« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 212554 times)

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,493
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 07:31:42 am »
I've about feeling about reeves' pension merge plans.  It's probably a really good idea , bit you just know the spivs will take the piss.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 