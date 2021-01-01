« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 224787 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 11:44:17 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:03:08 am
? What's he saying for those of us with no twitter?
Keir Starmer tweeted:

"I'm determined to deliver growth, create wealth and put more money in people’s pockets. This can only be achieved by working in partnership with leading businesses, like BlackRock, to capitalise on the UK’s position as a world leading hub for investment."

The UK should be going nowhere near Blackrock and this calls into question Starmer's lack of judgement again.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 11:51:05 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:10:54 am
Dumb cow doesn't even know her job.
I've always thought Cooper came across well but since the election I've started to have doubts. As a rough rule of thumb I regard any proposal that batshit-crazy Braverman pursued by breaking the rules as probably a bad idea. And yet Cooper seems keen to push one through.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/28/home-office-to-continue-appeal-over-protests-law-says-human-rights-group

The Home Office has decided to continue its appeal against a high court ruling over a law that has seen hundreds of people criminalised for peaceful protests, a human rights group has claimed.

Liberty accused the government on Wednesday of showing a disregard for the rule of law with its decision.

The group won a legal challenge against the Home Office in May over protest regulations passed by statutory instrument last year under the then home secretary, Suella Braverman.

The measures, which two judges found to be unlawful, lowered the threshold for what is considered serious disruption to community life from significant and prolonged to more than minor.

The Home Office, now overseen by the new home secretary, Yvette Cooper, paused its plans to appeal against the ruling in July. At the time Liberty said it was hopeful of being able to find a resolution in the case.

But on Wednesday night, the group said that the government had decided to continue with its appeal after talks to resolve the dispute failed.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 12:04:39 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:10:54 am
How these people sleep at night i'll never know. They have zero morals and conscience.




https://xcancel.com/SaulStaniforth/status/1859883353270550626

Dumb cow doesn't even know her job.

Notwithstanding the sources (Musks platform and GMB), its the job of the police.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 12:07:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:17:53 am
There was the case a few years ago where the wife of a US diplomat killed a cyclist in England in a hit-and-run but she was allowed to leave the country and, presumably, will never face justice.

Anne Sacoolas. She did end up on trial via video link from the US and was found guilty, but of course will never serve a sentence for it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 12:12:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:18:51 am
Interesting question.  should the government tell the police who to arrest.
I need convincing as that sounds like a move to the right. fascism.

The police are operationally independent from the government.

As you say, having politicians able to direct the police to go arrest specific individuals isn't really what we want to happen in a democracy, although I assume she'd be consulted over politically sensitive arrests.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:12:56 pm
The police are operationally independent from the government.

As you say, having politicians able to direct the police to go arrest specific individuals isn't really what we want to happen in a democracy, although I assume she'd be consulted over politically sensitive arrests.
I believe that a number of independent journalists have been arrested recently over their coverage of the subject-that-can't-be-discussed.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 12:22:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:04:39 pm
Notwithstanding the sources (Musks platform and GMB), its the job of the police.

Do you think if Putin decided to visit the UK she'd just leave it up the fuzz to decide, gimme a break.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 01:00:05 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:32:51 am
Really cool to see Starmer talking up vultures like blackrock on his twitter account...

If hes selling the UK off to blackrock, then at least the farmers will have someone to buy their land ;D

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 01:13:48 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 12:22:05 pm
Do you think if Putin decided to visit the UK she'd just leave it up the fuzz to decide, gimme a break.

Dont think Putin will be paying a visit anytime soon but if he did Id envisage the police would deal with it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5409 on: Yesterday at 01:21:19 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 12:22:05 pm
Do you think if Putin decided to visit the UK she'd just leave it up the fuzz to decide, gimme a break.

https://xcancel.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1636780529369464847
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5410 on: Yesterday at 02:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:12:56 pm
The police are operationally independent from the government.

As you say, having politicians able to direct the police to go arrest specific individuals isn't really what we want to happen in a democracy, although I assume she'd be consulted over politically sensitive arrests.
Yeah, the way I see it is, Politicians make our laws. courts interpret those laws, police enforce the laws.
I know of many examples over the last 60yrs+were obvious government influence has led to arrests. prosecution and Imprisonment. none of it has been good. they all stink of injustice.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5411 on: Yesterday at 02:22:14 pm »
Surely the correct response from Cooper was "The question is moot because Netanyahu isn't visiting and the British government does not host War Criminals"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5412 on: Yesterday at 02:26:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:08:50 pm
Yeah, the way I see it is, Politicians make our laws. courts interpret those laws, police enforce the laws.
I know of many examples over the last 60yrs+were obvious government influence has led to arrests. prosecution and Imprisonment. none of it has been good. they all stink of injustice.

But what has this got to do with enforcing an ICC arrest warrant?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5413 on: Yesterday at 02:44:37 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 02:26:06 pm
But what has this got to do with enforcing an ICC arrest warrant?
Question is should the government be able to tell the police who to arrest.
If we have a law which states he must be arrested then the police have to arrest him.
These are the sort of examples that takes us down this dark path, most people won't have a problem with him being arrested but what about the next arrest the government order, what happens if you think they stink, shouts of "You can't do that" won't work as this example has already shown you have given the government the support to do it.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5414 on: Yesterday at 02:48:03 pm »
As a member of the ICC we are duly obliged to act upon any warrants they issue, the home secretary or Prime Minister have no say in the matter and its for the police to carry out their duties if Netanyahu, Gallant or or Deif set foot in the country.

Such a nothing story and only being use for political capital
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5415 on: Yesterday at 03:03:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:44:37 pm
Question is should the government be able to tell the police who to arrest.
If we have a law which states he must be arrested then the police have to arrest him.
These are the sort of examples that takes us down this dark path, most people won't have a problem with him being arrested but what about the next arrest the government order, what happens if you think they stink, shouts of "You can't do that" won't work as this example has already shown you have given the government the support to do it.

We do. We are signatories to the Rome Statute (which is implemented into English law), and where a request for an arrest is accompanied by a warrant we should be endorsing and enforcing it.

The default position, as a result of signing the Rome Statute (and recognising the International Criminal Court) is that we give effect to its warrants. Not recognising the warrant is an example of political interference.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5416 on: Yesterday at 03:08:12 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 03:03:03 pm
We do. We are signatories to the Rome Statute (which is implemented into English law), and where a request for an arrest is accompanied by a warrant we should be endorsing and enforcing it.

The default position, as a result of signing the Rome Statute (and recognising the International Criminal Court) is that we give effect to its warrants. Not recognising the warrant is an example of political interference.
That's fine but your directing the question to the wrong people.
The police need to answer this question not the HS.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5417 on: Yesterday at 03:12:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:08:12 pm
That's fine but your directing the question to the wrong people.
The police need to answer this question not the HS.

Under English law, the process is for a request for arrest to be given to the Secretary of State who then passes it on. She's the first step. 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5418 on: Yesterday at 03:16:51 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 03:12:23 pm
Under English law, the process is for a request for arrest to be given to the Secretary of State who then passes it on. She's the first step.
Let's assume your right.
So the police start the ball rolling. the 2nd step is asking the HS to endorse the arrest.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5419 on: Yesterday at 03:28:41 pm »
it's of course part of the home sec's responsibilities. it's daft and weak of her to pretend otherwise and play dumb, instead of speaking in a forthright way about their position, but i guess easy to understand why they're playing for time.

because the US position will be stringently not to enforce it - and will call into question its remit, and why for example Assad isn't sought despite completed investigations and evidence. so Cooper might prefer not to say 'we'd arrest him'' now, and then ultimately say 'no we won't' when they relent on that down the line. but they probably haven't all agreed on the plan as a cabinet yer

its moot thoughin practical terms, obviously, because the government have made it clear they don't want to be seen as their ally, so there's no chance he comes for a visit. it only matters in terms of diplomacy going forward
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5420 on: Yesterday at 04:39:13 pm »
She is quite happy to arrest people putting memes on Facebook/X or whatever but not willing to arrest a wanted war criminal. The mind boggles honestly.

The absolute state of politicians is laughable.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5421 on: Yesterday at 05:12:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:16:51 pm
Let's assume your right.
So the police start the ball rolling. the 2nd step is asking the HS to endorse the arrest.

No the first step is that she has to transmit the request and ICC warrant into the English mechanics, once its endorsed the police can enforce it.

Anyway, the logistics of it are irrelevant. The questions being put to her are to gauge whether the government intends to depart from its obligations under the Rome Statute.

Her answers are odd, because whilst the government could be doing a lot more, it had taken some steps to reverse some of the damage done by the tories on this issue. Its pretty alarming though that shes being evasive about what is a pretty clear cut obligation under international law - whilst it shows our continued deference to the US (and earns whatever benefits that brings), it is a harmful to our credibility on the international stage.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5422 on: Yesterday at 05:15:10 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 04:39:13 pm
She is quite happy to arrest people putting memes on Facebook/X or whatever but not willing to arrest a wanted war criminal. The mind boggles honestly.

The absolute state of politicians is laughable.

Cooper has never arrested anyone in her life, unless its a citizens arrest as its not within her power

She could endorse arrests, and unfortunately she failed to do that this morning, but she cant make them.

Shes a Cooper not a Copper
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5423 on: Yesterday at 06:30:28 pm »
Its laughable to suggest the government has no say on police operations.  Sir Keir revealed that his talks with police chiefs had included discussions about 'criminal behaviour orders which can be attached to convictions for these sorts of offences'.

'I would personally like to see more use of those orders in the same way that they're used in football hooligan cases to stop people travelling, identify and prevent their patterns of behaviour, because these are not people going to protest,' he added.

This government and every other government has shown time and again that it influences operational matters, it certainly tells them what is priority.

Its also fucking laughable for people to suggest it would be up to the police to decide to arrest a state leader, of course it would be a government decision.


Its also not a coincidence the people posting shit online about the riots got huge sentences compared to usual. The government has influence on the courts as well. As shown time and again. Or maybe its just a complete coincidence.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5424 on: Yesterday at 08:13:51 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 04:39:13 pm
She is quite happy to arrest people putting memes on Facebook/X or whatever but not willing to arrest a wanted war criminal. The mind boggles honestly.

The absolute state of politicians is laughable.

What a time to be alive.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5425 on: Yesterday at 09:41:57 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 04:39:13 pm
She is quite happy to arrest people putting memes on Facebook/X or whatever but not willing to arrest a wanted war criminal. The mind boggles honestly.

The absolute state of politicians is laughable.

Do you have a source for this? the bbc is saying that the UK will abide by international law and arrest.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5426 on: Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:41:57 pm
Do you have a source for this? the bbc is saying that the UK will abide by international law and arrest.
Its deluded rubbish.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5427 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5428 on: Today at 07:17:24 am »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5429 on: Today at 08:39:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm
Its deluded rubbish.

I find it baffling there are Liverpool fans who are obsessed with putting the knife into Labour at every single opportunity, are they perfect no, are they better than the alternatives? 100000% yes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5430 on: Today at 08:40:51 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:17:24 am
Youre relentless.

He certainly is.
