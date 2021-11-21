« previous next »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:23:04 pm
So the obr have said this budget will increase inflation, cause some job losses , cause less wage growth.

And people are saying it's a good budget?

Oh and and their analysis says growth will remain the same as it was as under the Tories, despite an extra 70 billion a year of extra spending? That's fucked.

Do you never get sick of whinging and moaning about the Labour government? It must be fucking tiring.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:37:59 pm
So what will?

Cutting waste, of course.

EDIT: Steven beat me to it, but unironically.
I actually think there likely are some genuine efficiency savings that can be found in the NHS, but you are going to need upfront capital investment to have any chance of realising them.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:06:35 pm
I actually think there likely are some genuine efficiency savings that can be found in the NHS, but you are going to need upfront capital investment to have any chance of realising them.

Isn't that the point of the AI scanning stuff? To speed up accurate diagnosis.

I know people are wary but also sharing data through the NHS is key, again it speeds up passing between different departments / areas which are chronic for delays.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:50:46 pm
Anything I have read on the matter, actually shows that the NHS looks undermanaged if anything compared to comparable health systems (which causes its own problems)

Yup, its Toryism 101 pretty much, say theres too much waste, cut a load of support roles, and then wonder why outcomes are worsening when front line staff spend more time doing administrative work rather than what they are trained to do.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
