New UK Government

Sangria

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:25:30 pm
west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Musk is probably far more dangerous than Murdoch Id say and Im not too sure how he can be countered either, hopefully his and Trumps egos clash pretty soon but I worry Trump is clever enough to realise that its better to keep Musk inside the tent pissing out than outside the tent pissing in.

I know one thing that shouldn't be done, which is to ignore them and dismiss them as cranks. We need to learn the lesson of 2016. That's why I keep saying that the left needs to stop preaching and start listening (which funnily enough has become a fashionable argument since the the US election). That's the only way we can catch wind of what's going on in these closed groups. Only then can we do something about their lies (although the current Labour government seem to have zero PR expertise).
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:30:38 pm
Sangria on Yesterday at 11:25:30 pm
I know one thing that shouldn't be done, which is to ignore them and dismiss them as cranks. We need to learn the lesson of 2016. That's why I keep saying that the left needs to stop preaching and start listening (which funnily enough has become a fashionable argument since the the US election). That's the only way we can catch wind of what's going on in these closed groups. Only then can we do something about their lies (although the current Labour government seem to have zero PR expertise).

Your gonna have to expand on that for me, listening to voters I get that, but not sure how the government can listen to Musk when most of what he comes out with is just social media trolling.
Sangria

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:44:47 pm
west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:30:38 pm
Your gonna have to expand on that for me, listening to voters I get that, but not sure how the government can listen to Musk when most of what he comes out with is just social media trolling.

If not the government, then the left's version of social media organs. Namely Led By Donkeys and their like. Don't ignore the right and dismiss them as cranks. If you do, 2016 is what happens.
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm
Sangria on Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
How they use social media is supposed to have been based on the 2015 Labour leadership contest, which saw Corbyn's support grow from seemingly nowhere to snowball. Momentum and their like boasted about how they did it in its wake, and we saw the far right's implementation of those ideas with added cynicism in 2016. What's problematic isn't the arguments being pushed. What's problematic is the mechanics of it all. The left were smart enough to know how to use social media. The right were smart enough to know they could use and reuse those ideas if they denied all ownership.
Corbyns 2015 leadership campaign was run by people who ran a far left website after John McDonald approached them for help, they understood a new way to campaign under the radar unchallenged. Facebook groups.  I praised them when it all came out afterwards when they told us exactly what happened.
I don't think it was Momentum who boasted about it. I remember one of these far left techs laughing about how everyone thought they ran Corbyns leadership campaign on twitter, how they would get everyone onside on certain issues and points in Pro Corbyn Facebook groups and then put out a tweet and watch it explode, then watching the reaction from the center left etc. they were talking about Twittter wining all the support, they hadn't got a clue on what was happening behind the scenes on Facebook, theres no mystery to it these days so I wouldn't be looking at the far left/right as some kind of geniuses.
I didn't say we shouldn't take Frottage seriously, far from it, ive recently said we should be thankful we haven't got PR. I also think Frottages support will grow with all the attacks on Labour coming from all directions, voters will move towards Reform and Labour will most likely lose seats as the goodwill to vote tactically won't be as strong in 2029.
Sangria

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:08:01 am
oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm
Corbyns leadership campaign was run by people who ran a far left website after John McDonald approached them for help, they understood a new way to campaign under the radar unchallenged. Facebook groups.  I praised them when it all came out afterwards when they told us exactly what happened.
I don't think it was Momentum who boasted about it. I remember one of these far left techs laughing about how everyone thought they ran Corbyns campaign on twitter, how they would get everyone onside on certain issues and points in Pro Corbyn Facebook groups and then put out a tweet and watch it explode, then watching the reaction from the center left etc. they were talking about Twittter wining all the support, they hadn't got a clue on what was happening behind the scenes on Facebook, theres no mystery to it these days so I wouldn't be looking at the far left/right as some kind of geniuses.
I didn't say we shouldn't take Frottage seriously, far from it, ive recently said we should be thankful we haven't got PR. I also think Frottages support will grow with all the attacks on Labour coming from all directions, voters will move towards Reform and Labour will most likely lose seats as the goodwill to vote tactically won't be as strong in 2029.

The technique isn't a mystery, as those Corbyn supporters explained exactly how they did it after the event. It doesn't stop people from doing it regardless, and the right are nousy enough to deny knowledge of any of it, thus allowing them both plausible deniability and the ability to reuse the technique. See Cummings refusing to cooperate when called on by the Commons committee. Talk to Reformists, and you can see how this works amongst the general public.

As for Frottage's support growing from attacks on Labour, one of the most common arguments I've seen for Frottage is that there's no difference between Labour and the Tories. Hence my distaste for anyone purporting to be of the left yet pushing this argument. It's very effective at splitting the centre, which is what they want, but the split votes go 4-1 between Reform and the Greens. At least. Check out the 2019 and 2024 elections and the Brexit/Reform party, and the Green party. And the polls have gone further towards Reform since then.
RedDeadRejection

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:44:11 am
Sangria on Yesterday at 11:44:47 pm
If not the government, then the left's version of social media organs. Namely Led By Donkeys and their like. Don't ignore the right and dismiss them as cranks. If you do, 2016 is what happens.

Do you disagree with anything Led by Donkeys highlight?
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:57:24 am
Sangria on Today at 12:08:01 am
The technique isn't a mystery, as those Corbyn supporters explained exactly how they did it after the event. It doesn't stop people from doing it regardless, and the right are nousy enough to deny knowledge of any of it, thus allowing them both plausible deniability and the ability to reuse the technique. See Cummings refusing to cooperate when called on by the Commons committee. Talk to Reformists, and you can see how this works amongst the general public.

As for Frottage's support growing from attacks on Labour, one of the most common arguments I've seen for Frottage is that there's no difference between Labour and the Tories. Hence my distaste for anyone purporting to be of the left yet pushing this argument. It's very effective at splitting the centre, which is what they want, but the split votes go 4-1 between Reform and the Greens. At least. Check out the 2019 and 2024 elections and the Brexit/Reform party, and the Green party. And the polls have gone further towards Reform since then.
Yeah, the last election told us just how far gone many are these days. 14yrs out of power, Torys destroy everything yet all politicians are just as bad as each other. 2010 seems a different world today.
I can't see the Torys recovering if they carry on with the clowns they have now. they take a hammering every time they try to attack Labour. they have plenty of time to change course.
I agree about better PR. hammer all achievements constantly till it sinks in and that includes stopping the boats. better processing of immigration etc. return any failed applications.  that may bring the country back from the far right.
TheShanklyGates

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:30:28 am
west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:30:38 pm
Your gonna have to expand on that for me, listening to voters I get that, but not sure how the government can listen to Musk when most of what he comes out with is just social media trolling.
RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:44:11 am
Do you disagree with anything Led by Donkeys highlight?

All of Sangria's posts can be understood as the following - 'all that is wrong with the world is the left's fault'. Realise that and you won't have trouble with anything else he writes.
