So now we should be spiteful and tell a sector we rely on to go to hell because you've generalised that they are all free-market Tories and therefore somehow implicated in the Thatcherite era of de-industrialisation?



It makes no sense. Divisive hate-politics of this kind ("You weren't on our side then so we're not on yours now") only benefit the ruling classes. It was ever thus.



The irony it was Thatcher who brought in IHT tax relief for Farmers. The issue is that we need a whole host of industries to survive. So do you suggest we give tax relief on IHT to all of those sectors.The easiest way to look at what is enraging the likes of the right wing media is to flip these things on their head. First we will start with the means testing of benefits. Would you be happy if a right wing government abolished means testing benefits. So if you were a multi millionaire you could claim things like housing benefit and winter fuel payments. Of course you wouldn't. It is frankly ridiculous that the wealthiest in society could claim winter fuel allowance. So the policy of means testing it is correct. The only debate is the level it comes in at.Now let's go onto NI contributions. The country has been left in a shit state by the Tories and more tax revenue needs to be generated. So would you be happy if a right wing government cut employers NI contributions. Then told you it was trickledown economics. Of course you wouldn't.Now we get to farmers. If a right wing government brought in tax breaks for all farmers including mega farms and investors land banking farmland would you be happy. Of course not so the policy of reducing tax breaks is clearly right. The issue is what level that comes in at and for me £3m is pretty generous. At a time when we are in need of more money as a country are you really proposing that people inherit a £5m to £100m asset and pay no IHT just because we need more food.If the need is so desperate I am surprised you haven't suggested nationalising farming. I mean they are only in it for the love of farming and to save the county from starvation. So I am sure they would be queuing up to hand over their land for the good of the nation.