I've got no sympathy for anyone struggling who voted for Brexit. Pure stupidity.



Exactly, and the fact the farmers are all now arm in arm with the same far right liers dont portray them in a good light.Most economists say this tax will hit hardly any of the smaller farms and the biggest hit are the investors who were using it to dodge tax like Clarkson, Dyson, Rice etc.Secretary of State Steve Reed told the BBC that Labour was "on the side of rural Britain".He added: "I completely understand that with any change comes a degree of uncertainty but if farmers look at the facts, they will see that the vast majority of farms will be unaffected by this."The figures are very clear - and theyve been endorsed by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility - and they show that no more than 500 estates will be affected."The vast majority of claimants will pay nothing under the new scheme just as they pay nothing under the old scheme."The government has also said that combining tax reliefs and exemptions, depending on individual circumstances, could actually allow up to £3m to be passed on free of inheritance tax.