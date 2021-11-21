So the obr have said this budget will increase inflation, cause some job losses , cause less wage growth.
And people are saying it's a good budget?
Oh and and their analysis says growth will remain the same as it was as under the Tories, despite an extra 70 billion a year of extra spending? That's fucked.
Theres probably very few would say it was a good budget, but you have to look at what theyve inherited and the state of our public services, this has to be taken into consideration.
Yes the market has reacted very badly, the pound dropped and gilts increased, something you dont want to see after any type of budget announcement, the markets reaction will certainly worry Reeves, but give them a chance, theyve been in power for a matter of months, this will take years to sort and several years until we see any noticeable improvement in public services and infrastructure.
Its not all doom and gloom