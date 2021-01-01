Dumb cow doesn't even know her job.



I've always thought Cooper came across well but since the election I've started to have doubts. As a rough rule of thumb I regard any proposal that batshit-crazy Braverman pursued by breaking the rules as probably a bad idea. And yet Cooper seems keen to push one through.The Home Office has decided to continue its appeal against a high court ruling over a law that has seen hundreds of people criminalised for peaceful protests, a human rights group has claimed.Liberty accused the government on Wednesday of showing a disregard for the rule of law with its decision.The group won a legal challenge against the Home Office in May over protest regulations passed by statutory instrument last year under the then home secretary, Suella Braverman.The measures, which two judges found to be unlawful, lowered the threshold for what is considered serious disruption to community life from significant and prolonged to more than minor.The Home Office, now overseen by the new home secretary, Yvette Cooper, paused its plans to appeal against the ruling in July. At the time Liberty said it was hopeful of being able to find a resolution in the case.But on Wednesday night, the group said that the government had decided to continue with its appeal after talks to resolve the dispute failed.