New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5360 on: Today at 08:19:48 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:48:45 am
No Labour thread so in here will suffice. 

https://news.sky.com/story/former-labour-deputy-prime-minister-john-prescott-dies-aged-86-13257566

He certainly added colour to politics.

Sign of growing old but I never realised he was in his mid eighties, I still thought he was about sixty nine.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5361 on: Today at 09:02:56 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:19:48 am

Sign of growing old but I never realised he was in his mid eighties, I still thought he was about sixty nine.

I was honestly flabbergasted when I read he was 86
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5362 on: Today at 09:17:04 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:03:21 pm
I think its £50k already.

And for anyone hitting that threshold, they basically have a marginal rate of taxation of something like 67% between £50k and 60k.




You might be surprised to hear, its up to £80k now, with the reduction starting at £60k.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5363 on: Today at 09:20:39 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:02:56 am
I was honestly flabbergasted when I read he was 86

Scared me how long ago the late 90s actually was. Feels about 5 years ago. RIP
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5364 on: Today at 09:25:30 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:17:04 am
You might be surprised to hear, its up to £80k now, with the reduction starting at £60k.

Yeah, the Tories increased it a few months before the election.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5365 on: Today at 09:40:12 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:25:30 am
Yeah, the Tories increased it a few months before the election.
and yet they still didn't fix the part where 2 parents earning £60k get full CB, yet a family with one parent earning £80k gets nothing.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5366 on: Today at 09:46:10 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:40:12 am
and yet they still didn't fix the part where 2 parents earning £60k get full CB, yet a family with one parent earning £80k gets nothing.

Yeah, its incredibly poorly put together, apparently its too complicated and costly to work out what each parent earns and add them together
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5367 on: Today at 10:07:13 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:46:10 am
Yeah, its incredibly poorly put together, apparently its too complicated and costly to work out what each parent earns and add them together
I was told that it's very straightforward for the majority of households but for the minority it's too complicated to track and administer.  They could apply a household calculation for that majority with a few weeks' notice but nobody wants to poke the hornets nest of saying 'traditional' households lose out on something by nature of being 'traditional'.

I was involved in some well-intentioned research a few years ago to identify families that would benefit from a council intervention.  Part of that entailed grouping families and assessing their known characteristics.  A by-product of the research was it highlighted that - using the grouping methodology, which may have been flawed - that a LOT of families were claiming benefits they weren't entitled to by virtue of loosely defining their domestic set-up.  It was maybe a quirk of the area having a huge army base nearby but there were over a thousand families claiming single parent/income benefits with the other parent's primary residence being listed as the army base.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5368 on: Today at 10:42:27 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:48:45 am
No Labour thread so in here will suffice. 

https://news.sky.com/story/former-labour-deputy-prime-minister-john-prescott-dies-aged-86-13257566


Sad news.

I always got the impression he wasn't fully comfortable with all the compromises to his political principles that he had to make (but enjoyed being a prominent government figure regardless)

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5369 on: Today at 10:51:54 am
I liked Prescott.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5370 on: Today at 10:56:32 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:42:27 am

Sad news.

I always got the impression he wasn't fully comfortable with all the compromises to his political principles that he had to make (but enjoyed being a prominent government figure regardless)

Blair's tribute to him alluded to this as well but stated that he was absolutely vital to them winning 3 full terms. An incredible politician whose achievements in government were many, politics misses people like him today
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5371 on: Today at 10:56:52 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:02:56 am
I was honestly flabbergasted when I read he was 86

Blair and Brown are in their 70's now. Jack Straw 78.

Could go on  :D
