic staff shortages. There are just 106 people in England qualified to work in a market that requires annual audits of hundreds of public bodies.

The whole of government accounts are intended to provide an accurate picture of the nations finances. They cover hundreds of billions of pounds in about 10,000 public organisations, from the NHS and councils to government departments, museums, quangos and holdings in private banks.

Clifton-Brown added: The government should press forward with its plans to permanently resolve the local audit crisis. The whole of government accounts must be made fit for purpose again.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO said: It is clearly not acceptable that delays in audited accounts for English local authorities have made it impossible for me to provide assurance on the whole of government accounts for 2022-23. It is essential that the steps being taken by government to restore timely and robust local authority audited accounts are effective.

A Treasury spokesperson said: The whole of government accounts remains a valuable and reliable source of information for a wide range of stakeholders.

We are working with local authorities to improve reporting and transparency and ensure the accounts are as detailed as possible, while making significant additional disclosures to the National Audit Office to address any missing data.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/nov/26/watchdog-refuses-to-sign-off-uk-public-sector-accounts-over-unreliable-data
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5546 on: Today at 02:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:39:35 pm
Highlights the current state of affairs:

Watchdog refuses to sign off UK public sector accounts over unreliable data

National Audit Office disclaims accounts because of shortcomings in auditing of English local authorities

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/nov/26/watchdog-refuses-to-sign-off-uk-public-sector-accounts-over-unreliable-data

No doubt Labour will get the blame for this
thaddeus

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5547 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:39:35 pm
Highlights the current state of affairs:

Watchdog refuses to sign off UK public sector accounts over unreliable data

National Audit Office disclaims accounts because of shortcomings in auditing of English local authorities

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/nov/26/watchdog-refuses-to-sign-off-uk-public-sector-accounts-over-unreliable-data
Well in Eric Pickles  ::)

Is there anything more Tory than one of the first acts of your return to sole government after 18 years being to scrap a public body to instead "create a private market" and then realising there's not enough profit in it for any private sector companies to be interested?  I guess those accountancies didn't have the motivation to train any new staff in that expertise either if there's now only 106 qualified people in the country to do such audits.

I dare say if all local authorities were properly audited now that the audit would paint a shocking picture of their collective finances.
Schmidt

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5548 on: Today at 03:08:46 pm »
What are the odds that Labour will campaign on a return to the EU for the next election? They have to right? I can't imagine many on the left tolerating pushing that conversation back any further, and everything the right-wing media will throw at them for the next 4-5 years will fall into the background if they do.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5549 on: Today at 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:08:46 pm
What are the odds that Labour will campaign on a return to the EU for the next election? They have to right? I can't imagine many on the left tolerating pushing that conversation back any further, and everything the right-wing media will throw at them for the next 4-5 years will fall into the background if they do.

No chance. It will take a lot of things to go right, which is a much improved economy and public services.
Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5550 on: Today at 04:40:56 pm »
The outrage over the likes of Aaron Banks and his dark money, and russian bots etc in the 2016 Brexit referendum seems almost innocent and naive compared to what Musk could - and by the way he is behaving just now likely would do on a campaign to rejoin.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5551 on: Today at 04:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:40:56 pm
The outrage over the likes of Aaron Banks and his dark money, and russian bots etc in the 2016 Brexit referendum seems almost innocent and naive compared to what Musk could - and by the way he is behaving just now likely would do on a campaign to rejoin.

Those days were the blueprint.  Musk will take it to a whole new level!

I expect a major war against Labour, over the next few years.

I'm actually struggling to see a way out of the current situation.  The red flags have been there for years, yet nothing.

X and tiktok are just a medium for propaganda and hate.

Why are the government still on Twitter?  Is it because they don't want to piss off Trump and Elon?
Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5552 on: Today at 04:52:24 pm »
Musk is going to sour his relationship with Trump years before he can do any damage over here, he has no allegiance to Trump or the right wing he could easily flip.

They are already arguing internally.
Andy

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5553 on: Today at 05:30:18 pm »
I really hope you are right, but I do wonder if Musk is one of the few people that Trump will kowtow to.

Musk is richer, more influential and more intelligent than Trump.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5554 on: Today at 05:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 05:30:18 pm
I really hope you are right, but I do wonder if Musk is one of the few people that Trump will kowtow to.

Musk is richer, more influential and more intelligent than Trump.

Musk needs the US government to fund the manned trips to Mars hes so keen to do and that means keeping on Trumps good side.
Andy

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5555 on: Today at 05:44:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:42:29 pm
Musk needs the US government to fund the manned trips to Mars hes so keen to do and that means keeping on Trumps good side.

True - even more reason for them to stay in bed together for as long as possible
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5556 on: Today at 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:08:46 pm
What are the odds that Labour will campaign on a return to the EU for the next election? They have to right? I can't imagine many on the left tolerating pushing that conversation back any further, and everything the right-wing media will throw at them for the next 4-5 years will fall into the background if they do.

More chance of hell freezing over
Schmidt

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5557 on: Today at 05:47:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:38:16 pm
No chance. It will take a lot of things to go right, which is a much improved economy and public services.

I'm not sure that's true, Labour will get hammered by the media for the next 4-5 years no matter what they do, but if EU membership suddenly becomes the defining topic of the election then everything else becomes secondary.

I know I'd consider voting for a different party if Labour dodge the topic of rejoining the EU again next election and I'm sure I wouldn't be alone in that.
Offline Lusty

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5558 on: Today at 05:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:47:47 pm
I'm not sure that's true, Labour will get hammered by the media for the next 4-5 years no matter what they do, but if EU membership suddenly becomes the defining topic of the election then everything else becomes secondary.

I know I'd consider voting for a different party if Labour dodge the topic of rejoining the EU again next election and I'm sure I wouldn't be alone in that.
I don't think it will ever happen without PR.

The margins are too fine for any party to touch it under FPTP.
