Shabana Mahmood saying that assisted dying is a state death service.



Needlessly emotive language. She also said something along the lines of 'the government should be aiming to protect and preserve life' which goes to show how out of touch she is on this subject. She makes out that it will be offered to all elderly people and that they'd be encouraged to take it, when it would obviously be rolled out for those with terminal cancers who are expected to have significant morbidity.I'd like to see her say these comments to someone with an inoperable head & neck cancer who will eventually blow their carotid artery. It really irks me that decisions like this are left with people like her who are clueless, but just paddle their own personal beliefs as fact.I don't actually think now is the right time for assisted dying, but that's purely because of the current state that the NHS is in and the costs involved.