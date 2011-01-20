How they use social media is supposed to have been based on the 2015 Labour leadership contest, which saw Corbyn's support grow from seemingly nowhere to snowball. Momentum and their like boasted about how they did it in its wake, and we saw the far right's implementation of those ideas with added cynicism in 2016. What's problematic isn't the arguments being pushed. What's problematic is the mechanics of it all. The left were smart enough to know how to use social media. The right were smart enough to know they could use and reuse those ideas if they denied all ownership.



Corbyns 2015 leadership campaign was run by people who ran a far left website after John McDonald approached them for help, they understood a new way to campaign under the radar unchallenged. Facebook groups. I praised them when it all came out afterwards when they told us exactly what happened.I don't think it was Momentum who boasted about it. I remember one of these far left techs laughing about how everyone thought they ran Corbyns leadership campaign on twitter, how they would get everyone onside on certain issues and points in Pro Corbyn Facebook groups and then put out a tweet and watch it explode, then watching the reaction from the center left etc. they were talking about Twittter wining all the support, they hadn't got a clue on what was happening behind the scenes on Facebook, theres no mystery to it these days so I wouldn't be looking at the far left/right as some kind of geniuses.I didn't say we shouldn't take Frottage seriously, far from it, ive recently said we should be thankful we haven't got PR. I also think Frottages support will grow with all the attacks on Labour coming from all directions, voters will move towards Reform and Labour will most likely lose seats as the goodwill to vote tactically won't be as strong in 2029.