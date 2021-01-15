« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 205526 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 79,614
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 08:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:10:57 pm
Its a start, and yes a bit boring but that is what the country needed after 14 years of gross miss management.

Just imagine how bad the Tory one would have been.

I dont think you can class this budget as boring.
Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 08:15:28 pm »
Could've been much worse.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,370
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 09:36:06 pm »
Is the non dom thing a big deal?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,674
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:11:38 pm
I dont think you can class this budget as boring.

It's a stability first budget, which is boring to me.

I did find it funny nearly all the tax increases affects Sunak :D Rich knobber.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,584
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
It's a stability first budget, which is boring to me.

I did find it funny nearly all the tax increases affects Sunak :D Rich knobber.
Which will not affect his lifestyle one iota - which is kind of the point.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 79,614
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm »
I would have loved the job of telling the CBI about the increases to minimum wage, NI contribution and the unfreezing of the tax thresholds, which was a nice bonus included in the budget.

Now if Reeves could engineer the sacking of Andrew Bailey then she will become my favourite Politician.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,370
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 06:43:16 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Which will not affect his lifestyle one iota - which is kind of the point.
Most UK taxes don't affect Californians.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 09:38:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
It's a stability first budget, which is boring to me.

I did find it funny nearly all the tax increases affects Sunak :D Rich knobber.
There are lots of heads dropping off over this budget.  The overreaction from certain sectors when they're facing a tiny fraction of the pain experienced by much of the country over the past 14 years is incredible to see.
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,229
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 10:50:13 am »
Another historic wrong righted. Just Windrush, Post Office, Grenfell and Blood scandal ( and I may have missed some other long running compensation claims) left by the last bunch of incompetents to resolve and pay;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c937qxd9qeyo
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 01:10:23 pm »
Reeves admits the NI rise will mean workers have lower wages

"It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 79,614
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 01:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:10:23 pm
Reeves admits the NI rise will mean workers have lower wages

"It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.

To add to the bumper wage rises we have had for over a decade.

At some point people were going to have to pay for better public services.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,370
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 01:14:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:38:17 am
There are lots of heading dropping off over this budget.  The overreaction from certain sectors when they're facing a tiny fraction of the pain experienced by much of the country over the past 14 years is incredible to see.

My browser has thrown some telegraph headlines at me.  I will find the nerve to delve in later.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,370
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 01:16:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:12:51 pm
To add to the bumper wage rises we have had for over a decade.

At some point people were going to have to pay for better public services.

Also, and I think in some fairness to the Tories, pay back the cost of the pandemic.
Politics it too polarised now.  Both parties can genuinely say there was a massive unforecast spend there (without delving into misspending) and that huge borrowing for furlough and eat out to help out has to be paid for.
--edit-- plus, I assume a few very lean years in terms of tax receipts.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,731
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 01:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
It's a stability first budget, which is boring to me.

I did find it funny nearly all the tax increases affects Sunak :D Rich knobber.
yeah he was furious about it too, never seen him so angry 🤣
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,731
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 01:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:10:23 pm
Reeves admits the NI rise will mean workers have lower wages

"It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.
it doesn't mean their wages will be lower though, just that their pay increase might not be as big as they had thought it might be or that employers were budgeting for.

Nobody will be having their wages cut unless the employer is particularly unscrupulous
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 01:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:41:47 pm
it doesn't mean their wages will be lower though, just that their pay increase might not be as big as they had thought it might be or that employers were budgeting for.

Nobody will be having their wages cut unless the employer is particularly unscrupulous

Yes, thats exactly what shes saying or maybe no raise at all.

I dont think its a terrible policy, but Im sure they could have come up with better ways to raise tax, especially given the comments on working people and broad shoulders
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,258
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 02:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:46:22 pm
Yes, thats exactly what shes saying or maybe no raise at all.

I dont think its a terrible policy, but Im sure they could have come up with better ways to raise tax, especially given the comments on working people and broad shoulders

I'm not sure there were many better ways given the self imposed constraints imposed during the election campaign, not to raise significant funds.

I mean to be honest the other options were all pretty much floated during the buildup to the budget, and they ended up going down this path out of the options on offer.

Politically their hands were pretty tied, people really don't want to feel things in their pocket, I'm also not as confident as others that Labour would have won a good working majority, if they had committed in the manifesto to signifcant direct tax rises for ordinary working people to fund a big shortfall in public sector funding.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 02:46:08 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:40:18 pm
I'm not sure there were many better ways given the self imposed constraints imposed during the election campaign, not to raise significant funds.

I mean to be honest the other options were all pretty much floated during the buildup to the budget, and they ended up going down this path out of the options on offer.

Politically their hands were pretty tied, people really don't want to feel things in their pocket, I'm also not as confident as others that Labour would have won a good working majority, if they had committed in the manifesto to signifcant direct tax rises for ordinary working people to fund a big shortfall in public sector funding.


Hire me some ressearchers and I would come up with taxes that dont negatively impact ordinary working people.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,258
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 02:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:46:08 pm

Hire me some ressearchers and I would come up with taxes that dont negatively impact ordinary working people.


I'm sure you could, whether they would actually lead to a hefty increase in the tax take in total is probably a tougher ask though.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 02:56:28 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:40:18 pm
I'm not sure there were many better ways given the self imposed constraints imposed during the election campaign, not to raise significant funds.

I mean to be honest the other options were all pretty much floated during the buildup to the budget, and they ended up going down this path out of the options on offer.

Politically their hands were pretty tied, people really don't want to feel things in their pocket, I'm also not as confident as others that Labour would have won a good working majority, if they had committed in the manifesto to signifcant direct tax rises for ordinary working people to fund a big shortfall in public sector funding.
It also feels like, despite the extensive messaging, a majority of the UK population have no awareness of how bad the public finances are.  There would need to be some tax rises just to maintain the status quo and that status quo will see most local authorities bankrupt within this election cycle.  The NHS is in a death spiral.  Our debt repayments are the highest they've ever been.  Sunak and Hunt limped the country through to the election, salting the earth as they knew full well they would not be re-elected.

The past 24 hours has shown what a country of cry babies we are.  People that do have broad enough shoulders to take more of the burden now wailing because their life will be impacted in quite marginal ways.  No appreciation that those with less broad shoulders have been taking repeated kickings from government policy and budget announcements for the past 14 years.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 03:00:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:54:54 pm
I'm sure you could, whether they would actually lead to a hefty increase in the tax take in total is probably a tougher ask though.
well that would be part of the criteria
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,258
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4781 on: Today at 03:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:00:36 pm
well that would be part of the criteria

Except I imagine we end up back with fairytales where wealth taxes raise £50bn additional taxes not offset in other parts of the tax take every year on a sustainable basis.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,258
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4782 on: Today at 03:05:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:56:28 pm
It also feels like, despite the extensive messaging, a majority of the UK population have no awareness of how bad the public finances are.  There would need to be some tax rises just to maintain the status quo and that status quo will see most local authorities bankrupt within this election cycle.  The NHS is in a death spiral.  Our debt repayments are the highest they've ever been.  Sunak and Hunt limped the country through to the election, salting the earth as they knew full well they would not be re-elected.

The past 24 hours has shown what a country of cry babies we are.  People that do have broad enough shoulders to take more of the burden now wailing because their life will be impacted in quite marginal ways.  No appreciation that those with less broad shoulders have been taking repeated kickings from government policy and budget announcements for the past 14 years.

Most of "middle England" is convinced its being taxed to death while its actually taxed pretty lightly by European standards.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4783 on: Today at 03:49:52 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:04:07 pm
Except I imagine we end up back with fairytales where wealth taxes raise £50bn additional taxes not offset in other parts of the tax take every year on a sustainable basis.

Oh, that tired old argument.
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,229
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 04:00:20 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:05:09 pm
Most of "middle England" is convinced its being taxed to death while its actually taxed pretty lightly by European standards.

But have some pity on the Mails strivers.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 05:03:01 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:05:09 pm
Most of "middle England" is convinced its being taxed to death while its actually taxed pretty lightly by European standards.

It's a weird one isn't it.

My Tory parents always bemoaned that they couldn't afford to do stuff but had absolutely no understanding of what not being able to afford something was.

To them it was not replacing a bathroom whereas for me it was cancelled I afford to get to work.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 97,065
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98d3xr0290o

Pannick again!

Johnson, City, now private schools! The claim it infringes their human rights is quite something

Pass me the worlds smallest violin
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 79,614
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4787 on: Today at 05:33:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:22:41 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98d3xr0290o

Pannick again!

Johnson, City, now private schools! The claim it infringes their human rights is quite something

Pass me the worlds smallest violin

Yep, he really is the barrister of the chosen c*nts.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 97,065
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4788 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm »

:lmao
