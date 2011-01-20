« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 227208 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,269
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5480 on: Yesterday at 07:19:02 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:49:40 pm
But some of that lack of credit is self-inflicted. I've been re-reading Brian Reade's Epic Swindle and, aside from the wonderful efforts by our fans, one person who comes out well from that wretched period in the club's history is Martin Broughton. He was well aware of the dirty game being played by H&G and he made sure he was super prepared and one step ahead of them at every twist in the tale. Politics is also a dirty game and Starmer, as Broughton was, needs to be on top of his game if he is to succeed and secure a second term. He knows that he's up against the MSM and so it's important that he makes political capital whenever the opportunity presents itself. The following article sums it up:

Amid the Media Noise About Cronyism, Keir Starmer Is Quietly Reforming Political Standards for the Better

https://bylinetimes.com/2024/11/19/amid-the-media-noise-about-cronyism-keir-starmer-is-quietly-reforming-political-standards-for-the-better/

which includes:

"Keir Starmer has quietly published his new Ministerial Code, setting out the standards required of Government ministers for their conduct and behaviour. If ministers break the Code, the expectation is generally that they will be sacked, so any rule-changes have a significant bearing on what happens in the event of a political scandal"

Why do this quietly? This was a perfect opportunity to remind voters of misdemeanors of the past few years and why the Tories cannot be trusted. Furthermore it will likely have been popular.

The article also includes:

"Commons leader Lucy Powell has already, separately, clamped down on lobbying jobs among MPs, and launched a new Modernisation Committee to bring House of Commons rules into this century. Considering the progress, its a shame that these changes were put out in the week of the US election. Perhaps Keir Starmer doesnt want a debate on ministerial standards right now. The Government maintains the timing of the Codes publication was put out as part of normal Government business. But it was, as would be expected, buried amid the US election chaos. "

Even if Starmer didn't want to debate this right now, launching measures that are likely to be well received at a time of maximum distraction is naive.

These are missed opportunities.

It's baffling!

Do they have a PR and communications, dept?

As a government/politcian, you have to set the narrative, otherwise, it'll be set for you.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5481 on: Yesterday at 08:06:07 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:49:40 pm
But some of that lack of credit is self-inflicted. I've been re-reading Brian Reade's Epic Swindle and, aside from the wonderful efforts by our fans, one person who comes out well from that wretched period in the club's history is Martin Broughton. He was well aware of the dirty game being played by H&G and he made sure he was super prepared and one step ahead of them at every twist in the tale. Politics is also a dirty game and Starmer, as Broughton was, needs to be on top of his game if he is to succeed and secure a second term. He knows that he's up against the MSM and so it's important that he makes political capital whenever the opportunity presents itself. The following article sums it up:

Amid the Media Noise About Cronyism, Keir Starmer Is Quietly Reforming Political Standards for the Better

https://bylinetimes.com/2024/11/19/amid-the-media-noise-about-cronyism-keir-starmer-is-quietly-reforming-political-standards-for-the-better/

which includes:

"Keir Starmer has quietly published his new Ministerial Code, setting out the standards required of Government ministers for their conduct and behaviour. If ministers break the Code, the expectation is generally that they will be sacked, so any rule-changes have a significant bearing on what happens in the event of a political scandal"

Why do this quietly? This was a perfect opportunity to remind voters of misdemeanors of the past few years and why the Tories cannot be trusted. Furthermore it will likely have been popular.

The article also includes:

"Commons leader Lucy Powell has already, separately, clamped down on lobbying jobs among MPs, and launched a new Modernisation Committee to bring House of Commons rules into this century. Considering the progress, its a shame that these changes were put out in the week of the US election. Perhaps Keir Starmer doesnt want a debate on ministerial standards right now. The Government maintains the timing of the Codes publication was put out as part of normal Government business. But it was, as would be expected, buried amid the US election chaos. "

Even if Starmer didn't want to debate this right now, launching measures that are likely to be well received at a time of maximum distraction is naive.

These are missed opportunities.
I agree, that's been a big problem. shout your achievements from the roof tops and keep repeating them so the public not only take notice, they don't forget, it's what Trump and Johnson did every single time they opened their gob. we know they lied, 50 new hospitals etc but it worked, people thought they did a lot.
Logged
@AndyDavidson14
On reflection, it was a brilliant move of Clacton to make Frottage their MP. Theyre the only town in the UK unlikely to ever see the f*cker.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,870
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5482 on: Yesterday at 09:08:56 pm »
Shabana Mahmood saying that assisted dying is a state death service.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,388
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5483 on: Yesterday at 09:21:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:08:56 pm
Shabana Mahmood saying that assisted dying is a state death service.

Can't say I'm super impressed
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,269
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5484 on: Yesterday at 09:26:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:08:56 pm
Shabana Mahmood saying that assisted dying is a state death service.

What a terrible remark.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5485 on: Yesterday at 09:30:36 pm »
Is this not good?

BBC News - UK wants to hire EU negotiator to 'reset' relations
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjw0xngdj2jo
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5486 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:30:36 pm
Is this not good?

BBC News - UK wants to hire EU negotiator to 'reset' relations
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjw0xngdj2jo

It is, especially when reading the last paragraph of the article, where a Trump head says UK has to choose between Europe or Trump.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5487 on: Yesterday at 10:59:38 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:49:40 pm
But some of that lack of credit is self-inflicted. I've been re-reading Brian Reade's Epic Swindle and, aside from the wonderful efforts by our fans, one person who comes out well from that wretched period in the club's history is Martin Broughton. He was well aware of the dirty game being played by H&G and he made sure he was super prepared and one step ahead of them at every twist in the tale. Politics is also a dirty game and Starmer, as Broughton was, needs to be on top of his game if he is to succeed and secure a second term. He knows that he's up against the MSM and so it's important that he makes political capital whenever the opportunity presents itself. The following article sums it up:

Amid the Media Noise About Cronyism, Keir Starmer Is Quietly Reforming Political Standards for the Better

https://bylinetimes.com/2024/11/19/amid-the-media-noise-about-cronyism-keir-starmer-is-quietly-reforming-political-standards-for-the-better/

which includes:

"Keir Starmer has quietly published his new Ministerial Code, setting out the standards required of Government ministers for their conduct and behaviour. If ministers break the Code, the expectation is generally that they will be sacked, so any rule-changes have a significant bearing on what happens in the event of a political scandal"

Why do this quietly? This was a perfect opportunity to remind voters of misdemeanors of the past few years and why the Tories cannot be trusted. Furthermore it will likely have been popular.

The article also includes:

"Commons leader Lucy Powell has already, separately, clamped down on lobbying jobs among MPs, and launched a new Modernisation Committee to bring House of Commons rules into this century. Considering the progress, its a shame that these changes were put out in the week of the US election. Perhaps Keir Starmer doesnt want a debate on ministerial standards right now. The Government maintains the timing of the Codes publication was put out as part of normal Government business. But it was, as would be expected, buried amid the US election chaos. "

Even if Starmer didn't want to debate this right now, launching measures that are likely to be well received at a time of maximum distraction is naive.

These are missed opportunities.



Labours doing a lot which may not grab immediate media attention, ie getting on with the job.  But in doing so they should exploit the PR benefit to the max, which is arguably where they fall short.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,814
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 12:30:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:08:56 pm
Shabana Mahmood saying that assisted dying is a state death service.
Needlessly emotive language. She also said something along the lines of 'the government should be aiming to protect and preserve life' which goes to show how out of touch she is on this subject. She makes out that it will be offered to all elderly people and that they'd be encouraged to take it, when it would obviously be rolled out for those with terminal cancers who are expected to have significant morbidity.

I'd like to see her say these comments to someone with an inoperable head & neck cancer who will eventually blow their carotid artery. It really irks me that decisions like this are left with people like her who are clueless, but just paddle their own personal beliefs as fact.

I don't actually think now is the right time for assisted dying, but that's purely because of the current state that the NHS is in and the costs involved.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,982
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 02:02:21 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:30:11 am
Needlessly emotive language. She also said something along the lines of 'the government should be aiming to protect and preserve life' which goes to show how out of touch she is on this subject. She makes out that it will be offered to all elderly people and that they'd be encouraged to take it, when it would obviously be rolled out for those with terminal cancers who are expected to have significant morbidity.

I'd like to see her say these comments to someone with an inoperable head & neck cancer who will eventually blow their carotid artery. It really irks me that decisions like this are left with people like her who are clueless, but just paddle their own personal beliefs as fact.

I don't actually think now is the right time for assisted dying, but that's purely because of the current state that the NHS is in and the costs involved.
she is religious, so her point of view on the subject is obviously stemming from such views. But yea shock horror, people have different views on such a hard topic. Its a very emotional topic and I dont think we should be slamming anyone who has different views.

Im of opinion the NHS shouldnt be involved in it, the NHS is already struggling, already needs reform, is on its knees. And this will just add more bloat, more expenses, more opportunities for people to lawyer up and sue in some cases etc

Allow it, just dont let the tax payers to pay for it.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:35 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,781
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 02:54:31 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:59:38 pm
Labours doing a lot which may not grab immediate media attention, ie getting on with the job.  But in doing so they should exploit the PR benefit to the max, which is arguably where they fall short.

Problem is, right wing tory loving media moguls and the BBC won't allow that to happen. Until they take these parasites on, they'll never get any traction. Front them up by introducing Leveson 2 and legislate to bring them to account as the real 'enemies of the people' which is what they are. The likes of Musk, Murdoch, Rothermere and fucking Lebedev should be languishing in jail for their subversive actions against the citizens of this godforsaken country before we all go to hell in a handcart encouraged by agent provocateurs in the media
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 09:47:43 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:54:31 am
Problem is, right wing tory loving media moguls and the BBC won't allow that to happen. Until they take these parasites on, they'll never get any traction. Front them up by introducing Leveson 2 and legislate to bring them to account as the real 'enemies of the people' which is what they are. The likes of Musk, Murdoch, Rothermere and fucking Lebedev should be languishing in jail for their subversive actions against the citizens of this godforsaken country before we all go to hell in a handcart encouraged by agent provocateurs in the media
The right wing wont amplify the achievements but nothing to stop Starmer and others reeling off those achievements every time they give a speech. every time they answer criticism, to be fair, ive heard a few Labour ministers saying we've done more to control immigration etc than the Torys did in 14yrs.
Problem is, is this news to most people.
 Johnson and Trump have roughly the same MO on this and this is what they do.
Logged
@AndyDavidson14
On reflection, it was a brilliant move of Clacton to make Frottage their MP. Theyre the only town in the UK unlikely to ever see the f*cker.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,421
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 10:00:40 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm
It is, especially when reading the last paragraph of the article, where a Trump head says UK has to choose between Europe or Trump.

Yes, this is what I want them to do, rather than having to be close to Trump. Our relations with the EU need to improved so let's crack on with it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,421
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 10:29:44 am »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,870
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 11:23:23 am »
The Rest Is Money podcast went over the budget and it wasnt pretty.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,452
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 11:35:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:23:23 am
The Rest Is Money podcast went over the budget and it wasnt pretty.
In what way?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,269
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 01:24:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:23:23 am
The Rest Is Money podcast went over the budget and it wasnt pretty.

Explain please..........
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,269
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 01:26:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:29:44 am
This is a good article by Andrew Lawnsley.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/24/foes-labour-defensive-crouch-front-foot
Quote
You wont have seen any marches on Parliament Square by thousands of happy winners flourishing placards congratulating the government. Gainers from change tend to be quiet, while the losers are invariably noisy. Whats surprising to some of its concerned supporters is that the government itself is not putting more effort into broadcasting the positives. I cant remember a Labour politician being on the media in recent weeks pointing out whos gained, says one Labour strategist.

Must've been reading RAWK  ;)
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,305
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:26:20 pm
Must've been reading RAWK  ;)

Hard to broadcast the positives when the right wing media have a strangle hold over the country, even the BBC is full of tory plants.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,725
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 06:15:01 pm »
Hey steven123, have you been setting up petitions while we haven't been watching :D
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,982
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5500 on: Today at 07:35:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:15:01 pm
Hey steven123, have you been setting up petitions while we haven't been watching :D
every one of those people who signed it will be locked up soon   :(
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,305
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5501 on: Today at 07:41:30 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:35:29 pm
every one of those people who signed it will be locked up soon   :(

Nothing screams Rule Britania than these signatures..



Elon got his bots working again.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,982
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5502 on: Today at 07:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:41:30 pm
Nothing screams Rule Britania than these signatures..



Elon got his bots working again.
clearly they are expats that have moved away because they wont be getting their winter allowance.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,305
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5503 on: Today at 07:53:18 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:49:36 pm
clearly they are expats that have moved away because they wont be getting their winter allowance.

These ones?

https://www.thetimes.com/life-style/property-home/article/the-grass-isnt-always-greener-why-expats-return-to-the-uk-wgxthk9lw#:~:text=A%20move%20back%20to%20the,of%20VAT%20to%20school%20fees.

"About 99,000 Brits emigrated last year, but 61,000 came back. These are the challenges of moving back to Blighty after living abroad" Big dial swingers for sure ;)
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5504 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:15:01 pm
Hey steven123, have you been setting up petitions while we haven't been watching :D

 ;D 


Its interesting that Frottage is promoting a petition to try and change a democratic decision

Id do him a deal have a GE and and another referendum 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,725
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5505 on: Today at 08:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:16:39 pm
Its interesting that Frottage is promoting a petition to try and change a democratic decision
Id do him a deal have a GE and and another referendum 
I'd propose a trade deal with the US, they can have Frottage and we'll have 10 cans of any lager they'd like to send over.
I'd put every one of those twats who signed the petition in the Tower of London for treachery :)
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5506 on: Today at 08:51:30 pm »
Of the 1.5M people who have signed the petition in the last 24 hours, Id like to know how many of them were OK/happy with what the Tories have done in the last 14 years! Were they all OK with the billions wasted during Covid and all the other shite that weve had to endure!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,870
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5507 on: Today at 09:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:16:39 pm
;D 


Its interesting that Frottage is promoting a petition to try and change a democratic decision

Id do him a deal have a GE and and another referendum 

Whats the petition?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5508 on: Today at 09:16:45 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,269
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5509 on: Today at 09:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:16:39 pm
;D 


Its interesting that Frottage is promoting a petition to try and change a democratic decision

Id do him a deal have a GE and and another referendum

Have I missed something? What peition?
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5510 on: Today at 09:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:16:47 pm
Have I missed something? What peition?

This

 Petition: Call a General Election https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/700143
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5511 on: Today at 09:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:16:47 pm
Have I missed something? What peition?

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/700143

A petition to call a GE

Farrage is backing it
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,663
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5512 on: Today at 09:47:38 pm »
Is Musk the new Murdoch? Foreign billionaire throwing their weight around on our politics via their media empire.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,269
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5513 on: Today at 09:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:47:38 pm
Is Musk the new Murdoch? Foreign billionaire throwing their weight around on our politics via their media empire.

Governments have been asleep at the wheel, when it comes to social media.  It's already been used to elect a Russian stooge in Ukraine, twice elect Trump, and take us out of the EU.  It'll now be used to against Labour.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5514 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:18:53 pm
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/700143

A petition to call a GEave
Farrage is backing it
Deadline. May 2025.   :lmao
Best taking the piss rather than taking it serious.
If Frottage wants to hold a by-election in Clacton when he's passing through one day then why not, it would definitely cheer up the country for few weeks.


Logged
@AndyDavidson14
On reflection, it was a brilliant move of Clacton to make Frottage their MP. Theyre the only town in the UK unlikely to ever see the f*cker.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5515 on: Today at 10:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:57:50 pm
Governments have been asleep at the wheel, when it comes to social media.  It's already been used to elect a Russian stooge in Ukraine, twice elect Trump, and take us out of the EU.  It'll now be used to against Labour.

See the 2015 Labour leadership campaign, whose backers boasted about their use of social media, and which was supposed to have been the model for subsequent far right social media movements (who combined that expertise with ultra cynicism). I'll probably get attacked for pointing out my intense dislike of social media-related political campaigns though, even though my notice of it only goes back to the 2016 referendum.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5516 on: Today at 10:27:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:06:53 pm
Deadline. May 2025.   :lmao
Best taking the piss rather than taking it serious.
If Frottage wants to hold a by-election in Clacton when he's passing through one day then why not, it would definitely cheer up the country for few weeks.

I wouldn't laugh at it. I dismissed the 2016 referendum until it was too late, when I finally caught the wind of what was going to happen. The model is to test various campaigns within an confined area to see what might work, then emerge into the open with a fully fledged campaign that seems to catch the zeitgeist. that gathers momentum because others are repeating it, despite no one seeming to know where it comes from (because it was tested within a confined area). The difference between 2015 and 2016 being that the 2015 pioneers boasted about their achievement, whereas the 2016 users denied all knowledge of it, so they could repeatedly re-use that model in the future. And thus Momentum are now dead, whereas Frottage and Trump are riding high.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5517 on: Today at 10:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:27:00 pm
I wouldn't laugh at it. I dismissed the 2016 referendum until it was too late, when I finally caught the wind of what was going to happen. The model is to test various campaigns within an confined area to see what might work, then emerge into the open with a fully fledged campaign that seems to catch the zeitgeist. that gathers momentum because others are repeating it, despite no one seeming to know where it comes from (because it was tested within a confined area). The difference between 2015 and 2016 being that the 2015 pioneers boasted about their achievement, whereas the 2016 users denied all knowledge of it, so they could repeatedly re-use that model in the future. And thus Momentum are now dead, whereas Frottage and Trump are riding high.
Theres a big difference between a GE and the Brexit referendum.
The Brexit referendum was advisory, the supreme court said they would of overturned the referendum result if the Referendum was binding. they ruled the government chose to take us out of the EU, the Referendum didn't force them to do it.  nobody can argue that when it comes to a GE. it's binding not advisory.

Am sure Frottage wants us to bring up the Referendum so he can say we called for another referendum so don't criticise me for wanting a GE. it's pathetic. the 2 aren't comparable.
You maybe right about him testing the water but I don't think he's coming from that direction, he just wants to stir it up a bit to keep support. I think it's best not to take it serious and see it for what it is, it isn't a grab for power, it's a propaganda spiv looking for some publicity.
Logged
@AndyDavidson14
On reflection, it was a brilliant move of Clacton to make Frottage their MP. Theyre the only town in the UK unlikely to ever see the f*cker.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5518 on: Today at 11:00:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:49:55 pm
Theres a big difference between a GE and the Brexit referendum.
The Brexit referendum was advisory, the supreme court said they would of overturned the referendum result if the Referendum was binding. they ruled the government chose to take us out of the EU, the Referendum didn't force them to do it.  nobody can argue that when it comes to a GE. it's binding not advisory.

Am sure Frottage wants us to bring up the Referendum so he can say we called for another referendum so don't criticise me for wanting a GE. it's pathetic. the 2 aren't comparable.
You maybe right about him testing the water but I don't think he's coming from that direction, he just wants to stir it up a bit to keep support. I think it's best not to take it serious and see it for what it is, it isn't a grab for power, it's a propaganda spiv looking for some publicity.

How they use social media is supposed to have been based on the 2015 Labour leadership contest, which saw Corbyn's support grow from seemingly nowhere to snowball. Momentum and their like boasted about how they did it in its wake, and we saw the far right's implementation of those ideas with added cynicism in 2016. What's problematic isn't the arguments being pushed. What's problematic is the mechanics of it all. The left were smart enough to know how to use social media. The right were smart enough to know they could use and reuse those ideas if they denied all ownership.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 