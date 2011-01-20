« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government

Spezialo

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4560 on: Today at 12:28:47 pm
Yes, know a few myself who are very hard working.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4561 on: Today at 12:29:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:56:39 am
So how does that work then?

On top of what your taxable pay is (ie pay after your pension contributions), your employer pays about 14% of your salary above a certain threshold in Employer NI contributions, the suggestion is that they will up the % and reduce the threshold.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4562 on: Today at 12:32:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:15:58 am
I think employers pay a percentage of salary as ni. Instead of it coming from the employee.  I do t know how it will affect decisions about salary or hiring. If it's loaded onto the employer or employee.  I suspect about the same but the optics are marginally better .

Also they are apparently exempting public sector employers from the increase or they will be credited back so expect people to kick off over that.
reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4563 on: Today at 01:00:59 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:21:44 pm
Some people just read a headline on Twitter and tar everyone with the same brush  ::)

Theres no doubt that there are some very unscrupulous landlords out there, but at the same time people have to realise that there are many decent ones out there as well, who like yourself, are working class and graft for a living.

Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 12:28:47 pm
Yes, know a few myself who are very hard working.

It's all part of the same generalisations thrown at pensioners too. 

I'd like to say it's water off a ducks back but it's more like several knives being screwed through your back.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4564 on: Today at 01:27:08 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:00:59 pm
It's all part of the same generalisations thrown at pensioners too. 

I'd like to say it's water off a ducks back but it's more like several knives being screwed through your back.

Yeah.  It's not nice to read. 

I don't think you're a scumbag, Debs  :)

There's a huge difference between someone like yourself, to a person (or group), who own 10s,100s, or 1000s of properties.

That new Labour MP, for example, in Ilford (or Romford).  He didn't seem like a good landlord, at all.
ToneLa

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4565 on: Today at 01:38:48 pm
I've got a lovely landlord

Seems a bit like the usual thing of getting the people to blame eachother though

When buy-to-let could be outright abolished

Use law to make sure homes get used

Empty homes shouldn't exist - non doms, looking at you
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4566 on: Today at 01:52:02 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:38:48 pm
I've got a lovely landlord

Seems a bit like the usual thing of getting the people to blame eachother though

When buy-to-let could be outright abolished

Use law to make sure homes get sed

Empty homes shouldn't exist - non doms, looking at you
The Welsh government introduced law where empty homes can be charged double the council tax.

I see some English councils are introducing laws similar to Wales where Landlords are more accountable.

reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4567 on: Today at 02:35:00 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:27:08 pm
Yeah.  It's not nice to read. 

I don't think you're a scumbag, Debs  :)

There's a huge difference between someone like yourself, to a person (or group), who own 10s,100s, or 1000s of properties.

That new Labour MP, for example, in Ilford (or Romford).  He didn't seem like a good landlord, at all.

I'd like to think I'm a good landlord as I'm sure Kenny's Jacket is and many others too. 

Everything that needs doing is done on time, I don't pester them other than to check they're ok.  It's warm, dry, bright and they've made a lovely home there.

I have no reason to sell so they can stay as long as they like and I'm not beholden to interest rate changes so have no need to increase their rent every year.

Thankfully we also have a good landlord so we can also live in peace 😁
reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4568 on: Today at 02:38:12 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:52:02 pm
The Welsh government introduced law where empty homes can be charged double the council tax.

I see some English councils are introducing laws similar to Wales where Landlords are more accountable.

Bout flipping time too.  I like the hard-line the Welsh government have on this even though I fell foul of it when we bought the flat.

Even though it wasn't habitable we had to pay 150% council tax whilst it was empty as the previous owners had used up the 12mth exemption whilst they were selling it.
rob1966

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4569 on: Today at 02:42:38 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:21:44 pm
Some people just read a headline on Twitter and tar everyone with the same brush  ::)

Theres no doubt that there are some very unscrupulous landlords out there, but at the same time people have to realise that there are many decent ones out there as well, who like yourself, are working class and graft for a living.

My wife is an accidental landlady, they're renting out her Ma's house to pay towards the £2k monthly expenses now she's in a home. Rent is below local rents around here and they leave the tenant in peace.

3rd attempt they've finally got a great tenant, the two before that were c*nts, especially the last ones who did deliberate damage to the kitchen and toilet door, caused damp in a back bedroom and blocked the drains with paint. The c*nt was basically trying to get a house for free for 6 months.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4570 on: Today at 02:56:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:42:38 pm
My wife is an accidental landlady, they're renting out her Ma's house to pay towards the £2k monthly expenses now she's in a home. Rent is below local rents around here and they leave the tenant in peace.

3rd attempt they've finally got a great tenant, the two before that were c*nts, especially the last ones who did deliberate damage to the kitchen and toilet door, caused damp in a back bedroom and blocked the drains with paint. The c*nt was basically trying to get a house for free for 6 months.

The narrative has become very binary the last few years, all landlords are evil and all tenants are saints and the victims of evil landlords when like with most things in life its not that straight forward. I know plenty of landlords and have seen and heard some absolute horror stories.
reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4571 on: Today at 03:06:26 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:56:43 pm
The narrative has become very binary the last few years, all landlords are evil and all tenants are saints and the victims of evil landlords when like with most things in life its not that straight forward. I know plenty of landlords and have seen and heard some absolute horror stories.

I've been very lucky with the 2 different tenants I've had but it terrifies me that that might not always be the case.  I'm hoping these will stay a good few years so I don't need to take that chance again 😁
B0151?

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4572 on: Today at 03:10:52 pm
Don't mean to go at anyone, just giving the other side to it. In terms of getting demonised,  people on benefits suffer more than anyone... if you are living comfortable personally i don't think you can complain too much if its just people saying bad things online. Because there's people really struggling who have absolutely no one to take up for them and have been stepped on by successive Tory governments.

And you must remember these people and those on the poorer end of things are more likely to have bad landlords where the distrust is well founded.

If you have been through university you know how many bad landlords there are about too, taking advantage of students. And sadly some of them are average people who must view students as easy pickings for properties they don't have to put money into renovating or maintaining. Mine was an old lady who said it was just her retirement investment. Had to wear a coat and hat in winter inside, condensation when i breathed as heating didn't work properly and she refused to fix.

I say this to say,  not surprising a lot of younger people have a negative view of them. More likely to be in cheaper properties that have worse landlords whether that's in university or because their earning power is less.
reddebs

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4573 on: Today at 03:39:49 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:10:52 pm
Don't mean to go at anyone, just giving the other side to it. In terms of getting demonised,  people on benefits suffer more than anyone... if you are living comfortable personally i don't think you can complain too much if its just people saying bad things online. Because there's people really struggling who have absolutely no one to take up for them and have been stepped on by successive Tory governments.

And you must remember these people and those on the poorer end of things are more likely to have bad landlords where the distrust is well founded.

If you have been through university you know how many bad landlords there are about too, taking advantage of students. And sadly some of them are average people who must view students as easy pickings for properties they don't have to put money into renovating or maintaining. Mine was an old lady who said it was just her retirement investment. Had to wear a coat and hat in winter inside, condensation when i breathed as heating didn't work properly and she refused to fix.

I say this to say,  not surprising a lot of younger people have a negative view of them. More likely to be in cheaper properties that have worse landlords whether that's in university or because their earning power is less.

I get all that mate it just sticks in the craw when the people making those claims think that those of us who are responsible landlords but also scraping by on minimum wage, working 3 jobs are somehow so wealthy we should be taxed like millionaires.
Sangria

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4574 on: Today at 03:52:14 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:39:49 pm
I get all that mate it just sticks in the craw when the people making those claims think that those of us who are responsible landlords but also scraping by on minimum wage, working 3 jobs are somehow so wealthy we should be taxed like millionaires.

If you're right at the bottom of society, only managing to get by because of benefits, you should still shut up unless you're keeping correct company, as defined by whom you're against. That's the impression I got here.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4575 on: Today at 03:56:58 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:06:26 pm
I've been very lucky with the 2 different tenants I've had but it terrifies me that that might not always be the case.  I'm hoping these will stay a good few years so I don't need to take that chance again 😁

My dad was briefly a landlord in the late 80s and early 90s when he put our old house on rent, first tenant was absolutely great, wealthy single guy from Greece who spent most of the time in Greece so the house was basically empty most of the time, the tenants after that were absolutely awful, stopped paying rent even though the council was giving her money to pay the rent, took 3 years to get them out, i remember the state of the house when he finally got them out, it was absolutely disgusting, like someone had gone out of their way to fuck the house up (there was rice everywhere!) and after that dad had enough and just sold up and that was that.
