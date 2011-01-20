I wouldn't laugh at it. I dismissed the 2016 referendum until it was too late, when I finally caught the wind of what was going to happen. The model is to test various campaigns within an confined area to see what might work, then emerge into the open with a fully fledged campaign that seems to catch the zeitgeist. that gathers momentum because others are repeating it, despite no one seeming to know where it comes from (because it was tested within a confined area). The difference between 2015 and 2016 being that the 2015 pioneers boasted about their achievement, whereas the 2016 users denied all knowledge of it, so they could repeatedly re-use that model in the future. And thus Momentum are now dead, whereas Frottage and Trump are riding high.
Theres a big difference between a GE and the Brexit referendum.
The Brexit referendum was advisory, the supreme court said they would of overturned the referendum result if the Referendum was binding. they ruled the government chose to take us out of the EU, the Referendum didn't force them to do it. nobody can argue that when it comes to a GE. it's binding not advisory.
Am sure Frottage wants us to bring up the Referendum so he can say we called for another referendum so don't criticise me for wanting a GE. it's pathetic. the 2 aren't comparable.
You maybe right about him testing the water but I don't think he's coming from that direction, he just wants to stir it up a bit to keep support. I think it's best not to take it serious and see it for what it is, it isn't a grab for power, it's a propaganda spiv looking for some publicity.