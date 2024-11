One of the interesting things out of the whole debate is the claim that a farmer who owns around £5m of land might only see returns of around £50,000 per year (if all goes well). I don't doubt these numbers - farming is not a very profitable business. But underlying the numbers a further question is raised; if this is correct, all farmers would be better off selling the land and putting the cash in a bank. Why is agricultural land so over-valued relative to its return? (I appreciate that farming is more a way of life, rather than an investment per se to most farmers - which explains why they don't do this, but the question as to why the values are out whack remain).



I suspect the reason is because of the IHT reliefs. Non-participant investors into agricultural land can buy up a chunk to pass on IHT free without any further planning required, artificially inflating the value of the land. If my hypothesis is correct, it is reasonable to assume that the new tax policy will significantly diminish the value of the land, bring most farmers out of scope of the new legislation in any case.