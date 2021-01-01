Sticking to this point and not addressing the rest of the post I deleted, and ignoring c*nts like Clarkson etc and any other nuances like brexit votes - I'm really interested to learn the facts about their ability to pay etc. I admit to not fully understanding the subject matter and it's not getting addressed in the thread as far as I can see.



Taking the estimated 0.5% return rate figures (which I don't think have been credibly disputed - please do correct me if I am wrong), capacity to pay is linked to the return value rather than asset value (as is the case with all inherited business assets within the scope of IHT). The difference between farming and other business assets is the wild differential in return rates to asset value. Arguably this is mitigated by the still extant generous relieving provisions in the new tax law. A farm would have to have a value of £3m (assuming a couple with no other meaningful assets) before IHT begins to bite and other revenue sources should cover the charge (as well as the extended period of tax repayment)Some farmers may struggle to pay it, but I doubt it is a meaningful number. (That said, it does beg the question as to the purpose of this measure - it will raise a pitiful amount of tax, so I suspect it is primarily related to the latter part of my post than revenue raising).