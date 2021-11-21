« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5280 on: Today at 08:14:52 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:09:52 am
Your right, a farm is a business, and is being treated as such.

Farming is not, on the whole, a very profitable business. In many cases, it's not profitable at all. Perhaps if Labour fixed that first, farmers might actually be making money to pay these proposed tax bills?

And also, it's not a business like any other business. We cannot do without farming, and we need to keep as much land in food production as we can, and we need the farming to be done sustainably and ethically. Therefore we need policies that support it and encourage good outcomes, and this is not one such policy.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5281 on: Today at 08:17:41 am
Labour likely to approve the sale of Royal Mail according to the CWU. Another great privatisation but again to be given away to a foreign buyer by Labour is a shit look.
Riquende

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5282 on: Today at 08:23:00 am
Outside the box thinking:

When the farms are forced to sell off bits to pay their fair share, the government itself should buy the parcels up and create social farming areas, either run by public sector farming manager directly or leased to people wanting to try their hand but who would never have been able to buy farmland.

I've woken up with this brilliant idea, have no background experience in the matter and have done no research into its viability; but will be accepting no criticism either and adopting it as the ideal solution moving forward.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5283 on: Today at 08:24:50 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:14:52 am
Farming is not, on the whole, a very profitable business. In many cases, it's not profitable at all. Perhaps if Labour fixed that first, farmers might actually be making money to pay these proposed tax bills?

And also, it's not a business like any other business. We cannot do without farming, and we need to keep as much land in food production as we can, and we need the farming to be done sustainably and ethically. Therefore we need policies that support it and encourage good outcomes, and this is not one such policy.

Farmers are generally a right wing, Tory voting bunch right? Then they, the Tories, Frottage and co should accept the will of the market surely as thats the alter they worship at. If their businesses are not profitable thats the market giving them a signal, either work harder or get out of the market and use your capital for something more productive. It was the same signal sent brutally to many other industries by the Tories over the years as they presided over their demise because the market willed it.
filopastry

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5284 on: Today at 08:31:43 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:24:50 am
Farmers are generally a right wing, Tory voting bunch right? Then they, the Tories, Frottage and co should accept the will of the market surely as thats the alter they worship at. If their businesses are not profitable thats the market giving them a signal, either work harder or get out of the market and use your capital for something more productive. It was the same signal sent brutally to many other industries by the Tories over the years as they presided over their demise because the market willed it.

At least farmers would get to pocket a few million quid on their way out as well, which is a lot more of a benefit than people working in a lot more of the other industries that were allowed to die received.

On a more serious note, who is buying up farmland at the high prices anyway it is changing hands at currently?
Elmo!

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5285 on: Today at 08:32:03 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:14:52 am
Farming is not, on the whole, a very profitable business. In many cases, it's not profitable at all. Perhaps if Labour fixed that first, farmers might actually be making money to pay these proposed tax bills?

And also, it's not a business like any other business. We cannot do without farming, and we need to keep as much land in food production as we can, and we need the farming to be done sustainably and ethically. Therefore we need policies that support it and encourage good outcomes, and this is not one such policy.

Which begs the question why the land is so valuable... if it wasn't an inheritance tax dodge maybe land values would drop down to levels more suitable for its profitability.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5286 on: Today at 08:41:01 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:31:43 am
At least farmers would get to pocket a few million quid on their way out as well, which is a lot more of a benefit than people working in a lot more of the other industries that were allowed to die received.

On a more serious note, who is buying up farmland at the high prices anyway it is changing hands at currently?

Billionaires, investment funds, those kind of lovely guys. There's data about it earlier in the thread, I think.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5287 on: Today at 08:43:46 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:24:50 am
Farmers are generally a right wing, Tory voting bunch right? Then they, the Tories, Frottage and co should accept the will of the market surely as thats the alter they worship at. If their businesses are not profitable thats the market giving them a signal, either work harder or get out of the market and use your capital for something more productive. It was the same signal sent brutally to many other industries by the Tories over the years as they presided over their demise because the market willed it.

So now we should be spiteful and tell a sector we rely on to go to hell because you've generalised that they are all free-market Tories and therefore somehow implicated in the Thatcherite era of de-industrialisation?

It makes no sense. Divisive hate-politics of this kind ("You weren't on our side then so we're not on yours now") only benefit the ruling classes. It was ever thus.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5288 on: Today at 08:51:07 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:43:46 am
So now we should be spiteful and tell a sector we rely on to go to hell because you've generalised that they are all free-market Tories and therefore somehow implicated in the Thatcherite era of de-industrialisation?

It makes no sense. Divisive hate-politics of this kind ("You weren't on our side then so we're not on yours now") only benefit the ruling classes. It was ever thus.

Are we telling them to go to hell or asking them to pay IHT like other people but with much favourable terms?
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5289 on: Today at 08:56:58 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:43:46 am
So now we should be spiteful and tell a sector we rely on to go to hell because you've generalised that they are all free-market Tories and therefore somehow implicated in the Thatcherite era of de-industrialisation?

It makes no sense. Divisive hate-politics of this kind ("You weren't on our side then so we're not on yours now") only benefit the ruling classes. It was ever thus.

Look at the electoral map of the UK, they vote Tory and continue to vote Tory come what may, if there was a chance that might change I might have sympathy for them but we know thats never happening. You say farming is unprofitable? Who ran the country for the last 14 years? Farmers are worried about things like the free trade deal with Australia? Who negotiated that deal? Whose presided over the mess that is the countrys finances and public services? Who do farmers still go out and vote for?
Eeyore

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5290 on: Today at 09:29:55 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:43:46 am
So now we should be spiteful and tell a sector we rely on to go to hell because you've generalised that they are all free-market Tories and therefore somehow implicated in the Thatcherite era of de-industrialisation?

It makes no sense. Divisive hate-politics of this kind ("You weren't on our side then so we're not on yours now") only benefit the ruling classes. It was ever thus.

The irony it was Thatcher who brought in IHT tax relief for Farmers. The issue is that we need a whole host of industries to survive. So do you suggest we give tax relief on IHT to all of those sectors.

The easiest way to look at what is enraging the likes of the right wing media is to flip these things on their head. First we will start with the means testing of benefits. Would you be happy if a right wing government abolished means testing benefits. So if you were a multi millionaire you could claim things like housing benefit and winter fuel payments. Of course you wouldn't. It is frankly ridiculous that the wealthiest in society could claim winter fuel allowance. So the policy of means testing it is correct. The only debate is the level it comes in at.

Now let's go onto NI contributions. The country has been left in a shit state by the Tories and more tax revenue needs to be generated. So would you be happy if a right wing government cut employers NI contributions. Then told you it was trickledown economics. Of course you wouldn't.

Now we get to farmers. If a right wing government brought in tax breaks for all farmers including mega farms and investors land banking farmland would you be happy. Of course not so the policy of reducing tax breaks is clearly right. The issue is what level that comes in at and for me £3m is pretty generous. At a time when we are in need of more money as a country are you really proposing that people inherit a £5m to £100m asset and pay no IHT just because we need more food.

If the need is so desperate I am surprised you haven't suggested nationalising farming. I mean they are only in it for the love of farming and to save the county from starvation. So I am sure they would be queuing up to hand over their land for the good of the nation.
jonnypb

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5291 on: Today at 10:21:45 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:24:50 am
Farmers are generally a right wing, Tory voting bunch right?

I suspect many down south are. I know a lot here in the north west and none of them are tories. I guess its the same as our fan base, youll struggle to see a Tory Liverpool fan in the north west, but the south is riddled with them.
Yorkykopite

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5292 on: Today at 10:25:25 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:43:46 am
So now we should be spiteful and tell a sector we rely on to go to hell because you've generalised that they are all free-market Tories and therefore somehow implicated in the Thatcherite era of de-industrialisation?

It makes no sense. Divisive hate-politics of this kind ("You weren't on our side then so we're not on yours now") only benefit the ruling classes. It was ever thus.

I have to say you've posted some thought-provoking stuff in this thread. Thanks.
