New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5200 on: Today at 04:24:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:00:21 pm
The NFU also backed remain.

They did.  They knew how much farmers relied on the EU susidies.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5201 on: Today at 04:29:23 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:16:47 pm
There's an argument that farmers possibly influenced others.  I was working on a site near to King's Lynn before the referendum and was driving through Lincolnshire a few times a month.  There were some very large banners in farmers' fields for Vote Leave.  Probably not enough to influence a million voters though!

The NFU did at least do the maths on it and came to the conclusion that farmers would be better off with the UK being a part of the EU (not that half of farmers listened to that advice).  That puts the farmers' union a few steps ahead of the RMT union and some senior figures within the Labour party.

They probably did influence some, but I don't think all those banners in fields did a fraction of damage that the daft brexit bus did travelling round the country advertising that we will save our NHS by not sending £350m per week to the EU!!
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5202 on: Today at 04:32:37 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:12:05 pm
One of the interesting things out of the whole debate is the claim that a farmer who owns around £5m of land might only see returns of around £50,000 per year (if all goes well). I don't doubt these numbers - farming is not a very profitable business.
Sticking to this point and not addressing the rest of the post I deleted, and ignoring c*nts like Clarkson etc and any other nuances like brexit votes - I'm really interested to learn the facts about their ability to pay etc. I admit to not fully understanding the subject matter and it's not getting addressed in the thread as far as I can see.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5203 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm
If farmers are that worried, gift the farm to their kids and try not to die for 7 years!

I mean I'm weeping on here hearing the tales of woe of people who are forced to own working assets worth over £3m to even start paying IHT in many cases which also don't generate any returns for them at all.

In spite of all this hardship they carry on farming just for the good of the country, its heart warming it really is.

Growing up in a rural community I also was around a lot of farming families who pleaded poverty, kids qualified for university grants etc and yet they also seemed kind of well off, it was a bit of  a running joke even then.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5204 on: Today at 04:43:16 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:32:37 pm
Sticking to this point and not addressing the rest of the post I deleted, and ignoring c*nts like Clarkson etc and any other nuances like brexit votes - I'm really interested to learn the facts about their ability to pay etc. I admit to not fully understanding the subject matter and it's not getting addressed in the thread as far as I can see.
My family on my dad's side own a family farm and they make very good profits.  Enough to be constantly redeveloping the land, including building three separate large homes for the owner and his two grown-up offspring, and to have a fleet of modern 4x4s.

The caveat is that the farming business is a break even exercise as I understand it.  The profits come from having a farm shop, a cafe, selling pumpkins as part of an extravagant Halloween event, hosting a music festival, sub-letting an area to a riding school etc.  They even get £15K/year for having some mobile phone masts on the farm.  Not every one of the 200k+ farms in England can diversify in the same way though.

It's a brutal generalisation but a lot of farmers are not good business people.  They're evidently grafters but most businesses require more than the owner working themselves to the bone.  It's why the EU subsidies were so important.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5205 on: Today at 04:46:23 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:39:38 pm
I don't see why a farmer or landowner would complain about having to pay tax on holiday lets if they have built these on their land.

Maybe they weren't planning on telling the taxman about them...

"£100 per night or £90 if you keep the bed covered in hay and tell anyone who asks that you work here."
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5206 on: Today at 04:53:39 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:46:23 pm
Maybe they weren't planning on telling the taxman about them...

"£100 per night or £90 if you keep the bed covered in hay and tell anyone who asks that you work here."

I wonder if they also run a plumbing, electrician and window cleaning business as well  ;D
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5207 on: Today at 04:55:07 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:32:37 pm
Sticking to this point and not addressing the rest of the post I deleted, and ignoring c*nts like Clarkson etc and any other nuances like brexit votes - I'm really interested to learn the facts about their ability to pay etc. I admit to not fully understanding the subject matter and it's not getting addressed in the thread as far as I can see.


This is a really good article from the Guardian John, which is worth a read.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/17/farmers-have-hoarded-land-for-too-long-inheritance-tax-will-bring-new-life-to-rural-britain
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5208 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:32:37 pm
Sticking to this point and not addressing the rest of the post I deleted, and ignoring c*nts like Clarkson etc and any other nuances like brexit votes - I'm really interested to learn the facts about their ability to pay etc. I admit to not fully understanding the subject matter and it's not getting addressed in the thread as far as I can see.

Profits for farms will vary depending on the type of farming and whether or not they have diversified into other things, but I read this earlier which might help.

Quote
While farmers may be rich in assets, many have very limited cash flow and operate on increasingly tight profit margins.

Analysis by the CLA, which represents owners of rural land, property and businesses in England and Wales, suggests that a 200-acre farm with a single owner could get an annual profit of £27,300.

Upon the owners death, this farm could face an inheritance tax bill of up to £435,000, payable over ten years, the analysis suggests.

To pay this bill, the CLA found that the average farm would have to allocate 159 per cent of its yearly profits for a decade. The inheritor could also sell 20 per cent of their land to pay the bill, significantly reducing their future profit margins.

If the same farm were owned by a couple who could combine their tax-free allowances and achieve an annual profit of £34,130, the inheritors would still face a £267,000 bill. Paying this would eat up 78 per cent of the farms yearly profit for a decade.

Gavin Lane, deputy president of the CLA, said: Either the Government isnt being honest with the public about the true impact of these reforms, or they dont understand the nature of rural businesses.

Asking farms to use their income to pay a huge capital tax bill over 10 years, if indeed it is possible, will threaten the future of investment and the viability of the business.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5209 on: Today at 05:01:07 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:32:37 pm
Sticking to this point and not addressing the rest of the post I deleted, and ignoring c*nts like Clarkson etc and any other nuances like brexit votes - I'm really interested to learn the facts about their ability to pay etc. I admit to not fully understanding the subject matter and it's not getting addressed in the thread as far as I can see.

Taking the estimated 0.5% return rate figures (which I don't think have been credibly disputed - please do correct me if I am wrong), capacity to pay is linked to the return value rather than asset value (as is the case with all inherited business assets within the scope of IHT). The difference between farming and other business assets is the wild differential in return rates to asset value. Arguably this is mitigated by the still extant generous relieving provisions in the new tax law. A farm would have to have a value of £3m (assuming a couple with no other meaningful assets) before IHT begins to bite and other revenue sources should cover the charge (as well as the extended period of tax repayment)

Some farmers may struggle to pay it, but I doubt it is a meaningful number. (That said, it does beg the question as to the purpose of this measure - it will raise a pitiful amount of tax, so I suspect it is primarily related to the latter part of my post than revenue raising).
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5210 on: Today at 05:13:36 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:32:37 pm
Sticking to this point and not addressing the rest of the post I deleted, and ignoring c*nts like Clarkson etc and any other nuances like brexit votes - I'm really interested to learn the facts about their ability to pay etc. I admit to not fully understanding the subject matter and it's not getting addressed in the thread as far as I can see.

There's some data on income here:

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/farm-business-income/farm-business-income-by-type-of-farm-in-england-202324

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5211 on: Today at 06:51:39 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 03:00:04 pm
Clarkson in being a mealy mouthed c*nt shocker:


Just watched the piece and yeah, Clarkson is a massive twat. Victoria Derbyshire is ace though.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5212 on: Today at 06:54:43 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:46:09 pm
Its already pretty nuanced and farms retain pretty favourable IHT treatment compared to other asset types, if Labour really wanted to make some noise they  could have gone in harder than this and it would not have been particularly unfair.

We just live in an era now where you ask any group to potentially pay more tax and you will get a protest, farmers probably more prone to it than some.

Just where we are now, everyone wants the state to deliver more, nobody wants to pay for it.

Yep.  They are still better than most.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5213 on: Today at 06:59:24 pm
I wonder when the Government will go after those who are unequivocally rich ?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5214 on: Today at 07:05:49 pm
The farmers. The most powerful lobby group in the history of western democracy. France, obviously, but also the EU generally. In North America too and occasionally the UK. HL Mencken once said it was easier for a politician to insult the Unknown Soldier than it was a farmer. They are used to being pandered to and they are used to sucking on the public teet.

Labour needs to stick to its guns...if it can. It's only the wealthy farmers that will be asked to give something back in any case. 
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5215 on: Today at 07:07:23 pm
I think what sums up the politicised farmers is how they love to protest when Labour is in charge. At the turn of the millennium they were blockading the fuel refineries and bringing the Country to a halt protesting about high pump prices. Funny that considering they run their farm vehicles on Red diesel.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5216 on: Today at 07:08:43 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:06:28 pm
We were talking about farmers.... but of course if you now expand your argument to include 'every set of idiots', then of course it would make a difference.

But like I said, if every farmer voted to stay in the EU, the result would have still been the same and it wouldn't have even been close, still over a million difference.

Erm this is what oldfordie posts;

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:08:34 pm
Why would they single out Farming, there was also Fishing. did the same people blame Fishermen as well.

So yes I'll add fishing to an industry who voted for and were decimated by Brexit.

Have you seen whose backing the farmers today? The ex-UKIP wankers Reform, Lloyd Webber who flew in to vote for austerity, evil bitch Katie Hopkins, "I just bought a fan to avoid tax" tory Clarkson..

The biggest financial drain on farmers is Brexit, that's why we have/had a cost of living crisis and things like energy have tripled, and 71% of them voted for it.

Do farmers typically have mortgages on their farms, or are they handed down per generation?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5217 on: Today at 07:09:50 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:07:23 pm
I think what sums up the politicised farmers is how they love to protest when Labour is in charge. At the turn of the millennium they were blockading the fuel refineries and bringing the Country to a halt protesting about high pump prices. Funny that considering they run their farm vehicles on Red diesel.

You might be right there Al, from the interviews Ive seen today from relatively neutral media outlets - They are all pretty right wing
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5218 on: Today at 07:10:14 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:08:43 pm
Erm this is what oldfordie posts;

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:08:34 pm
Why would they single out Farming, there was also Fishing. did the same people blame Fishermen as well.

So yes I'll add fishing to an industry who voted for and were decimated by Brexit.

Have you seen whose backing the farmers today? The ex-UKIP wankers Reform, Lloyd Webber who flew in to vote for austerity, evil bitch Katie Hopkins, "I just bought a fan to avoid tax" tory Clarkson..

The biggest financial drain on farmers is Brexit, that's why we have/had a cost of living crisis and things like energy have tripled, and 71% of them voted for it.

The Countryside Alliance too another organisation whose only interested in making hay while Labour are in power.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5219 on: Today at 07:10:59 pm
Thanks for the replies everyone, the Will Hutton article Jill and the data analysis Rouge.

Is a crude summary that while many farms are not significantly profitable, the perpetual transfer of land, as described by Hutton, needs to be reviewed and taxed. Even if it means selling off a portion of your land?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5220 on: Today at 07:16:15 pm

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5221 on: Today at 07:30:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:05:49 pm
The farmers. The most powerful lobby group in the history of western democracy. France, obviously, but also the EU generally. In North America too and occasionally the UK. HL Mencken once said it was easier for a politician to insult the Unknown Soldier than it was a farmer. They are used to being pandered to and they are used to sucking on the public teet.

Labour needs to stick to its guns...if it can. It's only the wealthy farmers that will be asked to give something back in any case.

There's several pieces of evidence in this thread that tell you this is not correct. Farmers are wealthy in that they have land assets. We don't, on the whole, want them selling those assets (because we need food, y'know), so they never realise that value. Financially, as the data from the government site (link above) shows, their incomes are relatively meagre, and in some cases, very meagre indeed. So what are their heirs meant to pay the inheritance tax with, exactly?

Tax the sale of agricultural land to non-farmers. Fine. Tax farmers who are cash-rich, absolutely. Clarkson has both millions in cash and millions in assets. 50% tax on the lot when he dies. Great. Tax the owners of the vast grouse shooting moors until they fuck off and stop doing it. Absolutely. Tax mega-farms, say above 1000 acres? Yes, I think so. Just make sure that the land is passed to smaller farmers if the heir has to sell.
 
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5222 on: Today at 07:32:24 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:09:50 pm
You might be right there Al, from the interviews Ive seen today from relatively neutral media outlets - They are all pretty right wing

Theres a reason why Frottage, half the Tory front bench, Clarkson and Lloyd-Webber were all at the protest today.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5223 on: Today at 07:39:41 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:10:59 pm
Thanks for the replies everyone, the Will Hutton article Jill and the data analysis Rouge.

Is a crude summary that while many farms are not significantly profitable, the perpetual transfer of land, as described by Hutton, needs to be reviewed and taxed. Even if it means selling off a portion of your land?

Well I'd love to see Hutton's fantasy scenario - where young, innovative farmers with more open minds and a better understanding of what regenerative agriculture can look like - take over the land that the inheritors are forced to sell to meet inheritance tax (although... perhaps some of those heirs might themselves be young, innovative farmers, Will? Who now have to sell land.) But there's nothing in this change to inheritance tax that drives that to happen. Absolutely nothing. The people who couldn't afford farmland before... still can't afford farmland.

 The people who buy up land that comes on to the market will almost certainly be investment funds, playing the long game, rich hobbyists who want the cachet of an estate and don't need it to be particularly productive,and mega-farmers/farm corporations, in some places, who in general typically have, shall we say, less inspiring environmental and animal welfare visions that some of us might like.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5224 on: Today at 07:42:02 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:59:24 pm
I wonder when the Government will go after those who are unequivocally rich ?

That is where they should've started.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5225 on: Today at 07:46:58 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:42:02 pm
That is where they should've started.

that would have reduced the flack about Farmers and Pensioners
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5226 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:09:50 pm
You might be right there Al, from the interviews Ive seen today from relatively neutral media outlets - They are all pretty right wing

I've worked with farmers and most are very conservative.  Traditional Tories.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5227 on: Today at 07:57:31 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:08:43 pm
Have you seen whos backing the farmers today? The ex-UKIP wankers Reform, Lloyd Webber who flew in to vote for austerity, evil bitch Katie Hopkins, "I just bought a fan to avoid tax" tory Clarkson..

Just because they have some ex ukip wankers backing them, does that make it wrong what the farmers are protesting for? Is it any wonder the Tories and reform are there backing the farmers? Its a political move, its votes for them in the next election.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:08:43 pm
The biggest financial drain on farmers is Brexit, that's why we have/had a cost of living crisis and things like energy have tripled, and 71% of them voted for it.

Not sure it was 71% who voted to leave, most sources suggest it was 53%, either way it made no difference to the final outcome.  The main reason that our energy costs shot up wasnt just because of Brexit. Also 2 major things have happened in recent years that were the main contributors to the cost of living crisis.. lets at least keep things truthful and real if youre going to blame farmers for everything ;D
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5228 on: Today at 08:00:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:59:24 pm
I wonder when the Government will go after those who are unequivocally rich ?

They wont, Starmer hasnt got the balls to upset them.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5229 on: Today at 08:01:26 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:57:31 pm
Just because they have some ex ukip wankers backing them, does that make it wrong what the farmers are protesting for? Is it any wonder the Tories and reform are there backing the farmers? Its a political move, its votes for them in the next election.

Not sure it was 71% who voted to leave, most sources suggest it was 53%, either way it made no difference to the final outcome.  The main reason that our energy costs shot up wasnt just because of Brexit. Also 2 major things have happened in recent years that were the main contributors to the cost of living crisis.. lets at least keep things truthful and real if youre going to blame farmers for everything ;D

Are you really saying that Farmers didn't affect the Brexit vote but will affect a future general election?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5230 on: Today at 08:03:46 pm
Tories and their voters (including farmers) were quite happy when the mines were closed, British Steel was privatised sold to foreign investors and eventual decline, sold the water, sold the power grid and generation all of which are now in foreign hands with absolutely no concern about national security and how vulnerable it could leave the country, but we cant upset farmers because of food security?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5231 on: Today at 08:07:52 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:03:46 pm
Tories and their voters (including farmers) were quite happy when the mines were closed, British Steel was privatised sold to foreign investors and eventual decline, sold the water, sold the power grid and generation all of which are now in foreign hands with absolutely no concern about national security and how vulnerable it could leave the country, but we cant upset farmers because of food security?

Food security which we don't have anyway, I think the last time the UK vaguely fed itself was the early 19th century?

Just the usual special interest pleading.

Honestly if I was inheriting a farm which was worth say £4m , but apparently generated sod all money, I think I would just sell the bloody farm, its not like there is much of an economic case for owning one apparently beyond hoping that some other mug is willing to pay an obscene price for it. If more people did that then farmland might actually be a bit more sensibly priced, and they would have less inheritance tax to worry about.......
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5232 on: Today at 08:15:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:01:26 pm
Are you really saying that Farmers didn't affect the Brexit vote but will affect a future general election?

Did you even read my posts properly!?  ;D

There were over 1.3M  additional votes to leave, as I previously said, if every farmer voted to remain then the outcome would still have been leave.

I said the tories and reform are there as a political move to try to gain votes. I didnt say it would influence any end result.

I failed to see your correlation?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5233 on: Today at 08:27:32 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:57:31 pm
Just because they have some ex ukip wankers backing them, does that make it wrong what the farmers are protesting for? Is it any wonder the Tories and reform are there backing the farmers? Its a political move, its votes for them in the next election.

Not sure it was 71% who voted to leave, most sources suggest it was 53%, either way it made no difference to the final outcome.  The main reason that our energy costs shot up wasnt just because of Brexit. Also 2 major things have happened in recent years that were the main contributors to the cost of living crisis.. lets at least keep things truthful and real if youre going to blame farmers for everything ;D

Wait, where did I once blame farmers for anything? I said I have no sympathy for them because they voted for Brexit, thats it.

I have even less sympathy for them for listening to the far right lies, once again.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5234 on: Today at 08:28:37 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:27:32 pm
Wait, where did I once blame farmers for anything? I said I have no sympathy for them because they voted for Brexit, thats it.

I have even less sympathy for them for listening to the far right lies, once again.

I've got no sympathy for anyone struggling who voted for Brexit. Pure stupidity.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5235 on: Today at 08:30:50 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:28:37 pm
I've got no sympathy for anyone struggling who voted for Brexit. Pure stupidity.

Exactly, and the fact the farmers are all now arm in arm with the same far right liers dont portray them in a good light.

Most economists say this tax will hit hardly any of the smaller farms and the biggest hit are the investors who were using it to dodge tax like Clarkson, Dyson, Rice etc.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czj71zyy934o

Secretary of State Steve Reed told the BBC that Labour was "on the side of rural Britain".
He added: "I completely understand that with any change comes a degree of uncertainty but if farmers look at the facts, they will see that the vast majority of farms will be unaffected by this.
"The figures are very clear - and theyve been endorsed by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility - and they show that no more than 500 estates will be affected.
"The vast majority of claimants will pay nothing under the new scheme just as they pay nothing under the old scheme."
The government has also said that combining tax reliefs and exemptions, depending on individual circumstances, could actually allow up to £3m to be passed on free of inheritance tax.

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5236 on: Today at 08:30:52 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:46:58 pm
that would have reduced the flack about Farmers and Pensioners

Indeed.

A new report published from the DWP, states that 100k pensioners will be pushed into poverty, because of the WFA cut.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5237 on: Today at 08:33:57 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:07:52 pm
Food security which we don't have anyway, I think the last time the UK vaguely fed itself was the early 19th century?

Our food security more recently than the 19th century came from our strong trading relations with our neighbours and others. The Tories were happy to help destroy that as well.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5238 on: Today at 08:37:49 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:33:57 pm
Our food security more recently than the 19th century came from our strong trading relations with our neighbours and others. The Tories were happy to help destroy that as well.

Indeed, pretty hard to find any bright spots from the 2010-24 period
Re: New UK Government
Reply #5239 on: Today at 08:38:32 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:15:30 pm
Did you even read my posts properly!?  ;D

There were over 1.3M  additional votes to leave, as I previously said, if every farmer voted to remain then the outcome would still have been leave.

I said the tories and reform are there as a political move to try to gain votes. I didnt say it would influence any end result.

I failed to see your correlation?

The correlation is that the politicised farmers leading this protest are exactly the kind of people who would have been involved in the Vote Leave campaign. As I said earlier at the turn of the Millennium politicised farmers were blocking fuel refineries and forcing the Country to a halt. Did fuel prices magically drop under the Tories or was it just political opportunism?

I mean they were leading protests about high pump prices whilst using red diesel.
