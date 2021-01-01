« previous next »
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:39:13 pm
Elmo! on Today at 08:33:57 pm
Our food security more recently than the 19th century came from our strong trading relations with our neighbours and others. The Tories were happy to help destroy that as well.

The Tories have screwed the farmers, totally.  Hilarious that Frottage and Badenoch were out with them, today. 
Eeyore

Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:42:53 pm
Red-Soldier on Today at 08:39:13 pm
The Tories have screwed the farmers, totally.  Hilarious that Frottage and Badenoch were out with them, today. 

Would that be the poor farmers who were complaining that they can no longer use cheap labour from the continent?

Whilst we had the Tories suggesting that we should force our workforce to pick crops for a pittance. My heart bleeds for them.
jonnypb

Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:43:47 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:46:58 pm
that would have reduced the flack about Farmers and Pensioners

It would have been the sensible thing to do and would have given them more time to get other things correct like the WFA cut off threshold etc.

Red-Soldier on Today at 08:30:52 pm
A new report published from the DWP, states that 100k pensioners will be pushed into poverty, because of the WFA cut.

Unfortunately they were the easy targets and too many people still believe that the majority of pensioners are cash rich because of something they read on Twitter.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:44:13 pm
filopastry on Today at 08:07:52 pm
Food security which we don't have anyway, I think the last time the UK vaguely fed itself was the early 19th century?

Just the usual special interest pleading.

Honestly if I was inheriting a farm which was worth say £4m , but apparently generated sod all money, I think I would just sell the bloody farm, its not like there is much of an economic case for owning one apparently beyond hoping that some other mug is willing to pay an obscene price for it. If more people did that then farmland might actually be a bit more sensibly priced, and they would have less inheritance tax to worry about.......

To your first point: well sure, then let's make it worse? That's not an argument, is it? We're not food self-sufficient, but we could certainly do with being less dependent on an increasingly destabilised global supply chain, I'd think? Or at least not more so?

Secondly, if you were inheriting a farm, you'd probably love farming. I teach in a school full of farming kids. They love it. They love being out on the land, they love tractors, they love muck and shit and getting up at 3 am to go lambing and getting home after dark when they're haymaking. It's all they want to do. If you've never done it, and don't live on the land, nor come from a family that's done it for generations, then yes, you probably don't get it, and I certainly wouldn't want to do it. But that's not how it is for farming families, at least not round here.

As usual, the real people in power will be sitting back watching whilst the urban working classes are set against the hard-working rural classes, and laughing their heads off. Divide and rule works so easily. Farmers are - on the whole - an unenlightened set of souls, deeply conservative with a small c, mostly voting Conservative with a big C too, since Labour are traditionally so utterly dreadful in addressing rural matters with any wisdom (not that the Tories give a fuck about the rural workers either, but they do a much better job of appearing to), but we'd be better off trying to understand why they have a legitimate point here, and what the actual consequences might be, than just going - that bloke owns land worth over a million pounds, let's have him.

I agree with all those who said that Labour should have grown some balls and started this with going after - properly - the super rich, the mega-corporations, the utility company parasites, the true vast wealth holders and tax avoiders, instead of sniping at pensioners and farmers. It's not tactically wise, as the reaction is demonstrating, however orchestrated by utter wankers this latest round has been.

John C

Re: New UK Government
Today at 08:44:15 pm
Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:39:41 pm
Well I'd love to see Hutton's fantasy scenario - where young, innovative farmers with more open minds and a better understanding of what regenerative agriculture can look like - take over the land that the inheritors are forced to sell to meet inheritance tax (although... perhaps some of those heirs might themselves be young, innovative farmers, Will? Who now have to sell land.) But there's nothing in this change to inheritance tax that drives that to happen. Absolutely nothing. The people who couldn't afford farmland before... still can't afford farmland.
I did find that bit incredulous to be honest.
