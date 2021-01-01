Yeah, its incredibly poorly put together, apparently its too complicated and costly to work out what each parent earns and add them together



I was told that it's very straightforward for the majority of households but for the minority it's too complicated to track and administer. They could apply a household calculation for that majority with a few weeks' notice but nobody wants to poke the hornets nest of saying 'traditional' households lose out on something by nature of being 'traditional'.I was involved in some well-intentioned research a few years ago to identify families that would benefit from a council intervention. Part of that entailed grouping families and assessing their known characteristics. A by-product of the research was it highlighted that - using the grouping methodology, which may have been flawed - that a LOT of families were claiming benefits they weren't entitled to by virtue of loosely defining their domestic set-up. It was maybe a quirk of the area having a huge army base nearby but there were over a thousand families claiming single parent/income benefits with the other parent's primary residence being listed as the army base.