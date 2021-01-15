I'm not sure there were many better ways given the self imposed constraints imposed during the election campaign, not to raise significant funds.



I mean to be honest the other options were all pretty much floated during the buildup to the budget, and they ended up going down this path out of the options on offer.



Politically their hands were pretty tied, people really don't want to feel things in their pocket, I'm also not as confident as others that Labour would have won a good working majority, if they had committed in the manifesto to signifcant direct tax rises for ordinary working people to fund a big shortfall in public sector funding.



It also feels like, despite the extensive messaging, a majority of the UK population have no awareness of how bad the public finances are. There would need to be some tax rises just to maintain the status quo and that status quo will see most local authorities bankrupt within this election cycle. The NHS is in a death spiral. Our debt repayments are the highest they've ever been. Sunak and Hunt limped the country through to the election, salting the earth as they knew full well they would not be re-elected.The past 24 hours has shown what a country of cry babies we are. People that do have broad enough shoulders to take more of the burden now wailing because their life will be impacted in quite marginal ways. No appreciation that those with less broad shoulders have been taking repeated kickings from government policy and budget announcements for the past 14 years.