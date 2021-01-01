We were talking about farmers.... but of course if you now expand your argument to include 'every set of idiots', then of course it would make a difference.
But like I said, if every farmer voted to stay in the EU, the result would have still been the same and it wouldn't have even been close, still over a million difference.
Erm this is what oldfordie posts;Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:08:34 pm
Why would they single out Farming, there was also Fishing. did the same people blame Fishermen as well.
So yes I'll add fishing to an industry who voted for and were decimated by Brexit.
Have you seen whose backing the farmers today? The ex-UKIP wankers Reform, Lloyd Webber who flew in to vote for austerity, evil bitch Katie Hopkins, "I just bought a fan to avoid tax" tory Clarkson..
The biggest financial drain on farmers is Brexit, that's why we have/had a cost of living crisis and things like energy have tripled, and 71% of them voted for it.
Do farmers typically have mortgages on their farms, or are they handed down per generation?