They should've expected all the questions on 'working people', as they were the ones who kept banging on about it (and still do).



I bloody hate that term and wish they never started using it. Personally, I think it's a pile of shite. Don't try to be clever, cause it'll come back to bite you.



To be honest they should have just been more blunt with it in my opinion. Should have just said the vast, vast majority of people in this country are people who go to work to earn an income and they are the people they are protecting. You have to be strong enough to ignore the press because they have made a tonne of noise about Inheritance tax, private school and landlords and the fact is most people dont care.