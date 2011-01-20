« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 220189 times)

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:33:57 pm
Our food security more recently than the 19th century came from our strong trading relations with our neighbours and others. The Tories were happy to help destroy that as well.

The Tories have screwed the farmers, totally.  Hilarious that Frottage and Badenoch were out with them, today. 
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:39:13 pm
The Tories have screwed the farmers, totally.  Hilarious that Frottage and Badenoch were out with them, today. 

Would that be the poor farmers who were complaining that they can no longer use cheap labour from the continent?

Whilst we had the Tories suggesting that we should force our workforce to pick crops for a pittance. My heart bleeds for them.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:46:58 pm
that would have reduced the flack about Farmers and Pensioners

It would have been the sensible thing to do and would have given them more time to get other things correct like the WFA cut off threshold etc.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:30:52 pm
A new report published from the DWP, states that 100k pensioners will be pushed into poverty, because of the WFA cut.

Unfortunately they were the easy targets and too many people still believe that the majority of pensioners are cash rich because of something they read on Twitter.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:07:52 pm
Food security which we don't have anyway, I think the last time the UK vaguely fed itself was the early 19th century?

Just the usual special interest pleading.

Honestly if I was inheriting a farm which was worth say £4m , but apparently generated sod all money, I think I would just sell the bloody farm, its not like there is much of an economic case for owning one apparently beyond hoping that some other mug is willing to pay an obscene price for it. If more people did that then farmland might actually be a bit more sensibly priced, and they would have less inheritance tax to worry about.......

To your first point: well sure, then let's make it worse? That's not an argument, is it? We're not food self-sufficient, but we could certainly do with being less dependent on an increasingly destabilised global supply chain, I'd think? Or at least not more so?

Secondly, if you were inheriting a farm, you'd probably love farming. I teach in a school full of farming kids. They love it. They love being out on the land, they love tractors, they love muck and shit and getting up at 3 am to go lambing and getting home after dark when they're haymaking. It's all they want to do. If you've never done it, and don't live on the land, nor come from a family that's done it for generations, then yes, you probably don't get it, and I certainly wouldn't want to do it. But that's not how it is for farming families, at least not round here.

As usual, the real people in power will be sitting back watching whilst the urban working classes are set against the hard-working rural classes, and laughing their heads off. Divide and rule works so easily. Farmers are - on the whole - an unenlightened set of souls, deeply conservative with a small c, mostly voting Conservative with a big C too, since Labour are traditionally so utterly dreadful in addressing rural matters with any wisdom (not that the Tories give a fuck about the rural workers either, but they do a much better job of appearing to), but we'd be better off trying to understand why they have a legitimate point here, and what the actual consequences might be, than just going - that bloke owns land worth over a million pounds, let's have him.

I agree with all those who said that Labour should have grown some balls and started this with going after - properly - the super rich, the mega-corporations, the utility company parasites, the true vast wealth holders and tax avoiders, instead of sniping at pensioners and farmers. It's not tactically wise, as the reaction is demonstrating, however orchestrated by utter wankers this latest round has been.

Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 07:39:41 pm
Well I'd love to see Hutton's fantasy scenario - where young, innovative farmers with more open minds and a better understanding of what regenerative agriculture can look like - take over the land that the inheritors are forced to sell to meet inheritance tax (although... perhaps some of those heirs might themselves be young, innovative farmers, Will? Who now have to sell land.) But there's nothing in this change to inheritance tax that drives that to happen. Absolutely nothing. The people who couldn't afford farmland before... still can't afford farmland.
I did find that bit incredulous to be honest.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:44:13 pm
To your first point: well sure, then let's make it worse? That's not an argument, is it? We're not food self-sufficient, but we could certainly do with being less dependent on an increasingly destabilised global supply chain, I'd think? Or at least not more so?

Secondly, if you were inheriting a farm, you'd probably love farming. I teach in a school full of farming kids. They love it. They love being out on the land, they love tractors, they love muck and shit and getting up at 3 am to go lambing and getting home after dark when they're haymaking. It's all they want to do. If you've never done it, and don't live on the land, nor come from a family that's done it for generations, then yes, you probably don't get it, and I certainly wouldn't want to do it. But that's not how it is for farming families, at least not round here.

As usual, the real people in power will be sitting back watching whilst the urban working classes are set against the hard-working rural classes, and laughing their heads off. Divide and rule works so easily. Farmers are - on the whole - an unenlightened set of souls, deeply conservative with a small c, mostly voting Conservative with a big C too, since Labour are traditionally so utterly dreadful in addressing rural matters with any wisdom (not that the Tories give a fuck about the rural workers either, but they do a much better job of appearing to), but we'd be better off trying to understand why they have a legitimate point here, and what the actual consequences might be, than just going - that bloke owns land worth over a million pounds, let's have him.

I agree with all those who said that Labour should have grown some balls and started this with going after - properly - the super rich, the mega-corporations, the utility company parasites, the true vast wealth holders and tax avoiders, instead of sniping at pensioners and farmers. It's not tactically wise, as the reaction is demonstrating, however orchestrated by utter wankers this latest round has been.

Extremely good post. What many people fail to realise is that for many farmers, its a lifestyle and not a job.

What the government should be doing is clamping down on these people who are buying up land for tax avoidance and idiots like clarkson. But instead of doing something properly, they just do the one rule fits all.

I think we can all agree in here that its great that Labour are in power, but ffs start doing what you were saying in the run up to the election, go after those with the broadest shoulders, tax the hell out of these parasite energy firms etc
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:01:15 pm
Extremely good post. What many people fail to realise is that for many farmers, its a lifestyle and not a job.

What the government should be doing is clamping down on these people who are buying up land for tax avoidance and idiots like clarkson. But instead of doing something properly, they just do the one rule fits all.

I think we can all agree in here that its great that Labour are in power, but ffs start doing what you were saying in the run up to the election, go after those with the broadest shoulders, tax the hell out of these parasite energy firms etc
But hang on, those are the kind of people who will almost certainly not be paying any inheritance tax.

If I look at the people I grew up with, some farmers kids went to the local private boarding school (say £40k pa), others went to the local comp with me.

Now, I know that those kids who went to the local comp with me wont be paying inheritance tax.  The once whose families had the money to send them to elite schools might do.  Ok,  theyre fearing families, but they have a farm manger, and dont run the fear themselves on a day to day basis.  And most of them wont be paying this tax either.


So whilst the picture Ma Vie en Rouge paints is correct, the people he depicts wont be hit by this.

And on food dependency? Well, ok, we do import too much of our food, but we import a smaller proportion  than we did at the start if WWII (for example)
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:01:15 pm
Extremely good post. What many people fail to realise is that for many farmers, its a lifestyle and not a job.

What the government should be doing is clamping down on these people who are buying up land for tax avoidance and idiots like clarkson. But instead of doing something properly, they just do the one rule fits all.

I think we can all agree in here that its great that Labour are in power, but ffs start doing what you were saying in the run up to the election, go after those with the broadest shoulders, tax the hell out of these parasite energy firms etc

Do you mean like a 20% IHT AFTER the first £3m? Labour can't win they go after winter fuel payments for people who don't need it. You get the right-wing media bringing up the small proportion of less wealthy people affected. They go after businesses by increasing employer NI contributions. It becomes a tax on jobs.

They go after the energy companies and they will just pass that on to the consumer. It becomes a tax on the neediest who can't afford to pay higher energy prices.

The issue is what the previous Tory governments did. Every time they try and do something it is attacked by the far right and shamefully by the far left.
Try to understand: "all" you need to go over 3 million land value is around 250 acres, really. The AVERAGE English farm is around 217 acres, so we are talking about a quite large proportion of farms being hit. Not just a few very rich landowners, but a lot of farmers, many of whom are not making any significant profits. Labour have got their sums wrong on this, and it doesn't look very good.

And as to the energy companies. Renationalise them. End the exploitation. There's a radical policy we can support. They are owned and run entirely in the interests of parasites. Same with the water companies. And yes, they'd get loads of flack for it from the billionaires, but almost everyone from the working classes, right and left, that I talk to, supports those kind of ideas.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:13:37 pm
But hang on, those are the kind of people who will almost certainly not be paying any inheritance tax.

If I look at the people I grew up with, some farmers kids went to the local private boarding school (say £40k pa), others went to the local comp with me.

Now, I know that those kids who went to the local comp with me wont be paying inheritance tax.  The once whose families had the money to send them to elite schools might do.  Ok,  theyre fearing families, but they have a farm manger, and dont run the fear themselves on a day to day basis.  And most of them wont be paying this tax either.


So whilst the picture Ma Vie en Rouge paints is correct, the people he depicts wont be hit by this.

And on food dependency? Well, ok, we do import too much of our food, but we import a smaller proportion  than we did at the start if WWII (for example)

I dont think many are saying dont apply IHT to farmers, it has to be done right though. If a family sells a farm then of course IHT should be applied, but if that farm is passed down to a family member and they continue to farm, then a sensible solution should be sought.

For many farming isnt a lucrative business, its hard work and many do it because its a way of life and passed down the generations.

If farmers start selling land because of IHT then it could affect food security. Who will buy up the land? Theres a good chance it will have houses built on it, or something unrelated to farming.

We dont want to get to the point where so many farmers are selling up that we have to import more food and the prices rise, we then become too reliant on things outside of the UK.

Its all about targeting the right people, it shouldnt be that difficult to do.
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:01:15 pm
Extremely good post. What many people fail to realise is that for many farmers, its a lifestyle and not a job.

What the government should be doing is clamping down on these people who are buying up land for tax avoidance and idiots like clarkson. But instead of doing something properly, they just do the one rule fits all.

I think we can all agree in here that its great that Labour are in power, but ffs start doing what you were saying in the run up to the election, go after those with the broadest shoulders, tax the hell out of these parasite energy firms etc

You need to have a farm worth £3 million to be impacted, you need just over £3 million to be in top 1% in the country so Id say they are going after those with the broadest shoulders.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm
Do you mean like a 20% IHT AFTER the first £3m? Labour can't win they go after winter fuel payments for people who don't need it. You get the right-wing media bringing up the small proportion of less wealthy people affected. They go after businesses by increasing employer NI contributions. It becomes a tax on jobs.

They go after the energy companies and they will just pass that on to the consumer. It becomes a tax on the neediest who can't afford to pay higher energy prices.

The issue is what the previous Tory governments did. Every time they try and do something it is attacked by the far right and shamefully by the far left.

Labour have pushed 100k vulnerable pensioners into fuel poverty, is that going after people who dont need it?

Tax the energies companies profits, ofgen set a sensible price cap, energy companies cant then pass their higher tax burden onto individuals, not exactly rocket science.

The WFA was a major cock up, you wont admit it though as youre happy to give Labour a free pass, no matter what they do as long as it doesnt affect you right?
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm
Do you mean like a 20% IHT AFTER the first £3m? Labour can't win they go after winter fuel payments for people who don't need it. You get the right-wing media bringing up the small proportion of less wealthy people affected. They go after businesses by increasing employer NI contributions. It becomes a tax on jobs.

They go after the energy companies and they will just pass that on to the consumer. It becomes a tax on the neediest who can't afford to pay higher energy prices.

The issue is what the previous Tory governments did. Every time they try and do something it is attacked by the far right and shamefully by the far left.

Totally agree, it's crazy.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm
You need to have a farm worth £3 million to be impacted, you need just over £3 million to be in top 1% in the country so Id say they are going after those with the broadest shoulders.

£3m if youre married. If you have a farm and are single then its less.

Do you understand the difference between cash rich and asset rich?
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:02:34 pm
£3m if youre married. If you have a farm and are single then its less.

Do you understand the difference between cash rich and asset rich?

The cash rich vs asset rich argument is irrelevat. The whole point of IHT is it applies to all assets in the estate.
Food security is a matter of national security, yet the government seems to be making it increasingly difficult for farmers to produce food and sustain family farms. While $3 million might sound like a significant sum, its not when you consider the substantial assets required to run a farm, including land, machinery, and livestock.

Family farms are already under huge pressure from globalization, poor trade deals, supermarket monopolies, and a lack of government support. Many are barely surviving, operating on thin margins. Instead of providing much-needed relief, the government (and past governments) has introduced policies that feel like yet another  burden. It's fucking stupid
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:08:26 pm
The cash rich vs asset rich argument is irrelevat. The whole point of IHT is it applies to all assets in the estate.

It isnt when you have to start selling off parts of a farm, that produces produce for the UK, to pay IHT.
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm
Food security is a matter of national security, yet the government seems to be making it increasingly difficult for farmers to produce food and sustain family farms. While $3 million might sound like a significant sum, its not when you consider the substantial assets required to run a farm, including land, machinery, and livestock.

Family farms are already under huge pressure from globalization, poor trade deals, supermarket monopolies, and a lack of government support. Many are barely surviving, operating on thin margins. Instead of providing much-needed relief, the government (and past governments) has introduced policies that feel like yet another  burden. It's fucking stupid

Unfortunately too many people have tunnel vision and dont see the bigger picture.
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm
Food security is a matter of national security, yet the government seems to be making it increasingly difficult for farmers to produce food and sustain family farms. While $3 million might sound like a significant sum, its not when you consider the substantial assets required to run a farm, including land, machinery, and livestock.

Family farms are already under huge pressure from globalization, poor trade deals, supermarket monopolies, and a lack of government support. Many are barely surviving, operating on thin margins. Instead of providing much-needed relief, the government (and past governments) has introduced policies that feel like yet another  burden. It's fucking stupid

So sell the farm and yuove got |£3m  - not exactly universal credit time is it
It isnt when you have to start selling off parts of a farm, that produces produce for the UK, to pay IHT.

It is easily avoided with planning - for the few it will affect.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:08:26 pm
The cash rich vs asset rich argument is irrelevat. The whole point of IHT is it applies to all assets in the estate.

It's not irrelevant if it forces food producers to sell productive land to non-food producers (a reasonably likely outcome) to fund paying inheritance tax.

How so many people can refuse to understand that in this crazy system, owning 3 million pounds "worth" of land does not make farmers (who want to carry on farming) rich, I don't know. I think it's ideology before intellect, from what I can see.

Asset rich is meaningless if the intention is never to realise the "cash value" of the asset. The land is "worth" far more producing food for us all in a way that protects nature and our food security in the future, and that's how we should want to keep it.
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm
Food security is a matter of national security, yet the government seems to be making it increasingly difficult for farmers to produce food and sustain family farms. While $3 million might sound like a significant sum, its not when you consider the substantial assets required to run a farm, including land, machinery, and livestock.

Family farms are already under huge pressure from globalization, poor trade deals, supermarket monopolies, and a lack of government support. Many are barely surviving, operating on thin margins. Instead of providing much-needed relief, the government (and past governments) has introduced policies that feel like yet another  burden. It's fucking stupid

You missed mentioning Brexit and its impact.

https://www.fwi.co.uk/news/eu-referendum/analysis-7-years-after-brexit-farmers-count-the-cost
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm
You missed mentioning Brexit and its impact.

https://www.fwi.co.uk/news/eu-referendum/analysis-7-years-after-brexit-farmers-count-the-cost

Surely that just validates his point on the need to look after farmers
Stop Crying your Heart Out, you welly wearing c*nts.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
Stop Crying your Heart Out, you welly wearing c*nts.

 ;D 

Cant argue with that
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
It's not irrelevant if it forces food producers to sell productive land to non-food producers (a reasonably likely outcome) to fund paying inheritance tax.

How so many people can refuse to understand that in this crazy system, owning 3 million pounds "worth" of land does not make farmers (who want to carry on farming) rich, I don't know. I think it's ideology before intellect, from what I can see.

Asset rich is meaningless if the intention is never to realise the "cash value" of the asset. The land is "worth" far more producing food for us all in a way that protects nature and our food security in the future, and that's how we should want to keep it.

How does it force farmers to sell up? I am sure if you have a £3m+ asset the banks will be more than happy to lend you money to pay off an IHT bill.
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:59:50 pm
Labour have pushed 100k vulnerable pensioners into fuel poverty, is that going after people who dont need it?

Tax the energies companies profits, ofgen set a sensible price cap, energy companies cant then pass their higher tax burden onto individuals, not exactly rocket science.

The WFA was a major cock up, you wont admit it though as youre happy to give Labour a free pass, no matter what they do as long as it doesnt affect you right?

There are 880k pensioners not claiming benefits that they are entitled to. As for increasing the Tax on energy companies profits. That is exactly what they have done. They have increased the Energy profits levy from 35% to 38%.

How is a 20% tax AFTER the first £3m a cock up?

It is basically multi-millionaires crying poverty.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
How does it force farmers to sell up? I am sure if you have a £3m+ asset the banks will be more than happy to lend you money to pay off an IHT bill.

Ah, so your solution to this is to make the banks richer?

That's socialism, folks.

Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:02:34 pm
£3m if youre married. If you have a farm and are single then its less.

Do you understand the difference between cash rich and asset rich?

The states doesnt make a distinction between cash and assets when the rest of us die, and the rest of us get much less generous allowances.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:01:55 pm
There are 880k pensioners not claiming benefits that they are entitled to. As for increasing the Tax on energy companies profits. That is exactly what they have done. They have increased the Energy profits levy from 35% to 38%.

How is a 20% tax AFTER the first £3m a cock up?

It is basically multi-millionaires crying poverty.

No it isn't, and you are being disingenuous. I don't believe for a second that you can't understand the difference between owning 3 million pounds worth of land that you never plan on selling an acre of, and having 3 million pounds in the bank.

Again, it looks like over 25% of all farms will be liable to this tax and many of them will not be making much or any profit. And your solution is to get them to take out bank loans so they can pay more overall over a longer period?

Tax the rich estates. Tax profitable farms fairly. Tax the sale of farm land if it is sold or rented for non agricultural purposes, and tax it heavily. The hill farmer next door to where I live has around 500 acres. That's worth c. 5 million, give or take. He lives in a fairly ramshackle, windswept farmhouse, with very little that looks like luxury to me. He has an old landrover, because without a 4x4 it's pretty damn hard to drive anywhere in winter round here half the time, and a few farm vehicles. He works at least twice as many hours a week as me. He's not rich, by any reasonable measure, and he's not the enemy.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:10:15 pm
No it isn't, and you are being disingenuous. I don't believe for a second that you can't understand the difference between owning 3 million pounds worth of land that you never plan on selling an acre of, and having 3 million pounds in the bank.

Again, it looks like over 25% of all farms will be liable to this tax and many of them will not be making much or any profit. And your solution is to get them to take out bank loans so they can pay more overall over a longer period?

Tax the rich estates. Tax profitable farms fairly. Tax the sale of farm land if it is sold or rented for non agricultural purposes, and tax it heavily. The hill farmer next door to where I live has around 500 acres. That's worth c. 5 million, give or take. He lives in a fairly ramshackle, windswept farmhouse, with very little that looks like luxury to me. He has an old landrover, because without a 4x4 it's pretty damn hard to drive anywhere in winter round here half the time, and a few farm vehicles. He works at least twice as many hours a week as me. He's not rich, by any reasonable measure, and he's not the enemy.

So why exactly is your neighbor continuing to break his back farming?
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:01:59 pm
Ah, so your solution to this is to make the banks richer?

That's socialism, folks.



So it doesn't force them to sell up then and doesn't take farmland out of use but just means they have to take out a loan or mortgage like everyone else who wants to own a property or a business.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm
So it doesn't force them to sell up then and doesn't take farmland out of use but just means they have to take out a loan or mortgage like everyone else who wants to own a property or a business.

If they aren't making enough money, then yes, eventually it will force them to sell land. And many of them are not making enough money, as the data posted earlier suggests. And farmers are not a business like everyone else, clearly. Once you lose that land, you're almost certainly not getting it back. It's not retail. I find it particularly depressing that you just want them to be fucked over by banks "like everyone else". What a wonderful vision for society.


And as to why my neighbour works so hard at such an apparently unforgiving and unrewarding job, I could not say - I'm not a farmer. But he looks like a man who has meaning in his life, and that is probably good enough.

I mean I am sorry but as you say if you have an asset worth over £3m then you are demonstrably pretty wealthy, I'm finding the whole conversation around it pretty bizarre.

All Labour have done is reduce a loophole (not even gotten rid of it) that was benefiting farm owners on IHT, a tax which is sadly still pretty easy to avoid. Its not some ancient right they are undermining here either, it was brought in back in the depths of ancient history in 1992.
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
I mean I am sorry but as you say if you have an asset worth over £3m then you are demonstrably pretty wealthy, I'm finding the whole conversation around it pretty bizarre.

All Labour have done is reduce a loophole (not even gotten rid of it) that was benefiting farm owners on IHT, a tax which is sadly still pretty easy to avoid. Its not some ancient right they are undermining here either, it was brought in back in the depths of ancient history in 1992.

Look at it this way, if a couple owns a £3 million house and they die, their family will have to pay £800,000 in IHT to inherit the house. If a couple own a £3 million farm and they die their family pays no IHT to inherit the farm.

How is that fair?
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm
You missed mentioning Brexit and its impact.

https://www.fwi.co.uk/news/eu-referendum/analysis-7-years-after-brexit-farmers-count-the-cost
yea, let's just double down on stupidity then eh? And yea all that shows is farmers are needing more support. Not less.

The country needs food security and its such a short term, ideological position you and others are taking.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm
Look at it this way, if a couple owns a £3 million house and they die, their family will have to pay £800,000 in IHT to inherit the house. If a couple own a £3 million farm and they die their family pays no IHT to inherit the farm.

How is that fair?
a farm isn't a home so the comparison is weak as fuck. And this is gonna force farmers to sell there productive land just to pay for it. Thus reduce the food production in thr country. It's fucking stupid.

You would think covid would have been a good lesson when it comes to a countries independence of vital goods and services. Apparently not.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm
So it doesn't force them to sell up then and doesn't take farmland out of use but just means they have to take out a loan or mortgage like everyone else who wants to own a property or a business.

Farms don't have reliable production, let alone income. Before industrialisation, famine was a regular thing. If you could go without starving 1 in 10 years, you're doing well.
