Don't mean to go at anyone, just giving the other side to it. In terms of getting demonised, people on benefits suffer more than anyone... if you are living comfortable personally i don't think you can complain too much if its just people saying bad things online. Because there's people really struggling who have absolutely no one to take up for them and have been stepped on by successive Tory governments.



And you must remember these people and those on the poorer end of things are more likely to have bad landlords where the distrust is well founded.



If you have been through university you know how many bad landlords there are about too, taking advantage of students. And sadly some of them are average people who must view students as easy pickings for properties they don't have to put money into renovating or maintaining. Mine was an old lady who said it was just her retirement investment. Had to wear a coat and hat in winter inside, condensation when i breathed as heating didn't work properly and she refused to fix.



I say this to say, not surprising a lot of younger people have a negative view of them. More likely to be in cheaper properties that have worse landlords whether that's in university or because their earning power is less.