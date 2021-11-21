« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 07:00:23 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:23:04 pm
So the obr have said this budget will increase inflation, cause some job losses , cause less wage growth.

And people are saying it's a good budget?

Oh and and their analysis says growth will remain the same as it was as under the Tories, despite an extra 70 billion a year of extra spending? That's fucked.

Do you never get sick of whinging and moaning about the Labour government? It must be fucking tiring.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 07:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:37:59 pm
So what will?

Cutting waste, of course.

EDIT: Steven beat me to it, but unironically.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 07:06:35 pm »
I actually think there likely are some genuine efficiency savings that can be found in the NHS, but you are going to need upfront capital investment to have any chance of realising them.
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 07:12:48 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:06:35 pm
I actually think there likely are some genuine efficiency savings that can be found in the NHS, but you are going to need upfront capital investment to have any chance of realising them.

Isn't that the point of the AI scanning stuff? To speed up accurate diagnosis.

I know people are wary but also sharing data through the NHS is key, again it speeds up passing between different departments / areas which are chronic for delays.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:50:46 pm
Anything I have read on the matter, actually shows that the NHS looks undermanaged if anything compared to comparable health systems (which causes its own problems)

Yup, its Toryism 101 pretty much, say theres too much waste, cut a load of support roles, and then wonder why outcomes are worsening when front line staff spend more time doing administrative work rather than what they are trained to do.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:32:45 pm
The NHS has been getting shit loads more money, without improvement for years now. It's been a money pit. Throwing more money at it won't fix it.
Throwing money at it alone wont work. True. Reform will help, but clearing the waiting lists and updating old infrastructure takes money

But maybe you had noticed that doctors had had a real terms pay cut of 19%

Or that we failed to recruit 50% of teachers we needed last year?



Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:31:07 pm
they think they are being taxed to death because the goverment have frozen tax bands for years now, people are not in the "correct" bands relative to what they earn.

Not to mention the the services they are getting for their taxes is terrible.  The NHS isn't fit for purpose, roads are crumbling, council services are crap, transport is expensive, the military is cut to the bone. So people are rightfully not wanting to give these politicians more money to piss up a wall.

Agreed.  Thats what 14 years of Tory austerity and tax rises does to the country. 

At least Labour have unfrozen the tax bands, albeit have to wait for that.
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:23:04 pm
So the obr have said this budget will increase inflation, cause some job losses , cause less wage growth.

And people are saying it's a good budget?

Oh and and their analysis says growth will remain the same as it was as under the Tories, despite an extra 70 billion a year of extra spending? That's fucked.

Theres probably very few would say it was a good budget, but you have to look at what theyve inherited and the state of our public services, this has to be taken into consideration.

Yes the market has reacted very badly, the pound dropped and gilts increased, something you dont want to see after any type of budget announcement, the markets reaction will certainly worry Reeves, but give them a chance, theyve been in power for a matter of months, this will take years to sort and several years until we see any noticeable improvement in public services and infrastructure.

Its not all doom and gloom  ;D
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:22:41 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98d3xr0290o

Pannick again!

Johnson, City, now private schools! The claim it infringes their human rights is quite something

Pass me the worlds smallest violin
unbelievable that, children with SEND are being used here as the vast majority of children in an independent school with SEND will have an EHCP and their education will be paid for by the local authority and if they have an EHCP they are exempt from VAT in any case.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:10:02 pm
unbelievable that, children with SEND are being used here as the vast majority of children in an independent school with SEND will have an EHCP and their education will be paid for by the local authority and if they have an EHCP they are exempt from VAT in any case.
I dont know for us, if we get a kid with significant issues into year 7, we now consider ourselves lucky if we get them an ehcp by the end of year 11.

I have some sympathy for parents of kids with SEND going private.  They are going to get more one to one support.  Often they will need it. I can understand their choice to go private

On the flip side, in many other cases its very fussy and demanding parents who dont get what they want form state schools as their kids dont really need it .they are buying advatage 
Martin Lewis highlighting how disingenuous Reeves is with her claim about pensions going up £400
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:24:36 pm
Martin Lewis highlighting how disingenuous Reeves is with her claim about pensions going up £400

He's also said loads of positive things about the budget. But of course you choose to post a negative.
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:31:39 pm
He's also said loads of positive things about the budget. But of course you choose to post a negative.

I remember some of your posts about pensioners, no surprise you get your nickers in as twist over this
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:31:39 pm
He's also said loads of positive things about the budget. But of course you choose to post a negative.
Its true though  politics I guess. You want to pitch stuff as positively as possible. If you dont, the press destroy you (they may well do so anyway)
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:52 pm
I dont know for us, if we get a kid with significant issues into year 7, we now consider ourselves lucky if we get them an ehcp by the end of year 11.

I have some sympathy for parents of kids with SEND going private.  They are going to get more one to one support.  Often they will need it. I can understand their choice to go private

On the flip side, in many other cases its very fussy and demanding parents who dont get what they want form state schools as their kids dont really need it .they are buying advatage 
the LA that I work for in London, the number of plans have increased by over 1000 in the last two years, Tribunals are heavily skewed in favour of the parents and young people.

It is expensive to send a child to an Independent Special.School, looking at in excess of £100k per year and LAs will try to keep costs down by trying to place a child in the Maintained / Academy sector unless needs are very complex.

In my experience, doing the stats, the vast majority of parents and schools who try to get an EHC Plan get one
That probably does vary across the country though and maybe it's different outside of London
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:34:40 pm
I remember some of your posts about pensioners, no surprise you get your nickers in as twist over this

I'm not wearing any knickers babe xx
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:08:34 pm
In my experience, doing the stats, the vast majority of parents and schools who try to get an EHC Plan get one
If you worked for a different department in the same LA, distanced from Childrens Services, would you wonder if it's a weakness or over sympathising of the assessor or lack of training for the assessor?
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:12:19 pm
I'm not wearing any knickers babe xx

In this weather, thats madness
