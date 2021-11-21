Thanks for taking the time to reply . I agree that some perceive nurses to be doing what is really done by health care assistants. Nurses, if say are nearer skills wise to doctors. But why do they need a 'degree' to gain those skills. Or more importantly, why do they need to be burdened with the debt associated with acquiring that degree.

Id definitely be for nurses being able to qualify at a fraction of the cost of other degrees.



In large part availability of teaching resources just makes it practical - a friend of mine is a "healthcare" and when doing additional training to be able to advance in radiography and also move up the bands to be able to do some of the meds etc she was sent to Exeter Uni to do the course as quite simply creating a specialist training centre with lecture theatres, labs, staff etc for the NHS costs more than using uni facilities and staff.Once you start doing training out of the uni, it almost naturally lends itself to making it a degree course as then the cost comes off the NHS books if nothing else.Hospital trusts are usually centred around local Unis so it allows for standardisation and a clear pathway as then hospitals have had you on their wards and know you and also know that the standard of training meets their needs.Nurses fresh out of uni start at Band 5 (I believe) which is quite high up in the overall bandings and requires a far greater knowledge of physiology, pharmacology, cardiology and more than back when my mum was a nurse in the 80s and it was (to hear her tell it) a case of "yes sir, no sir, three bags full sir" to the doctors (while throwing v's at them) and responsibilities being limited to "keep them clean, fed, and let us know if they try to die on you" and so a degree is commensurate with the level of knowledge gained and is just reward for the work put in.I see your point with tuition fees and the debt incurred and don't disagree but there are many other worthy courses that should also get the same treatment and the subsidy has to come from somewhere.Its not a popular opinion but I do tend towards the "if you are paying so much a month back on your student loan that you are pissed off by it then you are earning more than enough to sit down and shut up". (phrasing used in jest - not that much of a dick)The rate of repayment is 9% on everything over the threshold (depending on plan between £24,990 and £31,395). So someone earning £26k would pay a max of £90 in the year - or roughly 25p per day. I don't know about anyone else but I think I can find that 25p!I know this isn't overly nuanced in terms of considering the wider issues people may have (especially with rents sky high) but to even get to £100 per month repayment you need to earn at least £35k so you aren't doing badly.The issue is that interest levels on it are now around 6.5% which does mean on a loan of £27k you are accruing interest of roughly £1,800 per year so need to earn closer to £40k to be paying back the capital element